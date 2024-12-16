This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏈 The Football Five



🏈 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE BUFFALO BILLS

Sometimes, it's as simple as this: The Bills have Josh Allen. Their opponents do not. The MVP frontrunner augmented his case with 362 yards passing, 68 yards rushing, four touchdowns accounted for and zero turnovers in a 48-42 win over the Lions in a potential Super Bowl matchup.

There are three games in NFL history where a player had at least 340 yards passing, 60 yards rushing, two touchdowns passing and two touchdowns rushing. Allen is responsible for two of them ... in the last two weeks!

It is a joy to watch Allen play. He's still at the peak of his immense physical powers, and he's as good mentally as he's ever been. Want more numbers? Over the last three games, he has zero turnovers, zero sacks, 1,027 total yards and 14 touchdowns accounted for. Those are video-game-on-easy-mode numbers.

That's the thing. Everything looks easy, even though it obviously isn't. Allen's 23 completions went to nine different players, with backup running back Ty Johnson (114 yards) leading the way. Speaking of easy, Buffalo probably earned the easiest "A" John Breech will ever give in his weekly grades.

Things are decidedly less easy for Detroit to swallow. Down 10 with 12 minutes left, Dan Campbell opted for an unwise onside kick. Buffalo's Mack Hollins recovered and returned the ball to the 5, and Allen found Ray Davis for a touchdown on the very next play. The defense -- already ravaged by injury -- may have lost standouts Alim McNeil and Carlton Davis for the year.

Oh, and finally ... Scorigami!

Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

JONATHAN TAYLOR AND THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

I don't think I'll ever be an NFL coach. But should I ever find myself there -- and I can't believe I'd have to do this for grown men making millions of dollars -- I'd make sure that my players run past the goal-line, football firmly secured, in both hands if possible. I don't care if there's no one near you. I don't care if you're the only human being on Earth.

In a must-have game for the Colts' playoff chances, Jonathan Taylor dropped the ball inches short while waltzing into the end zone on what would have been a 41-yard touchdown for a 19-7 lead (pending extra point) over the Broncos. Instead, Denver scored the final 24 points en route to a 31-13 win. Denver goes to 9-5 and has a 92% chance to make the postseason, per SportsLine. Indianapolis (6-8) has a 6% chance.

Listen, Taylor is not the only person who made a mistake. Far from it. There were eight turnovers, including a backbreaking, ridiculous double-pass that Nik Bonitto brought back for a touchdown (though Indianapolis never runs that play if Taylor had scored). Maybe Denver still rallies regardless. We'll never know. But Taylor's fumble was by far the most infuriating, dispiriting and damaging.

It's been far too common this year -- Taylor wasn't even the only person to do it Sunday -- and it's inexcusable.

👍 Not so honorable mentions

Nick Chubb broke his foot

Kevin Stefanski didn't commit to Jameis Winston going forward after Winston threw three interceptions.

going forward after Winston threw three interceptions. Maxx Crosby 's season is over

's The 49ers are likely to suspend De'Vondre Campbell for the rest of the season after he refused to enter Thursday's game.

🏈 Patrick Mahomes leaves with ankle injury



Patrick Mahomes left the Chiefs eventual 21-7 win over the Browns with high ankle sprain and did not return. Andy Reid said his superstar quarterback is "day-to-day" and "probably could've gone back in," but reports indicate he is more likely week to week.

Mahomes went down awkwardly, sandwiched between several players with about eight minutes left. Carson Wentz finished the game.

finished the game. It's tough timing for Kansas City, which began a three-game-in-10-day stretch, something Mahomes actually complained about Texans on Saturday and then the Steelers on Christmas Day -- a Wednesday. It's the NFL's first non-COVID-impacted Wednesday game since 2012.

on Saturday and then the on Christmas Day -- a Wednesday. It's the NFL's first non-COVID-impacted Wednesday game since 2012. Though the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West, they are looking to hold onto the AFC's No. 1 seed. Kansas City has a two-game lead on Buffalo, but the Bills hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

🏈 Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy by smallest margin since 2009

He struck the pose exactly one month ago, and on Saturday, he collected the trophy. Travis Hunter is the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, with Colorado's two-way sensation narrowly edging out runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

Hunter earned 2,231 points, including 506 first-place votes. Jeanty garnered 2,017 points. It was the slimmest margin since 2009, when Mark Ingram won over Toby Gerhart .

won over . Hunter played over 120 snaps per game and finished the season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns as well as four interceptions and 11 passes defended. He's the first full-time defensive player to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997.

in 1997. Hunter won both All-America honors from CBS Sports at cornerback (first team), all-purpose (first team) and wide receiver (second team).

All-America honors from CBS Sports at cornerback (first team), all-purpose (first team) and wide receiver (second team). All that leads to a truly incredible highlight package

Jeanty was very disappointed

Chris Hummer, Brandon Marcello and Dennis Dodd have an incredible story on Hunter's incredible story. Blake Brockermeyer, meanwhile, has early 2025 Heisman candidates.

🏀 Bucks to face Thunder in NBA Cup final

And then there were two. The Bucks and the Thunder will meet in the NBA Cup final after the Bucks beat the Hawks ,110-102, and the Thunder beat the Rockets, 111-96, in the semifinals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists) is playing at an MVP level, and Damian Lillard (25 points) is really coming on. Milwaukee needs more Khris Middleton , but things are moving in the right direction overall.

(32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists) is playing at an MVP level, and (25 points) is really coming on. Milwaukee , but things are moving in the right direction overall. Things have been moving in the right direction for a while in Oklahoma City, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists) is a huge reason why. One of my favorite players to watch, Gilgeous-Alexander is never in a hurry, always in control and excellent at all three levels. The Thunder play remarkable defense and have tons of depth.

(32 points, eight rebounds, six assists) is a huge reason why. One of my favorite players to watch, Gilgeous-Alexander is never in a hurry, always in control and excellent at all three levels. The Thunder play remarkable defense and have tons of depth. Rockets GM Rafael Stone says he doesn't want to make a trade, but one may become necessary

Here are our takeaways from Saturday.

🏀 Joel Embiid suffers sinus fracture; Jared McCain also hurt



Things went from bad to worse, again, for the 76ers and their biggest star. Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture, and his timeline to return is unclear. Not only that, but rookie Jared McCain -- the biggest positive amid an abysmal start -- is out indefinitely with a torn lateral meniscus.

Both injuries happened in Friday's loss to the Pacers that dropped Philadelphia to 7-16 this season, 12th in the Eastern Conference.

that dropped Philadelphia to 7-16 this season, 12th in the Eastern Conference. Embiid has played just six games this season due to knee issues and a suspension. While injuries have always been an issue for the 2023 MVP, the facial fractures are incredibly bad luck: He fractured his orbital bone in 2017-18 and again in the 2022 playoffs.

has played just six games this season due to knee issues and a suspension. While injuries have always been an issue for the 2023 MVP, the facial fractures are incredibly bad luck: He fractured his orbital bone in 2017-18 and again in the 2022 playoffs. McCain, meanwhile, is averaging 15.3 points, tops among rookies.

The 76ers are still rumored to be active on the trade market

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏈 Bears at Vikings, 8 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Falcons at Raiders, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN