Boise St.-Colorado St. Preview

  • Nov 28, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) How’s this for motivation: The Boise State Broncos are poised to do something no other Boise State Broncos team has ever accomplished.

Not the team of Kellen Moore and Doug Martin. Not the squads of Jay Ajayi or Brett Rypien, either.

With a win Friday at Colorado State, the 20th-ranked Broncos can go undefeated through Mountain West regular season play for the very first time.

So, no, the Broncos (10-1, 7-0, No. 20 CFP) aren’t looking past the Rams (4-7, 3-4) and on to the championship game the following week against Hawaii.

“Around here, let’s be honest, there’s not a lot of things that you get a chance to do for the first time,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “There’s been a lot of success at Boise State over the years. When you get a chance to talk about doing something for the first time, if that doesn’t fire you up as a competitor, then something is wrong with you.”

Boise State has finished Mountain West play with one loss five times since joining the league in 2011. That includes in 2017, when a team that had Rypien (now with the Denver Broncos) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (a first-round pick by Dallas in ‘18) lost the regular-season finale to Fresno State. The following week, the Broncos beat the Bulldogs in the league’s title game.

“Everybody’s attention is on what we need to do this week,” Harsin said. “It’s all about us finishing. That’s our mindset.”

This sure got Colorado State’s attention: Boise State storming out to a 49-point lead on Utah State last weekend as the team cruised to a 56-21 win.

“They jumped on Utah State so quick I had to turn the channel and wait until the next day before I started watching Boise a little more,” said Rams coach Mike Bobo, who could be on the hot seat after a second straight losing season.

Boise State’s offense can take off in a hurry - no matter who’s playing quarterback for the Broncos. Jaylon Henderson directed the offense to precision at Utah State as he threw three TD passes. He was stepping in with starter Hank Bachmeier and backup Chase Cord banged up.

The Rams are 0-8 all-time against Boise State on the gridiron. They did throw a scare at the Broncos in 2017, when they led 35-10 before falling 59-52.

The Broncos remember that well.

“We watched it in the past to show what happened,” Harsin said. “We came back to win it, but that was as ugly as can be early on. There’s no one in this room that wants to see that happen again.”

SLOPPY CONDITIONS

A blizzard Tuesday dropped more than a foot of snow in Fort Collins, which could make the conditions sloppy. The weather forecast for Friday is temperatures in the low 30s with a possible light snow/rain mix in the afternoon.

“Sometimes when it’s sloppy it gives a team that’s an underdog a better advantage,” Bobo said. “But we’re going to have to play in it, too.”

BOBO’S CREW

The Rams will honor 13 seniors as they try to send them out on a winning note. Some of them were part of Bobo’s early recruiting class.

“It does take you back,” Bobo said. “You realize you’ve been here a while and seen guys grow up. I wish they would have been able to leave with a chance to play for a championship.”

RANKED FOES

Colorado State is looking for its first win over a ranked opponent since beating No. 22 Virginia and No. 7 Colorado to start the 2002 season. The Rams are 13-34 against ranked teams since 1993.

“Any time you’re playing somebody that’s considered one of the best teams in the country, it gives you an extra incentive as a football team to go out and prove that you can play with anybody,” Bobo said.

HARSIN’S RUN

Under Harsin, the Broncos have turned in five 10-win seasons and are about to make their fourth trip to the league’s championship game. On Dec. 7, they will host Hawaii, a team they beat 59-37 on Oct. 12 in Boise.

“We’re not playing the championship game this week. We’re playing Colorado State,” Harsin cautioned. “We’ll get to the championship game. We all know we’re in it.”

ROAD SCHOLARS

Boise State closed the regular season with back-to-back road games. It’s the first time the Broncos have done that since 1991 and only the fourth time in school history.

---

COLOST Rams
- Halftime (3 plays, 12 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 41
(0:03 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to CSU 47 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
2 & 4 - COLOST 41
(0:09 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 35
(0:15 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Washington).
Kickoff
(0:18 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 41 yards from BOISE 35. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 35 for 11 yards (1-O.Evans45-N.Provenzano).

