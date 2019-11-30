|
|
|HOLY
|MONNJ
Guerriero leads Monmouth to first FCS playoff victory, 44-27
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) Pete Guerriero ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns and Monmouth defeated Holy Cross 44-27 on Saturday for the program’s first FCS playoff victory.
The Hawks (11-2), the Big South champions, will play at No. 2 seed James Madison next Saturday after speeding to a 23-0 lead en route to their ninth straight win.
Guerriero, coming in as the FCS rushing leader at 139.0 yards per game, had 31 carries including touchdowns of 68, 24 and 1 yards. He set a Monmouth season rushing record, with 1,888 yards, passing David Sinisi, who had 1,674 in 2008.
Kenji Bahar added 249 yards passing, completing 19 of 32 throws with a touchdown.
Matt Considine threw for 196 yards with three scores and an interception for the Crusaders (7-6), the Patriot League champs. Starting quarterback Connor Degenhardt was just 2 of 7 with two early picks. Domenic Cozier rushed for 97 yards.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:15 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-C.Wilkinson kicks 60 yards from HC 35. 2-L.Moore to MNM 26 for 21 yards (29-L.Anderson).
|
-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 26(14:52 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 23 for -3 yards (17-B.Whitley).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 13 - MONNJ 23(14:23 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore runs ob at MNM 32 for 9 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 4 - MONNJ 32(13:51 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Punt
|
4 & 4 - MONNJ 32(13:45 - 1st) 49-R.Kost punts 16 yards from MNM 32 blocked by 18-C.Argys. Downed at the MNM 48.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:34 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 48(13:35 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 48(13:25 - 1st) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 31 for 17 yards (1-T.Berry50-D.Grimes).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 31(13:05 - 1st) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 26 for 5 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - HOLY 26(12:27 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to MNM 25 for 1 yard (7-M.Castronuova92-K.Scarlett).
|
Sack
|
3 & 4 - HOLY 25(11:48 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt sacked at MNM 31 for -6 yards (91-K.Aumer).
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOLY 31(11:01 - 1st) 35-D.Ng punts 20 yards from MNM 31 Downed at the MNM 11.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 11(10:52 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 17 for 6 yards (43-J.Dobbs).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - MONNJ 17(10:24 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 20 for 3 yards (27-J.Smith).
|
+12 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 20(9:49 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 32 for 12 yards (43-J.Dobbs).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 32(9:17 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore pushed ob at MNM 37 for 5 yards (7-C.Riley).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 37(8:42 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to MNM 39 for 2 yards (44-L.Doran).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 3 - MONNJ 39(8:05 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Clark.
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MONNJ 39(8:00 - 1st) 49-R.Kost punts 53 yards from MNM 39 out of bounds at the HC 8.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Interception (3 plays, 65 yards, 0:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 8(7:48 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam.
|
+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 8(7:43 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to HC 18 for 10 yards (28-E.Morales).
|
Int
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 18(7:10 - 1st) 10-C.Degenhardt incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam INTERCEPTED by 5-E.Powell at HC 25. 5-E.Powell to HC 27 for -2 yards (15-A.Asante).
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (4 plays, 27 yards, 1:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 27(7:03 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to HC 18 for 9 yards (4-C.Stefanik7-C.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 1 - MONNJ 18(6:26 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Clark.
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 18(6:19 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar pushed ob at HC 17 for 1 yard (23-J.Lang).
|
+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 17(5:54 - 1st) 2-L.Moore runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:54 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:43 - 1st) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 58 yards from MNM 35. 32-M.Kortebein to MNM 50 for 43 yards (24-H.Chambers).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 50(5:33 - 1st) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Mountain. Penalty on HC 57-N.Olsofka Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 50(5:27 - 1st) 16-M.Considine complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to MNM 50 for no gain (1-T.Berry).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOLY 50(0:50 - 1st) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam.
|
Punt
|
4 & 10 - HOLY 50(4:41 - 1st) 47-C.Wilkinson punts 36 yards from MNM 50 Downed at the MNM 14.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (8 plays, 35 yards, 3:41 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 14(4:31 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 17 for 3 yards (2-G.Holloman).
|
+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 17(4:00 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene pushed ob at MNM 23 for 6 yards (2-G.Holloman7-C.Riley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 1 - MONNJ 23(3:29 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 30 for 7 yards (27-J.Smith7-C.Riley).
|
Sack
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30(2:54 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar sacked at MNM 26 for -4 yards (97-J.Modak99-M.Ebo).
