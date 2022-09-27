|
|
|CAL
|WASHST
After dispiriting loss, Washington State aims to rebound vs. Cal
In the southeast corner of Washington State, where Pullman is located, they have a phrase for what happened to the Cougars last weekend against Oregon.
They "Couged it."
Their fans hope it doesn't happen again when Washington State plays host to Cal (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) on Saturday afternoon for their homecoming game.
Washington State (3-1, 0-1) blew a double-digit lead in the final four minutes against the then-No. 15 Ducks, allowing 22 unanswered points in a span of less than three minutes. The host Cougars scored a meaningless touchdown in the final seconds to lose 44-41.
"We need to make sure we're going into every single game ready to go four quarters," Cougars edge rusher Brennan Jackson said. "We had some great goal-line stands early in the game. That's kind of the embodiment of finishing."
Instead, the Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points.
"We gotta finish the game out ... I think we did that in the first two or three games, but we gotta do it consistently, every single week," Jackson said. "There's going to be some great teams. This is a hard schedule, it's a hard conference."
Washington State's Cameron Ward completed 37 of 48 passes for 375 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a score in the fourth quarter.
"You saw the best of Cam Ward," Cougars coach Jake Dickert said. "He has magic with the ball in his hands. ...
"(But) you're not going to win a lot of games giving up 600 yards of offense. ... It was them out-executing us in the fourth quarter."
The Golden Bears opened Pac-12 play with a 49-31 victory against Arizona as freshman Jaydn Ott ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
It was the third-highest single-game mark in school history, behind Jahvid Best's 311 against Washington in 2008 and Jerry Drew's 283 against Oregon State in 1954.
"Every time I touch the ball, I feel like I'm going to score," said Ott, who had touchdowns on runs of 73, 18 and 72 yards. "That's my mentality."
Jack Plummer added three touchdown passes for the Golden Bears.
Cal leads the all-time series with Washington State 48-29-5.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|121
|103
|Total Plays
|30
|27
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|0
|Rush Attempts
|14
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|111
|103
|Comp. - Att.
|12-16
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.8
|3-41.7
|Return Yards
|0
|46
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-46
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|103
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|121
|TOTAL YDS
|103
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|12/16
|111
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|9
|29
|0
|13
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|5
|-19
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|4
|3
|45
|0
|33
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|4
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|3
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Terry II 4 TE
|J. Terry II
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Croteau 52 LB
|B. Croteau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
F. Iosefa 24 S
|F. Iosefa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Carlton 44 DE
|X. Carlton
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|1/1
|42
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|5
|44.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|12/18
|103
|0
|1
|
L. Holcomb 98 QB
|L. Holcomb
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Dollar 87 TE
|A. Dollar
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|5
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|2
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|4
|3
|34
|0
|18
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|4
|19
|0
|19
|
L. Smithson 89 WR
|L. Smithson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|3
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith-Wade 6 DB
|C. Smith-Wade
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Edson 95 LB
|A. Edson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mejia 93 DL
|C. Mejia
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Malani 15 DL
|N. Malani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pule III 42 DT
|A. Pule III
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Roff 20 LB
|Q. Roff
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hicks 25 DB
|J. Hicks
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 2 DB
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Haberer 38 P
|N. Haberer
|3
|41.7
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|2
|23.0
|34
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CAL 45(0:15 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 36 yards to WST 19 Center-CAL. Out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - CAL 47(0:59 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CAL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CAL 47(1:03 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 38(1:47 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Henley at CAL 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WASHST 23(1:55 - 2nd) N.Haberer punts 39 yards to CAL 38 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WASHST 23(2:01 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WASHST 23(2:06 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Ferrel (E.Saunders).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - WASHST 18(2:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-E.Saunders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(2:34 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 20. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 49(2:42 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to WST End Zone Center-CAL. Touchback.
|+13 YD
3 & 26 - CAL 36(3:19 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 36. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; C.Jackson at CAL 49.
