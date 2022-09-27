|
|
|ARIZST
|USC
After narrow escape, No. 6 USC takes on struggling ASU
No. 6 Southern California returns home to Los Angeles and looks to stay undefeated when the Trojans host struggling Pac-12 Conference counterpart Arizona State on Saturday night.
The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) capitalized on four turnovers and a late Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to escape with a 17-14 win at Oregon State last week.
The game-saving score salvaged an otherwise difficult night for Williams, who completed just 16 of 36 passes while facing heavy pressure from the Beavers' defense.
"Missed a couple throws; just had one of those nights," USC coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday. "It's like a pitcher in baseball. He wasn't at his best throwing-wise ... Even the most gifted throwers -- and he's as gifted as they come -- some days, you're not going to have your best stuff."
After averaging 50 points a game in the first three contests this season, USC trailed 7-3 entering the fourth quarter in Corvallis, Ore. But despite going three quarters without a touchdown, Williams and Co. avoided committing a turnover.
The Trojans are plus-3.5 per game in turnover margin, a statistic that is tops in the nation. Only one other team from the Power Five conferences (Penn State, with plus-2.0) has a turnover margin better than 1.50.
Arizona State (1-3, 0-1), meanwhile, enters Saturday's matchup on the negative side of the turnover equation with six giveaways against five takeaways. The Sun Devils fell on the wrong side of the season-long margin with last week's three turnovers committed in a 34-13 loss to defending league-champion Utah.
The defeat marked Arizona State's fourth in a row against FBS competition, dating to last season.
The loss to Utah marked the Sun Devils' first game since the firing of coach Herm Edwards. Edwards was let go following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 17, culminating a tumultuous several months as ASU is under NCAA investigation for potential recruiting violations during coronavirus blackout periods. The assistant coaching staff underwent near-wholesale changes, and 17 Sun Devils from last season's 8-5 team left via the transfer portal.
Among them was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has six passing touchdowns with no interceptions and another two rushing scores for LSU.
Daniels' replacement, Florida transfer Emory Jones, has thrown for three touchdowns and rushed for three on the season but is coming off a two-interception performance against Utah in which he took five sacks.
Arizona State interim coach Shaun Aguano affirmed support for Jones as the Sun Devils' starter.
"I never had any thought of changing quarterbacks," Aguano said of Jones. "He's my guy; I'm going to roll with him.
"We'll take responsibility, maybe simplify what he needs to do," Aguano said. "We'll take that as a coaching staff, making sure that he's comfortable with what we're asking him to do."
Although Jones is new to the Pac-12, he is not unfamiliar to USC linebacker Shane Lee.
Lee -- one of a bevy of transfers into the Trojans' program during the offseason -- faced Jones and Florida while at Alabama.
"I think he's a great quarterback," Lee said on Tuesday. "He goes to the right guy (in the passing game), throws well."
Lee and the USC defense will look to put pressure on Jones in the same way Utah did, which starts with slowing the Arizona State rushing attack.
Running back Xazavian Valladay -- a transfer from Wyoming -- was leading the Pac-12 in rushing yardage before the game at Utah. The Utes held Valladay to 30 yards on eight carries, dropping his average to a still-formidable 97.8 yards a game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|16
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|5-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|222
|288
|Total Plays
|33
|37
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|71
|Rush Attempts
|19
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|128
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-29
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|128
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|288
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|11/14
|128
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|9
|58
|0
|23
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|4
|7
|1
|9
|
C. Hatch 44 FB
|C. Hatch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|2
|45
|0
|34
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|2
|29
|1
|29
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|2
|2
|26
|0
|19
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Hall IV 0 WR
|C. Hall IV
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Johnson 82 WR
|A. Johnson
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Conyers 12 TE
|J. Conyers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 94 DL
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|1/1
|40
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|24.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|15/23
|217
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|5
|33
|1
|11
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|4
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|3
|2
|58
|0
|31
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|4
|46
|1
|27
|
K. Hudson 10 WR
|K. Hudson
|3
|2
|44
|0
|25
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|5
|3
|41
|0
|21
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Dye 26 RB
|T. Dye
|2
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Epps 19 TE
|M. Epps
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Smith 19 DB
|J. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Benton 79 DL
|D. Benton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Croom 17 DB
|M. Croom
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Tuliaupupu 58 DL
|S. Tuliaupupu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Sleep-Dalton 42 P
|A. Sleep-Dalton
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Bryant Jr. 1 WR
|G. Bryant Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 35(11:32 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 39 yards to USC 26 Center-ASU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ARIZST 35(12:08 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 35. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon; E.Gentry at ASU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZST 43(12:54 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 35 for -8 yards (S.Lee; M.Croom)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(13:32 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at ASU 43.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - ARIZST 30(14:11 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 30. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at ASU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 30(14:16 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(14:54 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ASU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 60 yards from USC 35 to the ASU 5. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by A.Stadthaus at ASU 31.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:32 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at ASU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - USC 39(0:35 - 2nd) A. Sleep-Dalton punts 37 yards to ASU 24 Center-USC. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - USC 39(0:40 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 34(0:43 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 34. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at USC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 34(0:49 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|+25 YD
2 & 19 - USC 9(0:55 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 9. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 9. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at USC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - USC 9(0:57 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 18(1:21 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 18. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 18. Gain of yards. M.Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on USC-C.Ford Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - USC 14(1:35 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USC 9(1:58 - 2nd) C.Williams scrambles to USC 14 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at USC 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 5(2:22 - 2nd) T.Dye rushed to USC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 9.
