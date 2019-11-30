Drive Chart
Defense lifts Northern Iowa by San Diego 17-3 in FCS opener

  AP
  Nov 30, 2019

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) Brawntae Wells returned an interception for a touchdown early in the first quarter, Christian Jegen sealed the game with a pick late in the fourth quarter and Northern Iowa defeated San Diego 17-3 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Jegen went 52 yards the other way with a Reid Sinnett passing attempt and Trevor Allen scored on a 7-yard run on the next play to seal the defensive battle.

The Panthers (9-4) play at seventh-seeded South Dakota State (8-4) next weekend. Northern Iowa lost at South Dakota State 38-7 two weeks ago.

Northern Iowa finished with 268 yards to 213 for the Pioneer League champion Toreros (9-2), who had their nine-game winning streak stopped. UNI, runner-up in the Missouri Valley Conference, is making its 21st playoff appearance while San Diego, which averaged 498.8 yards and 41.7 points per game, was appearing for the sixth time.

Sinnett, from Johnston, Iowa, was 22 of 36 for 187 yards and three interceptions. The Toreros, who also lost a fumble, got a field goal in the closing seconds of the first half, capping a 73-yard drive.

Will McElvain was 13 of 27 for 186 yards for the Panthers. Northern Iowa had a field goal in the fourth quarter to end a 68-yard drive.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

SDG Toreros
- Interception (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 97-M.Cook kicks 59 yards from UNI 35. 8-M.Armstead to SDG 23 for 17 yards (27-A.Evans41-S.Cuvelier).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 23
(14:53 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 5-M.Bandy. 5-M.Bandy to SDG 27 for 4 yards (27-A.Evans).
-1 YD
2 & 6 - SDG 27
(14:17 - 1st) 21-J.Binda to SDG 26 for -1 yard (48-C.Kolarevic).
Penalty
3 & 7 - SDG 26
(13:30 - 1st) Penalty on UNI 16-E.Smith Offside 5 yards enforced at SDG 26. No Play.
Int
3 & 2 - SDG 31
(13:11 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy INTERCEPTED by 91-B.Wells at SDG 34. 91-B.Wells runs 34 yards for a touchdown.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:02 - 1st) 97-M.Cook extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 1st) 97-M.Cook kicks 58 yards from UNI 35. 8-M.Armstead to SDG 27 for 20 yards (8-S.Perry47-R.Van Wyhe).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 27
(12:55 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 17-A.Spadone. 17-A.Spadone to SDG 28 for 1 yard (27-A.Evans1-R.Lawrence).
-2 YD
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 28
(12:17 - 1st) 21-J.Binda to SDG 26 for -2 yards (16-E.Smith21-C.Jegen).
Sack
3 & 11 - NOIOWA 26
(11:32 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett sacked at SDG 22 for -4 yards (91-B.Wells99-K.Boyd).
Punt
4 & 15 - NOIOWA 22
(10:53 - 1st) 42-T.Kuljian punts 49 yards from SDG 22 to the UNI 29 downed by 10-A.Farina.

