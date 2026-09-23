It's only Week 3, but injuries are piling up around the NFL. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Jaxson Dart are all expected to miss this week with injury, meaning a total of six teams could be starting multiple quarterbacks by the third game of the season!

Elsewhere around the league, star wide receivers Zay Flowers and Nico Collins are dealing with hamstring injuries, Alec Pierce was just placed on injured reserve after aggravating his offseason ankle injury, while Jayden Reed's recovery timetable following his Week 2 back injury is not yet established. The Carolina Panthers just placed running back Jonathon Brooks on injured reserve, while the New Orleans Saints had to place their standout left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. on IR as well.

Below, we will break down the final injury report for Thursday night's showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, and examine the midweek injury reports from around the league.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-4.5)

Ebukam was the lone Falcon ruled out for "Thursday Night Football." The main headline from Atlanta's injury report is that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is set to make his first start of the season after being a full participant in practice all week. Tua Tagovailoa will also be active as his backup.

The Packers' offensive line is in some trouble this week, as they will be without two starters in Bako-Bewele and Banks. On the defensive side of the ball, the veteran Hargrave is listed as questionable with a knee injury and concussion after being a limited participant in practice all week.

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (-7)

Analysis to come.

Seattle Seahawks (-7) at Washington Commanders

Analysis to come.

Kansas City Chiefs (-11.5) at Miami Dolphins

Analysis to come.

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5)

Analysis to come.

Carolina Panthers (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns

Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), safety Nick Scott (rib), linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips missed practice on Wednesday while wide receiver Jalen Coker was limited with his ankle injury.

Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Analysis to come.

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (-2.5)

Analysis to come.

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Analysis to come.

Houston Texans (-2.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Analysis to come.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-8.5)

Analysis to come.

Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Analysis to come.

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (-3)

Analysis to come.

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro)

Analysis to come.

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Analysis to come.