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to the USC 3. M.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by Z.Bowers at USC 10. PENALTY on USC-USC Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:27 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZST 6(2:35 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to USC End Zone for 6 yards. E.Jones for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZST 7(3:10 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to USC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 6.
|+34 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 41(3:34 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 41. Catch made by B.Thompson at USC 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 7. PENALTY on USC-D.Jackson Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(4:23 - 2nd) E.Jones scrambles to USC 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(5:00 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 50 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at ASU 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(5:34 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Benton at ASU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:05 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Goforth at ASU 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - USC 4(6:11 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 4. Catch made by M.Epps at ASU 4. Gain of 4 yards. M.Epps for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(6:46 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ASU 8 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ASU 8. PENALTY on ASU-T.Davis Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - USC 31(7:21 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to ASU 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at ASU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 31(7:30 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - USC 50(7:55 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by K.Hudson at USC 50. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at ASU 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 17 - USC 43(8:13 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 43. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle at USC 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(8:37 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to ASU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47. PENALTY on USC-A.Vorhees Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - USC 19(9:23 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 19. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at USC 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - USC 6(9:40 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 6. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 6. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at USC 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 6(9:46 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 62 yards from ASU 35 to the USC 3. R.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.McCullough at USC 12. PENALTY on USC-USC Illegal Block Above the Waist 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ARIZST 30(9:57 - 2nd) C.Brown 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ASU Holder-ASU.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARIZST 22(10:04 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZST 12(10:33 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to USC 12 for yards. Tackled by USC at USC 4. PENALTY on ASU-R.Morgan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZST 19(11:17 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 19. Catch made by M.Swinson at USC 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 12.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(11:58 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to USC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 19.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 34(12:34 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 20 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at USC 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 33(13:18 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Tuliaupupu; S.Byrd at USC 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(13:51 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to USC 39. Catch made by M.Swinson at USC 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 33.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZST 43(14:23 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to USC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Smith at USC 39.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 43(15:00 - 2nd) C.Hatch rushed to USC 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZST 45(0:37 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to USC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 48(1:11 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 48. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smith at USC 45.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:52 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ASU 48.
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:52 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - USC 7(1:59 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 7. Catch made by M.Williams at ASU 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Williams for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 8(2:36 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ASU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at ASU 7.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - USC 21(2:58 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 21. Catch made by A.Jones at ASU 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - USC 21(3:02 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 22(3:44 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to ASU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 21.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - USC 49(4:28 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 49. Catch made by M.Williams at ASU 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 49(4:35 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for USC.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - USC 36(4:54 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 34 for yards. Tackled by ASU at USC 34. PENALTY on ASU-M.Robertson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 41(5:19 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - USC 31(5:54 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 41 for 10 yards. C.Williams ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - USC 31(5:58 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:28 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea at USC 31.
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|+29 YD
3 & 4 - ARIZST 29(6:35 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by X.Valladay at USC 29. Gain of 29 yards. X.Valladay for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:13 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by C.Hall at USC 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee; C.Wright at USC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(7:34 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Conyers.
|+19 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 46(7:47 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 46. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at USC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 46(7:55 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to ASU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ASU 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 41(8:21 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 41. Catch made by A.Johnson at ASU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Benton at ASU 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZST 35(8:28 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ASU 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 26(10:21 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ASU 35.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks yards from USC 35 to the ASU 4. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Davis; G.Madden at ASU 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:28 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - USC 1(10:33 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ASU End Zone for 1 yards. C.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - USC 8(11:13 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to ASU 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 10(11:52 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 10. Catch made by T.Dye at ASU 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 8.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 17(12:24 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 17. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 10.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - USC 38(12:45 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by J.Addison at ASU 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 17.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - USC 35(13:19 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at ASU 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - USC 29(13:48 - 1st) C.Williams scrambles to USC 35 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Silvera at USC 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - USC 20(14:10 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 20. Catch made by T.Dye at USC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at USC 29.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - USC 25(14:28 - 1st) PENALTY on USC-G.Quinones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Dye rushed to USC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; N.Silvera at USC 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
