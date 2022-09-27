|
|
|PURDUE
|MINN
No. 21 Minnesota faces Purdue, aims to stay unbeaten
After a 34-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said that sometimes the difference between being a team or just simply being a group boils down to defensive culture and intensity.
If that's true, the Golden Gophers are as much of a team as anyone in college football.
No. 21 Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) will look to continue terrorizing opposing offenses on Saturday when it faces Purdue (2-2, 0-1) in a conference matchup at Minneapolis.
The Gophers have allowed just 24 points this season. They've also allowed the fewest average yards per game in the nation (187.8), with the next-closest team, Alabama, at 201.2.
Thanks to those impressive defensive numbers and a lethal rushing attack, Minnesota has slid into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.
"I think any time that happens, that's good for the brand of the University of Minnesota, period. It's good for our president, it's good for our admissions, it's good for everything," Fleck said. "Enrollment's up. You get even higher quality students to come here that continue to do medical research, change the world, do things like that.
"Now, that doesn't mean anything necessarily inside of our program. We have a lot of guys who have had that happen before. They've been there. They understand how the external message will get louder, but the internal message has to be the loudest."
One player who has experience in the program is senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, the centerpiece of one of the top backfields in the country.
Minnesota has averaged the second-most yards per game on the ground (294.5) and has 17 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with Michigan for first. Ibrahim has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his first four games. He has eight touchdowns, including at least one TD in each game.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm knows his defense can't overreact to the run, because if it does, it'll get picked apart by Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan.
"The sound running game, once you start to want to commit more guys, they're going to get you on a deep pass over the top," Brohm said. "And if they're allowed to do that, then they're just going to continue to roll."
The Boilermakers will need to tune up things in that department if they want to have any chance of slowing Minnesota. Purdue allowed 419 yards in a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday and gave up a touchdown with seven seconds remaining one week earlier while falling 32-29 against Syracuse.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell also will look for revenge on Saturday.
With his team trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter against Minnesota last season, O'Connell threw an interception on the Boilermakers' last offensive drive. Morgan then kneeled twice to run out the clock, handing Purdue its fourth consecutive loss against its conference rival.
Minnesota has dominated the all-time series lately, winning eight of the last nine meetings.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|2
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|84
|19
|Total Plays
|16
|12
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|1.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|42
|4
|Rush Attempts
|8
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|0.6
|Yards Passing
|42
|15
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|2-5
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-30
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|42
|PASS YDS
|15
|
|
|42
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|84
|TOTAL YDS
|19
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|5/8
|42
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|5
|24
|1
|11
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
A. O'Connell 16 QB
|A. O'Connell
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Piferi 89 TE
|P. Piferi
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hampton 0 CB
|B. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kane 21 S
|S. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sullivan 99 DE
|J. Sullivan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Taylor 1 DB
|R. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sydnor 96 DE
|K. Sydnor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|1/1
|43
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan 2 QB
|T. Morgan
|2/5
|15
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|5
|3
|0
|5
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Williams 21 RB
|B. Williams
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown-Stephens 22 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 4 DB
|T. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Oliver 14 LB
|B. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carter 1 DL
|T. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 11 DB
|M. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(2:07 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 24.
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - PURDUE 33(2:12 - 1st) M.Fineran 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Zecchino Holder-J.Albers.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - PURDUE 29(2:53 - 1st) A.O'Connell scrambles to MIN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PURDUE 29(3:00 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 29(3:36 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon; K.Baugh at MIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MINN 29(3:42 - 1st) C.Kramer rushed to MIN 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Sydnor; J.Wahlberg at MIN 29.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MINN 28(4:27 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Kane at MIN 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 21(5:09 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 21. Catch made by B.Williams at MIN 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(5:45 - 1st) B.Williams rushed to MIN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Hampton at MIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - PURDUE 49(5:54 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 51 yards to MIN End Zone Center-N.Zecchino. Touchback.
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - PURDUE 37(6:37 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 37. Catch made by D.Burks at PUR 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Striggow at PUR 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 25 - PURDUE 32(7:22 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 32. Catch made by D.Mockobee at PUR 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh; J.Howden at PUR 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:27 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to PUR 47. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 47. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at MIN 40. PENALTY on PUR-P.Durham Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 47(7:33 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Tracy.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - MINN 49(7:42 - 1st) T.Morgan pass INTERCEPTED at PUR 46. Intercepted by J.Wahlberg at PUR 46. Tackled by B.Spann-Ford at PUR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 49(7:46 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 36(7:54 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for D.Wright. PENALTY on PUR-R.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 33(8:26 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MIN 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(8:59 - 1st) T.Morgan pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by T.Potts at MIN 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Allen; K.Douglas at MIN 33.
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PURDUE 2(9:06 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN End Zone for 2 yards. D.Downing for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - PURDUE 7(9:13 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for C.Jones. PENALTY on MIN-T.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - PURDUE 10(9:21 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 10. Catch made by D.Burks at MIN 10. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Oliver at MIN 7.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 14(10:01 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 24(10:38 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to MIN 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; M.Sori-Marin at MIN 14.
|+18 YD
3 & 6 - PURDUE 42(11:03 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 42. Catch made by P.Piferi at MIN 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at MIN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:41 - 1st) A.O'Connell pass complete to MIN 46. Catch made by P.Durham at MIN 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 46(11:46 - 1st) A.O'Connell steps back to pass. A.O'Connell pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - PURDUE 49(12:16 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin; D.Carter at MIN 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 43(12:53 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to MIN 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at MIN 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 32(13:25 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 43 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Walley at PUR 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MINN 25(13:32 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 43 yards to PUR 32 Center-B.Weeks. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MINN 25(13:38 - 1st) T.Morgan steps back to pass. T.Morgan pass incomplete intended for B.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MINN 20(14:17 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at MIN 25.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Sullivan; R.Taylor at MIN 20.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the MIN End Zone. Touchback.
