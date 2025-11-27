The NFL is serving up a three-game Thanksgiving slate of NFL matchups in 2025, where we'll be treated to some high-stakes matchups including playoff contenders ... and also the Cincinnati Bengals. There will be stars in each and every showdown, and it should be a thrilling day of football.

Unfortunately, not everybody on every team is going to be out there. The injury report for many of these Thanksgiving teams is deep, as is expected when six teams are playing games just four days following their last contest. However, the Bengals activated Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow from injured reserve on Wednesday, and he will make his return from a turf-toe injury in the Thursday nightcap against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's every player listed on the injury report for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Sunday's lineup of games.

Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot) were all ruled out after not practicing all week. Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) practiced as a limited participant all week, but he has not been activated off of injured reserve just yet. Wide receiver Matthew Golden (wrist), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and Quay Walker (neck) are all questionable after being limited practice participants all week. Top corner Keisean Nixon got in a limited practice the last two days after not practicing at all on Monday, a good sign for his potential availability, but he is also questionable.

The Lions ruled out center Graham Glasgow, safety Kerby Joseph, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, tight end Brock Wright and edge rusher Joshua Pachal. The Lions had cornerback Terrion Arnold, left tackle Taylor Decker, right guard Tate Ratledge, right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa all limited for the entire week of practice, which is why they are questionable. Edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder) could return to action for the first time since Week 2 after fully practicing all week.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Chiefs Trey Smith G Ankle Out

Noah Gray TE Concussion Out

Chris Roland-Wallace CB Back Out Cowboys Tyler Guyton LT Ankle Out

Caelen Carson CB Hamstring Questionable

Running back Isiah Pacheco is set to make his return for Kansas City and has been a full participant so far this week, so he will play on Thursday. He's missed each of the last three games with a knee injury. Noah Gray has a concussion and did not practice all week, so he was ruled out. Neither did Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith, who is dealing with an ankle injury, so he was also ruled out. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Leo Chenal were upgraded to full practices on Tuesday.

The Cowboys ruled out left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) after he didn't practice all week and was seen in a walking boot in the locker room, per CBS Sports. Nathan Thomas, a 2024 seventh-round pick of the Cowboys, will start in Guyton's place against the Chiefs. Cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) popped up on the injury report on Tuesday as a limited participant, and he was also a limited participant at the team's walkthrough on Wednesday. That's why the Cowboys are listing him as questionable. Everyone else is good to go.

TEAM PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Bengals Tee Higgins WR Concussion Out

Trey Hendrickson EDGE Hip/pelvis Out

Jermaine Burton WR Ankle Out

Tahj Brooks RB Concussion Out

Cameron Sample EDGE Oblique Questionable Ravens Justice Hill RB Neck Out

Taven Bryan DT Knee Out

Quarterback Joe Burrow is set to make his long-awaited return for Cincinnati after nearly making the start last weekend against the Patriots. He's been out since Week 3 after having toe surgery, but the Bengals officially activated him on Wednesday. Tee Higgins has been ruled out for the game with a concussion, and Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) will miss his fifth consecutive game after not practicing all week.

The Ravens have a short injury report with just two players ruled out: running back Justice Hill (neck) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee). Hill didn't practice on Tuesday or Wednesday, and Bryan didn't practice all week.

The Bears have six players who didn't practice Tuesday and Wednesday: linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (concussion), linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip). Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (hand) popped up as a limited participant on Wednesday.

The Eagles have three players who missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday: wide receiver DeVonta Smith (shoulder/chest/illness), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and wide receiver/returner Xavier Gipson (shoulder). Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba hasn't practiced because he's set to undergo surgery for a fractured ankle he suffered in the team's Week 12 loss at the Cowboys. Running back Saquon Barkley (groin), safety Reed Blankenship (thigh) and guard Landon Dickerson (knee) have been limited all week. Edge rusher Brandon Graham (groin) improved from not practicing to being a limited participant from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The 49ers gave running back Christian McCaffrey a veteran rest day for Wednesday's practice. Edge rusher Sam Okuayinonu (ankle), left tackle Trent Williams (vet rest day), linebacker Tatum Bethune (ankle) and kicker Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) all didn't practice because of injuries. Linebacker Luke Gifford (hip/neck) was a limited participant.

The Browns were without cornerback Denzel Ward (migraine), edge rusher Alex Wright (quad), defensive tackle Adin Huntington (quad) and tight end Brenden Bates (ankle). Guard Joel Bitonio (vet rest day), linebacker Devin Bush (vet rest day), cornerback Tyson Campbell (hip), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (vet rest day), safety Grant Delpit (vet rest day), running back Jerome Ford (hamstring), tight end David Njoku (knee) and linebacker Carson Schwesinger (ankle) were among those limited. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday after missing last week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jaguars had four players not practice Wednesday: offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (calf), edge rusher Travon Walker (knee), defensive lineman Danny Striggow (knee) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (concussion). Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (quad) were among those limited.