SDG Toreros
- Punt (9 plays, 29 yards, 4:34 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 29
(10:39 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain scrambles to UNI 38 FUMBLES (58-M.Vaivao). to UNI 38 for no gain.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - SDG 38
(10:12 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 41 for 3 yards (47-K.Kamaka6-H.Nichols).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 41
(9:39 - 1st) 25-T.Allen pushed ob at UNI 45 for 4 yards (4-V.Lopez).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDG 45
(9:09 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDG 45
(9:02 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
Punt
4 & 6 - SDG 45
(8:55 - 1st) 38-Z.Kibby punts 25 yards from UNI 45 out of bounds at the SDG 30.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 30
(8:49 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez pushed ob at SDG 37 for 7 yards (9-X.Williams).
No Gain
2 & 3 - NOIOWA 37
(8:16 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy.
+6 YD
3 & 3 - NOIOWA 37
(8:07 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 17-A.Spadone. 17-A.Spadone to SDG 43 for 6 yards.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 43
(7:35 - 1st) 21-J.Binda to UNI 50 for 7 yards (1-R.Lawrence).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - NOIOWA 50
(6:57 - 1st) 5-M.Bandy to UNI 48 for 2 yards (24-O.Brown).
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 48
(6:15 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett to UNI 46 for 2 yards (48-C.Kolarevic).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 46
(5:49 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 17-A.Spadone. 17-A.Spadone to UNI 40 for 6 yards (22-B.Flater).
-1 YD
2 & 4 - NOIOWA 40
(5:06 - 1st) 21-J.Binda to UNI 41 for -1 yard (22-B.Flater).
No Gain
3 & 5 - NOIOWA 41
(4:20 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy.
Punt
4 & 5 - NOIOWA 41
(4:15 - 1st) 42-T.Kuljian punts 28 yards from UNI 41 to UNI 13 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 13
(4:09 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 17 for 4 yards (97-M.Kapapa).
+6 YD
2 & 6 - SDG 17
(3:37 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain complete to 80-I.Weston. 80-I.Weston to UNI 23 for 6 yards (58-M.Vaivao).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDG 23
(3:08 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - SDG 23
(3:00 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain complete to 19-L.Wolf. 19-L.Wolf to UNI 30 for 7 yards (3-C.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 3 - SDG 30
(2:30 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
Punt
4 & 3 - SDG 30
(2:25 - 1st) 38-Z.Kibby punts 34 yards from UNI 30 to SDG 36 fair catch by 8-M.Armstead.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 0:04 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 36
(2:19 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett sacked at SDG 35 for -1 yard (96-C.Houghtelling).
No Gain
2 & 11 - NOIOWA 35
(1:49 - 1st) 21-J.Binda pushed ob at SDG 35 for no gain (22-B.Flater21-C.Jegen).
+3 YD
3 & 11 - NOIOWA 35
(1:07 - 1st) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 5-M.Bandy. 5-M.Bandy to SDG 38 for 3 yards (48-C.Kolarevic).
Punt
4 & 8 - NOIOWA 38
(0:52 - 1st) 42-T.Kuljian punts 43 yards from SDG 38 to UNI 19 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Interception (3 plays, 18 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDG 19
(0:40 - 1st) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - SDG 19
(0:36 - 1st) 25-T.Allen to UNI 29 for 10 yards (6-H.Nichols).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 29
(15:00 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 32 for 3 yards (47-K.Kamaka97-M.Kapapa).
-4 YD
2 & 7 - SDG 32
(14:18 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 28 for -4 yards (14-J.Bergstrom).
Penalty
3 & 11 - SDG 28
(13:31 - 2nd) Penalty on UNI 37-A.Graham False start 5 yards enforced at UNI 28. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 16 - SDG 23
(13:15 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
Punt
4 & 16 - SDG 23
(13:08 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 52 yards from UNI 23 to SDG 25 fair catch by 8-M.Armstead.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25
(13:01 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Armstead.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 25
(12:56 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to SDG 30 for 5 yards (22-B.Flater).
Int
3 & 5 - NOIOWA 30
(12:13 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-O.Brown at UNI 43. 24-O.Brown to UNI 43 for no gain.

SDG Toreros
- Missed FG (7 plays, 33 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 43
(12:06 - 2nd) 23-S.Schnee to UNI 44 for 1 yard (47-K.Kamaka).
+3 YD
2 & 9 - SDG 44
(11:30 - 2nd) 23-S.Schnee to UNI 47 for 3 yards (58-M.Vaivao99-M.Wilson).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDG 47
(10:51 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
Punt
4 & 6 - SDG 47
(10:45 - 2nd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 21 yards from UNI 47 out of bounds at the SDG 32.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Fumble (5 plays, 54 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 32
(10:37 - 2nd) 17-A.Spadone to SDG 31 for -1 yard (94-T.Butcher).
+8 YD
2 & 11 - NOIOWA 31
(9:56 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez to SDG 39 for 8 yards (27-A.Evans).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - NOIOWA 39
(9:07 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett to SDG 44 for 5 yards.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 44
(8:32 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 24-O.Brown at UNI 10. 24-O.Brown to UNI 20 for 10 yards (46-D.Kincaid). Penalty on UNI 94-T.Butcher Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at SDG 44. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 41
(7:50 - 2nd) 29-E.Martinez to UNI 40 for 1 yard (16-E.Smith21-C.Jegen).
No Gain
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 40
(7:30 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett to UNI 40 for no gain.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - NOIOWA 40
(6:38 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 17-A.Spadone. 17-A.Spadone to UNI 35 for 5 yards (48-C.Kolarevic99-K.Boyd).
No Good
4 & 4 - NOIOWA 35
(5:54 - 2nd) 42-T.Kuljian 52 yards Field Goal is No Good.

