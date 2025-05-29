This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

THE OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER AND THE FLORIDA PANTHERS

The Thunder are rolling into the NBA Finals in historically dominant fashion. Oklahoma City destroyed Minnesota 124-94 to finish off the Western Conference finals in five games.

I could list off some stats, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 34 points en route to earning series MVP or superb individual and team defense limiting Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting.

Or I could talk about historic dominance, like this being the second straight series Oklahoma City clinched with a 30-point win -- the only team ever to do that -- and this being the Thunder's fourth win of 30-plus points in these playoffs, most ever in a single postseason.

But instead, I want to talk about effort. I want to talk about Alex Caruso sprinting back with the game no longer in doubt. I want to talk about five of the Thunder's top seven players having at least one steal and the two who didn't, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, combining for five blocks.

The Thunder's 261 steals/blocks are the most through 16 playoff games since the 1985 Lakers. And they say no one plays defense anymore.

I want to talk about a team whose individual and collective greatness is somehow surpassed by how hard it works and how smartly it prepares.

This was quintessential Oklahoma City, James Herbert writes.

Herbert: "When Minnesota went 5-out, they still managed to protect the paint and wreak absolute havoc on the perimeter. Taking into account Oklahoma City's lineup versatility, the sheer amount of defensive demons on the roster and the particular challenges of this era, I'm not sure I've ever seen a better defensive team. And Wednesday's performance may have been its peak."

This is the Thunder's first trip to the Finals since 2012, and they'll look to win the franchise's second title (the SuperSonics won in 1979). Is it the dawning of a dynasty? Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves -- Oklahoma City hasn't even won one title yet -- but these Thunder, the youngest Finals team in nearly five decades, remind Brad Botkin of another burgeoning dynasty: the 2015 Warriors. The similarities are almost eerie.

The Thunder await the winner of Pacers-Knicks. Indiana leads the series 3-1.

The NHL also has the first of its finalists: The Panthers are headed to their third straight Stanley Cup Final after beating the Hurricanes 5-3 in Game 5.

The Panthers fell behind 2-0 before scoring three goals in the second period.

Seth Jarvis knotted things up early in the third, but captain Aleksander Barkov did what captains do, winning a battle for the puck, deking a defender and finding Carter Verhaeghe for what turned out to be the series clincher.

The Panthers face the Oilers -- whom they beat in seven games in last year's Stanley Cup Final -- or the Stars. Edmonton leads that series 3-1.

Honorable mentions

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The wait continues. The Timberwolves have never made the NBA Finals and are now 0-3 in Western Conference finals.

This has been the best era of Timberwolves basketball. And yet, given what we just saw, Minnesota is yet again at a major crossroads, Sam Quinn writes.

Quinn: "The odds of the core eight all returning next season, for purely financial reasons, are pretty low. If this group wasn't good enough to beat the Thunder, a weakened version of it won't be next year, either. ... What if the Timberwolves went all-in on the young core, traded Rudy Gobert and elected not to give Julius Randle a long-term deal? ... As frustrating as Gobert's offense was in the playoffs, this is not a Western Conference finals team without him. Remove him and suddenly the Timberwolves might be a play-in team -- a fate they avoided by only a single victory this season. That's a precarious place to be as Anthony Edwards comes of age."

Sam also notes that maybe they go the other way and pursue Kevin Durant. But there are a multitude of issues there, too. It's a fascinating (and, for Minnesota, scary) spot.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 NBA Draft withdrawal deadline winners, losers



The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft and retain NCAA eligibility has come and gone, and a trio of SEC powerhouses got big boosts:

One thing in common? We're continuing to see NIL's considerable influence.

Here were some other notable decisions from deadline day:

Arkansas leading scorer Adou Thiero is staying in the draft.

leading scorer is staying in the draft. Penn State big man Yanic Konan Niederhauser is staying in the draft.

big man is staying in the draft. Miles Byrd is returning to San Diego State .

is returning to . RJ Luis Jr. , who entered the transfer portal after leaving St. John's, is staying in the draft.

, who entered the transfer portal after leaving is staying in the draft. Ex-Florida State star Jamir Watkins is staying in the draft.

Notable decisions made prior to Wednesday included Yaxel Lendeborg withdrawing and transferring to Michigan, PJ Haggerty withdrawing and transferring to Kansas State and Cedric Coward staying in the draft, spurning Duke. Lendeborg and Haggerty were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 among transfers, respectively.

Cameron Salerno named winners and losers from the withdrawal process, and the reigning champions stay winning.

Salerno: "Winner: Florida -- The reigning national champion saw its starting frontcourt of Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu withdraw from the draft to return to school. Their return solidifies Florida's frontcourt depth as the best in the country. That group gave opposing teams nightmares during the NCAA Tournament. Add in transfers Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee, and you have a team capable of making another title run next year."

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster dies at 18

Baylor redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster died Wednesday. He was 18 years old.

Foster was reportedly found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi.

Foster was Baylor's highest-ranked recruit in 2024. After redshirting last season, he was expected to play a bigger role for the Bears in 2025.

As part of a joint statement, Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said, "We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come."

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ Braves at Phillies, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Pacers at Knicks (Pacers lead 3-1), 8 p.m. on TNT/truTV

🏒 Oilers at Stars (Oilers lead 3-1), 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Nationals at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. on FS1