College football's opening weekend provides several first-year Power Four coaches an immediate chance to make a statement, and a few won't have the luxury of easing into their new surroundings.

The patience meter for newcomers is not equal, and the spotlight shines brightest in the SEC, where Pete Golding begins his Ole Miss tenure with expectations already soaring, while Lane Kiffin makes his much-anticipated LSU debut in a top-tier matchup carrying playoff implications.

Those are pressure-packed introductions for coaches expected to win now, not later. Elsewhere, new coaches will debut rebuilt rosters, transfer-heavy lineups, and schemes installed on an accelerated timeline since spring practice. Week 1 predictions are always dangerous given the unknowns, but personnel advantages, quarterback play and the line of scrimmage usually travel well when everything else feels uncertain.

Here's how every first-year Power Four coach will fare in his debut, including a couple of opening-week surprises.

Matt Campbell, Penn State

Opponent: Marshall (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

A complete victory for the Nittany Lions means more than covering the spread. Penn State's offseason portal moves, including a host of players who followed Campbell from Iowa State, need to look the part.

Marshall is capable of punishing sloppy execution, but if the Nittany Lions play clean, develop depth and finish with authority, they should get the kind of result fans are looking for.

Bob Chesney, UCLA

Opponent: at California (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

Could UCLA be one of Week 1's headlines? Winning a road opener against a team expected to reach bowl eligibility would provide substance. New Cal coach Tosh Lupoi will test the Bruins' physicality in an attempt to get off to his own fast start. If UCLA leaves Berkeley with a victory, Chesney will have a signature win, and the Bruins will take a significant first step toward the postseason.

Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State

Opponent: Toledo (Sept. 4)

Projected result: Win

A special Friday night home game to commence Fitzgerald's start in East Lansing, Michigan State's opener against Toledo should reveal whether the Spartans have rediscovered their edge. A convincing win could help establish the tenacious, smashmouth identity this program has lacked in recent years.

Toledo is dangerous enough to expose any lingering weaknesses, though a coaching change from Jason Candle to Mike Jacobs brings unknowns. If Michigan State controls the trenches, runs the football effectively and handles adversity, Fitzgerald will have immediate buy-in.

James Franklin, Virginia Tech

Opponent: VMI (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

An impressive performance would restore some badly needed belief in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has operated under uncertainty for years, and this opener offers a first look at whether Franklin's structure, confidence and recruiting energy are changing the program's pulse.

Virginia Tech should dominate without revealing much of the playbook. The opponent limits any sweeping conclusions, but style matters here. If the Hokies look organized, deep and hungry, optimism will finally feel justified for a long-dormant giant.

Pete Golding, Ole Miss

Opponent: Louisville (Nashville; Sept. 6)

Projected result: Win

"Good on good" in Nashville will reveal whether the Rebels are ready to remain nationally relevant following an offseason of transition. A win over a ranked ACC contender could carry considerable weight. Golding's defensive influence should be obvious with eight new transfer starters, but quarterback play from Trinidad Chambliss, offensive rhythm and late-game composure may determine whether Ole Miss escapes.

Louisville has enough speed and experience to expose every weakness, making this far more than a ceremonial opener. If the Rebels handle pressure and finish, Golding earns another gold star, and Ole Miss gains a résumé-building victory with College Football Playoff value attached if the Cardinals are as good as expected this fall.

Alex Golesh, Auburn

Opponent: Baylor (Atlanta; Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: This one feels bigger than the typical opener, a neutral-site measuring stick for two programs trying to accelerate their respective climbs. An Auburn victory would validate offseason optimism and provide early evidence that Golesh's offensive system can translate immediately against Power Four competition.

Watch Auburn's tempo, quarterback comfort and ability to create explosive plays without sacrificing control. This matchup could become a referendum on both trajectories: Auburn attempting to reestablish itself, while Baylor searches for proof that Dave Aranda should be allotted more time. Win this one, and Golesh earns instant credibility before the Tigers enter the teeth of their schedule.

Lane Kiffin, LSU

Opponent: Clemson (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: Kiffin's rise has been impressive given his annual roster rinses at Ole Miss. Few have adjusted to college football's portal era and expanded personnel offices better. His arrival at LSU comes with championship expectations, an expansive war chest and the type of administrative alignment he spent years chasing.

The Tigers boast college football's No. 1 transfer class, headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen — three of the portal's highest-rated players. The early return? We'll see against Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

Collin Klein, Kansas State

Opponent: Nicholls (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: Truthfully, the Wildcats should dominate at the line of scrimmage, build an early lead and empty the bench well before the fourth quarter. Anything less would create unnecessary concern for their first-year coach, someone expected to breathe new life into Kansas State's offense.

