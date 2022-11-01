|
|
|BAYLOR
|OKLA
Familiarity all around when Baylor meets Oklahoma
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has plenty of familiarity with his Baylor counterpart, Dave Aranda.
During their time as up-and-coming defensive coordinators, the pair spent time talking defensive philosophies.
But Venables said their relationship really grew when Aranda was the defensive coordinator at LSU and recruited Venables' son, Jake.
When decision time arrived, Jake Venables picked Clemson.
"His mama won the recruiting battle," Venables said. "Dave didn't make the cut."
On Saturday, Aranda's Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) will take on Venables' Sooners (5-3, 2-3) at Norman, Okla.
Aranda not only has experience with Oklahoma's coach, he knows the Sooners' offense as well.
The Bears played Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl to end last season, beating the Rebels 21-7. Ole Miss' offensive coordinator was Jeff Lebby, who now is in the same position with the Sooners.
"I think the tempo is familiar," Aranda said of the similarities. "I think there are less spread-out sets. At least here lately, there's been more of a focus on the run game. There's a fair amount of runs that you remember back from OU a year ago to two years ago kind of showing up."
The run game figures to be key Saturday.
Both teams are among the top rushing teams in the Big 12, averaging better than 200 yards per game. Baylor is 24th in the nation at 201.5 yards, while Oklahoma is 16th at 217.5.
The defenses, though, have been markedly different.
Baylor leads the conference in rush defense, allowing just 113.2 yards per game, while the Sooners are last at 189.8.
"They're really stout inside," Lebby said of Baylor's defensive line. "I think for us, it's about being really efficient, being really good on first down."
A year ago, Baylor's defense mauled Oklahoma, holding the Sooners to 260 yards of total offense, their lowest total since 2014. Baylor pulled out a 27-14 victory.
Venables said the matchup on the other side -- his defensive line against the Bears' offensive front -- would go a long way toward deciding the outcome.
The Sooners held Iowa State to 66 rushing yards in a 27-13 win last week to run their modest winning streak to two games following a 49-0 defeat to Texas.
"It's going to be, to me, the matchup, to be honest with you," Venables said. "It's a great, great challenge, and our guys know that."
Baylor also carries momentum into Saturday's game off a 45-17 road win over Texas Tech.
Last year, Baylor victory's over Oklahoma snapped a seven-game Sooners' winning streak in the series. Baylor has beaten the Sooners only once at Norman, 48-14 in 2014.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|9
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|3
|3
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-4
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|158
|230
|Total Plays
|24
|32
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|86
|Rush Attempts
|15
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.5
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|46
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|40
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|46
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|86
|
|
|158
|TOTAL YDS
|230
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|5/9
|46
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 0 RB
|C. Williams
|9
|92
|2
|51
|
B. Shapen 12 QB
|B. Shapen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
R. Reese 29 RB
|R. Reese
|3
|5
|0
|5
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Jones 28 RB
|Q. Jones
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Cameron 34 WR
|J. Cameron
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
H. Presley 16 WR
|H. Presley
|2
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
B. Sims 8 TE
|B. Sims
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Davidson 81 WR
|J. Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Baldwin 80 WR
|M. Baldwin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Hall 95 DL
|G. Hall
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 CB
|L. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 S
|A. Walcott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Doyle 5 LB
|D. Doyle
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Neal 14 S
|D. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCarty 19 CB
|A. McCarty
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 32 LB
|C. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 9 DL
|T. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 2 LB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Randolph 55 LB
|G. Randolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lemear 20 S
|D. Lemear
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Ika 62 DL
|S. Ika
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 1 P
|I. Power
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nabors 18 WR
|J. Nabors
|1
|37.0
|37
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|9/17
|144
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|2
|35
|1
|25
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|5
|15
|0
|5
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. West 81 WR
|T. West
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Walker 29 RB
|T. Walker
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|3
|2
|96
|1
|63
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|4
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|3
|2
|20
|0
|19
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Major 24 RB
|M. Major
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 4 DB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 77 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(8:49 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(9:06 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 25. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by BAY at BAY 42.