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 14 - MONNJ 26(2:11 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 45 for 19 yards (43-J.Dobbs).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 45(1:55 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway.
|
-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 45(1:46 - 1st) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 43 for -2 yards (23-J.Lang99-M.Ebo).
|
+6 YD
|
3 & 12 - MONNJ 43(1:15 - 1st) 11-K.Bahar to MNM 49 for 6 yards (29-L.Anderson).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - MONNJ 49(0:50 - 1st) 49-R.Kost punts 40 yards from MNM 49 to HC 11 fair catch by 15-A.Asante.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 11(0:39 - 1st) 1-D.Cozier to HC 6 for -5 yards (92-K.Scarlett).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 15 - HOLY 6(15:00 - 2nd) 36-P.Oliver to HC 8 for 2 yards (8-D.Cooper).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 13 - HOLY 8(14:27 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
Punt
|
4 & 13 - HOLY 8(14:19 - 2nd) 35-D.Ng punts 32 yards from HC 8 to HC 40 fair catch by 28-E.Morales.
MONNJ
Hawks
- FG (5 plays, 27 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 40(14:12 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 35 for 5 yards (44-L.Doran27-J.Smith).
|
+17 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 35(13:40 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero pushed ob at HC 18 for 17 yards (23-J.Lang).
|
+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 18(13:13 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 15 for 3 yards (97-J.Modak4-C.Stefanik).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - MONNJ 15(12:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar scrambles runs ob at HC 13 for 2 yards.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MONNJ 13(12:28 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - MONNJ 13(12:22 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Interception (3 plays, -23 yards, 0:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(12:18 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 59 yards from MNM 35. 32-M.Kortebein pushed ob at MNM 40 for 54 yards (24-H.Chambers).
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 40(12:07 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 38 for 2 yards (9-E.Massey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - HOLY 38(11:35 - 2nd) 10-C.Degenhardt incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
Int
|
3 & 8 - HOLY 38(11:28 - 2nd) 10-C.Degenhardt incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam INTERCEPTED by 9-E.Massey at MNM 28. 9-E.Massey to MNM 37 for 9 yards (15-A.Asante).
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (6 plays, 63 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 37(11:18 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to MNM 45 for 8 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - MONNJ 45(10:48 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 48 for 7 yards (17-B.Whitley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 48(10:23 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
|
+28 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 48(10:13 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 25-P.Guerriero. 25-P.Guerriero pushed ob at HC 20 for 28 yards (7-C.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 20(9:51 - 2nd) 29-J.Fara to HC 20 for no gain (43-J.Dobbs).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 20(9:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(9:11 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(9:11 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 42 yards from MNM 35. 45-H.Burns to HC 34 for 11 yards.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 34(9:07 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 34(9:02 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - HOLY 34(8:55 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine complete to 1-D.Cozier. 1-D.Cozier to HC 38 for 4 yards (28-E.Morales50-D.Grimes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 6 - HOLY 38(8:13 - 2nd) 35-D.Ng punts 32 yards from HC 38 to MNM 30 fair catch by 28-E.Morales.
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (2 plays, 70 yards, 0:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 30(8:05 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 32 for 2 yards (29-L.Anderson93-T.Kiessling).
|
+68 YD
|
2 & 8 - MONNJ 32(7:33 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(7:18 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is no good. blocked by 97-J.Modak.
HOLY
Crusaders
- TD (8 plays, 71 yards, 2:52 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 36 yards from MNM 35 to HC 29 fair catch by 45-H.Burns.
|
+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 29(7:18 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier to HC 50 for 21 yards (6-A.Budd).
|
+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 50(6:49 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier runs ob at MNM 19 for 31 yards.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 19(6:13 - 2nd) 9-M.Alexander to MNM 24 for -5 yards (50-D.Grimes9-E.Massey).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 15 - HOLY 24(5:32 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Jewell.
|
Penalty
|
3 & 15 - HOLY 24(5:24 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Mountain. Penalty on MNM 1-T.Berry Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MNM 24. No Play.
|
-5 YD
|
1 & 9 - HOLY 9(5:17 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 14 for -5 yards (6-A.Budd).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - HOLY 14(4:39 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam.