SDG Toreros
- FG (14 plays, 73 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDG 35
(5:48 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 42 for 7 yards (2-M.Hawkins). Penalty on UNI 74-J.Scott-Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at UNI 35. No Play.
+11 YD
1 & 20 - SDG 25
(5:30 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane to UNI 36 for 11 yards (22-D.Tolbert).
+52 YD
2 & 9 - SDG 36
(4:47 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 80-I.Weston. 80-I.Weston to SDG 12 for 52 yards (2-M.Hawkins).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 12
(4:17 - 2nd) 25-T.Allen to SDG 10 for 2 yards (14-J.Bergstrom).
-1 YD
2 & 8 - SDG 10
(3:40 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain to SDG 11 FUMBLES (58-M.Vaivao). 14-J.Bergstrom to SDG 11 for no gain.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Halftime (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 11
(3:34 - 2nd) 21-J.Binda to SDG 19 for 8 yards (22-B.Flater21-C.Jegen).
Penalty
2 & 2 - NOIOWA 19
(2:50 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 44-Z.Nelson. 44-Z.Nelson to SDG 25 for 6 yards (22-B.Flater). Penalty on SDG 44-Z.Nelson Pass touched or caught by ineligible receiver 5 yards enforced at SDG 19. No Play.
+36 YD
2 & 7 - NOIOWA 14
(2:37 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez to UNI 50 for 36 yards (9-X.Williams).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 50
(2:13 - 2nd) 29-E.Martinez to UNI 46 for 4 yards (27-A.Evans96-C.Houghtelling).
+5 YD
2 & 6 - NOIOWA 46
(1:43 - 2nd) 21-J.Binda to UNI 41 for 5 yards (99-K.Boyd).
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NOIOWA 41
(1:21 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett to UNI 38 for 3 yards (96-C.Houghtelling).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 38
(1:17 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett scrambles runs ob at UNI 37 for 1 yard.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 37
(1:07 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to UNI 33 for 4 yards (22-B.Flater94-T.Butcher).
+8 YD
3 & 5 - NOIOWA 33
(0:55 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez runs ob at UNI 25 for 8 yards.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25
(0:48 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to UNI 11 for 14 yards (1-R.Lawrence).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 11
(0:30 - 2nd) 29-E.Martinez to UNI 11 for no gain (99-K.Boyd).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 11
(0:23 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
Penalty
3 & 10 - NOIOWA 11
(0:18 - 2nd) Penalty on SDG 7-R.Sinnett Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UNI 11. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 15 - NOIOWA 16
(0:18 - 2nd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - NOIOWA 16
(0:14 - 2nd) 20-B.Eickert 33 yards Field Goal is Good.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (4 plays, -8 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:10 - 2nd) 42-T.Kuljian kicks 65 yards from SDG 35. 9-X.Williams to UNI 11 for 11 yards (40-I.Haney).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 11
(0:04 - 2nd) 13-W.McElvain kneels at UNI 11 for no gain.

SDG Toreros
- Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 42-T.Kuljian kicks 65 yards from SDG 35. 9-X.Williams to UNI 26 for 26 yards (51-L.Leau). Penalty on UNI 9-X.Williams Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at UNI 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 13
(14:52 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 16 for 3 yards (4-V.Lopez).
Penalty
2 & 7 - SDG 16
(14:21 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain scrambles pushed ob at UNI 20 for 4 yards (47-K.Kamaka). Penalty on UNI 70-T.Penning Holding 8 yards enforced at UNI 16. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - SDG 8
(13:59 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 37-A.Graham.
-3 YD
3 & 15 - SDG 8
(13:53 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 5 FUMBLES (47-K.Kamaka). 25-T.Allen to UNI 5 for no gain.
Punt
4 & 18 - SDG 5
(13:12 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 47 yards from UNI 5. 8-M.Armstead to UNI 26 for 26 yards (38-Z.Kibby).

