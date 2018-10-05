2019 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos pick Justin Herbert, Niners take big receiver at No. 2

Through four games in 2018, Case Keenum has completed nearly 62 percent of his passes at a respectable 7.01 yards per attempt ... but he's tossed three touchdowns and six interceptions during the Broncos' 2-2 start.

You better believe GM John Elway is spending plenty of time studying the 2019 draft class of quarterbacks.

Justin Herbert plays well beyond his years of experience and has the athleticism to be a dual-threat signal-caller at the NFL level. He'd be the perfect quarterback to potentially sit behind Keenum in 2019 before taking over in Denver.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. Josh Rosen has been under duress far too often early in his Cardinals career, and though he can move away from pressure inside the pocket, he needs more clean pockets to distribute the football. Williams is the most polished offensive tackle in this class.

2. San Francisco 49ers

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. The last time a receiver went No. 2 overall was 2007, and that receiver was Calvin Johnson. Metcalf obviously isn't Megatron 2.0, but he's in that mold as a 6-foot-4, 215-plus pound speedster with strong hands and plus athletic talents.

3. Buffalo Bills

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. I can't elude this pairing. It's too perfect. Jerry Hughes has been a monster in Buffalo, but he's nearing the end of the prime of his career, and the Bills' other defensive end spot is lacking. Bosa is as refined as they come and has the natural physical abilities to be a star in the NFL.

4. New York Jets

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson. Another edge-rusher to the AFC East with Ferrell landing in Florham Park with Todd Bowles. Though best utilized in a four-point stance as a full-head-of-steam outside-rusher, Ferrell is long and athletic enough to drop into coverage occasionally.

5. Oakland Raiders

Devin White, LB, LSU. Not a ton of movement in the top 5 from a week ago with White getting scooped up by Jon Gruden's team. He's a ultra-twitchy, super-aggressive linebacker with dynamic play-making skills but needs to improve his tackling consistency.

6. Detroit Lions

Zach Allen, DE, Boston College. Allen isn't a stand-up, pass-rush specialist. He's a reliable, three-down defensive end who thrives against the run and is big and strong enough to power his way to the quarterback in passing situations. He's showcased some counter moves this season too.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. For as fun as the Buccaneers offense has been in the early portions of the 2018 season, the defense has been awful. The secondary has needed size for a few years now, and Williams is a 6-2 lockdown corner.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. With George Fant waiting in the wings at left tackle, the Seahawks must address the right edge of the line. Risner has been a bull there for years at Kansas State and is nimble to the second level.

9. New York Giants

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Mike Shula's the offensive coordinator in New York, and he spent years with Cam Newton in Carolina. So did GM Dave Gettleman. The Giants are going with the quarterback who has the most ability to threaten defenses vertically.

10. Indianapolis Colts

N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State. The Colts need more high-caliber depth behind T.Y. Hilton. Harry is a perimeter, high-point wideout with deceptive wiggle and speed after the catch.

11. Cleveland Browns

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia. Back-to-back years with the Browns picking a cornerback in the first round. Baker doesn't have ideal size but is like glue on quick wideouts and plays the ball tremendously in the air.

12. Denver Broncos

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon. Case Keenum may ultimately have an adequate season for the Broncos, but Denver needs to find a true, long-term answer at the quarterback position. Herbert may not be ready right away, and that's fine. He's shown immense growth during his time at Oregon. His arm is well above average, and he's typically accurate at the intermediate-to-deep levels of the field.

13. Dallas Cowboys

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Jerry and Stephen Jones rejoice when Brown is still on the clock here. He's a good-sized, strong, SEC-tested wideout with strong hands and running back-like capabilities after the catch.

14. Washington Redskins

Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State. Cornerback going to be a trendy mock draft selection for Washington given Josh Norman's age and the loss of Kendall Fuller this offseason. Oruwariye is a long, springy athlete who can play outside.

15. Miami Dolphins

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Based on athleticism alone, this is a gigantic steal. Oliver will be a run-game wrecker in the NFL, but trying to predict his production as a pass-rusher is much more difficult. Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is a Jim Schwartz disciple, so he's all about defensive linemen getting upfield in a hurry.

16. Houston Texans

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss. While not flawless in regards to balance, Little is a dancing bear at left tackle and thrives in pass protection because of his athleticism and point-of-attack power.

17. Atlanta Falcons

Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Falcons to re-invest in their offensive line, especially on the interior. Benzschawel isn't a master when recovering from counter moves, but he can play with power and has the light feet to thrive in a zone-blocking scheme.

18. Carolina Panthers

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama. Awesome prospect. Awesome fit in Carolina, a team in dire need of a young, rangy safety. Thompson is a twitchy speedster who can play deep center field and lay the lumber coming downhill.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame. Love had a ridiculous 20 pass breakups in 2017 and already has 10 in 2018. He's a shade under 6-0 but has plenty of athleticism and is feisty with the ball in the air. He'd be a welcomed addition in Pittsburgh. The Steelers' defensive backfield needs a lot of help.

20. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. You will see this pairing more than a few times over the next few months. Lawrence, Joey Bosa, and Melvin Ingram on the same defensive front would be frightening for opposing offenses.

21. Oakland Raiders from Bears

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State. Burns is a lanky edge-rusher with the arrowing pointing up. Right now, he can beat offensive linemen with pure speed and bend around the corner and has flashed effective hand usage and a spin move

22. Tennessee Titans

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame. The Titans could use a young off-ball linebacker to pair with Jayon Brown with Wesley Woodyard entering the twilight of his career. Coney is a deceptively fast linebacker with good coverage skills and reliable tackling.

23. Cincinnati Bengals

Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford. With Tyler Eifert suffering another injury, it's not inconceivable the Bengals address the tight end spot early to continue to give Andy Dalton high-caliber weapons. Smith has huge upside as a receiver down the seam. He's awesome in traffic.

24. Minnesota Vikings

Ben Powers, OG, Oklahoma. The Vikings absolutely have to address the guard spot, given the small window they have Kirk Cousins at quarterback. Powers is a stud pass-blocker who'd help with Mike Daniels and Akiem Hicks in the division.

25. Green Bay Packers

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming. The Packers are stout on the interior of their defensive line. The outside is, well, average at best. Granderson is a strong, no-nonsense end who can stand up to rush the passer and set the edge against the run.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. The Ravens' signing of John Brown this offseason has paid huge dividends thus far in 2018. With this pick, Baltimore adds even more speed down the field.

27. Philadelphia Eagles

David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin. Edwards has the size, strength, and quickness to play left tackle in the NFL. The Eagles need to plan for the future after Jason Peters retires.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Deiter, OL, Wisconsin. The Jaguars offensive line is still a work in progress, and three Wisconsin offensive linemen going in Round 1 is not out of the question.

29. Green Bay Packers from Saints

Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo. The Packers used three mid-to-late round picks on receivers in the 2018 draft but none have shown they can be major contributors early in their NFL careers. Johnson is a well-rounded wideout with good size at 6-2 and 215 pounds.

30. New England Patriots

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame. The Patriots love what they have with Trey Flowers on the inside. Tillery can be a versatile interior disruptor next to him, and he brings more length and girth to the position.

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State. Dre'Mont Jones and Chris Jones would formulate one of the league's best pass-rushing duos at defensive tackle.

32. Los Angeles Rams

Jachai Polite, OLB, Florida. The Rams are tremendous up front and at cornerback. They need more juice on the outside. Polite and 2018 fifth-round pick Ogbonnia Okoronkwo have the size, athleticism, and overall skill sets to be quality pass-rushing outside linebackers in Wade Phillips' scheme.