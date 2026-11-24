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🤯 Five things to know Tuesday
- Jayden Daniels led the Commanders to a walk-off win over the Bengals. I sure hope none of you turned the game off after a rather uneventful first half. That's because the Commanders and Bengals went back-and-forth in the closing minutes before Washington pulled out a 22-20 win. Daniels came up clutch by leading the Commanders down the field for a game-winning drive in just 46 seconds. On the other side, the Bengals got low marks for an inexcusable meltdown. With this win, Washington is still hanging around in the NFC playoff picture.
- Florida State tabbed Georgia DC Glenn Schumann to be its next coach. Just over three weeks after firing Mike Norvell, the Seminoles have found their next coach. Florida State officially hired Schumann on Monday night — ending his 11-season run as an assistant coach under Kirby Smart at Georgia. Schumann was the co-defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championships in 2021-22, and he helped Smart field elite defenses every year. Now Schumann must lead the Noles into a new era alongside newly-minted AD Jeff Purinton. As the college coaching carousel keeps spinning, get the latest on every move with our tracker.
- The SEC is nearing a vote to expel LSU from the conference. Needless to say, the other 15 institutions in the league aren't huge fans of the Tigers right now. The SEC announced that it will hold a meeting on Dec. 3 to consider expelling LSU. This dramatic announcement comes just days after LSU president Wade Rousse stepped in and instructed men's basketball coach Will Wade not to play transfer RJ Luis. By then, it was too late. Wade had already played Luis once and threw a match onto gasoline that LSU had been dumping on the conference for months.
- The saga between the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk is over. The bitter relationship between the 49ers and Aiyuk came to an end on Monday when the team released the former 1,000-yard wide receiver. The fracture between Aiyuk and San Francisco really grew last season when the team voided his guaranteed money due to lack of participation. Aiyuk never rejoined the team, and his NFL future has been up in the air ever since. As Aiyuk looks ahead, there should be some interest in the 28-year-old receiver, and these four teams would make sense as landing spots.
- Duke plummeted 11 spots in the new AP Top 25 poll. It's been a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season for the Blue Devils. They're 4-2 with a matchup against No. 10 UConn coming up on Wednesday, and they just slipped down to No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll. In more bad news for Duke, five-star forward CJ Rosser just announced his commitment to North Carolina. The good news for everyone? We've got a fantastic week of college basketball coming up.
🏈 Do not miss this: UCLA falls in CFB Power Rankings
It was another topsy-turvy week in college football as multiple teams ranked inside the College Football Playoff field went down. One of those teams was UCLA, which suffered its first loss of the season to Michigan in triple overtime.
As a result, the Bruins are down to No. 12 in our latest CFB Power Rankings, but they have far bigger problems than that. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went down with a hip injury, and he may not be back in time to play USC this weekend. Even with Dieffenbach in the game, the UCLA offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. Our own Brandon Marcello has more.
- Marcello: "UCLA scored a season-low 16 points and turned it over three times in an 18-16, triple-overtime loss at Michigan. Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field, leaving the Bruins in a terrible spot at quarterback."
You can view the complete rankings here, but I'm nice enough to give you a sneak peek.
21. Florida (--)
22. Kentucky (-7)
23. Houston (NR)
24. Boise State (-6)
25. New Mexico (-2)
Michigan, the team that beat UCLA, finally has some positive vibes going into its rivalry game against Ohio State. The Wolverines are up 13 spots in this week's CBS Sports 138. Speaking of the Buckeyes, there's a small chance they could still sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game.
🔮 Predicting MLB's next mega contract
In case you didn't hear, ace Tarik Skubal signed a record-shattering $450 million deal with the Mets over the weekend. That got MLB expert Mike Axisa thinking about the players who could top Skubal's deal in the coming years.
It should come as no surprise that Pirates superstar Paul Skenes was on that list. Even after a "down" year by his standards, Skenes is perhaps the best young pitcher in the game. If he can return to the heights of his 2025 campaign — a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts en route to a Cy Young Award — he will absolutely break Skubal's record.
- Axisa: "Skenes did take a step back in 2026, and he'll have to return to his 2024-25 form to get a mega contract. Plus, he has to stay healthy, which is the unspoken 'if' that exists with every pitcher. Skenes will turn only 25 in May and he's three years away from free agency. Even if 2026 proves to be his new normal, he'll get a massive payday as a free agent. And if Skenes rediscovers his 2024-25 form, Skubal's record will almost certainly fall."
With Skubal off the market thanks to that lucrative deal from the Mets, teams are looking for other options on the mound. The Blue Jays have turned their attention to Rays stud Freddy Peralta.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Micah Parsons is set to make his season debut for the Packers on Thanksgiving Eve vs. Rams.
- DK Metcalf avoided suspension, but the NFL may target his wallet after Sunday's ejection.
- It sounds like the Lakers are prepared to be very active on the NBA trade market.
- Red Sox OF Jarren Duran is getting plenty of interest on the trade market.
- Wake Forest just lost star RB Ty Clark in the midst of a College Football Playoff push.
- Will she or won't she? Weighing the pros and cons of JuJu Watkins' 2027 WNBA Draft decision.
- Rising star: Illinois guard Quentin Coleman keeps rising in our 2027 NBA Draft big board.
- LSU star MiLaysia Fulwiley rejoined the team after her felony charges were dropped.
- The U.S. will co-host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup alongside three other countries.
- The Spirit have fired Adrian Gonzalez following a third consecutive NWSL title loss.
- We simply can't wait for the PGA Tour's new fall setup.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+ all day. Here's how to tune in.
🏀 No. 9 Tennessee vs. Maryland (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 17 Miami vs. TCU (M), 3 p.m on ESPNU
🏀 No. 10 UCLA vs. St. John's (W), 5 p.m. on Peacock
🏀 No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock
🏈 Miami (OH) at Western Michigan, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Louisville (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN
🏒 Golden Knights at Oilers, 8 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Celtics at Wizards, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏀 No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 7 UConn (W), 8 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Baylor at No. 15 Alabama (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 Mavericks at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC
🏀 Oregon vs. No. 13 St. John's (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 No. 22 Gonzaga vs. Kansas State (M), 12:30 a.m. on ESPN