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (8 plays, 80 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 26
(12:58 - 3rd) 21-J.Binda to UNI 19 for 7 yards (24-O.Brown21-C.Jegen).
-4 YD
2 & 3 - NOIOWA 19
(12:20 - 3rd) 21-J.Binda to UNI 23 for -4 yards (16-E.Smith).
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NOIOWA 23
(11:37 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez pushed ob at UNI 17 for 6 yards (24-O.Brown).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NOIOWA 17
(11:08 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett to UNI 17 for no gain (44-J.Brinkman).

SDG Toreros
- Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 17
(11:04 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to UNI 27 for 10 yards (25-D.Tolbert).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 27
(10:35 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to UNI 40 for 13 yards (22-D.Tolbert6-H.Nichols).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 40
(10:06 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to SDG 42 for 18 yards (6-H.Nichols).
Penalty
1 & 10 - SDG 42
(9:37 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James. Penalty on UNI 83-J.James Pass interference 15 yards enforced at SDG 42. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 25 - SDG 43
(9:27 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 50 for 7 yards (96-N.Friedel).
No Gain
2 & 18 - SDG 50
(8:42 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
+47 YD
3 & 18 - SDG 50
(8:34 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 80-I.Weston. 80-I.Weston to SDG 3 for 47 yards (3-C.Johnson).
No Gain
3 & 18 - SDG 50
(8:34 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 80-I.Weston.
Punt
4 & 18 - SDG 50
(8:25 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 34 yards from UNI 50 to SDG 16 fair catch by 8-M.Armstead.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Missed FG (5 plays, 24 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 16
(8:18 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 16
(8:13 - 3rd) 21-J.Binda to SDG 15 for -1 yard (22-B.Flater48-C.Kolarevic).
No Gain
3 & 11 - NOIOWA 15
(7:28 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to SDG 15 for no gain (48-C.Kolarevic).
Punt
4 & 11 - NOIOWA 15
(6:50 - 3rd) 42-T.Kuljian punts 44 yards from SDG 15 to UNI 41 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 41
(6:43 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to SDG 45 for 14 yards (14-J.Bergstrom).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 45
(6:10 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham to SDG 35 for 10 yards (27-A.Wallace).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 35
(5:42 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain to SDG 33 for 2 yards (58-M.Vaivao).
-2 YD
2 & 8 - SDG 33
(5:11 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to SDG 35 for -2 yards (58-M.Vaivao).
No Gain
3 & 10 - SDG 35
(4:24 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 19-L.Wolf.
No Good
4 & 10 - SDG 35
(4:19 - 3rd) 97-M.Cook 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 35
(4:15 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 44-Z.Nelson. 44-Z.Nelson to SDG 37 for 2 yards (22-B.Flater).
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NOIOWA 37
(3:31 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett scrambles pushed ob at SDG 38 for 1 yard (44-J.Brinkman).
No Gain
3 & 7 - NOIOWA 38
(2:56 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy.
Punt
4 & 7 - NOIOWA 38
(2:52 - 3rd) 42-T.Kuljian punts 34 yards from SDG 38 to UNI 28 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Punt (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 28
(2:46 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain complete to 37-A.Graham. 37-A.Graham pushed ob at UNI 32 for 4 yards (4-V.Lopez).
No Gain
2 & 6 - SDG 32
(2:22 - 3rd) 25-T.Allen to UNI 32 for no gain (96-N.Friedel58-M.Vaivao).
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDG 32
(1:38 - 3rd) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 83-J.James.
Punt
4 & 6 - SDG 32
(1:32 - 3rd) 38-Z.Kibby punts 29 yards from UNI 32 to SDG 39 fair catch by 8-M.Armstead. Penalty on UNI 24-O.Brown Holding 10 yards enforced at SDG 39.

