Drive Chart
BGREEN
AKRON

BGREEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:23 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 28
3:00
J.Huskey rushed to BGN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:08
N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 28.
AKRON
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
2:34 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:27
N.Perez extra point is good.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal BGREEN 3
5:34
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:42
M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:42
M.Lawler extra point is good.
BGREEN
1 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
1:26 POS
Int
3RD & 5 AKRON 18
5:59
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 AKRON 12
6:33
D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 13
7:00
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:08
M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:27
N.Perez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 5:27
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
2:34
pos
10
6
Point After TD 5:42
M.Lawler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
0
Touchdown 5:42
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Field Goal 7:08
M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
28
yds
1:12
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 4
Rushing 2 2
Passing 2 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 3-4
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 78 56
Total Plays 15 16
Avg Gain 5.2 3.5
Net Yards Rushing 33 23
Rush Attempts 9 8
Avg Rush Yards 3.7 2.9
Yards Passing 45 33
Comp. - Att. 2-6 6-8
Yards Per Pass 7.5 3.6
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-10
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 18 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-18 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bowling Green 1-3 10---10
Akron 1-3 7---7
Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium Akron, OH
 45 PASS YDS 33
33 RUSH YDS 23
78 TOTAL YDS 56
Bowling Green
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 45 0 0 96.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 690 10 0 132.7
M. McDonald 2/6 45 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Embry 1 19 0 19
J. Patterson  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 83 1
J. Patterson 2 10 0 6
J. Huskey  20 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Huskey 1 3 0 3
P. Wimberly  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
P. Wimberly 1 1 0 1
J. Johnson  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
J. Johnson 2 1 0 1
M. McDonald  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 77 1
M. McDonald 1 1 0 1
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 81 0
T. Keith 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Embry  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 35 0
J. Embry 1 1 35 0 35
C. Lewis  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 149 2
C. Lewis 1 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Brand  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Brand 0-1 0.5 0
J. Burton  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Burton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Taylor  17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Lawler  93 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 14/14
M. Lawler 1/1 29 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Keith  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 18 0
T. Keith 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 33 0 1 84.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 906 3 1 120.3
D. Irons 6/8 33 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 45 0
D. Irons 5 12 0 8
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 171 2
C. Wiley 2 8 0 5
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
C. Price III 1 3 1 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 277 1
S. Jacques-Louis 2 2 23 0 15
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 226 0
D. George 3 2 12 0 6
T. Grimes Jr.  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 53 0
T. Grimes Jr. 1 1 0 0 0
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 67 0
C. Wiley 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Perez  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 0/0
N. Perez 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 44.0 88 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
S. Jacques-Louis 2 44.0 88 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BGREEN 45 2:39 8 47 Downs
8:20 AKRON 39 1:12 7 28 FG
3:08 BGREEN 28 0:23 1 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:21 AKRON 1 4:01 12 38 Fumble
7:08 AKRON 13 1:26 3 5 INT
5:42 BGREEN 3 2:34 1 3 TD

BGSU
Falcons

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 28
(3:00 - 1st) J.Huskey rushed to BGN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 31.
Kickoff
(3:08 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 28.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 3 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:27 - 1st) N.Perez extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 3
(5:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Kickoff
(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
Int
3 & 5 - AKRON 18
(5:59 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 12
(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13
(7:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
Kickoff
(7:08 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 28 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 19
(7:16 - 1st) M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 11
(7:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
+1 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 12
(7:32 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 11.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(7:44 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to AKR 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 16
(7:50 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20
(8:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 16.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39
(8:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to AKR 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 20.

AKR
Zips
 - Fumble (12 plays, 38 yards, 4:01 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 40
(8:47 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for -1 yards. D.Irons FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at AKR 39. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
No Gain
2 & 2 - AKRON 50
(8:57 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42
(10:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 36
(10:21 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by D.George at AKR 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 38
(10:34 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 36.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 15
(11:00 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 15. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14
(11:11 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14
(11:14 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 9
(11:24 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 4
(11:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 9.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 1
(12:21 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 4.

BGSU
Falcons
 - Downs (8 plays, 47 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 9
(12:30 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10
(13:01 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to AKR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40
(13:16 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Embry at AKR 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
+10 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(13:38 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 50
(14:28 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49
(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 59 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 6. BGN returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
