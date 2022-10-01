Drive Chart
SJST
WYO

+9 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 20
9:42
T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
SJST
1 Pass
3 Rush
50 YDS
2:20 POS
No Good
4TH & 6 WYO 19
9:46
T.Schive 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
No Gain
3RD & 6 WYO 11
9:51
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
No Gain
2ND & 6 WYO 11
9:59
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
Penalty
2ND & Goal WYO 6
10:04
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 15
10:49
K.Robinson rushed to WYO 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
+37 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 48
11:28
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 44
12:02
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.
WYO
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 WYO 29
12:17
C.Stewart punts 32 yards to SJS 39 Center-WYO. N.Shelton returned punt from the SJS 39. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
No Gain
3RD & 6 WYO 29
12:26
A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 13:43
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
26
10
Touchdown 13:43
K.Robinson rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
27
yds
00:35
pos
25
10
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:16
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
19
10
Touchdown 0:16
C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Cordeiro for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
51
yds
4:55
pos
18
10
Point After TD 5:11
J.Hoyland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
10
Touchdown 5:11
A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Wieland for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
49
yds
1:28
pos
12
9
Point After TD 6:39
T.Schive extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
3
Touchdown 6:39
C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 8. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at WYO 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Loving-Black for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:26
pos
11
3
Field Goal 11:34
T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
9
plays
57
yds
3:52
pos
5
3
1st Quarter
Safety 7:45
T.Swen rushed to WYO End Zone for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
2
3
Field Goal 11:41
J.Hoyland 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
7
plays
32
yds
2:03
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 5
Rushing 1 1
Passing 12 4
Penalty 3 0
3rd Down Conv 5-11 4-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 330 153
Total Plays 51 31
Avg Gain 6.5 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 48 60
Rush Attempts 23 16
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 3.8
Yards Passing 282 93
Comp. - Att. 16-28 5-15
Yards Per Pass 8.7 6.2
Penalties - Yards 4-30 4-38
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-42.0 2-49.5
Return Yards 5 0
Punts - Returns 1-5 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 1 0
1234T
San Jose State 2-1 2177-26
Wyoming 3-2 370-10
War Memorial Stadium Laramie, WY
 282 PASS YDS 93
48 RUSH YDS 60
330 TOTAL YDS 153
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 282 1 0 153.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 764 3 0 132.7
C. Cordeiro 16/28 282 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 140 3
K. Robinson 13 49 1 14
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 11 0
S. Garrett 2 3 0 2
C. Cordeiro  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 -4 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 53 2
C. Cordeiro 8 -4 1 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Cooks  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 163 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 190 1
E. Cooks 9 6 163 0 52
C. Ross  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 1
C. Ross 5 3 47 0 20
J. Lockhart  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 192 0
J. Lockhart 3 1 21 0 21
J. Braddock  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
J. Braddock 1 1 16 0 16
D. Mazotti  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Mazotti 3 2 15 0 9
S. Loving-Black  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Loving-Black 1 1 8 1 8
K. Robinson  32 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
K. Robinson 2 1 5 0 5
S. Olson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 1
S. Olson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Hall  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Schive  49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
5/7 8/8
T. Schive 1/3 40 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Benham  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
T. Benham 2 42.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Garrett  24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 24.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
S. Garrett 2 24.5 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
N. Shelton 1 5.0 5 0
Wyoming
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Peasley  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 68 1 1 78.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 746 5 2 116.3
A. Peasley 4/14 68 1 1
J. Clemons  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310.0
J. Clemons 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 394 4
T. Swen 12 41 0 9
A. Peasley  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 154 0
A. Peasley 2 17 0 14
D. McNeely  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 149 0
D. McNeely 2 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 133 0
W. Wieland 5 2 44 1 38
J. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 244 2
J. Cobbs 3 1 25 0 25
T. Welch  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 2
T. Welch 1 1 21 0 21
P. Christensen  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 113 0
P. Christensen 2 1 3 0 3
C. Driskill  36 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Driskill 1 0 0 0 0
A. Brown  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
A. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
T. Swen  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 39 0
T. Swen 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bertagnole  96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Bertagnole 1-0 1.0 0
D. Harris  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Harris 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Hoyland  46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/12 12/12
J. Hoyland 1/1 42 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Stewart  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 0 0
C. Stewart 2 49.5 0 67
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Young  58 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
M. Young 1 10.0 10 0
W. Wieland  11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
W. Wieland 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 1:16 3 6 Punt
11:41 SJST 22 3:47 6 23 Punt
7:45 SJST 31 5:04 14 60 FG Miss
0:26 SJST 20 3:52 9 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:05 SJST 40 1:26 4 60 TD
5:11 SJST 25 4:55 10 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 WYO 27 0:35 2 27 TD
12:02 SJST 44 2:20 6 45 FG Miss
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 WYO 39 2:03 7 37 FG
7:54 WYO 1 0:09 1 -1 Safety
2:41 WYO 20 2:15 6 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 WYO 25 3:29 7 35 Downs
6:39 SJST 49 1:28 4 49 TD
0:16 WYO 34 0:16 1 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WYO 25 0:42 2 4 INT
13:43 WYO 25 1:41 3 4 Punt
9:42 WYO 20 0:09 1 9

