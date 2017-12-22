2018 Senior Bowl invite tracker: Baker Mayfield will join Mason Rudolph in Mobile

Two of the most productive quarterbacks in Bedlam series history will take their take their talents to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January.

The Senior Bowl's official Twitter account announced Baker Mayfield's invitation acceptance on Friday, joining his Oklahoma State rival Mason Rudolph, who accepted his invitation on December 13.

Most of the scouting community advocates participation in the week-long exhibition mainly due to what it says about a prospect's willingness to compete, even in an unfamiliar environment. Obviously, competitiveness is one of Mayfield's positive traits, so it's logical that he's giving it a go at the Senior Bowl. He has a chance to clearly separate from the other quarterbacks in attendance, with Rudolph currently being his biggest competition.

However, Mayfield will be running the risk of exposing some of his flaws while playing with a fresh batch of wide receivers, which could hurt his draft stock. It's the exact reason why most of the top signal-caller prospects decline Senior Bowl invites -- they have more to lose than gain.

His presence will certainly increase the profile of the event from year's past at the quarterback spot.

As always, the Senior Bowl will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. The game is on January 28 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The week of practice before the game is when a large portion of the NFL scouting community -- both team employees and media members -- ascend on Mobile to do most of their evaluation.

Only a small fraction of the media contingent stays for the game, which will air on NFL Network.

Here's a list of those who've accepted invitations, by position:

Quarterback

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Mike White, Western Kentucky

Luke Falk, Washington State

Kyle Lauletta, Richmond

Running Back

Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Akrum Wadley, Iowa

Royce Freeman, Oregon

Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Wide Receiver

Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma State

Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State

Michael Gallup, Colorado State

Anthony Miller, Memphis

Allen Lazard, Iowa State

J'Mon Moore, Missouri

James Washington, Oklahoma State

Tight End

Adam Breneman, UMass

Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Chris Herndon, Miami (FL.)

Durham Smythe, Notre Dame

Ian Thomas, Indiana

Offensive Tackle

Tyrell Crosby, Oregon

Alex Cappa, Humboldt State

Cole Madison, Washington State

Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan

Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

Desmond Harrison, West Georgia

Brandon Parker, North Carolina A&T

Timon Parris, Stony Brook

Offensive Guard

Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

Sean Welsh, Iowa

Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

Skyler Phillips, Idaho State

Will Hernandez, UTEP

Center

Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

Austin Corbett, Nevada

Fullback

Jaylen Samuels, North Carolina State

Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma

Defensive End

Andrew Brown, Virginia

Marcus Davenport, UTSA

Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest

Kylie Fitts, Utah

Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State

Kemoko Turay, Rutgers

Defensive Tackle

Maurice Hurst, Michigan

B.J. Hill, NC State

Justin Jones, NC State

Derrick Nnadi, Florida State

Outside Linebacker

Harold Landry, Boston College

Garret Dooley, Wisconsin

Uchenna Nwosu, USC

Fred Warner, BYU

Inside Linebacker



Skai Moore, South Carolina

Micah Kiser, Virginia

Nick DeLuca, North Dakota State

Darius Leonard, South Carolina State

Mike McCray, Michigan

Tre' Williams, Auburn

Cornerback

Christian Campbell, Penn State

Danny Johnson, Southern

Duke Dawson, Florida

Kamrin Moore, Boston College

Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

Taron Johnson, Weber State

Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

M.J. Stewart, North Carolina

Chandon Sullivan, Georgia State

D'Montre Wade, Murray State

Safety

Quin Blanding, Virginia

Trayvon Henderson, Hawaii

Tray Matthews, Auburn

Armani Watts, Texas A&M

Punter

Johnny Townsend, Florida

Kicker

Daniel Carlson, Auburn