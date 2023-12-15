Star players continue opting out of college football bowl games due to the changing landscape of the sport, creating tricky decisions for people in 2023-24 bowl confidence pools. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is perhaps the most notable opt out, as he will be sitting out of the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Louisville on Dec. 27. The Cardinals are subsequently 7.5-point favorites in the 2023-24 college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus. They are going to be a popular selection in college football bowl confidence picks, as USC has questions to answer without Williams under center.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2023-24 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: No. 6 Georgia gets a comfortable win over No. 5 Florida State in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens. Both of these teams will be sorely disappointed to have missed the CFP, with Georgia losing the SEC Championship Game and being denied a chance at a third consecutive national title while Florida State was left out despite a 13-0 season.

However, the model is giving Georgia the edge here with FSU star Jordan Travis (leg) out for the season. The quarterback was one of the best players in the country this season and the Florida State offense struggled in the two games he missed, scoring only 24 points against Florida and 16 against Louisville in the ACC Championship Game. Ultimately, the model expects the loss of Travis and the demoralization of having been punished for that injury to be too much, predicting the Bulldogs win in nearly 80% of simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 25 Kansas State handles No. 18 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET. Kansas State was impressive down the stretch of the regular season, going 5-2 straight up and against the spread. The Wildcats averaged a whopping 37.8 points per game, and freshman quarterback Avery Johnson is prepared to step in for Will Howard, who opted out of this game.

Johnson got valuable reps during the regular season, completing 65.7% of his passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing for 217 yards and six more scores. He is facing an NC State defense that allowed a combined 48 points in its final two games. SportsLine's model projects more than 240 total yards and two touchdowns for Johnson, which is one reason why the Wildcats are winning in well over 60% of the latest simulations. See all of the model's college football bowl confidence picks here.

2023-24 college football bowl schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16



Myrtle Beach Bowl: Ohio vs. Georgia Southern, 11 a.m. ET

New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State, 2:15 p.m. ET

Cure Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State, 5:45 p.m. ET

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ET

Independence Bowl: Texas Tech vs. California, 9:15 p.m. ET



Monday, Dec. 18



Famous Toastery Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 19



Frisco Bowl: Marshall vs. UTSA, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 21



Boca Raton Bowl: Syracuse vs. USF, 8 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 22



Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 23



Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State, noon

Birmingham Bowl: Duke vs. Troy, noon

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force vs. James Madison, 3:30 p.m. ET

Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Georgia State, 3:30 p.m. ET

68 Ventures Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Bowl: Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. ET

Hawaii Bowl: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina, 10:30 p.m. ET



Tuesday, Dec. 26



Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Bowling Green, 2 p.m. ET

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State, 5:30 p.m. ET

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: UNLV vs. Kansas, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, Dec. 27



Military Bowl: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. ET

Duke's Mayo Bowl: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. ET

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Louisville vs. USC, 8 p.m. ET

Texas Bowl: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. ET



Thursday, Dec. 28



Fenway Bowl: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College, 11 a.m. ET

Pinstripe Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m. ET

Pop-Tarts Bowl: No. 25 Kansas State vs. No. 18 North Carolina State, 5:45 p.m. ET

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona, 9:15 p.m. ET



Friday, Dec. 29



Gator Bowl: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon ET

Sun Bowl: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State, 2 p.m. ET

Liberty Bowl: Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. ET

Cotton Bowl: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri, 8 p.m. ET



Saturday, Dec. 30



Peach Bowl: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, noon ET

Music City Bowl: Maryland vs. Auburn, 2 p.m. ET

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia, 4 p.m. ET

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 1



ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin, noon ET

Citrus Bowl: No. 21 Tennessee vs. No. 17 Iowa, 1 p.m. ET

Fiesta Bowl: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty, 1 p.m. ET

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 5 p.m. ET

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 8:45 p.m. ET



Monday, Jan. 8



CFP National Championship Game: Winner of Rose Bowl vs. Winner of Sugar Bowl, 7:30 p.m. ET