NOIOWA Panthers
- FG (11 plays, 68 yards, 6:31 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 49
(1:25 - 3rd) 21-J.Binda to UNI 50 for 1 yard (48-C.Kolarevic).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 50
(1:12 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 29-E.Martinez. 29-E.Martinez to UNI 44 for 6 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
No Gain
3 & 3 - NOIOWA 44
(0:13 - 3rd) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
Penalty
4 & 3 - NOIOWA 44
(0:05 - 3rd) Penalty on SDG 42-T.Kuljian Delay of game 5 yards enforced at UNI 44. No Play.
Punt
4 & 8 - NOIOWA 49
(0:05 - 3rd) 42-T.Kuljian punts 39 yards from UNI 49 to UNI 10 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 10
(15:00 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 10 for no gain (58-M.Vaivao).
+28 YD
2 & 10 - SDG 10
(15:00 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 25-T.Allen. 25-T.Allen to UNI 38 for 28 yards (58-M.Vaivao).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 38
(15:00 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain runs ob at UNI 44 for 6 yards.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - SDG 44
(14:02 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 49 for 5 yards (4-V.Lopez).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 49
(13:05 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain pushed ob at SDG 47 for 4 yards (3-C.Johnson).
+9 YD
2 & 6 - SDG 47
(12:30 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 83-J.James. 83-J.James to SDG 38 for 9 yards (3-C.Johnson47-K.Kamaka).
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDG 38
(11:50 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain to SDG 38 for no gain (58-M.Vaivao).
No Gain
2 & 10 - SDG 38
(11:11 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 25-T.Allen.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - SDG 38
(11:06 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane to SDG 28 for 10 yards (3-C.Johnson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 28
(10:35 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain complete to 3-S.Lane. 3-S.Lane pushed ob at SDG 20 for 8 yards (2-M.Hawkins).
No Gain
2 & 2 - SDG 20
(9:58 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDG 20 for no gain (58-M.Vaivao).
-2 YD
3 & 2 - SDG 20
(9:13 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDG 22 for -2 yards (47-K.Kamaka58-M.Vaivao).
Field Goal
4 & 4 - SDG 22
(8:29 - 4th) 97-M.Cook 39 yards Field Goal is Good.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:25 - 4th) 97-M.Cook kicks 58 yards from UNI 35. 8-M.Armstead to SDG 30 for 23 yards (8-S.Perry47-R.Van Wyhe). Penalty on SDG 31-Z.Wallace Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SDG 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 15
(8:19 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 15
(8:16 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to SDG 26 for 11 yards (22-B.Flater).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 26
(7:42 - 4th) 21-J.Binda to SDG 27 for 1 yard (99-K.Boyd22-B.Flater).
+5 YD
2 & 9 - NOIOWA 27
(7:00 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 17-A.Spadone. 17-A.Spadone to SDG 32 for 5 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
Sack
3 & 4 - NOIOWA 32
(6:15 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett sacked at SDG 25 for -7 yards (44-J.Brinkman).
Punt
4 & 11 - NOIOWA 25
(5:33 - 4th) 42-T.Kuljian punts 34 yards from SDG 25 to UNI 41 fair catch by 9-X.Williams.

SDG Toreros
- Interception (3 plays, 73 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDG 41
(5:25 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain to UNI 46 for 5 yards (58-M.Vaivao).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - SDG 46
(4:41 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to UNI 47 for 1 yard (14-J.Bergstrom).
No Gain
3 & 4 - SDG 47
(3:59 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain incomplete. Intended for 3-S.Lane.
Punt
4 & 4 - SDG 47
(3:55 - 4th) 38-Z.Kibby punts 53 yards from UNI 47 to SDG End Zone. touchback.

NOIOWA Panthers
- TD (1 plays, 7 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 20
(3:47 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 46-D.Kincaid. 46-D.Kincaid to SDG 49 for 29 yards (21-C.Jegen).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 49
(3:16 - 4th) 5-M.Bandy incomplete. Intended for 17-A.Spadone.
Int
2 & 10 - NOIOWA 49
(3:08 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 21-C.Jegen at UNI 41. 21-C.Jegen to SDG 7 for 52 yards (5-M.Bandy).