|Kickoff
|(9:06 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:06 - 2nd) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 1(9:09 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - BAYLOR 13(9:40 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 1.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 14(10:22 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.White J.Johnson at OKL 13.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 35(11:02 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to OKL 14 for 51 yards. Pushed out of bounds by W.Washington at OKL 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - OKLA 35(11:07 - 2nd) M.Major rushed to BAY 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Neal S.Ika at BAY 35.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:35 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 44. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott G.Hall at BAY 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:40 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(11:44 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 37(11:50 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle D.Lemear at OKL 41. PENALTY on BAY-M.Jones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(12:03 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 29(12:43 - 2nd) D.Stoops rushed to OKL 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at OKL 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:59 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson A.Walcott at OKL 29.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - BAYLOR 39(13:05 - 2nd) J.Mayers 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BAY Holder-BAY.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BAYLOR 27(14:02 - 2nd) J.Nabors steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for BAY.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 32(14:07 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKL 32 for yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 32. PENALTY on OKL-D.Stutsman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 32(14:14 - 2nd) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for M.Baldwin.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - BAYLOR 29(14:50 - 2nd) R.Reese rushed to OKL 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles E.Downs at OKL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(14:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-J.Kanak Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 9 - OKLA 43(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at BAY 35. Intercepted by D.Lemear at BAY 35. Tackled by OKL at OKL 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:18 - 1st) M.Major rushed to OKL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 42(0:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Major.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 40(0:51 - 1st) T.Walker rushed to OKL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Marshall S.Ika at OKL 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 39(1:11 - 1st) T.Walker rushed to OKL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones A.Marshall at OKL 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(1:37 - 1st) T.West rushed to OKL 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Morgan D.Doyle at OKL 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(1:45 - 1st) I.Power punts 46 yards to OKL 32 Center-BAY. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 22(1:53 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Cameron. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
2 & 22 - BAYLOR 13(2:16 - 1st) B.Shapen rushed to BAY 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.White at BAY 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 20 - BAYLOR 15(2:55 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 15. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley at BAY 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:01 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for Q.Jones. PENALTY on BAY-M.Mazzccua Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(3:11 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Mims for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(3:30 - 1st) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 37 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BAY at OKL 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(3:50 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BAY at OKL 26.
|Kickoff
|(3:50 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:50 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - BAYLOR 6(3:55 - 1st) J.Nabors rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. J.Nabors for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - BAYLOR 9(4:43 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to OKL 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at OKL 6.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(5:01 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 26. Catch made by Q.Jones at OKL 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 9.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(5:08 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 35. Intercepted by D.Doyle at OKL 35. Tackled by OKL at OKL 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(5:32 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.McCarty at OKL 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:54 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott S.Ika at OKL 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 1st) J.Mayers extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 11(6:01 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL End Zone for 11 yards. C.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 14(6:37 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 19(7:14 - 1st) R.Reese rushed to OKL 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 14.
|+16 YD
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 35(7:45 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 35. Catch made by J.Cameron at OKL 35. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at OKL 19.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(8:24 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(8:31 - 1st) B.Shapen steps back to pass. B.Shapen pass incomplete intended for J.Davidson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(9:04 - 1st) Q.Jones rushed to OKL 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling J.Kelley at OKL 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 44(9:42 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by B.Sims at OKL 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at OKL 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 49(10:11 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to OKL 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Downs D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 46(10:47 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to BAY 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at BAY 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(11:03 - 1st) B.Shapen pass complete to BAY 37. Catch made by H.Presley at BAY 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at BAY 46.
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the BAY End Zone. J.Nabors returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lawrence at BAY 37.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 10(11:21 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to BAY End Zone for 10 yards. D.Gabriel for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OKLA 10(11:24 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 11(11:58 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Franklin D.Doyle at BAY 10.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 16(12:28 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Doyle C.Jones at BAY 11.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - OKLA 30(12:44 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to BAY 30. Catch made by E.Gray at BAY 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BAY 16.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:56 - 1st) PENALTY on OKL-J.Farooq False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(13:22 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to BAY 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Randolph at BAY 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(14:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel scrambles to BAY 25 for 25 yards. D.Gabriel ran out of bounds.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 31(14:12 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at BAY 50.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(14:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 31. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at OKL 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Willis rushed to OKL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at OKL 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
