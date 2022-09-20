|
|
|VANDY
|BAMA
Vandy tries to top No. 2 Alabama for first time since 1984
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was on the verge of his third birthday, Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" was the top song on the Billboard charts, and the first episode of the daily syndicated version of "Jeopardy!" had just premiered.
It was September 1984. And it was also the last time Vanderbilt beat Alabama.
The Crimson Tide roll out the welcome mat for the Commodores on Saturday afternoon as No. 2 Alabama aims for a 4-0 start and 23rd consecutive win over Vandy -- one of five FBS teams with two road wins this season.
Of course, Alabama coach Nick Saban wasn't interested in discussing the Crimson Tide's (3-0) previous wins this season. He's pushing for his team to be laser-focused on the task at hand.
"It's an SEC game. Vanderbilt's 3-1," Saban said. "Much, much improved team over last year. They have like 14 starters back, but they're scoring 42 points a game and they play two quarterbacks. Both of them are very, very capable. Very good athletes. ... This is a good all-around team, and it's going to be a challenging game for us."
Rolling into Alabama and leaving happy is a steep climb for any team, but perhaps even a taller ask for freshman quarterback AJ Swann. In what will be just his second career start -- the first was last week at Northern Illinois -- Swann does have momentum in his favor. He finished 18-of-28 passing for 255 passing yards while becoming the first SEC true freshman quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns in their first career start since 2002.
"There's no stage too big (for Swann)," Lea said Tuesday. "He's shown it from the day he set foot on campus, the first practice, the first workout. He's going to learn a lot and he's going to have to grow a lot and there's going to be mistakes made, because anytime you're playing a freshman ... you're expected to learn on the move. But I'm excited for him. I know he's excited to be the starting quarterback here."
Vanderbilt beat Elon, edged NIU in a tight game last week on the road, and opened the season with a victory at Hawaii. Those aren't pelts Saban or most SEC coaches would display, but the Commodores have been no better than 6-7 since James Franklin left in 2013. Lea went 0-8 in the SEC last season and Vandy has one league win in its last 24 chances over three seasons (2019-2021).
"I think he's changed the whole culture of the program. Their players play really hard. They play with confidence," Saban said of Lea, who has never coached against Alabama. "I think they believe in what they're doing offensively, defensively, special teams, and culture is the biggest thing you try to establish in the program."
For the sake of comparison, Alabama is 25-3 against SEC foes the past three seasons and Saban is dealing from a position of decided strength on Saturday because of the program's top-end talent and depth.
Of note for Vandy, the offense has been sparkling in the red zone with scores on all 17 trips this season. That includes 15 touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide have worked on more up-tempo offense this week and Saban wouldn't tip his hand, but didn't downplay the edge Alabama gains when it runs at fastbreak tempo.
Saban is 18-2 in SEC home openers at Alabama.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|10
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|2
|9
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|71
|236
|Total Plays
|20
|20
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|11.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|17
|Rush Attempts
|7
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|57
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|14-17
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|57
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|17
|
|
|71
|TOTAL YDS
|236
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|8/13
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|6
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|44.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Young 9 QB
|B. Young
|14/17
|219
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|3
|17
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 7 WR
|J. Brooks
|6
|6
|117
|2
|34
|
J. Burton 3 WR
|J. Burton
|3
|3
|46
|0
|24
|
T. Holden 11 WR
|T. Holden
|3
|2
|32
|1
|24
|
J. McClellan 2 RB
|J. McClellan
|2
|2
|19
|0
|15
|
C. Latu 81 TE
|C. Latu
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Gibbs 1 RB
|J. Gibbs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'oTo'o 10 LB
|H. To'oTo'o
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Burnip 86 P
|J. Burnip
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. McKinstry 1 DB
|K. McKinstry
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 42(12:06 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 42. Catch made by T.Holden at BAMA 42. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 33.
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 30(12:20 - 2nd) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to BAMA 27 Center-VAN. K.McKinstry returned punt from the BAMA 27. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 30(12:29 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:18 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(13:22 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|Kickoff
|(13:22 - 2nd) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:22 - 2nd) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 34(13:29 - 2nd) B.Young pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brooks for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - VANDY 34(13:57 - 2nd) A.Swann rushed to VAN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 33(14:33 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(15:00 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(0:35 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 26.
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 65 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:40 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 8. Catch made by T.Holden at VAN 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Holden for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BAMA 8(0:48 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Holden.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 23(1:38 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by J.McClellan at VAN 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 8.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - BAMA 38(1:53 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAMA 38(1:58 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for C.Latu.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 38(2:12 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for J.Gibbs.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(2:24 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 38.
|+24 YD
2 & 11 - BAMA 24(2:48 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 24. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 24. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 18 - BAMA 17(3:21 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(2:37 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 28 for yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 28. PENALTY on BAMA-J.Cohen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:49 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - VANDY 30(3:54 - 1st) J.Bulovas 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VANDY 23(4:02 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:44 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to BAMA 27. Catch made by J.McGowan at BAMA 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:49 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - VANDY 31(5:34 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to BAMA 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 32(6:19 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to BAMA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(6:35 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to BAMA 39. Catch made by G.Carter at BAMA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 39(7:27 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 39. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 39. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BAMA at BAMA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 39(7:42 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - VANDY 34(7:58 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 34. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(8:49 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 1st) W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to the VAN 25. Fair catch by VAN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 1st) W.Reichard extra point is good.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - BAMA 21(8:49 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 21. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Brooks for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 27(9:27 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to VAN 27. Catch made by J.Brooks at VAN 27. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 21.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 48(9:55 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 48. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 48. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 32(10:05 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 32. Catch made by J.Brooks at BAMA 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 23(10:29 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 45 yards to BAMA 32 Center-VAN. Fair catch by K.McKinstry.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 27(11:07 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 23 for -4 yards. Tackled by H.To'oTo'o at VAN 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 22(11:36 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 22. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(12:03 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 18. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BAMA at VAN 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - BAMA 42(12:11 - 1st) J.Burnip punts 40 yards to VAN 18 Center-K.Hibbett. Out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - BAMA 37(12:46 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 37. Catch made by C.Latu at BAMA 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - BAMA 33(13:25 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 33. Catch made by J.McClellan at BAMA 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BAMA 25(13:59 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(14:10 - 1st) B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for BAMA. PENALTY on BAMA-D.Dalcourt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - BAMA 33(14:39 - 1st) J.McClellan rushed to BAMA 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at BAMA 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Young pass complete to BAMA 25. Catch made by J.Burton at BAMA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at BAMA 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the BAMA End Zone. Touchback.