SDG Toreros
- Fumble (2 plays, 3 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 7 - SDG 7
(2:57 - 4th) 25-T.Allen runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:54 - 4th) 97-M.Cook extra point is good.

NOIOWA Panthers
- Missed FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:54 - 4th) 97-M.Cook kicks 56 yards from UNI 35. 8-M.Armstead to SDG 25 for 16 yards (97-M.Cook).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25
(2:47 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez. Penalty on SDG 63-A.Valencia Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at SDG 25. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 23 - NOIOWA 12
(2:39 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 44-Z.Nelson. 44-Z.Nelson to SDG 28 FUMBLES (21-C.Jegen). 41-S.Cuvelier to SDG 18 for 10 yards.

SDG Toreros
- Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDG 18
(2:28 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDG 18 for no gain (58-M.Vaivao).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - SDG 18
(2:23 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDG 13 for 5 yards (22-D.Tolbert14-J.Bergstrom).
-1 YD
3 & 5 - SDG 13
(2:15 - 4th) 25-T.Allen to SDG 14 for -1 yard (47-K.Kamaka).
No Good
4 & 6 - SDG 14
(2:08 - 4th) 97-M.Cook 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.

NOIOWA Panthers
- End of Game (2 plays, -2 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 20
(2:05 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett complete to 5-M.Bandy. 5-M.Bandy to SDG 25 for 5 yards (41-S.Cuvelier).
No Gain
2 & 5 - NOIOWA 25
(1:39 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NOIOWA 25
(1:33 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 29-E.Martinez.
No Gain
4 & 5 - NOIOWA 25
(1:30 - 4th) 7-R.Sinnett scrambles to SDG 25 for no gain.