|
+14 YD
|
3 & 14 - HOLY 14(4:31 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine complete to 14-D.Mountain. 14-D.Mountain runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) 35-D.Ng extra point is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Punt (4 plays, -5 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) 47-C.Wilkinson kicks 14 yards from HC 35 to the HC 49 downed by 2-G.Holloman.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(4:26 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier pushed ob at HC 50 for 1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
|
+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - MONNJ 50(3:55 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine complete to 19-D.Nagle. 19-D.Nagle to MNM 41 for 9 yards (28-E.Morales).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 41(3:30 - 2nd) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 40 for 1 yard (92-K.Scarlett).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 9 - MONNJ 40(2:55 - 2nd) Penalty on HC 14-D.Mountain False start 5 yards enforced at MNM 40. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - MONNJ 45(2:37 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Gilliam.
|
+13 YD
|
3 & 14 - MONNJ 45(2:28 - 2nd) 16-M.Considine complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to MNM 32 for 13 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
No Gain
|
4 & 1 - MONNJ 32(1:48 - 2nd) 36-P.Oliver to MNM 32 for no gain (50-D.Grimes).
HOLY
Crusaders
- Interception (1 plays, 32 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 32(1:39 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 40 for 8 yards. Penalty on MNM 69-J.Szuba Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 32. No Play.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 20 - HOLY 22(1:25 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 23-T.Greene.
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOLY 22(1:20 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 23 for 1 yard (43-J.Dobbs4-C.Stefanik).
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 19 - HOLY 23(1:14 - 2nd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 27 for 4 yards (43-J.Dobbs17-B.Whitley).
|
Punt
|
4 & 15 - HOLY 27(1:07 - 2nd) 49-R.Kost punts 35 yards from MNM 27 out of bounds at the HC 38.
HOLY
Crusaders
- TD (10 plays, 64 yards, 3:56 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 30(0:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 30(0:43 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to HC 26 for 4 yards (99-M.Ebo43-J.Dobbs).
|
Sack
|
3 & 6 - HOLY 26(0:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Bahar sacked at HC 30 for -4 yards (29-L.Anderson).
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - HOLY 30(0:02 - 2nd) 17-M.Mosquera 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (11 plays, 72 yards, 3:38 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 60 yards from MNM 35. 32-M.Kortebein to HC 36 for 31 yards (39-D.Kiett).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 36(14:52 - 3rd) 1-D.Cozier to HC 35 for -1 yard (99-N.Shoemaker).
|
+16 YD
|
2 & 11 - MONNJ 35(14:21 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to MNM 49 for 16 yards (20-J.Terry37-T.Wright).
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 49(0:01 - 3rd) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 45 for 4 yards (99-N.Shoemaker).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 6 - MONNJ 45(13:23 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cozier.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 6 - MONNJ 45(13:17 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 88-S.Gilliam. 88-S.Gilliam to MNM 37 for 8 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 37(13:02 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine to MNM 32 for 5 yards (37-T.Wright).
|
+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - MONNJ 32(12:21 - 3rd) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 30 for 2 yards (92-K.Scarlett91-K.Aumer).
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 3 - MONNJ 30(11:44 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 19-D.Nagle. 19-D.Nagle to MNM 22 for 8 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 22(11:14 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 22(11:14 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 15-A.Asante. 15-A.Asante runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
|
Missed PAT
|(11:04 - 3rd) 35-D.Ng extra point is no good. blocked by 9-E.Massey.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 1:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(11:04 - 3rd) 47-C.Wilkinson kicks 58 yards from HC 35. 13-B.Batts to MNM 28 for 21 yards (28-C.Mannion).
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 28(10:57 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 27 for -1 yard (43-J.Dobbs44-L.Doran).
|
Penalty
|
2 & 11 - HOLY 27(10:18 - 3rd) 2-L.Moore runs ob at MNM 27 for no gain. Penalty on MNM 14-E.Scott Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 27. No Play.
|
+8 YD
|
2 & 21 - HOLY 17(10:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway pushed ob at MNM 25 for 8 yards (26-W.Reynolds).
|
Penalty
|
3 & 13 - HOLY 25(9:34 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore. Penalty on HC 4-C.Stefanik Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MNM 25. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 34(9:27 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore. Penalty on HC 27-J.Smith Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 34. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 44(9:19 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 45 for 1 yard (97-J.Modak93-T.Kiessling).
