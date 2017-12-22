2018 Senior Bowl invite tracker: Baker Mayfield will join Mason Rudolph in Mobile
Mayfield will bring plenty of energy to the Senior Bowl, but his trip to Mobile doesn't come without risk
Two of the most productive quarterbacks in Bedlam series history will take their take their talents to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.
The Senior Bowl's official Twitter account announced Baker Mayfield's invitation acceptance on Friday, joining his Oklahoma State rival Mason Rudolph, who accepted his invitation on December 13.
Most of the scouting community advocates participation in the week-long exhibition mainly due to what it says about a prospect's willingness to compete, even in an unfamiliar environment. Obviously, competitiveness is one of Mayfield's positive traits, so it's logical that he's giving it a go at the Senior Bowl. He has a chance to clearly separate from the other quarterbacks in attendance, with Rudolph currently being his biggest competition.
However, Mayfield will be running the risk of exposing some of his flaws while playing with a fresh batch of wide receivers, which could hurt his draft stock. It's the exact reason why most of the top signal-caller prospects decline Senior Bowl invites -- they have more to lose than gain.
His presence will certainly increase the profile of the event from year's past at the quarterback spot.
As always, the Senior Bowl will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game is on January 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
The week of practice before the game is when a large portion of the NFL scouting community -- both team employees and media members -- ascend on Mobile to do most of their evaluation.
Only a small fraction of the media contingent stays for the game, which will air on NFL Network.
Here's a list of those who've accepted invitations, by position:
Quarterback
Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
Mike White, Western Kentucky
Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
Running Back
Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
Wide Receiver
Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State
Michael Gallup, Colorado State
James Washington, Oklahoma State
Tight End
Adam Breneman, UMass
Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan
Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Chris Herndon, Miami (FL.)
Ian Thomas, Indiana
Offensive Tackle
Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
Alex Cappa, Humboldt State
Cole Madison, Washington State
Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
Desmond Harrison, West Georgia
Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T
Timon Parris, Stony Brook
Offensive Guard
Sean Welsh, Iowa
Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
Skyler Phillips, Idaho State
Center
Fullback
Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State
Defensive End
Andrew Brown, Virginia
Defensive Tackle
B.J. Hill, NC State
Justin Jones, NC State
Outside Linebacker
Garret Dooley, Wisconsin
Inside Linebacker
Micah Kiser, Virginia
Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State
Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
Mike McCray, Michigan
Cornerback
Christian Campbell, Penn State
Danny Johnson, Southern
Kamrin Moore, Boston College
Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
Taron Johnson, Weber State
Darius Phillips, Western Michigan
M.J. Stewart, North Carolina
Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State
D'Montre Wade, Murray State
Safety
Quin Blanding, Virginia
Tray Matthews, Auburn
Punter
Johnny Townsend, Florida
Kicker
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
-
Race for No. 1: Browns can get first win
The Browns will likely get the No. 1 overall pick either way, so they might as well avoid...
-
Falcons, McKinley a perfect pairing
The unrelenting pass-rusher has been an important complementary piece in Atlanta this seas...
-
Mock: Browns get franchise cornerstones
Owning the first two picks in the draft would be quite the way for the Browns' John Dorsey...
-
Draft Top 32: UCLA LT set for draft rise
The underrated left tackle protected Josh Rosen's blindside well at UCLA and has high-level...
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Is Dorsey right? Examining Browns drafts
Let's examine Sashi Brown drafts during his time as Cleveland's GM to decide if John Dorsey...
Add a Comment