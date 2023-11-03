The NFL trade deadline has come and gone. The contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders but every team still has some potential weaknesses on their respective rosters.

Some of the notable names added to injured reserve last week include Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

With that in mind, here is a look at the most pressing positional needs for every NFL team:

AFC

Bengals: Offensive guard

When quarterback Joe Burrow is completely healthy, which it appears he has been for a few weeks, the bigger question mark on the roster is the interior offensive line. The franchise has invested significant resources into the offensive line over the past two offseasons but still have positions to fill before Burrow can feel secure. The unit has not played up to expectations as it is allowing pressure, on average, in 2.38 seconds, according to TruMedia, which is the second worst margin in the league.

The tight end group has 20 total receptions this season. Burrow heavily utilized the tight end position when he was in Baton Rouge but he has not had a consistent producer at the position since he arrived in Ohio's Queen city.

Bills: Linebacker

The backbone of Buffalo's defense is the biggest concern right now. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and linebacker Matt Milano are on the injured reserve. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver has been slowed down by injury as well. Terrel Bernard, Tyrel Dodson and Dorian Williams have been asked to grow up in a hurry as the team attempts to fill a need at the position.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is done for the season.

Broncos: Safety

Denver is coming off its biggest win of the year over Kansas City. The Broncos' pass defense ranked third worst in passing yards allowed per game just a few weeks ago but they have shown a bit of improvement. Veteran safety Justin Simmons has not played up to his standards this season while Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams have landed on injured reserve.

Defensive tackle has also been underwhelming. Dre'Mont Jones left Denver in free agency. Mike Purcell is one of the key contributors at 32 years old. Length and depth were integral in head coach Sean Payton's time with the Saints and that has been challenged early in his time with Denver.

Browns: Offensive tackle

An injury to veteran Jack Conklin forced rookie Dawand Jones into the lineup early. They added Ty Nsekhe as a swing tackle but Jedrick Wills needs to play better. According to TruMedia, Wills has allowed 25 pressures through seven games, which is the fourth-most in the NFL. He has been beaten on 6.5% of pass protection reps.

Quarterback has been a big need for the franchise over the past month with the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson's return to the lineup.

Chargers: Defensive tackle

The Chargers defense, in general, has been underwhelming. They have added players at defensive tackle in recent offseasons but that investment has not produced the results the franchise had hoped. J.C. Jackson was recently traded back to New England after signing a lucrative contract just a few offseasons ago. Los Angeles is allowing 297.4 passing yards per game, which is the worst in the league.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle

Kansas City lost some of its interior defensive line depth in free agency, and that essentially leaves the Chiefs with Chris Jones, who has been his dominant self this season. The Chiefs need to keep loading up on the defensive front to withstand some of these grueling AFC battles. They took Texas' Keondre Coburn in the later rounds of the NFL Draft and traded for Neil Farrell Jr. but it may not answer their needs for the season.

The offensive tackle additions of Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor have been underwhelming as well. They have allowed 42 combined pressures, according to TruMedia, which is more than any other tackle pairing.

Colts: Defensive tackle

With Anthony Richardson sidelined for the rest of the season, does Gardner Minshew have enough steam to keep the train rolling down the tracks? Early returns suggest no.

The cornerbacks have shown growth in recent weeks but that is a group that inspires little confidence. The Colts have overperformed to start the season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen but the suspension of defensive tackle Grover Stewart has put them in a difficult position. In his absence, the team will turn to Taven Bryan and Eric Johnson.

Dolphins: Tight end

Durham Smythe has been the primary outlet at tight end but it is reasonable to want more out of that spot. Smythe was the only tight end on the roster with a reception until Julian Hill's 4-yard reception against the Patriots. Head coach Mike McDaniel has adapted well to his personnel but comes from an offensive structure that heavily utilized George Kittle. It is hard to complain, however, considering the performance of the other skill positions.

With De'Von Achane on injured reserve, Raheem Mostert has shouldered a larger workload.

Jaguars: Defensive tackle

The Jaguars acquired offensive guard Ezra Cleveland from Minnesota at the trade deadline to, hopefully, improve a disappointing group. With his addition, the focus turns to the defensive side of the ball where the interior has held up well against the run but is responsible for just 0.5 sacks this season. As a team, Jacksonville is getting pressure on 30.9% of dropbacks, which is the eighth-worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

Jets: Offensive tackle

Left tackle Duane Brown recently turned 38 and is now on injured reserve. Alijah Vera-Tucker is also on injured reserve. He had been playing right tackle in Week 5. When he exited, second year offensive tackle Max Mitchell stepped into that role. Mekhi Becton has been flip flopped back and forth whenever asked.

New York has the second-worst pressure rate (44.3%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia. It is reasonable to wonder if either is a viable solution for the duration of the season. General manager Joe Douglas has built a roster that has few limitations but offensive tackle is one of them. Fans should expect them to invest heavily into fixing the problem once the season ends. Perhaps a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari.