|
+20 YD
|
2 & 9 - HOLY 45(8:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore pushed ob at HC 35 for 20 yards (24-T.Prince).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 35(8:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to HC 24 for 11 yards (26-W.Reynolds).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 24(8:05 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 10-Q.Parham.
|
Penalty
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 24(7:57 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 21 for 3 yards (23-J.Lang). Penalty on MNM 86-S.Clark Holding 10 yards enforced at HC 24. No Play.
|
+34 YD
|
2 & 20 - HOLY 34(7:36 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(7:26 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to HC End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- FG (10 plays, 63 yards, 2:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 40 yards from MNM 35 to HC 25 fair catch by 45-H.Burns.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 25(7:26 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Mountain. Penalty on MNM 37-T.Wright Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HC 25. No Play.
|
-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 40(7:10 - 3rd) 1-D.Cozier to HC 39 for -1 yard (91-K.Aumer).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 11 - MONNJ 39(6:40 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Mountain.
|
+8 YD
|
3 & 11 - MONNJ 39(6:30 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 3-J.Roberts. 3-J.Roberts to HC 47 for 8 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
Punt
|
4 & 3 - MONNJ 47(6:13 - 3rd) 35-D.Ng punts 43 yards from HC 47 to MNM 10 fair catch by 28-E.Morales.
HOLY
Crusaders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:03 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 10(5:57 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero runs ob at MNM 16 for 6 yards.
|
+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - HOLY 16(5:23 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 21 for 5 yards (29-L.Anderson).
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 21(5:16 - 3rd) Penalty on MNM 62-J.Gallina Unsportsmanlike conduct 10 yards enforced at MNM 21. No Play.
|
+32 YD
|
1 & 20 - HOLY 11(5:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway runs ob at MNM 43 for 32 yards.
|
+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 43(4:53 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 80-Z.Tredway. 80-Z.Tredway to HC 38 for 19 yards.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 38(4:42 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway. Penalty on HC 27-J.Smith Pass interference 15 yards enforced at HC 38. No Play.
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 23(4:33 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 2-L.Moore. Penalty on MNM 53-A.Farris Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at HC 23. No Play.
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 15 - HOLY 28(4:23 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 27 for 1 yard (55-K.Bucceroni).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 14 - HOLY 27(3:42 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 84-G.Scott.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 14 - HOLY 27(3:31 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 25-P.Guerriero.
|
Field Goal
|
4 & 14 - HOLY 27(3:25 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- Downs (9 plays, 47 yards, 1:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:18 - 3rd) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 41 yards from MNM 35. 45-H.Burns to HC 35 for 11 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 35(3:10 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 35(3:02 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine complete to 15-A.Asante. 15-A.Asante to HC 39 for 4 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
|
No Gain
|
3 & 6 - MONNJ 39(2:20 - 3rd) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Mountain.
|
Punt
|
4 & 5 - MONNJ 39(2:15 - 3rd) 35-D.Ng punts 34 yards from HC 39 to MNM 27 fair catch by 28-E.Morales.
HOLY
Crusaders
- TD (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:08 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Penalty
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 27(2:07 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway. Penalty on HC 26-W.Reynolds Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 27. No Play.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 37(2:00 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 39 for 2 yards (4-C.Stefanik92-D.Kuznetsov).
|
+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - HOLY 39(1:37 - 3rd) 25-P.Guerriero to MNM 42 for 3 yards (44-L.Doran).
|
+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - HOLY 42(0:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Bahar complete to 10-Q.Parham. 10-Q.Parham pushed ob at HC 48 for 10 yards (23-J.Lang).
|
+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 48(15:00 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore to HC 34 for 14 yards (7-C.Riley).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 34(14:32 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 34 for no gain (99-M.Ebo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - HOLY 34(14:00 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 86-S.Clark.
|
No Gain
|
3 & 10 - HOLY 34(13:51 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Tredway.
|
+8 YD
|
4 & 10 - HOLY 34(13:42 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 10-Q.Parham. 10-Q.Parham to HC 26 for 8 yards (2-G.Holloman43-J.Dobbs).
MONNJ
Hawks
- TD (8 plays, 53 yards, 4:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 26(13:31 - 4th) 1-D.Cozier to HC 44 for 18 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 44(13:07 - 4th) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
|
-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 44(12:58 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 87-J.Jewell. 87-J.Jewell to HC 43 for -1 yard (50-D.Grimes).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - MONNJ 43(12:20 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 82-C.Kennedy. 82-C.Kennedy to HC 50 for 7 yards (50-D.Grimes).
|
+4 YD
|
4 & 4 - MONNJ 50(11:46 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 3-J.Roberts. 3-J.Roberts to MNM 46 for 4 yards (5-E.Powell).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 46(11:22 - 4th) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Nagle.
|
+25 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 46(11:16 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 1-D.Cozier. 1-D.Cozier to MNM 21 for 25 yards (1-T.Berry).
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 21(10:57 - 4th) 1-D.Cozier to MNM 14 for 7 yards (90-K.Mullen).
|
+14 YD
|
2 & 3 - MONNJ 14(10:33 - 4th) 16-M.Considine runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(10:23 - 4th) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 15-A.Asante.
HOLY
Crusaders
- TD (9 plays, 57 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(10:23 - 4th) 47-C.Wilkinson kicks 18 yards from HC 35. 86-S.Clark to MNM 47 for no gain.
|
+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 47(10:19 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 23-T.Greene. 23-T.Greene to HC 28 for 25 yards (27-J.Smith).
|
+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 28(9:45 - 4th) 11-K.Bahar complete to 2-L.Moore. 2-L.Moore runs ob at HC 17 for 11 yards.
|
+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - HOLY 17(9:14 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 10 for 7 yards (99-M.Ebo).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 3 - HOLY 10(8:36 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 10 for no gain (44-L.Doran17-B.Whitley).
|
+7 YD
|
3 & 3 - HOLY 10(7:55 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 3 for 7 yards (7-C.Riley).
|
+1 YD
|
1 & 3 - HOLY 3(7:17 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 2 for 1 yard (43-J.Dobbs).
|
+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - HOLY 2(6:33 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero to HC 1 for 1 yard (44-L.Doran).
|
+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - HOLY 1(5:45 - 4th) 25-P.Guerriero runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|
PAT Good
|(5:37 - 4th) 17-M.Mosquera extra point is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
- End of Game (5 plays, 13 yards, 2:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(5:37 - 4th) 17-M.Mosquera kicks 31 yards from MNM 35. 48-M.Johnson to HC 43 for 9 yards (80-Z.Tredway).
|
+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43(5:30 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 1-D.Cozier. 1-D.Cozier runs ob at MNM 34 for 23 yards.
|
+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 34(5:14 - 4th) 16-M.Considine to MNM 32 for 2 yards (5-E.Powell93-R.Davidson).
|
No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MONNJ 32(4:49 - 4th) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Nagle.
|
+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - MONNJ 32(4:41 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 82-C.Kennedy. 82-C.Kennedy pushed ob at MNM 28 for 4 yards (7-M.Castronuova).
|
+5 YD
|
4 & 4 - MONNJ 28(4:13 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 19-D.Nagle. 19-D.Nagle to MNM 23 for 5 yards (20-J.Terry).
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 23(3:58 - 4th) 16-M.Considine incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Nagle.
|
No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 23(3:49 - 4th) 9-M.Alexander incomplete. Intended for 19-D.Nagle.
|
+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - MONNJ 23(3:36 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 3-J.Roberts. 3-J.Roberts to MNM 4 for 19 yards.
|
+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - MONNJ 4(3:19 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 3-J.Roberts. 3-J.Roberts runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|
+2 YD
|(3:08 - 4th) 16-M.Considine complete to 87-J.Jewell. 87-J.Jewell to MNM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
MONNJ
Hawks
|Result
|Play
|
Kickoff
|(3:08 - 4th) 47-C.Wilkinson kicks 13 yards from HC 35 out of bounds at the HC 48. Team penalty on HC First onside kickoff out of bounds 5 yards enforced at HC 48.
|
No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MONNJ 43(3:08 - 4th) 29-J.Fara to HC 43 for no gain (55-K.Bucceroni43-J.Dobbs).
|
-8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MONNJ 43(2:26 - 4th) 14-E.Scott runs ob at MNM 49 for -8 yards. Team penalty on MNM Holding 10 yards enforced at MNM 49.
|
+19 YD
|
2 & 28 - MONNJ 39(1:45 - 4th) 14-E.Scott to HC 42 for 19 yards (43-J.Dobbs).
|
+2 YD
|
3 & 9 - MONNJ 42(1:15 - 4th) 14-E.Scott to HC 40 for 2 yards.
