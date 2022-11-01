|
No. 18 Oklahoma State looks to bounce back vs. rested Kansas
No. 18 Oklahoma State will look to rebound from its worst loss in 23 seasons but will visit a rested Kansas team determined to clinch a postseason spot and beat the Cowboys for the first time since 2007 when the two old rivals meet Saturday for a key Big 12 Conference game in Lawrence, Kan.
The Cowboys, who were ranked as high as eighth in the nation before losing at TCU in double overtime on Oct. 15, were the third of four Big 12 teams listed in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. TCU is the league's highest ranked team at No. 7, with Kansas State at No. 13 and Texas 24th.
Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) enters Saturday's game with losses in two of its last three games after starting the season 5-0. Most recently, the Cowboys were lambasted in a 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Oct. 29.
Cowboys coach Mike Gundy said his evaluation of the review of the loss to Kansas State confirmed that his team was "outcoached" and "outplayed."
"Kansas State was just more physical than us," Gundy said. "We weren't ready to play. I didn't do a very good job getting our guys ready. We finished all that Monday. We went through all the plays and tape and such at practice. Back at it to get ready to roll for this week."
Oklahoma State was limited to a season-low 54 yards rushing and 217 yards of total offense in the loss to Kansas State. It didn't help that the Cowboys were missing receivers Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson for a second successive game and were also without running back Dominic Richardson.
Kansas has dropped three consecutive games and out of the Top 25 but remains on the cusp of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) enjoyed an open week on Oct. 29 and, according to several players and coaches, used the time to clear their minds and get their bodies ready for the final month of the season.
"Open weeks are always challenging a little bit on the mental side as you're trying to get healthy and you're trying to get a break, but you still have things you want to do," Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. "I was pleased especially for the younger players -- players that haven't played a lot -- that were able to get some extra work."
Kansas has scored 42 total touchdowns in eight games this season, marking the most TDs in a season since the Jayhawks racked up 42 in 12 contests in 2009.
Injured Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to practice this week and is listed first on the Jayhawks' Week 10 depth chart along with recent starter Jason Bean. Daniels missed the past two games with a shoulder injury sustained in the first half of the Jayhawks' home loss to TCU on Oct. 8. His status for Saturday's game remains to be determined; Leipold said the bye week helped, "but we'll see."
Although Kansas has lost all three games in which Daniels has missed time, Bean and the offense have scored 93 points in five halves without him. The Kansas defense, meanwhile, has given up 115 points in those five halves.
Oklahoma State has won the past 12 meetings, with the Jayhawks' only victory since 1995 -- 18 meetings -- coming during Kansas' epic 2007 season. That year, Kansas was ranked 5th at the time of the game, beat the Cowboys 43-28, and went on to win the Orange Bowl.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|5
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|2
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|87
|101
|Total Plays
|19
|9
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|11.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|62
|Rush Attempts
|12
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|15.5
|Yards Passing
|32
|39
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|4.6
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|1-24.0
|Return Yards
|0
|13
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|32
|PASS YDS
|39
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|87
|TOTAL YDS
|101
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|3/7
|32
|0
|2
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|9
|47
|0
|10
|
G. Rangel 13 QB
|G. Rangel
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Anderson 88 WR
|L. Anderson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Owens 10 WR
|R. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Daniels 5 S
|K. Daniels
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bean 17 QB
|J. Bean
|3/5
|39
|0
|0
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|3
|3
|39
|0
|18
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. DeBose 35 DE
|Z. DeBose
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hatcher 37 DE
|H. Hatcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Borcila 83 K
|J. Borcila
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|1
|24.0
|1
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(6:18 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 20. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Black at KAN 38.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OKLAST 41(6:26 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 41 yards to KAN End Zone Center-M.Hembrough. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - OKLAST 41(6:28 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for L.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 41(7:05 - 1st) O.Gordon rushed to KAN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KAN 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(7:31 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.DeBose; M.Grant at KAN 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 50(7:41 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(7:59 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at OKS 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(8:10 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 30. Catch made by B.Green at OKS 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at OKS 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - OKLAST 20(8:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at OKS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 16(8:48 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at OKS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - KANSAS 40(8:54 - 1st) R.Vernon punts 24 yards to OKS 16 Center-L.Hosford. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 40(8:58 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - KANSAS 35(9:05 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 35. Catch made by M.Fairchild at OKS 35. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 5. PENALTY on KAN-K.Thomas Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KANSAS 35(9:24 - 1st) K.Thomas rushed to OKS 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at OKS 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(9:45 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Daniels at OKS 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 45(10:07 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to KAN 45. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 45. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Black at OKS 42.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(10:18 - 1st) G.Rangel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 32. Intercepted by R.Dotson at KAN 32. Tackled by R.Owens at KAN 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(10:43 - 1st) G.Rangel rushed to OKS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at OKS 44.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 28(10:59 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 28. Catch made by L.Anderson at OKS 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Young at OKS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:21 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at OKS 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:21 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:21 - 1st) J.Borcila extra point is good.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 31(11:29 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS End Zone for 31 yards. D.Neal for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(11:32 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KANSAS 46(11:35 - 1st) J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold (K.Black). PENALTY on OKS-T.Lacy Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - KANSAS 41(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-KAN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 49(12:14 - 1st) J.Bean pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by L.Grimm at OKS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muhammad at OKS 41.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(12:53 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to OKS 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - OKLAST 35(13:01 - 1st) G.Rangel pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 27. Intercepted by J.Bryant at KAN 27. Tackled by OKS at KAN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OKLAST 35(13:07 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson (K.Gervin).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(13:27 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; H.Hatcher at KAN 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 47(13:57 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to KAN 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 49(14:18 - 1st) G.Rangel pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 49. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Logan at KAN 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(14:38 - 1st) G.Rangel scrambles to OKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at OKS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(14:44 - 1st) G.Rangel steps back to pass. G.Rangel pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson. PENALTY on KAN-K.Gervin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at OKS 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