NOIOWA Panthers

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NOIOWA 25
(1:24 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain kneels at SDG 27 for -2 yards.
No Gain
2 & 12 - NOIOWA 27
(0:39 - 4th) 13-W.McElvain kneels at SDG 27 for no gain.
Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:54
97-M.Cook extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
17
Touchdown 2:57
25-T.Allen runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:03
pos
3
16
Field Goal 8:29
97-M.Cook 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
68
yds
06:31
pos
3
10
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
20-B.Eickert 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
83
yds
03:20
pos
3
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 13:02
97-M.Cook extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:11
7-R.Sinnett incomplete. Intended for 5-M.Bandy INTERCEPTED by 91-B.Wells at SDG 34. 91-B.Wells runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 13
Rushing 3 4
Passing 6 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-18 1-12
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 203 268
Total Plays 65 61
Avg Gain 3.1 4.4
Net Yards Rushing 26 82
Rush Attempts 28 34
Avg Rush Yards 0.9 2.4
Net Yards Passing 177 186
Comp. - Att. 22-37 13-27
Yards Per Pass 4.8 6.9
Penalties - Yards 5-43 8-81
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 4-1
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 7-38.7 8-36.9
Return Yards 102 123
Punts - Returns 1-26 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 4-76 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-86
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Diego 9-3 03003
Northern Iowa 9-4 7001017
UNI-Dome Cedar Falls, Iowa
 177 PASS YDS 186
26 RUSH YDS 82
203 TOTAL YDS 268
San Diego
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Sinnett 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 187 0 3 88.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 187 0 3 88.1
R. Sinnett 22/36 187 0 3
M. Bandy 5 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Bandy 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Binda Jr. 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 20 0
J. Binda Jr. 12 20 0 8
E. Martinez 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
E. Martinez 3 5 0 4
M. Bandy 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Bandy 1 2 0 2
R. Sinnett 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 0 0
R. Sinnett 11 0 0 5
A. Spadone 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
A. Spadone 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Martinez 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 71 0
E. Martinez 6 71 0 36
D. Kincaid 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 63 0
D. Kincaid 6 63 0 29
A. Spadone 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 23 0
A. Spadone 5 23 0 6
Z. Nelson 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Nelson 2 18 0 16
M. Bandy 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
M. Bandy 3 12 0 5
M. Armstead 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Armstead 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Vaivao 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-2 0 0.0
M. Vaivao 12-2 0.0 0
K. Kamaka 47 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Kamaka 6-1 0.0 0
V. Lopez 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
V. Lopez 4-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bergstrom 14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Bergstrom 4-1 0.0 0
Da. Tolbert 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
Da. Tolbert 3-0 0.0 0
N. Friedel 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Friedel 2-0 0.0 0
M. Hawkins 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Hawkins 2-0 0.0 0
H. Nichols 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
H. Nichols 2-2 0.0 0
Da. Tolbert 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Tolbert 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wallace 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
M. Kapapa 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Kapapa 1-1 0.0 0
M. Wilson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Wilson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Kuljian 42 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
T. Kuljian 0/1 0 0/0 0
B. Eickert 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
B. Eickert 1/1 33 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Kuljian 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.7 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 38.7 3
T. Kuljian 7 38.7 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Armstead 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 19.0 23 0
M. Armstead 4 19.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Armstead 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
M. Armstead 1 26.0 26 0
Northern Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 186 0 0 106.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.1% 186 0 0 106.0
W. McElvain 13/27 186 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 46 1
T. Allen 17 46 1 14
W. McElvain 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 34 0
W. McElvain 12 34 0 9
S. Schnee 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Schnee 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Weston 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 58 0
I. Weston 2 58 0 52
A. Graham 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
A. Graham 4 45 0 18
S. Lane 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
S. Lane 3 29 0 11
T. Allen 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
T. Allen 1 28 0 28
J. James 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. James 2 19 0 10
L. Wolf 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Wolf 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Flater 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
B. Flater 9-1 0.0 0
C. Kolarevic 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
C. Kolarevic 6-1 0.0 0
A. Evans 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Evans 4-0 0.0 0
S. Cuvelier 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Cuvelier 3-0 0.0 0
E. Smith 16 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
O. Brown 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
O. Brown 3-0 0.0 1
C. Jegen 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
C. Jegen 3-4 0.0 1
K. Boyd 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
K. Boyd 3-2 0.5 0
J. Brinkman 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Brinkman 3-0 1.0 0
X. Williams 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
X. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
C. Houghtelling 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
C. Houghtelling 2-1 1.0 0
R. Lawrence 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 2-1 0.0 0
T. Butcher 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Butcher 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wells 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.5
B. Wells 0-1 0.5 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Cook 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
M. Cook 1/3 39 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Kibby 38 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 36.9 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 36.9 1
Z. Kibby 8 36.9 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
X. Williams 9 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 26 0
X. Williams 2 18.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDG 23 1:49 4 75 INT
13:02 SDG 27 2:09 3 -5 Punt
8:49 SDG 30 4:34 9 29 Punt
2:19 SDG 36 1:27 3 2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 SDG 25 0:48 3 18 INT
10:37 SDG 32 4:43 7 33 FG Miss
3:34 SDG 11 3:20 14 73 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 NOIOWA 26 1:50 4 9 Downs
8:18 SDG 16 1:28 3 -1 Punt
4:15 SDG 35 1:23 3 3 Punt
1:25 SDG 49 1:20 4 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:25 SDG 15 2:52 5 10 Punt
3:47 SDG 20 0:39 3 73 INT
2:54 SDG 25 0:15 2 3 Fumble
2:05 SDG 20 0:35 4 5 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 NOIOWA 29 1:44 5 16 Punt
4:09 NOIOWA 13 1:44 5 17 Punt
0:40 NOIOWA 19 0:04 6 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 NOIOWA 43 1:21 3 4 Punt
5:48 NOIOWA 35 2:08 5 54 Fumble
0:10 NOIOWA 11 0:06 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NOIOWA 13 1:48 4 -8 Punt
11:04 NOIOWA 17 2:39 8 80 Punt
6:43 NOIOWA 41 2:24 5 24 FG Miss
2:46 NOIOWA 28 1:14 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NOIOWA 10 6:31 11 68 FG
5:25 NOIOWA 41 1:30 3 6 Punt
2:57 SDG 7 0:03 1 7 TD
2:28 SDG 18 0:20 3 4 FG Miss
1:24 SDG 25 0:45 2 -2 Game