BOISE Broncos
- FG (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:23 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BOISE 22
(0:34 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 26
(0:41 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 22 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).

COLOST Rams
- Interception (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - COLOST 24
(0:47 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-C.Weaver at CSU 26. 99-C.Weaver to CSU 26 for no gain.
No Gain
2 & 5 - COLOST 24
(0:52 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(1:12 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien scrambles to CSU 24 for 5 yards (93-C.Hatada).
Kickoff
(1:16 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 63 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 17 yards (52-D.Schramm).

BOISE Broncos
- TD (14 plays, 79 yards, 7:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:16 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & 3 - BOISE 3
(1:20 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 5-G.Collingham. 5-G.Collingham runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 8
(1:54 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 3 for 5 yards (5-D.Jackson).
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BOISE 10
(2:38 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 8 for 2 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 15
(3:16 - 2nd) 24-G.Holani to CSU 10 for 5 yards (8-Q.Brinnon).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 17
(3:57 - 2nd) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 15 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter7-J.Hicks).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(4:29 - 2nd) 6-C.Thomas to CSU 17 for 10 yards (37-L.Stewart).
+4 YD
4 & 1 - BOISE 31
(4:57 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 27 for 4 yards (26-M.Cameron).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 35
(5:35 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to CSU 31 for 4 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+5 YD
2 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:14 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 35 for 5 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
No Gain
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(6:19 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 16-J.Hightower.
+9 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 49
(6:53 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler to CSU 40 for 9 yards (7-J.Hicks).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 50
(7:29 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 49 for 1 yard (33-M.Jones).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 27
(8:01 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 50 for 23 yards (24-T.Folsom7-J.Hicks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 21
(8:41 - 2nd) 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 6 yards (37-L.Stewart).
Kickoff
(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis kicks 65 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 21 for 21 yards (10-T.Francis).

COLOST Rams
- TD (12 plays, 81 yards, 6:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:47 - 2nd) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 16
(8:57 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
+17 YD
3 & 14 - COLOST 33
(9:03 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 16 for 17 yards (10-K.Nawahine48-B.DeRose).
-5 YD
2 & 9 - COLOST 28
(9:42 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to BOISE 33 for -5 yards (26-A.Williams99-C.Weaver).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 29
(10:25 - 2nd) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 28 for 1 yard (90-S.Igiehon).
+4 YD
4 & 2 - COLOST 33
(10:55 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 29 for 4 yards (25-B.Wickersham).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - COLOST 32
(11:40 - 2nd) 22-D.Wright to BOISE 33 for -1 yard (26-A.Williams).
+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLOST 35
(12:17 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien to BOISE 32 for 3 yards (48-B.DeRose90-S.Igiehon).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 41
(13:01 - 2nd) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 35 for 6 yards (10-K.Nawahine15-J.Walker).
+25 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 34
(13:34 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 27-J.Thomas. 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 41 for 25 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
+9 YD
3 & 4 - COLOST 25
(14:06 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to CSU 34 for 9 yards (15-J.Walker).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 19
(14:45 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 23-B.Fulton. 23-B.Fulton to CSU 25 for 6 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 19
(14:51 - 2nd) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 27-J.Thomas.
Kickoff
(14:55 - 2nd) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 57 yards from BOISE 35. 14-A.Hawkins to CSU 19 for 11 yards.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (5 plays, 20 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:55 - 2nd) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - BOISE 5
(15:00 - 2nd) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - BOISE 9
(0:45 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 5 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson7-J.Hicks).
-1 YD
1 & 8 - BOISE 8
(1:20 - 1st) 2-K.Shakir to CSU 9 for -1 yard (37-L.Stewart).
+14 YD
2 & 12 - BOISE 22
(1:53 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 2-K.Shakir. 2-K.Shakir to CSU 8 for 14 yards (7-J.Hicks).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 20
(2:26 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 22 for -2 yards (90-J.Fox).