|Sack
2 & 21 - CAL 41(4:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 36 for -5 yards (C.Mejia)
|Sack
1 & 10 - CAL 48(4:43 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 41 for -11 yards (F.Mauigoa)
|+29 YD
3 & 7 - CAL 23(5:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 23. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 23. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade; J.Hicks at WST 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CAL 23(5:58 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh; A.Pule at CAL 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(6:29 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith-Wade at CAL 23.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(6:35 - 2nd) C.Ward pass INTERCEPTED at CAL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Scott at CAL End Zone. Tackled by WST at CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - WASHST 46(7:04 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 46. Catch made by L.Smithson at CAL 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 29.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - WASHST 46(7:07 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for J.Jenkins.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:52 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 43. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns; B.Croteau at CAL 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 38(8:17 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 38. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 38. Gain of 19 yards. R.Bell ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:43 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by L.Victor at WST 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at WST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASHST 25(8:48 - 2nd) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for D.Stribling (L.Hearns).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(9:10 - 2nd) N.Watson rushed to WST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; F.Oladejo at WST 25.
|Kickoff
|(9:10 - 2nd) D.Longhetto kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CAL 32(9:14 - 2nd) D.Longhetto 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CAL Holder-CAL.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CAL 24(9:54 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by J.Ott at WST 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; J.Hicks at WST 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CAL 25(10:33 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to WST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 24(11:06 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 24. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at WST 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Edson at WST 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 37(12:15 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to WST 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett at WST 24.
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - CAL 30(12:28 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 30. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 30. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lockett at WST 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 25(13:12 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Roff; C.Smith-Wade at CAL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 25(13:18 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 2nd) D.Janikowski kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 2nd) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - WASHST 2(13:18 - 2nd) J.Jenkins rushed to CAL End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jenkins for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - WASHST 12(13:36 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by R.Ferrel at CAL 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - WASHST 15(14:16 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 15. Catch made by J.Jenkins at CAL 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 20(14:47 - 2nd) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 20. Catch made by R.Bell at CAL 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(14:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-CAL Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CAL 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sheahan punts 49 yards to WST 31 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 31. Tackled by D.Butler; J.Sirmon at CAL 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - CAL 17(0:41 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; J.Hicks at CAL 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 19(1:23 - 1st) J.Plummer rushed to CAL 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by WST at CAL 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 15(2:04 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at CAL 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - WASHST 48(2:11 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 37 yards to CAL 15 Center-WST. Fair catch by J.Hunter.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WASHST 42(2:55 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward sacked at WST 48 for -10 yards (E.Saunders; X.Carlton)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - WASHST 48(3:36 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by R.Ferrel at CAL 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - WASHST 50(4:04 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to CAL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Burrell; E.Saunders at CAL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 40(4:26 - 1st) L.Smithson rushed to CAL 42 for yards. Tackled by C.Woodson; D.Long at CAL 42. PENALTY on WST-WST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 1(4:39 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 51 yards to WST 48 Center-CAL. R.Ferrel returned punt from the WST 48. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAL 7(5:21 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at CAL 1 for -6 yards (Q.Roff; A.Pule)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAL 7(5:24 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant (A.Marsh).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 6(6:02 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 6. Catch made by M.Anderson at CAL 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Marsh at CAL 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WASHST 45(6:12 - 1st) N.Haberer punts 49 yards to CAL 6 Center-WST. Downed by D.Henley.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - WASHST 44(6:44 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 44. Catch made by J.Jenkins at WST 44. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:18 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Carlton; F.Iosefa at WST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(7:23 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - WASHST 41(7:54 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to WST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at WST 43.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - WASHST 25(8:35 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; D.Scott at WST 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - WASHST 19(9:29 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at WST 25.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WASHST 29(9:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 29. Catch made by D.Ollie at WST 29. Gain of 0 yards. D.Ollie ran out of bounds. PENALTY on WST-WST Illegal Touch Pass 5 yards declined. PENALTY on WST-M.Fifita Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 32(10:15 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to WST 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at WST 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 14(10:27 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 14. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Earby; D.Scott at WST 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - CAL 49(10:33 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 37 yards to WST 14 Center-CAL. Fair catch by R.Ferrel.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - CAL 46(10:33 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-D.Scott False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - CAL 41(10:36 - 1st) PENALTY on CAL-J.Sheahan Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 46(11:22 - 1st) J.Plummer scrambles to WST 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Malani at WST 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 46(11:30 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 46(11:44 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to WST 46. Catch made by J.Terry at WST 46. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 41(12:37 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 41. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 41. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith-Wade at WST 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 40(13:21 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta; J.Hicks at CAL 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 32(13:59 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by J.Ott at CAL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Henley at CAL 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 32(14:24 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at CAL 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Mejia; D.Henley at CAL 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