|
+10 YD
|
4 & 7 - MONNJ 40(0:45 - 4th) 14-E.Scott to HC 30 for 10 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|25
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|321
|495
|Total Plays
|68
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|120
|253
|Rush Attempts
|23
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|22-45
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-53
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-32.8
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|159
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-159
|2-42
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-22
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|120
|RUSH YDS
|253
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Considine 16 QB
|M. Considine
|20/37
|196
|3
|1
|
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
|C. Degenhardt
|2/7
|11
|0
|2
|
M. Alexander 9 RB
|M. Alexander
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cozier 1 RB
|D. Cozier
|15
|97
|0
|31
|
M. Considine 16 QB
|M. Considine
|3
|21
|1
|14
|
M. Alexander 9 RB
|M. Alexander
|2
|6
|0
|11
|
P. Oliver 36 RB
|P. Oliver
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Degenhardt 10 QB
|C. Degenhardt
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cozier 1 RB
|D. Cozier
|3
|52
|0
|25
|
S. Gilliam 88 WR
|S. Gilliam
|6
|48
|0
|16
|
A. Asante 15 WR
|A. Asante
|2
|26
|1
|22
|
D. Nagle 19 WR
|D. Nagle
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
D. Mountain 14 TE
|D. Mountain
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
C. Kennedy 82 WR
|C. Kennedy
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
J. Jewell 87 WR
|J. Jewell
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dobbs 43 LB
|J. Dobbs
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doran 44 LB
|L. Doran
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 7 DB
|C. Riley
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lang 23 DB
|J. Lang
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Anderson 29 LB
|L. Anderson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ebo 99 DL
|M. Ebo
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
G. Holloman 2 DB
|G. Holloman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smith 27 DB
|J. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bucceroni 55 DL
|K. Bucceroni
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stefanik 4 DB
|C. Stefanik
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitley 17 DL
|B. Whitley
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Modak 97 DL
|J. Modak
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
W. Reynolds 26 DB
|W. Reynolds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Prince 24 DB
|T. Prince
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kortebein 32 DB
|M. Kortebein
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mannion 28 DB
|C. Mannion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kiessling 93 DL
|T. Kiessling
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kuznetsov 92 DL
|D. Kuznetsov
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Meyer 91 DB
|M. Meyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ng 35 K
|D. Ng
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Ng 35 K
|D. Ng
|5
|32.2
|2
|43
|
C. Wilkinson 47 K
|C. Wilkinson
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Kortebein 32 DB
|M. Kortebein
|3
|42.7
|54
|0
|
H. Burns 45 DB
|H. Burns
|2
|11.0
|11
|0
|
M. Johnson 48 LB
|M. Johnson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Bahar 11 QB
|K. Bahar
|19/32
|249
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Guerriero 25 RB
|P. Guerriero
|31
|220
|3
|68
|
L. Moore IV 2 WR
|L. Moore IV
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
E. Scott 14 QB
|E. Scott
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
J. Fara 29 WR
|J. Fara
|4
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Bahar 11 QB
|K. Bahar
|5
|1
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Moore IV 2 WR
|L. Moore IV
|7
|76
|0
|20
|
Z. Tredway 80 WR
|Z. Tredway
|6
|76
|0
|32
|
T. Greene Jr. 23 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|3
|51
|1
|25
|
P. Guerriero 25 RB
|P. Guerriero
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
Q. Parham 10 TE
|Q. Parham
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Smyth 12 QB
|M. Smyth
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Clark 86 TE
|S. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Scott 84 TE
|G. Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Grimes 50 LB
|D. Grimes
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berry 1 DB
|T. Berry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Castronuova 7 DB
|M. Castronuova
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Terry 20 DB
|J. Terry
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Scarlett 92 DL
|K. Scarlett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morales III 28 DB
|E. Morales III
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Aumer 91 DL
|K. Aumer
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Budd 6 DB
|A. Budd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Powell 5 LB
|E. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
N. Shoemaker 99 DL
|N. Shoemaker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Manning 55 LB
|S. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Massey 9 LB
|E. Massey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wright 37 DB
|T. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mullen 90 DL
|K. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davidson 93 DL
|R. Davidson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mosquera 17 K
|M. Mosquera
|3/3
|47
|3/4
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Kost 49 P
|R. Kost
|3
|42.7
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Moore IV 2 WR
|L. Moore IV
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
S. Clark 86 TE
|S. Clark
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Batts 13 WR
|B. Batts
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
E. Morales III 28 DB
|E. Morales III
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