Patriots: Offensive line

Trent Brown has been the lone bright spot from that unit. New England has been moving around its offensive line all season. Four Patriots are among the 18 highest beaten rates, which calculates how often a lineman is beaten relative to the number of opponent's dropbacks, according to TruMedia. New England is allowing pressure in 2.32 seconds, which is the fourth-fastest in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Raiders: Defensive tackle

There are glaring weaknesses on both sides of the ball, including defensive tackle and cornerback. Those frustrations bubbled to the surface this week when head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were relieved of their duties. Edge rusher is higher up the list than expected following Chandler Jones' release and Tyree Wilson's slow development. The defensive tackles have actually performed better in recent weeks but still get the nod in this instance. Las Vegas has the 11th-lowest pressure rate (32.4%) in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore's run game is just always going to produce no matter who is in the backfield. J.K. Dobbins played just 30 snaps this season and the Ravens still rank third in rushing yards per game. The Ravens are just rounding into form right now with few weaknesses. The offense, specifically wide receiver, has shown growth in recent weeks and cornerback Marlon Humphrey is back from injury.

Steelers: Offensive line

The offense, as a whole, has been awful but that is largely attributed to play-calling rather than any particular personnel group. Pittsburgh is allowing pressure on 41.9% of their dropbacks, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Offensive tackles Dan Moore and Chuks Okorafor are among the 11th highest beaten percentages.

Linebacker has not been an issue for the always consistent AFC franchise. They may have a lower ceiling but Cole Holcomb is a high-volume tackler and Elandon Roberts has been a reliable performer during a portion of New England's run. The Steelers defensive line is one of the best in the league when healthy and are capable of keeping blockers off the second-level talent. Cam Heyward returned this week and brings accountability to that room.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Outside of edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Houston has lacked true difference-makers who can finish plays. The defense has just 15 sacks on the season, which is tied for the second lowest. According to TruMedia, they rank in the top half of the league in pressure percentage (36.4%) but are No. 24 in sack percentage (5.8%).

Demeco Ryans' starting unit is not bad but it lacks depth and that is one area where teams want players capable of rotating in and out, specifically coming from a San Francisco background. Hassan Ridgeway is now on injured reserve. The defense, as a whole, has made mistakes but players are making those mistakes fast and rallying to the football. Cornerback is also short-staffed with Derek Stingley Jr. on injured reserve.

The interior offensive line has also been a point of weakness. Kendrick Green, Kenyon Green, Jarrett Patterson, Juice Scruggs and Scott Quessenberry are all on the injured reserve.

Titans: Safety

Will Levis looked fantastic in his debut last week and followed that up with a respectable game against the Steelers in the Titans' loss on Thursday. Safety took a hit when Kevin Byard was traded to the Eagles. Tight end has also lacked production. There was a lot of hope for Chig Okonkwo coming into the season but that has not materialized. The tight end group has accounted for 210 passing yards this season. It is a microcosm of a failing bigger picture of the pass game. The Titans are averaging 180.7 passing yards per game this season, which is fourth-lowest in the NFL.

NFC



49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco is giving Colton McKivitz a chance at right tackle following the departure of Mike McGlinchey in free agency. McKivitz still has a lot to prove but it is magnified by the lack of confidence in the interior offensive line. Spencer Burford had some success as a rookie but grades out as one of PFF's worst offensive guards this season. His counterpart, Aaron Banks, has hardly been better. The offensive design does a good job of getting the defense moving in every direction, which takes some of the pressure off of the offensive line, but three starting offensive linemen are among the Top-40 in beaten percentage by linemen with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia.

Bears: Interior offensive line

The Bears offense had shown improvement over the past month upon Teven Jenkins' return. The interior offensive line has not been good. Once Braxton Jones returns from injured reserve, the offensive line may actually be able to take steps forward. The team sack percentage is 10.4%, which is the fourth-highest in the league, according to TruMedia.

The pass rush should be improved with the addition of Montez Sweat but Chicago still ranks dead last in sack production. Quarterback may skyrocket up the list if rookie Tyson Bagent can not handle the starter's assignment.

Buccaneers: Interior offensive line

The defense has big names and proven veterans. Most of them are free agents after the season. Tampa Bay's interior offensive line is a concern. They are averaging 77.9 rushing yards per game, which is the third-lowest in the NFL. The offensive tackles have played well despite being a bit of a mystery coming into the season. Its most proven asset, Tristan Wirfs, is transitioning from right tackle to the left, and new right tackle, Luke Goedeke, played left guard last season, but has also looked solid.

Cardinals: Defensive tackle

Projected key free agents: WR Hollywood Brown, EDGE L.J. Collier, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR Greg Dortch



Spin a wheel and state your case for the defensive position it lands on with the Cardinals. Their defense features a lot of names who would stump the average fan. The Cardinals need help on the interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers are actually performing well in pass rush metrics. First-year head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from a situation where he had a wealth of options along the defensive front but that has not been at his disposal early in his time in the desert.

Cornerback is another area of need and the offensive line has been in shambles. Running back is a big need with James Conner being added to injured reserve.

Commanders: Edge rusher

No team has been more difficult to pinpoint than Washington this season. They play up and down each week. Trades of Montez Sweat and Chase Young will almost certainly set back the pass rush, however. The Commanders ranked in the top 10 in sack production prior to the trades.

