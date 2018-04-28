2018 NFL Draft picks by college, school: Alabama sets record with 12 selections

College football's national champions from the 2017-18 season also were champions on NFL Draft weekend.

Alabama exited Saturday with a whopping 12 players drafted -- including four in the first round -- breaking both the school and SEC record for most players taken by in a single draft. This surpasses the Crimson Tide's 2017 mark when they had 10 players taken. While Alabma did not break the record for most players taken in a single year -- Five Thirty Eight has a full breakdown on that -- it does come close to the modern era record of 14 set by Ohio State in 2004.

Furthermore, this continues to show how well coach Nick Saban and his staff develop players. For reference, as Alabama pointed out on its Twitter account, all 11 defensive starters from the 2016 opener have now had their name called on draft weekend in the past two years.

With Shaun Dion Hamilton's selection by the Redskins today, all 11 of @alabamafootball's 2016 season-opening defensive starters have been selected in the last two NFL Drafts Nine were chosen in the first three rounds. #NFLDraft #RollTide #BamaDraft pic.twitter.com/wUeecV8tH6 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) April 28, 2018

Alabama may have won draft weekend, but plenty of other teams had a big few days as well. LSU, NC State and Ohio State each had seven players drafted. In fact, the entire NC State starting defensive line was picked up. Florida State, Georgia, Miami and Penn State had six players taken, and Florida, UCLA, Virginia Tech and Washington were among those schools with five players drafted.

