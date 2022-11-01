|
|
|OREG
|COLO
No. 8 Oregon can stay unbeaten in Pac-12 vs. Colorado
Oregon's seven straight wins have the Ducks ranked No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season, and they'll be heavy favorites to make it eight against Colorado in a matchup of the top and bottom teams in the Pac-12 Saturday afternoon in Boulder, Colo.
Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) might need the style points from a blowout win just to keep pace for a shot at a top-four spot in the CFP. But there is no overlooking the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) for the Ducks to get to the Pac-12 championship game, and perhaps even more success.
The Ducks are lighting up the scoreboard on offense. Since a 49-3 loss to now-CFP No. 3 Georgia to open the season, Oregon has not lost and has scored no fewer than 41 points in each of its seven straight wins.
Oregon has won 27 straight games when the Ducks scored 40 or more points. The Ducks have totaled 500 or more yards of offense in five straight games and have given up just one sack this season.
Quarterback Bo Nix leads the way on offense. He has three games with three rushing touchdowns, leads the conference in rushing touchdowns with 11 and has thrown 20 touchdown passes.
Oregon's offense averages 525.8 yards per game to lead the Pac-12. Conversely, Colorado is last in the league in total offense at 295.3 yards per game.
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez, who was a top player for Colorado in his two seasons there before transferring to Oregon prior to this season, had eight tackles and blocked a field goal last weekend at Cal. Gonzalez will face his former team Saturday.
"We're going to celebrate our wins, but as an offense and as a defense there's things we've got to work on," Gonzalez said, per Oregon's athletics website. "We can finish out a game better as a defense. It's just getting back to work, being humble and hungry."
Colorado will face its third top-12 program of the season in Oregon, as TCU and UCLA have risen to Nos. 7 and 12, respectively. The Buffaloes still have at least two more current top-25 opponents on their schedule, Southern California and Utah.
In a 42-34 home loss to Arizona State last week, Colorado scored a season-high 34 points. Jordyn Tyson had an 88-yard punt return for a score and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass for the Buffaloes.
Deion Smith rushed for 111 yards, a career high.
Defensively, Colorado struggled in pass coverage against the Sun Devils and were often victimized by big plays. Arizona State had 15 plays in which it gained at least 10 rushing yards or at least 15 yards on a pass completion.
"Our offense goes and has a tremendous drive, the defense has to get a stop," Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford said via the team website. "Those are the things I believe we're going to piece together throughout the course of these next four weeks."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|4
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|160
|65
|Total Plays
|19
|15
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|31
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|108
|34
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|12.0
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|108
|PASS YDS
|34
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|160
|TOTAL YDS
|65
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|6
|40
|0
|16
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|2
|66
|0
|58
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|2
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Conerly Jr. 76 OL
|J. Conerly Jr.
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Swinson 44 DE
|B. Swinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|3/6
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|27
|0
|12
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
J. Stacks 21 RB
|J. Stacks
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Tyson 4 WR
|J. Tyson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DL
|N. Rodman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DL
|J. Sami
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - COLO 30(1:23 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 29(1:59 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at COL 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(2:25 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; K.Brown at COL 29.
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 18(2:32 - 1st) M.Irving pass complete to COL 18. Catch made by B.Nix at COL 18. Gain of 18 yards. B.Nix for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(2:55 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 18.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 36(3:27 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to COL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sami; N.Rodman at COL 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 41(4:10 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Main at COL 36. Oregon challenged the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(4:49 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to COL 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(4:55 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 49(5:07 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; Q.Perry at COL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(5:26 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 44. Catch made by N.Whittington at ORE 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 36(5:44 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 36. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by COL at ORE 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 32(6:25 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at ORE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 32(6:28 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 23(6:54 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 23. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at ORE 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(7:20 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ORE 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - COLO 16(7:21 - 1st) J.Stacks rushed to ORE 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at ORE 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - COLO 22(8:10 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 16.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - COLO 22(8:17 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(8:59 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Swinson at ORE 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - COLO 36(9:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to ORE 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 34(10:12 - 1st) J.Shrout rushed to ORE 36 for -2 yards. COL FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by COL-J.Shrout at ORE 36. Tackled by ORE at ORE 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 49(10:27 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 49. Catch made by R.Sneed at COL 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; B.Addison at ORE 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - COLO 45(11:06 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at COL 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 36(11:26 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at COL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 36(11:30 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Tyson.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - COLO 33(12:07 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe at COL 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(12:14 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at COL 33.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 4(12:18 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to COL 4. Catch made by J.Conerly at COL 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Conerly for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 6(12:53 - 1st) B.Nix rushed to COL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; J.Sami at COL 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(13:29 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes at COL 6.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 15(13:56 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to COL 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Moore; R.Barnes at COL 9.
|+58 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(14:30 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 27. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Lang; J.Sami at ORE 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
-
MRSHL
ODU
9
0
3rd 7:45 ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
21
30
3rd 6:25 ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
24
14
2nd 7:09 ESP+
-
GAST
USM
21
0
2nd 8:11 ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
14
20
2nd 8:44 ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
3
7
2nd 10:26 ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
7
1st 1:46 BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
7
1st 0:36 CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
7
1st 5:26 FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
14
0
1st 1:19 ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
7
7
1st 2:17 ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
3
7
1st 4:54 CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
7
0
2nd 13:05
-
25UCF
MEMP
7
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
14
0
1st 6:55 PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
3
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
7
1st 12:42 ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
0
1st 10:09 SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
3
1st 11:07 ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
7
1st 10:45 ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
067.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
043.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
054 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
049 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
044.5 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
062 O/U
-27
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2
-
UTEP
RICE
30
37
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
28
35
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
38
31
Final ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
21
24
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
13
7
Final CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
41
24
Final ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
24
3
Final FS1
-
MD
WISC
10
23
Final BTN
-
MINN
NEB
20
13
Final ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
21
7
Final ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
27
13
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
24
34
Final FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
21
17
Final SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
31
28
Final ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
59
7
Final CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
28
27
Final