COLOST Rams
- Interception (2 plays, 55 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 15 - COLOST 20
(2:34 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 22-D.Wright INTERCEPTED by 21-T.Jones at CSU 35. 21-T.Jones pushed ob at CSU 20 for 15 yards (9-W.Jackson).
Penalty
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(2:34 - 1st) Penalty on CSU 69-B.Wesley False start 5 yards enforced at CSU 25. No Play.
Kickoff
(2:34 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.

BOISE Broncos
- TD (13 plays, 60 yards, 6:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:34 - 1st) 36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on CSU Offside declined.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - BOISE 2
(2:40 - 1st) 5-G.Collingham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - BOISE 1
(3:22 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 2 for -1 yard (97-T.McBride).
No Gain
1 & 1 - BOISE 1
(4:02 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 1 for no gain (1-J.Bates).
+7 YD
3 & 7 - BOISE 8
(4:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson to CSU 1 for 7 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on CSU 99-D.Dickens Offside declined.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BOISE 8
(4:40 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Thomas.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 11
(5:22 - 1st) 21-A.Van Buren to CSU 8 for 3 yards (98-E.Hubbard99-D.Dickens).
+18 YD
2 & 11 - BOISE 29
(5:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower pushed ob at CSU 11 for 18 yards (37-L.Stewart).
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 28
(6:33 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates to CSU 29 for -1 yard (12-C.Carter).
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BOISE 36
(7:05 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 28 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks24-T.Folsom).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 38
(7:41 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to CSU 36 for 2 yards (12-C.Carter).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 49
(8:15 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas to CSU 38 for 11 yards (11-A.Neal).
+7 YD
2 & 6 - BOISE 44
(8:39 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 49 for 7 yards (11-A.Neal).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 40
(9:13 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 44 for 4 yards (97-T.McBride).

BOISE Broncos
- Punt (4 plays, 13 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - BOISE 35
(9:22 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez punts 39 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU 26 fair catch by 22-D.Wright. Penalty on CSU 43-T.Golden Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BOISE 35. No Play.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - BOISE 26
(9:54 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 7-A.Butler. 7-A.Butler pushed ob at BOISE 35 for 9 yards (26-M.Cameron).
No Gain
2 & 11 - BOISE 26
(10:00 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 2-K.Shakir.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - BOISE 33
(10:32 - 1st) 9-J.Henderson complete to 24-G.Holani. 24-G.Holani to BOISE 41 for 8 yards (7-J.Hicks). Penalty on BOISE 85-J.Bates Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at BOISE 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BOISE 27
(11:06 - 1st) 24-G.Holani to BOISE 33 for 6 yards (7-J.Hicks).
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis kicks 62 yards from CSU 35. 16-J.Hightower to BOISE 27 for 24 yards (24-T.Folsom46-A.Prentice).

