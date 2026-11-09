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🐻 Five things to know Monday

📝 Do not miss this: NFL Week 9 takeaways

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Wide receiver play was off the charts to begin the third month of the NFL season. The Bengals and Packers showed off two of the best groups in the league when their top standouts went nuclear. Ja'Marr Chase, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson were among the three most impactful players in the league on Sunday when they combined for nearly 500 yards and three touchdowns.

Chase enjoyed a historic first half in Cincinnati's 34-17 win over the Falcons in Madrid as he racked up eight catches for 142 receiving yards in the opening half hour. Golden nearly matched those numbers in the first quarter of the Packers' rout of the Patriots alone, and he and Watson closed the day as the first pair of Packers teammates with 150 yards and a touchdown apiece in the same game since 1942.

Another one of this week's best performances actually came in a losing effort. Shedeur Sanders played some of the best football of his career in his first start of the season and made a case to remain the Browns' No. 1 quarterback, as our Zach Pereles explained.

Pereles: "There were several things Sanders delivered that Deshaun Watson simply doesn't. How about three completions on throws 30+ yards downfield? Watson has one ... all year! … Coaches rarely bench players due to injury, so I wouldn't be surprised if Watson returns to the lineup. Todd Monken refused to talk about it postgame. But in this writer's eyes, Sanders should keep the job."

Unfortunately, the injury bug was about as contagious this week as it has been at any point this season. Each of these big-name players dealt with something on Sunday:

🏆 Resetting the College Football Playoff race

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November college football just hits different. An absolutely loaded Week 10 slate produced de facto College Football Playoff eliminators and shook up the front of the national championship race, so there is a lot to unpack. The projected CFP bracket now sees another new No. 1 seed and features a first-round bye for Utah, which topped BYU in a riveting top 10 rivalry battle. We gave the Utes a "B+" on our Week 10 report card for their 28-20 win, which kept them undefeated and in control of their own postseason destiny.

The biggest winner of the week, though, has to be Notre Dame. Not only did the Fighting Irish secure a cathartic win over the team that sneaked into the CFP field over them last year (leaving Miami's Mario Cristobal furious with the officials in doing so), but they also cemented their 2026 playoff case in the process and earned a signature win for their Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback, CJ Carr. Our Shehan Jeyarajah painted the picture for Carr's award campaign.

Jeyarajah: "Carr was magnificent in the win, throwing for 319 yards and three touchdowns, one of the best performances of his career. He jumps to the lead in the Heisman Trophy conversation after the win, especially after outdueling Darian Mensah. But more importantly, Notre Dame effectively punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff."

The SEC, meanwhile, is home to one of Week 10's most significant losers. This conference is so cannibalistic that every team now owns a transitive loss to every other program, and LSU now also owns a head-to-head loss to Alabama. All of the hype around this Tigers squad has run its course now that it is 0-3 against ranked opponents. Does Lane Kiffin have a Crimson Tide problem? That might be a little bit of an overreaction, but our Brandon Marcello did point out some damning history.

Marcello: "LSU entered Saturday a 5.5-point favorite, but couldn't do anything offensively -- Kiffin's bread and butter -- and the LSU faithful poured out of Tiger Stadium in the fourth quarter. Kiffin fell to 0-6 against the Tide as a head coach. Four of those losses have been by double digits. The closest he came to defeating the Tide was in 2009, his first try, in a 12-10 loss as Tennessee's head coach."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Wizards at Pistons, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏀 (M) Grambling at No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 (M) Radford at No. 8 Tennessee, 7 p.m. on SEC Network+

🏀 (M) Wagner at No. 4 UConn, 7 p.m. on truTV

🏀 (W) Morehead State at No. 8 Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network+

🤼 WWE Raw, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏈 Bills at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Pelicans at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA TV