Former first-round pick Jamin Davis has had an up and down season but appears to be progressing. The Commanders need more depth and consistency. If Davis were to be unavailable, then the bottom would fall out of the room.

Cowboys: Running back

Defensive tackle is a group that needs to play better but there are options on the roster. Running back remains a question mark because it is not yet known if Tony Pollard can consistently shoulder the load. Over the past four games, he has just 46 carries for 159 yards. Leighton Vander Esch is on injured reserve and that should lead to more opportunities for Damone Clark and Markquese Bell.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is known to get the most out of his players and that becomes even more important now with the Trevon Diggs injury. In Diggs' absence, the Cowboys have turned to Jourdan Lewis and DaRon Bland alongside Stephon Gilmore. They have stepped up thus far but it is fair to wonder if that is sustainable.

Eagles: Cornerback

The Eagles have a well-rounded roster that is difficult to pinpoint a glaring flaw. They do not necessarily need to add anyone to the roster. Philadelphia's edge rushers have turned up the heat in recent weeks and attention has shifted to a cornerback group that has underperformed. According to TruMedia, Philadelphia ranks No. 26 in opponent's quarterback rating despite significant investment into James Bradberry and Darius Slay. Depth has been inhibited by injuries to Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson. The hope is that Kevin Byard's presence starts to constrict opposing offenses.

Falcons: Quarterback

If one were to squint, they would see that Atlanta has legitimate contributors at essentially every position. Quarterback play is holding them down. The franchise placed a lot of faith in Desmond Ridder and he has simply not made good. Taylor Heinicke was thrown into the equation after Ridder was pulled for a concussion evaluation and he gets the start this week against the Vikings. The NFC South is very much up for grabs but Atlanta has little time to waste.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was added to injured reserve this week. David Onyemata has played well and they acquired Kentavius Street from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

Giants: Interior offensive line

If Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones are unavailable, then the answer is quarterback. The offense was incredibly limited by either Tommy DeVito's capabilities or preparation.

The vulnerability of the interior offensive line has also been on display. It really could be expanded to include the entire offensive line, which is allowing pressure on 46.3% of dropbacks, which is the highest rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia.

They need to create more pass rush opportunities as well. The Giants have the second fewest sacks (15) in the NFL.

Lions: Cornerback

Detroit has been impressive this season and there has been little cause for concern. The group has risen to the occasion but there is a ceiling at cornerback. The secondary as a whole will be challenged with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve. They are league average in passing yards allowed per game.

Packers: Interior offensive line

Green Bay has some interior offensive linemen who have played well in the past, but the group, as a whole, has been disappointing. They may need to steer some assets in that direction next year. The Packers have always done well to find serviceable players on Days 2 and 3 of the draft but the magic has been missing this year. The team's 88.4 rushing yards per game is the eighth-lowest in the league.

Quarterback Jordan Love has not been good either but the Packers are going to ride the season out with him at the very least.

Panthers: Offensive line

Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo appear to be stepping up at wide receiver; Thielen certainly has. The offensive line has done No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young zero favors. Carolina has allowed 123 pressures this season, which is the fourth-most, according to TruMedia.

The team has had some frustrating injuries on defense as well. Cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, linebacker Shaq Thompson and edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos are on injured reserve.

Rams: Offensive line

The offensive line is still an issue despite investing resources into the unit this offseason. Los Angeles is allowing pressure in 2.39 seconds, which is the eighth-worst rate in the league, according to TruMedia. Three Rams with at least 100 pass blocking snaps rank among the 40 highest pressure rates in the league.

Cornerback has been underwhelming in the absence of Jalen Ramsey.

Saints: Interior offensive line

The offensive line needs to perform at a higher level considering they've used Top-50 draft choices on each of the five starters. Through eight games, the offensive line has allowed 2.39 seconds before pressure arrives, according to TruMedia; only six teams are allowing pressure quicker.

Seahawks: Offensive line

General manager John Schneider has found several long-term contributors over the past two years, including bookend tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas. Offensive guard is the biggest need for that team even though they may have found something in Anthony Bradford. The Seahawks could use a starter and most certainly need accountable depth. According to TruMedia, Seattle is allowing pressure on 41.3% of dropbacks this season, which is the fourth-worst in the league.

The Seahawks roster is built to contend in the NFC though.

Vikings: Quarterback

Cornerback is a concern. The defensive line has also been underwhelming. Then, there is the elephant in the room. Kirk Cousins went down with a season-ending injury last week. No one knows what to expect from rookie Jaren Hall and Josh Dobbs did not exactly excel with Arizona. The Vikings are 4-4 and still in the NFC playoff hunt.

Justin Jefferson was added to injured reserve last month. He is a player whose role can not be filled by an individual, but a few players. Rookie Jordan Addison is now the pre-eminent figure in that offense and he has stepped up. K.J. Osborn will almost certainly see a larger target share as well. On the year, Minnesota is credited with 20 drops, which is the most by any franchise this season, according to TruMedia.