This opener is about operational efficiency more than evaluation -- clean substitutions, limited penalties and no injuries. Kansas State's ceiling will remain a mystery until the schedule stiffens. Win convincingly, develop depth and move forward quickly.

Tosh Lupoi, California

Opponent: UCLA (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Loss

The word: Falling to the Bruins would sting, but the response matters more than the result. Can the Bears compete at the line of scrimmage, generate pressure and avoid the defensive breakdowns that have often decided seasons in recent year?

Even with a setback, Lupoi should have a solid foundation if quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele impresses.

Eric Morris, Oklahoma State

Opponent: at Tulsa (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: This one's not automatic by any means for the Cowboys, who finished 1-11 last fall. This represents the first meaningful snapshot of a program rebuilt almost entirely from scratch. With a brand-new two-deep, familiarity and cohesion are the biggest unknowns, though some of that should be aided by a bunch of North Texas transfers.

An opening road win would suggest the Cowboys are ahead of schedule, but execution matters more than margin. Watch the quarterback play, communication up front and how Oklahoma State responds when momentum swings. Morris does not need a finished product in Week 1. He needs a connected, confident team that avoids costly mistakes and shows enough explosiveness to create optimism moving forward.

Tavita Pritchard, Stanford

Opponent: Hawaii (Aug. 29)

Projected result: Loss

The word: Pritchard's Stanford debut will provide an immediate reality check on the road against one of the Group of Six's legitimate playoff threats. A tough loss will not define his first season, but it should reveal how quickly this rebuilt roster responds to adversity under a rookie coach.

First and foremost, Stanford needs to show offensive organization. Hawaii's experience makes this a dangerous opener, particularly for a program still searching for traction.

Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State

Opponent: Southeast Missouri (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: We may not get definitive answers, given the talent disparity in this game. The Cyclones should control their first game without emptying the playbook, making style points largely irrelevant. What matters is avoiding injuries, penalties and turnovers while establishing some rhythm.

Rogers will want Iowa State to look organized and physical, but dominance against an outmanned opponent does not guarantee thae same against Big 12 opponents. This is essentially a dress rehearsal: win comfortably, develop depth and move forward.

Morgan Scalley, Utah

Opponent: Idaho (Sept. 3)

Projected result: Win

The word: Scalley takes over the Utes with a couple of high-end offensive playmakers and the same physical, no-holds-barred mentality at the line of scrimmage that Kyle Whittingham established for two decades.

Kevin McGiven comes in at offensive coordinator from Utah State. This matchup offers the first look at a slightly renovated scheme and updated passing attack.

Ryan Silverfield, Arkansas

Opponent: North Alabama (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: The Silverfield era gets underway with what should be a resounding win against over an overmatched FCS program.

The Razorbacks follow this one with a trip to Utah before the SEC opener against Georgia, giving them little time to find an identity.

Will Stein, Kentucky

Opponent: Youngstown State (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: One of the SEC's most exciting hires this cycle, the former Oregon offensive coordinator is back in his home state. Stein played quarterback at Louisville before his glow-up in the coaching ranks and is brimming with confidence that he can get it done at a historically have-not.

Kentucky rebuilt its two-deep with several high-end portal additions, including a revamped offensive front and former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Jon Sumrall, Florida

Opponent: FAU (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: Here's the first look at whether the Gators have embraced the toughness and accountability their new coach openly demanded throughout the offseason. FAU should not threaten Florida's talent advantage, but this opener matters after another significant roster overhaul and a scheme change on both sides.

Watch the offensive line, tempo and body language once the Gators build a lead. Do they stay aggressive or drift through the second half? Sumrall's teams play with an edge, and Florida needs to show it immediately. A convincing, clean victory would not answer every question, but it would provide encouraging evidence that the foundation is settling.

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan

Opponent: Western Michigan (Sept. 5)

Projected result: Win

The word: Western Michigan is overmatched from a personnel standpoint, so the evaluation begins with physicality, discipline and whether Michigan controls the line of scrimmage without exposing much of the playbook with Oklahoma coming in the following weekend.

Expect to see Whittingham's fingerprints through a rugged rushing attack, defensive toughness and few self-inflicted mistakes. All eyes will be on quarterback Bryce Underwood and his command of the retooled offense. If Michigan looks organized, punishing and comfortable by halftime, that's a successful first step before the schedule delivers far more demanding tests ahead.