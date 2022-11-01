|
|
|MICHST
|ILL
Running game critical as No. 16 Illinois welcomes Michigan State
Ranked 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released this week, Illinois has a chance to somewhat avenge its only loss of the season on Saturday when it hosts Michigan State in Champaign, Ill.
The Fighting Illini are unbeaten in nonconference and conference games within the Big Ten West Division, but their lone game against a Big Ten East opponent was a 23-20 loss at Indiana in Week 2.
Michigan State is the second opponent from the Big Ten East for Illinois this year, and doubts about the Fighting Illini stacking up against the ballyhooed East remain.
Illinois has erased plenty of doubt this season and capitalized on opportunities in becoming one of the nation's most surprising success stories.
The Fighting Illini (7-1, 4-1) have won six straight since the loss to Indiana and sit atop the Big Ten West, one game ahead of Purdue, which will visit Champaign on Nov. 12.
The No. 14 ranking in this week's AP Top 25 Poll is the highest for Illinois since 2007, and it is ranked by the CFP Committee for the first time ever.
"I think our team will enjoy being talked about," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. "It will be awesome to speak of it. But we're into Michigan State. We're into what we can do. We want to play Michigan State as strong as we can play them and let the cards fold as they are."
The defense has been the big story for Illinois. The Fighting Illini defense has allowed 8.8 points per game this season.
The style of play feeds perfectly with running back Chase Brown leading the nation in rushing with 1,208 yards for Illinois, which is coming off a 26-9 win at Nebraska on Saturday.
While Illinois has been one of the country's most pleasant surprises, Michigan State has been the complete opposite as one of the country's biggest disappointments.
At the start of the season, the Spartans (3-5, 1-4) were where Illinois is right now -- No. 14 in the country.
But struggles along the offensive line and secondary has led to Michigan State losing five of its last six games. The latest defeat was a 29-7 rout at rival Michigan in a game marred by a postgame fight in the tunnel that led to the suspension of four Michigan State players.
While apologizing for the incident and talking about the suspensions on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker also did his best to make sure his team switched its focus to playing a ranked opponent on the road.
"We're choosing to move forward and work every day to get better in everything that we're doing," Tucker said. "There's no other choice to be made in how we proceed. That's how we are going about our business."
Michigan State is 0-3 on the road this season.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2019.
Illinois has won the last two meetings against the Spartans: 31-27 at Champaign in 2016 and 37-34 at East Lansing in 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|239.4
|AVG PASS YDS
|212.1
|
|
|97.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|197.5
|
|
|336.9
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|409.6
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|153/239
|1714
|12
|8
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|14/19
|174
|3
|0
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|1/1
|25
|1
|0
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|
B. Baringer
|B. Baringer
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|89
|384
|5
|50
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|44
|191
|2
|13
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|37
|168
|4
|17
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|40
|15
|0
|21
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|4
|9
|0
|3
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|36
|548
|6
|51
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|36
|390
|3
|28
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|25
|234
|3
|43
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|14
|145
|1
|18
|
M. Carr
|M. Carr
|7
|129
|0
|72
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|7
|128
|2
|44
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|12
|91
|0
|18
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|12
|82
|0
|32
|
M. Foster
|M. Foster
|6
|82
|1
|25
|
C. McDonald
|C. McDonald
|3
|31
|0
|15
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|3
|27
|0
|19
|
C. Fitzpatrick
|C. Fitzpatrick
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Brantley
|C. Brantley
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Windmon
|J. Windmon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|158/218
|1594
|12
|2
|
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|18/25
|103
|0
|1
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|224
|1208
|5
|49
|
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|37
|161
|1
|33
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|46
|88
|4
|18
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|22
|87
|0
|23
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|9
|35
|0
|9
|
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|5
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Laughery
|A. Laughery
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|6
|-8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|56
|439
|3
|63
|
P. Bryant
|P. Bryant
|25
|371
|2
|43
|
B. Hightower
|B. Hightower
|26
|305
|1
|35
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|18
|120
|3
|40
|
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|12
|111
|0
|24
|
M. Marchese
|M. Marchese
|5
|98
|2
|39
|
T. Reiman
|T. Reiman
|9
|90
|1
|20
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|4
|55
|0
|21
|
L. Ford
|L. Ford
|7
|45
|0
|15
|
H. Beatty
|H. Beatty
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
M. Scott
|M. Scott
|3
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Brown
|S. Brown
|0-0
|0
|3
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|0-0
|0
|2
|
J. Martin
|J. Martin
|0-0
|0
|3
|
T. Nicholson
|T. Nicholson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Randolph Jr.
|K. Randolph Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|4
|
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|9/13
|0
|20/20
|0
|
F. Pinton
|F. Pinton
|7/7
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2