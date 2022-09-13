|
|
|TOLEDO
|OHIOST
Toledo brings offensive firepower into game vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Toledo brings offensive firepower into game vs. No. 3 Ohio State
In this battle of Ohio, one team has one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 46 points through two games.
No, it's not Ohio State. Instead, it's Toledo, the No. 3 Buckeyes' opponent in Columbus on Saturday night.
Granted, Toledo (2-0) hasn't played teams the caliber of Ohio State (2-0), but 37-0 and 55-10 victories over Long Island University and UMass, respectively, have catapulted the Rockets into a tie for 16th with Oklahoma State in scoring. Plus, the Rockets are tied for second (with Minnesota and Tulane) behind Georgia in scoring defense at 5.0 points.
Given the spate of upsets nationally during the first two weeks of the season, the Rockets can envision being next in line to knock off a Power Five program.
"College football is college football," Toledo coach Jason Candle said Monday. "There are challenges each and every week that you need to handle. We're going to do everything we can to put our best foot forward this Saturday."
The Buckeyes, who led FBS last season with an average of 45.7 points per game, are scoring at a 33-point clip this year following wins over Notre Dame, 21-10, and Arkansas State, 45-12, but that isn't enough to satisfy the fans or coach Ryan Day.
"I wouldn't say I'm pleased because we have to have that edge and know where we need to be," Day said Tuesday. "(Toledo is) not going to come into Ohio Stadium and be intimidated at all."
An injury to star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has prevented the Buckeyes from operating at full strength. He has not played since the first half of the Notre Dame game after a hamstring injury, but Day said he should be available Saturday.
Smith-Njigba led Ohio State with 1,606 receiving yards in 2021.
"He's further along than he was at this point last week," Day said. "We're a different team when Jaxon's in there, there's no question."
Day said he also expects wide receiver Julian Fleming to play on Saturday. Fleming, who had 12 receptions last season, had an undisclosed injury late in training camp and has not played this season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. stepped up against Arkansas State by catching three of the four touchdown passes thrown by C.J. Stroud.
Toledo will counter with dual-threat QB Dequan Finn, who rushed for 74 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns and passed for 177 yards and a score.
"He can run whenever he wants to," Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. "Makes a lot of plays with his feet in scrambling situations."
With all of the offensive firepower on the field Saturday, the defenses will draw attention. Ohio State has allowed one touchdown this season, and the rush defense is 11th nationally, giving up 129 yards. However, the Buckeyes have yet to force a turnover.
"I got a feeling those things are going to happen for us," Day said.
Toledo is led by former Ohio State linebacker Dallas Gant, who has a team-high 20 tackles. He was in his fourth season for the Buckeyes when he entered the transfer portal last September and eventually returned to his hometown, where his father played for the Rockets and his mother was a cheerleader at the school.
Gant told Eleven Warriors he can use his time with the Buckeyes as an advantage.
"I've got endless reps against a lot of the players there, most of the players there, and I think it's going to translate to the game on Saturday with me being comfortable and seeing a lot of familiar looks and stuff like that," he said.
-- Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|10
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|70
|216
|Total Plays
|7
|19
|Avg Gain
|10.0
|11.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|42
|Rush Attempts
|3
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|57
|174
|Comp. - Att.
|2-4
|9-10
|Yards Per Pass
|14.3
|17.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-49.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|10
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|174
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|70
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|2/4
|57
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Zsiros 84 WR
|T. Zsiros
|1
|1
|50
|1
|50
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Newton 1 WR
|J. Newton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simon 23 S
|T. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexander 98 DT
|D. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 56 LB
|T. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|1
|49.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|9/10
|174
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|4
|20
|0
|14
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|4
|19
|1
|8
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|4
|4
|74
|1
|42
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|3
|2
|72
|0
|38
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martinez 13 S
|C. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tuimoloau 44 DE
|J. Tuimoloau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:29 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OHIOST 3(4:33 - 1st) E.Egbuka rushed to TOL End Zone for 3 yards. E.Egbuka for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIOST 3(6:08 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for C.Stover.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(6:10 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; D.Alexander at TOL 3.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(6:28 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by M.Harrison at TOL 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by TOL at TOL 3.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - OHIOST(6:34 - 1st) PENALTY on OSU-J.Fleming Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on TOL-A.Fuller Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(6:43 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 49 yards to OSU 31 Center-B.Lisk. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 31. Tackled by TOL at OSU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 20(6:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Turner.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - TOLEDO 23(7:20 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers at TOL 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(7:52 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Tuimoloau at TOL 23.
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 8(7:59 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 8. Catch made by M.Harrison at TOL 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Harrison for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(8:29 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Alexander at TOL 8.
|+34 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 46(9:05 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 46. Catch made by C.Stover at TOL 46. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(9:37 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to TOL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Taylor at TOL 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 42(10:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 42. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 25(10:25 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at OSU 42.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Cluckey extra point is good.
|+50 YD
2 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(10:33 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 50. Catch made by T.Zsiros at TOL 50. Gain of 50 yards. T.Zsiros for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 50(10:38 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for J.Newton.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - TOLEDO 32(10:52 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Martinez at TOL 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(11:11 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by OSU at TOL 32.
|Kickoff
|(11:11 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:11 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 7(11:17 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to TOL End Zone for 7 yards. T.Henderson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(11:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to TOL 45. Catch made by C.Stover at TOL 45. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford; C.McDonald at TOL 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - OHIOST 47(12:35 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to TOL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TOL 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 40(13:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 40. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at OSU 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(13:32 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at OSU 40.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OHIOST 26(13:57 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; N.Bauer at OSU 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - OHIOST 26(14:37 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at OSU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 18(14:56 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 18. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 18. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.McDonald at OSU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 64 yards from TOL 35 to the OSU 1. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Delancy at OSU 18.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 1:09 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 5:11 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 12:37 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
21
1st 1:26 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:09 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 4:29 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 4:11 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 8:10
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 13:35 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
0
1st 8:11 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:45 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:50 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:21 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:47 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1