The Titans had a laundry list of players not practice Wednesday: guard Kevin Zeitler (vet rest day), linebacker Jihad Ward (vet rest day), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (vet rest day), running back Tony Pollard (vest rest day), defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (concussion), safety Kendell brooks (concussion) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (foot). Free safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot) and offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (knee) were among those limited.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), who has missed the last three games, practiced fully Wednesday. Defensive tackle Denico Autry (knee), defensive back Ajani Carter (hamstring), linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (illness) all did not practice Wednesday.

The Colts held a walkthrough Wednesday, and only three players were limited in the team's practice estimation: quarterback Daniel Jones (fibula), cornerback Sauce Gardner (back) and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (knee).

Four players didn't participate in Wednesday's practice for the Falcons: long snapper Liam McCullough (personal matter), guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) and wide receiver Drake London (knee). Offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and linebacker Divine Deablo (vet rest day) were among those limited.

The Jets just had one player who didn't practice Wednesday: defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (foot).

Eight players didn't practice on Wednesday for the Cardinals: offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (groin), linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (personal), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), guard Will Hernandez (hip/knee), defensive tackle Walter Nolen (knee), outside linebacker Josh Sweat (eye) and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle). Running back Trey Benson (knee), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness) and cornerback Will Johnson (back/hip) are among those limited.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson (ribs) were the two players who didn't practice Wednesday for the Buccaneers. Left tackle Tristan Wirfs (shoulder), edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle/knee), wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula) and cornerback Jamel Dean (hip) were among those limited.

Running back Alvin Kamara (knee/ankle) was the only Saint not to practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Chris Olave (back), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (ankle) and running back Devin Neal (ankle) were all limited.

No missed practice Wednesday for the Dolphins. Center Aaron Brewer (foot/ankle), outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (foot), cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) and edge rusher Matthew Judon (knee) were among those limited.

The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday after playing at the 49ers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Cornerback Jaycee Horn (concussion), linebacker Claudin Cherelus (concussion), guard Chandler Zavala (calf), center Cade Mays (ankle) and linebacker Christian Rozeboom (hip/hamstring) all didn't practice.

Only two players missed practice for the Vikings on Wednesday: left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) and left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle). Among those limited were quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion), edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), wide receiver Justin Jefferson (vet rest day), safety Theo Jackson (neck), edge rusher Dallas Turner (hip) and safety Harrison Smith (vet rest day).

The Seahawks had three players not practice Wednesday: running back George Holani (hamstring), edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (ankle) and safety Ty Okada (oblique). Among those limited were wide receiver Cooper Kupp (vet rest day), edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (vet rest day), edge rusher Mike Morris, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (vet rest day), running back Kenneth Walker III (glute), edge rusher Leonard Williams (vet rest day) and guard Grey Zabel (knee).

Six players didn't participate at practice for the Bills on Wednesday: tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (illness), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/knee), left tackle Dion Dawkins (concussion), right tackle Spencer Brown (shoulder) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow). Rookie first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston (concussion) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (ankle) were among those limited.

Seven players didn't participate at practice for the Steelers on Wednesday: quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), wide receiver DK Metcalf (ankle), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (shoulder), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (neck), first-round rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (vet rest day) and edge rusher T.J. Watt (vet rest day). Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hip), linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral), guard Isaac Seumalo (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (ankle) were all limited.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-9.5)

The Raiders didn't have tight end Michael Mayer (ankle) and center/guard Jordan Meredith (ankle) participate in practice Wednesday. Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (knee) were both limited.

The Chargers had first-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle) practice in a limited fashion while in his 21-day practice window on Wednesday. Rookie wide receiver Tre Harris (jaw) and defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (elbow) were also limited.

The Broncos only had one player, tight end Nate Adkins (knee), not practice Wednesday. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) and edge rusher Jonah Elliss (hamstring) were both limited.

The Commanders had five players not suit up for practice Wednesday: tight end Zach Ertz (vet rest day), edge rusher Von Miller (vet rest day), long snapper Tyler Ott (illness), running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (illness) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (vet rest day). Quarterback Jayden Daniels (left elbow), wide receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee), wide receiver Treylon Burks (finger) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) were among those limited.

New York Giants at New England Patriots (-7.5)

Analysis to come later in the week.