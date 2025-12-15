This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone. Carter Bahns here with you to recap a highly newsworthy weekend, specifically in the football world. The first real snow of the season hit this weekend in southern New England and kept me planted in front of the TV, and the timing could not have been much better, if you ask me. I was locked into the Heisman Trophy ceremony Saturday night and all the critical Week 15 action in the NFL, so that's where we'll start in this morning's newsletter.

Let's jump in.

🩼 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: Winners and losers from loaded college basketball weekend

Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd and Nate Oats are unafraid of scheduling marquee non-conference matchups, and their head-to-head battle was one of the biggest of the year. No. 1 Arizona destroyed No. 12 Alabama in an uber-impressive 96-75 victory to highlight a weekend stacked with entertaining showdowns.

Cameron Salerno, Kyle Boone and David Cobb identified the 15 biggest winners and losers from the weekend. You can read their takeaways on each of the teams, but for brevity's sake, here are some of them:

Winner: Kentucky shows signs of life with a 72-60 win over Indiana

shows signs of life with a 72-60 win over Winner: Melvin Council has his moment for No. 19 Kansas with Darryn Peterson out

has his moment for No. 19 with out Loser: Divine (Ugochukwu) intervention kills Penn State as No. 9 Michigan State halts an upset bit

intervention kills as No. 9 halts an upset bit Winner: No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 25 UCLA lives up to the hype

No. 8 vs. No. 25 lives up to the hype Winner: Rick Pitino takes down Iona , his former team

takes down , his former team Loser: West Virginia squanders a big lead against Ohio State

squanders a big lead against Loser: Florida State meets its match vs. UMass

meets its match vs. Loser: Creighton's freefall continues

Don't expect any changes in the top 10 when the AP Top 25 rankings come out later today. But a few significant shakeups will be in store beyond that range. Cobb foresees Vanderbilt and North Carolina moving up, among others.

🎠 Coaching carousel spins with firings, a hiring and a retirement

Getty Images

The Sherrone Moore firing could spark a domino effect if Michigan hires a sitting high-profile coach. In the meantime, vacancies throughout the rest of the sport continue to fill up. Here is an overview of the biggest moves and developing situations on the college football coaching carousel from another active weekend:

Utah: Kyle Whittingham will step down after 21 seasons atop the Utes program. Morgan Scalley , previously named coach in waiting, is in line to inherit the position.

will step down after 21 seasons atop the Utes program. , previously named coach in waiting, is in line to inherit the position. Washington State: The Cougars will make Kirby Moore a first-time head coach. Missouri's offensive coordinator returns to the Pacific Northwest, where he shined during his playing days as a Boise State wide receiver.

The Cougars will make a first-time head coach. offensive coordinator returns to the Pacific Northwest, where he shined during his playing days as a wide receiver. Michigan: The Wolverines could make a splash with a big-name hire, but while multiple candidates have been floated as names to watch, none have committed to the job. Kenny Dillingham, Jedd Fisch and Kalen DeBoer each addressed the speculation that they are in the running.

The Wolverines could make a splash with a big-name hire, but while multiple candidates have been floated as names to watch, none have committed to the job. and each addressed the speculation that they are in the running. North Carolina: Bill Belichick made a significant change to his staff ahead of Year 2 with the firings of offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer.

Michigan and Missouri State are the only open head coaching jobs heading into the first week of the College Football Playoff and bowl season.

🏈 NFL playoff picture starting to come into focus

Getty Images

We've reached the point on the NFL calendar where the highs are astronomically high and the lows are devastatingly low. Seasons are made and broken this time of year, and we saw that come to fruition when, for instance, the Chiefs lost their quarterback and playoff aspirations while the Broncos extended their winning streak and inched closer to the AFC's first-round bye.

Here's everything you need to know from Week 15:

Winners: The Eagles earned an "A+" grade on our Week 15 report card for finally putting everything together in a 31-0 shutout of the Raiders . Perhaps this is the kind of get-right game that can send them surging into the playoffs. Josh Allen is also a winner for leading another comeback and defeating the Patriots as the Bills kept their AFC East title hopes alive. And the Denver took advantage of New England's loss by extending its winning streak to 11 games and jumping into sole possession of the AFC's top seed.

The earned an "A+" grade on our Week 15 report card for finally putting everything together in a 31-0 shutout of the . Perhaps this is the kind of get-right game that can send them surging into the playoffs. is also a winner for leading another comeback and defeating the as the kept their AFC East title hopes alive. And the Denver took advantage of New England's loss by extending its winning streak to 11 games and jumping into sole possession of the AFC's top seed. Losers: It was a bad day in the state of Ohio as both teams lost by a combined 55-3. The Bengals were shut out by the Ravens , 24-0, and the Browns lost, 31-3, to the Bears . Scoring wasn't a problem for the Lions , but their defense struggled to get off the field. They saw their postseason hopes dwindle as the Rams handed them a 41-34 defeat. And Sunday night, the Cowboys ' playoff odds were all but extinguished after a 34-26 home loss to Vikings .

It was a bad day in the state of Ohio as both teams lost by a combined 55-3. The were shut out by the , 24-0, and the lost, 31-3, to the . Scoring wasn't a problem for the , but their defense struggled to get off the field. They saw their postseason hopes dwindle as the handed them a 41-34 defeat. And Sunday night, the ' playoff odds were all but extinguished after a 34-26 home loss to . Injuries: A few big-name players outside of Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons also suffered injuries. For the Bears, Rome Odunze was a surprise omission from the lineup as he aggravated a foot injury during warmups. And speaking of receivers, the NFL's touchdown leader in that category, Davante Adams left early for the Rams with a hamstring issue.

A few big-name players outside of and also suffered injuries. For the Bears, was a surprise omission from the lineup as he aggravated a foot injury during warmups. And speaking of receivers, the NFL's touchdown leader in that category, left early for the Rams with a hamstring issue. Clinchers: The Chiefs will watch the playoffs from home for the first time since 2014 as the second-longest postseason streak in NFL history came to a stunning end. The Vikings and Bengals are also knocked out of playoff contention, which brings to mind the 2026 NFL Draft order Why we even have a mock draft! clinched playoff berths.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Imagn Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ AFC Bournemouth at Manchester United, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏀 Pistons at Celtics, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Rockets at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network