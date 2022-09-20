|
|
|KSTATE
|OKLA
Brent Venables guides No. 6 Oklahoma vs. alma mater K-State
Soon after his team's win over Nebraska last week, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had plenty of activity on his phone.
"Great job getting No. 3," the text message from legendary former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder said. "Now go get No. 4."
An hour later, Venables' phone buzzed again.
"Except not this week," Snyder said.
Venables and the No. 6 Sooners (3-0) open Big 12 play Saturday against visiting Kansas State (2-1) at Norman, Okla., trying to finish off win "No. 4."
Venables was a walk-on linebacker for Kansas State in the early 1990s and carved out a role with the Wildcats, then began his coaching career there before joining Bob Stoops' Oklahoma staff after the 1998 season.
Venables has coached against his alma mater multiple times, but Saturday's game will be his first against Kansas State as head coach. He said he will treat it like any other game.
The Sooners come into the game undefeated, having rolled through opponents by a combined 127-30 in nonconference play.
The Wildcats come in off a 17-10 home loss to Tulane.
"It's not panic time," Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. "But we know we need to improve."
The Wildcats' offense struggled against the Green Wave, with just 336 total yards.
Kansas State has performed well against the Sooners in recent years, winning two of the last three meetings. Oklahoma won last year's meeting 37-31.
Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez also has had success against the Sooners.
Martinez was Nebraska's quarterback last season in a 23-16 loss at Oklahoma, throwing for 289 yards and a touchdown with one interception and ran for 34 yards and a score.
Venables said he showed his team clips of Martinez's performance against the Sooners.
"This is a dude now," said Venables, the defensive coordinator at Clemson last season. "One of the best players in the Big Ten and, systematically, fits their system. He's a little different than the quarterback they had a year ago."
Both teams rank in the top 15 nationally in rushing yards, with Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn rushing for 352 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games.
Vaughn rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries and added 10 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown receiving against the Sooners last season.
"You can have him dead to rights and he makes plays," Venables said.
Vaughn had eight catches against Tulane last week but averaged less than four yards per reception.
Eric Gray has rushed for 286 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma while Marcus Major has four touchdowns on the ground.
Kansas State has forced seven turnovers -- all interceptions.
The Sooners have turned the ball over just once and have yet to throw an interception.
"He has to continue to trend that way," Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said of quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "It's all about the ball. It's going to start and end there. We have to take care of it. They've done a great job of creating turnovers. ... Dillon has to continue to take care of the rock."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|1
|Rushing
|3
|0
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|148
|15
|Total Plays
|19
|5
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|4
|Rush Attempts
|11
|2
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|93
|11
|Comp. - Att.
|7-8
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|11.6
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-7
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-60.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|11
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|148
|TOTAL YDS
|15
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|7/8
|93
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|5
|31
|1
|12
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|6
|24
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|3
|3
|59
|0
|27
|
T. Erickson 34 S
|T. Erickson
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|1/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|1
|60.0
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:37 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 6(5:42 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 6. Catch made by M.Knowles at OKL 6. Gain of 6 yards. M.Knowles for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 8(6:14 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 6.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(6:54 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 28. Catch made by P.Brooks at OKL 28. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broiles at OKL 8.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(7:17 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 28.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(7:52 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 34. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KSTATE 27(8:11 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 27. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at KST 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 20(8:48 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at KST 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLA 40(8:57 - 1st) M.Turk punts 60 yards to KST End Zone Center-OKL. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:01 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims (F.Anudike-Uzomah).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 40(9:03 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(9:15 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; J.Hayes at OKL 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:41 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; A.Moore at OKL 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:57 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at OKL 25.
|Kickoff
|(9:57 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:57 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 6(10:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. A.Martinez for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - KSTATE 18(9:28 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 13. PENALTY on OKL-D.Ugwoegbu Offensive Facemask 7 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 20(10:30 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by K.Warner at OKL 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 17. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 20. Catch made by K.Warner at OKL 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 20(11:21 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(12:13 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to OKL 27. Catch made by B.Sinnott at OKL 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; D.White at OKL 20.
|+12 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 39(12:38 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to OKL 27 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; J.Broiles at OKL 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 37(13:20 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at OKL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(13:45 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to OKL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 37.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 36(14:24 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 36. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:35 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at KST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(14:33 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at KST 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 11:06 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:35 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
25
21
4th 12:17 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
20
20
4th 14:34 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
10
10
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 1:16 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
14
3
2nd 0:40 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:46 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
7
10
2nd 9:55 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 8:55 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 9:43 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 4:21 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 7:31
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 12:05 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:33 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 8:00 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 5:37 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 4:30 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN