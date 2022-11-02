We are at the halfway point of the regular season, and the trade deadline is now in the rearview mirror. There was an astounding number of moves Tuesday, with some notable names now playing football in new places, which we'll get to enjoy as soon as this weekend. As we look at the Week 9 slate, it's worth pointing out that we have a large number of teams on bye: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, and 49ers. While we won't see them this week, they'll be trying to get healthy for the stretch run.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the final injury report for the Thursday night matchup and go through a rundown of all the initial injury reports that have come out across the league as we look forward to Week 9.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Davis and Scott are the only two players listed on Philadelphia's final injury report of the week, and both have been ruled out due to ankle injuries. Neither practiced all week. As it relates to Davis, the first-round rookie was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Houston has ruled out wideout Nico Collins after he was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury. This offense could be without even more firepower on the offensive side of the ball due to the club also listing Brandin Cooks as questionable. He did not participate in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but the final session of the week was merely a walkthrough, so the injury report is an estimation. Still, Cooks' status is worth monitoring after he wasn't dealt at the trade deadline and seemingly upset with that outcome.

Atlanta designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return off injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window. Patterson missed the past four games after suffering a knee injury in Week 4. While it's unclear when Patterson will actually play in a game for Atlanta, this is a promising step in that direction.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom was the only player missing from Bears practice as he is dealing with a concussion. Fellow offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (back) was limited, as were defensive backs Kyler Gordon (hip) and Eddie Jackson (hip).

After his 118-yard, three-touchdown day against the Falcons, running back D'Onta Foreman was given a veteran rest day Wednesday. While he was held out, the club did have Chuba Hubbard (ankle) back on the practice field on a limited basis. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) were also limited. Meanwhile, cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) were held out of the session.

Analysis to come.

The Colts held out running back Jonathan Taylor to begin the week of practice after he aggravated the right ankle injury that has been bothering him throughout the season against Washington. Head coach Frank Reich said the team will monitor him throughout the week and then see where he is at as it relates to his status for Sunday in New England.

Jordan Poyer was not a participant in Bills practice Wednesday and NFL Media reports that his elbow injury has him considered to be week-to-week. Meanwhile, running back Taiwan Jones (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (veteran rest) and linebackers Matt Milano (oblique) and Von Miller (veteran rest) also did not practice. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel), tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were limited. Head coach Sean McDermott also did not rule out Tre'Davious White getting some snaps Sunday against New York. The All-Pro corner was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday and looks to be on his way to his long-awaited 2022 debut, which makes Buffalo even more dangerous defensively.

The Commanders opened up pass rusher Chase Young's practice window after he began the year on injured reserve. It's unclear if Young will make his return to Washington in Week 9 against Minnesota, but it's a significant development for one of its core players. At practice, the club was without linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), wideout Jahan Dotson (hamstring), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring) and running back J.D. McKissic (neck). Tight ends Logan Thomas (calf) and Cole Turner (concussion) were limited.

Jacksonville is pretty healthy heading into Week 9, listing only wideout Jamal Agnew (knee) on the initial injury report. He was limited Wednesday.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.

Analysis to come.