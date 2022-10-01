Drive Chart
|BGREEN
|AKRON
BGREEN
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
0:23 POS
+3 YD
1ST & 10 BGREEN 28
3:00
J.Huskey rushed to BGN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 31.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:08
N.Paxos kicks 61 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 4. T.Keith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 28.
AKRON
0 Pass
1 Rush
3 YDS
2:34 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:27
N.Perez extra point is good.
+3 YD
1ST & Goal BGREEN 3
5:34
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:42
M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:42
M.Lawler extra point is good.
BGREEN
1 Pass
0 Rush
5 YDS
1:26 POS
Int
3RD & 5 AKRON 18
5:59
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2ND & 9 AKRON 12
6:33
D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 13
7:00
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:08
M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
Touchdown 5:27
C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
3
yds
2:34
pos
10
6
Touchdown 5:42
D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
9
0
Field Goal 7:08
M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
7
plays
28
yds
1:12
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|4
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|78
|56
|Total Plays
|15
|16
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|3.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|23
|Rush Attempts
|9
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|45
|33
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|18
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|33
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|78
|TOTAL YDS
|56
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|2/6
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Embry 8 WR
|J. Embry
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Patterson 28 RB
|J. Patterson
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
J. Huskey 20 CB
|J. Huskey
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Wimberly 30 RB
|P. Wimberly
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Johnson 20 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
M. McDonald 3 QB
|M. McDonald
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Lawler 93 P
|M. Lawler
|1/1
|29
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Keith 19 RB
|T. Keith
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|6/8
|33
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|5
|12
|0
|8
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|2
|44.0
|88
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:27 - 1st) N.Perez extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 3(5:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BGN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Price for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 56 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 9. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at BGN 3.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) M.Lawler extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 5 - AKRON 18(5:59 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 18. Intercepted by J.Burton at AKR 18. J.Burton for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 12(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by D.George at AKR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(7:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 12 for -1 yards (D.Taylor; B.Brand)
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 1st) M.Lawler kicks 52 yards from BGN 35 to the AKR 13. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BGN at AKR 13.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BGREEN 19(7:16 - 1st) M.Lawler 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BGN Holder-BGN.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BGREEN 11(7:19 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for C.Lewis.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BGREEN 12(7:32 - 1st) M.McDonald rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 11.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(7:44 - 1st) T.Keith rushed to AKR 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BGREEN 16(7:50 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 20(8:09 - 1st) J.Patterson rushed to AKR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 16.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 39(8:20 - 1st) J.Embry rushed to AKR 20 for 19 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 20.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 40(8:47 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 39 for -1 yards. D.Irons FUMBLES forced by BGN. Fumble RECOVERED by BGN-BGN at AKR 39. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - AKRON 50(8:57 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at AKR 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(10:00 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 36(10:21 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by D.George at AKR 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 38(10:34 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(10:50 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 15(11:00 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 15. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 14(11:11 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(11:14 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 9(11:24 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AKRON 4(11:51 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 9.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 1(12:21 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by BGN at AKR 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:22 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:28 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BGREEN 9(12:30 - 1st) M.McDonald steps back to pass. M.McDonald pass incomplete intended for BGN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 10(13:01 - 1st) P.Wimberly rushed to AKR 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 9.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 40(13:16 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Embry at AKR 40. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - BGREEN 50(13:38 - 1st) M.McDonald pass complete to BGN 50. Catch made by C.Lewis at BGN 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BGREEN 50(14:28 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BGREEN 49(14:48 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to BGN 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at BGN 50.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 59 yards from AKR 35 to the BGN 6. BGN returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at BGN 49.