COLOST Rams
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:12 - 1st) 83-B.Davis extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - COLOST 3
(11:17 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
+3 YD
1 & 6 - COLOST 6
(11:53 - 1st) 27-J.Thomas to BOISE 3 for 3 yards (98-S.Lui90-S.Igiehon).
+15 YD
2 & 10 - COLOST 21
(12:31 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson to BOISE 6 for 15 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
No Gain
1 & 10 - COLOST 21
(12:37 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 44
(13:05 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to BOISE 21 for 23 yards (21-T.Jones).
+14 YD
2 & 6 - COLOST 42
(13:33 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 85-T.McBride. 85-T.McBride to BOISE 44 for 14 yards (28-K.Kaniho).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 38
(14:10 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 4-N.Craig-Myers. 4-N.Craig-Myers to CSU 42 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker).
+4 YD
2 & 1 - COLOST 34
(14:33 - 1st) 32-M.McElroy to CSU 38 for 4 yards (15-J.Walker10-K.Nawahine).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - COLOST 25
(15:00 - 1st) 12-P.O'Brien complete to 9-W.Jackson. 9-W.Jackson pushed ob at CSU 34 for 9 yards (10-K.Nawahine).
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 46-J.Velazquez kicks 65 yards from BOISE 35 to CSU End Zone. touchback.
COLOST
0 Pass
3 Rush
12 YDS
0:15 POS
+6 YD
3RD & 4 COLOST 41
0:03
27-J.Thomas to CSU 47 for 6 yards (44-R.Whimpey).
No Gain
2ND & 4 COLOST 41
0:09
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 9-W.Jackson.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 35
0:15
27-J.Thomas pushed ob at CSU 41 for 6 yards (38-D.Washington).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:18
46-J.Velazquez kicks 41 yards from BOISE 35. 46-A.Prentice to CSU 35 for 11 yards (1-O.Evans45-N.Provenzano).
BOISE
1 Pass
0 Rush
4 YDS
0:18 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 COLOST 22
0:23
36-E.Sachse 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 6 COLOST 22
0:29
9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 24-G.Holani.
No Gain
2ND & 6 COLOST 22
0:34
9-J.Henderson incomplete. Intended for 85-J.Bates.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 COLOST 26
0:41
9-J.Henderson complete to 16-J.Hightower. 16-J.Hightower to CSU 22 for 4 yards (5-D.Jackson).
COLOST
0 Pass
1 Rush
55 YDS
0:29 POS
Int
3RD & 5 COLOST 24
0:47
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 99-C.Weaver at CSU 26. 99-C.Weaver to CSU 26 for no gain.
No Gain
2ND & 5 COLOST 24
0:52
12-P.O'Brien incomplete. Intended for 3-E.Scott.
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 116 2 0 156.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 116 2 0 156.7
J. Henderson 15/20 116 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
G. Holani 9 26 0 8
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Henderson 4 17 0 7
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Thomas 1 10 0 10
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hightower 1 6 0 6
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Jones 1 3 0 3
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Van Buren 1 3 0 3
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Collingham 1 2 1 2
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
K. Shakir 2 1 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
J. Hightower 4 47 0 23
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
C. Thomas 3 23 1 11
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Shakir 2 19 0 14
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
A. Butler 2 18 0 9
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
G. Holani 2 7 0 4
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
G. Collingham 1 3 1 3
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Bates 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 5-1 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kaniho 2-0 0.0 0
B. DeRose 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. DeRose 1-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 1-0 0.0 0
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Lui 1-0 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatada 1-0 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 1
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 1-0 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 1-2 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
C. Weaver 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
E. Sachse 1/1 39 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
J. Hightower 2 22.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Colorado State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 114 1 2 116.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 114 1 2 116.9
P. O'Brien 11/17 114 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. McElroy 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 0
M. McElroy 3 33 0 23
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
J. Thomas 5 19 1 6
P. O'Brien 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
P. O'Brien 2 8 0 5
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Wright 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Jackson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
W. Jackson 4 49 1 16
Tr. McBride 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
Tr. McBride 3 35 0 17
J. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
J. Thomas 1 25 0 25
B. Fulton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Fulton 1 6 0 6
R. Ajayi 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Ajayi 1 4 0 4
D. Wright 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Wright 0 0 0 0
E. Scott 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
E. Scott 0 0 0 0
N. Craig-Myers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
N. Craig-Myers 2 -1 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hicks 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
J. Hicks 8-4 0.0 0
L. Stewart 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Stewart 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-0 0.0 0
C. Carter 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
A. Neal 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Neal 2-0 0.0 0
To. McBride 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
To. McBride 2-0 0.0 0
M. Cameron 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Cameron 2-0 0.0 0
T. Folsom 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Folsom 2-1 0.0 0
M. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bates 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Brinnon 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Brinnon 1-0 0.0 0
J. Fox 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Fox 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hubbard 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hubbard 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dickens 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dickens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Davis 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Davis 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 14 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 17 0
A. Hawkins 2 14.0 17 0
A. Prentice 46 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Prentice 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:12 BOISE 27 1:50 4 13 Punt
9:13 BOISE 40 6:39 13 60 TD
2:26 COLOST 20 1:41 5 20 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 BOISE 21 7:31 14 79 TD
0:41 COLOST 26 0:18 3 4 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLOST 25 3:48 9 75 TD
2:34 COLOST 25 0:00 2 55 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 COLOST 19 6:08 12 81 TD
1:16 COLOST 19 0:29 3 55 INT
0:18 COLOST 35 0:15 3 12 Halftime
