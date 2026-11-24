This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🤯 Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: UCLA falls in CFB Power Rankings

CBS Sports Graphic

It was another topsy-turvy week in college football as multiple teams ranked inside the College Football Playoff field went down. One of those teams was UCLA, which suffered its first loss of the season to Michigan in triple overtime.

As a result, the Bruins are down to No. 12 in our latest CFB Power Rankings, but they have far bigger problems than that. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went down with a hip injury, and he may not be back in time to play USC this weekend. Even with Dieffenbach in the game, the UCLA offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders. Our own Brandon Marcello has more.

Marcello: "UCLA scored a season-low 16 points and turned it over three times in an 18-16, triple-overtime loss at Michigan. Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field, leaving the Bruins in a terrible spot at quarterback."

You can view the complete rankings here, but I'm nice enough to give you a sneak peek.

21. Florida (--)

22. Kentucky (-7)

23. Houston (NR)

24. Boise State (-6)

25. New Mexico (-2)

Michigan, the team that beat UCLA, finally has some positive vibes going into its rivalry game against Ohio State. The Wolverines are up 13 spots in this week's CBS Sports 138. Speaking of the Buckeyes, there's a small chance they could still sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game.

🔮 Predicting MLB's next mega contract

Getty Images

In case you didn't hear, ace Tarik Skubal signed a record-shattering $450 million deal with the Mets over the weekend. That got MLB expert Mike Axisa thinking about the players who could top Skubal's deal in the coming years.

It should come as no surprise that Pirates superstar Paul Skenes was on that list. Even after a "down" year by his standards, Skenes is perhaps the best young pitcher in the game. If he can return to the heights of his 2025 campaign — a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts en route to a Cy Young Award — he will absolutely break Skubal's record.

Axisa: "Skenes did take a step back in 2026, and he'll have to return to his 2024-25 form to get a mega contract. Plus, he has to stay healthy, which is the unspoken 'if' that exists with every pitcher. Skenes will turn only 25 in May and he's three years away from free agency. Even if 2026 proves to be his new normal, he'll get a massive payday as a free agent. And if Skenes rediscovers his 2024-25 form, Skubal's record will almost certainly fall."

With Skubal off the market thanks to that lucrative deal from the Mets, teams are looking for other options on the mound. The Blue Jays have turned their attention to Rays stud Freddy Peralta.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ We're watching the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+ all day. Here's how to tune in.

🏀 No. 9 Tennessee vs. Maryland (M), 3 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 17 Miami vs. TCU (M), 3 p.m on ESPNU

🏀 No. 10 UCLA vs. St. John's (W), 5 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 14 Vanderbilt at Ohio State (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏈 Miami (OH) at Western Michigan, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 25 Louisville (M), 8 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Golden Knights at Oilers, 8 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Celtics at Wizards, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 7 UConn (W), 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Baylor at No. 15 Alabama (M), 10 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Mavericks at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Oregon vs. No. 13 St. John's (M), 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 22 Gonzaga vs. Kansas State (M), 12:30 a.m. on ESPN