SJSU
Spartans
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 45 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(9:42 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
No Good
4 & 6 - SJST 19
(9:46 - 3rd) T.Schive 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SJST 11
(9:51 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 11
(9:59 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
Penalty
2 & Goal - SJST 6
(10:04 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15
(10:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
+37 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 48
(11:28 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44
(12:02 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 29
(12:17 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 32 yards to SJS 39 Center-WYO. N.Shelton returned punt from the SJS 39. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 29
(12:26 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 27
(13:07 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(13:43 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 27.
Kickoff
(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 27 yards, 0:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1
(13:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27
(14:18 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 27. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Interception (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 6 - WYO 29
(14:24 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 27. Intercepted by C.Hall at WYO 27. Tackled by WYO at WYO 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - End of Half (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34
(0:11 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 34. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 37.
Kickoff
(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 24. M.Young returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WYO 34.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1
(0:22 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Cordeiro for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2
(1:03 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 9
(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 2.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12
(2:26 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24. PENALTY on WYO-W.Ekeler Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 45
(3:01 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at WYO 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 40.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 46
(3:48 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 46
(4:29 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 46
(4:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
Penalty
2 & 1 - SJST 34
(4:42 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on WYO-J.Hawkins Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(5:11 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 34.
Kickoff
(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 49 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38
(5:19 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Wieland for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 44
(5:50 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 38.
No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 44
(5:57 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49
(6:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 44.
Kickoff
(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 14. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 36. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 60 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 8
(6:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 8. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at WYO 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Loving-Black for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 8
(6:51 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 8
(7:27 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40
(8:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 40. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 40. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Downs (7 plays, 35 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 39
(8:13 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - WYO 47
(8:55 - 2nd) A.Peasley scrambles to SJS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 39.
Penalty
3 & 10 - WYO 48
(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 48
(9:02 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48
(9:44 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to SJS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
+21 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 31
(10:25 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28
(10:59 - 2nd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 31 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 31.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25
(11:34 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
Kickoff
(11:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 62 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 3. Fair catch by C.Stone.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:52 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 19 - SJST 30
(11:39 - 2nd) T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
Sack
3 & 9 - SJST 13
(12:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 23 for -10 yards (J.Bertagnole) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by J.Bertagnole. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-F.Carmona at WYO 23. Tackled by WYO at WYO 23.
No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 13
(12:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14
(13:09 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to WYO 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30
(13:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 14.
+14 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 44
(14:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50
(14:34 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 50. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
+25 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 50.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20
(0:26 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 25.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 33
(0:34 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 67 yards to SJS End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 33
(0:42 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 33
(0:45 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 33
(0:52 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 28
(1:19 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 33.
No Gain
2 & 2 - WYO 28
(2:05 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20
(2:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Missed FG (14 plays, 60 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - SJST 16
(2:45 - 1st) T.Schive 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 9
(2:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 9
(3:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 9
(3:31 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 18
(3:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on WYO-O.Omotosho Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18
(3:45 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
+21 YD
3 & 21 - SJST 39
(4:23 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at WYO 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 18.
No Gain
2 & 21 - SJST 39
(4:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28
(5:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 39 for -11 yards (D.Harris)
+17 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 45
(5:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 28.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47
(6:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47
(6:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
+20 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 33
(6:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 33. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
+7 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 26
(7:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 33.
Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 31
(7:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31
(7:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
Kickoff
(7:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 76 yards from WYO 20 to the SJS 4. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Safety (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 1
(7:54 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO End Zone for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO End Zone. SAFETY.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (6 plays, 23 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45
(8:06 - 1st) T.Benham punts 54 yards to WYO 1 Center-SJS. Downed by SJS.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 44
(8:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 45.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41
(9:04 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37
(9:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 41.
+11 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 26
(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 37.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 24
(11:00 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 26.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22
(11:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 24.
Kickoff
(11:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 22.

WYO
Cowboys
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 37 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - WYO 32
(11:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 24
(11:49 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 29
(12:33 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to SJS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29
(12:33 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
+25 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 46
(12:59 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 29.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 44
(13:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 46.
Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 39
(13:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39
(13:44 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.Driskill.

SJSU
Spartans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 31
(13:50 - 1st) T.Benham punts 30 yards to WYO 39 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 31
(13:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 31
(14:30 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
