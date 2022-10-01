Drive Chart
|
|
|SJST
|WYO
+9 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 20
9:42
T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
SJST
1 Pass
3 Rush
50 YDS
2:20 POS
No Good
4TH & 6 WYO 19
9:46
T.Schive 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
No Gain
3RD & 6 WYO 11
9:51
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
No Gain
2ND & 6 WYO 11
9:59
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
Penalty
2ND & Goal WYO 6
10:04
C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1ST & 10 WYO 15
10:49
K.Robinson rushed to WYO 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
+37 YD
2ND & 6 SJST 48
11:28
C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 SJST 44
12:02
K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.
WYO
0 Pass
3 Rush
4 YDS
1:41 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 WYO 29
12:17
C.Stewart punts 32 yards to SJS 39 Center-WYO. N.Shelton returned punt from the SJS 39. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
No Gain
3RD & 6 WYO 29
12:26
A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
Touchdown 13:43
K.Robinson rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
27
yds
00:35
pos
25
10
Touchdown 0:16
C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Cordeiro for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
51
yds
4:55
pos
18
10
Touchdown 5:11
A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Wieland for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
49
yds
1:28
pos
12
9
Touchdown 6:39
C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 8. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at WYO 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Loving-Black for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:26
pos
11
3
Field Goal 11:34
T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
9
plays
57
yds
3:52
pos
5
3
Safety 7:45
T.Swen rushed to WYO End Zone for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
2
3
Field Goal 11:41
J.Hoyland 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
7
plays
32
yds
2:03
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|5
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-11
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|330
|153
|Total Plays
|51
|31
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|60
|Rush Attempts
|23
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|282
|93
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|5-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|6.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|5
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|282
|PASS YDS
|93
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|153
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|16/28
|282
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|13
|49
|1
|14
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|8
|-4
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Cooks 4 WR
|E. Cooks
|9
|6
|163
|0
|52
|
C. Ross 7 WR
|C. Ross
|5
|3
|47
|0
|20
|
J. Lockhart 11 WR
|J. Lockhart
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|3
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
S. Loving-Black 86 TE
|S. Loving-Black
|1
|1
|8
|1
|8
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Schive 49 K
|T. Schive
|1/3
|40
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Benham 28 P
|T. Benham
|2
|42.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 24 RB
|S. Garrett
|2
|24.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|4/14
|68
|1
|1
|
J. Clemons 12 QB
|J. Clemons
|1/1
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|12
|41
|0
|9
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|5
|2
|44
|1
|38
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|3
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Driskill 36 FB
|C. Driskill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Brown 9 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertagnole 96 DT
|J. Bertagnole
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|2
|49.5
|0
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 58 LB
|M. Young
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(9:42 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|No Good
4 & 6 - SJST 19(9:46 - 3rd) T.Schive 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SJST 11(9:51 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 11(9:59 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SJST 6(10:04 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart. PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15(10:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
|+37 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 48(11:28 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 48. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 48. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 44(12:02 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WYO 29(12:17 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 32 yards to SJS 39 Center-WYO. N.Shelton returned punt from the SJS 39. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WYO 29(12:26 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 27(13:07 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(13:43 - 3rd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 27.
|Kickoff
|(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:43 - 3rd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 1(13:49 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. K.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(14:18 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 27. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 6 - WYO 29(14:24 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 27. Intercepted by C.Hall at WYO 27. Tackled by WYO at WYO 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(0:11 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 34. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 37.
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 41 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 24. M.Young returns the kickoff. Tackled by SJS at WYO 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 1(0:22 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. C.Cordeiro for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SJST 2(1:03 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SJST 9(1:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 2.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12(2:26 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(2:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 40. Catch made by C.Ross at WYO 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24. PENALTY on WYO-W.Ekeler Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - SJST 45(3:01 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by K.Robinson at WYO 45. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - SJST 46(3:48 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 46(4:29 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 46(4:36 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - SJST 34(4:42 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks. PENALTY on WYO-J.Hawkins Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(5:11 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 34.
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 38(5:19 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 38. Gain of 38 yards. W.Wieland for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - WYO 44(5:50 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to SJS 44. Catch made by W.Wieland at SJS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 38.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WYO 44(5:57 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 49(6:33 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 44.
|Kickoff
|(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 14. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 36. PENALTY on SJS-SJS Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:39 - 2nd) T.Schive extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - SJST 8(6:45 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 8. Catch made by S.Loving-Black at WYO 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Loving-Black for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 8(6:51 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 8(7:27 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to WYO 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(8:05 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 40. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 40. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 8.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - WYO 39(8:13 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to SJS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 40.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - WYO 47(8:55 - 2nd) A.Peasley scrambles to SJS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 39.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WYO 48(8:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 48(9:02 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 48(9:44 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to SJS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - WYO 31(10:25 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 31. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28(10:59 - 2nd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 31 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SJS at WYO 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(11:34 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 62 yards from SJS 35 to the WYO 3. Fair catch by C.Stone.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 19 - SJST 30(11:39 - 2nd) T.Schive 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Sack
3 & 9 - SJST 13(12:20 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 23 for -10 yards (J.Bertagnole) C.Cordeiro FUMBLES forced by J.Bertagnole. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-F.Carmona at WYO 23. Tackled by WYO at WYO 23.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SJST 13(12:25 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14(13:09 - 2nd) S.Garrett rushed to WYO 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 13.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 30(13:24 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by J.Braddock at WYO 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - SJST 44(14:00 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 50(14:34 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 50. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 20(0:26 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 33(0:34 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 67 yards to SJS End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 33(0:42 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 33(0:45 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 33(0:52 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WYO 28(1:19 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WYO 28(2:05 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 20(2:41 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - SJST 16(2:45 - 1st) T.Schive 26 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SJST 9(2:53 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SJST 9(3:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Lockhart.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SJST 9(3:31 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 18(3:40 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson. PENALTY on WYO-O.Omotosho Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 18(3:45 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|+21 YD
3 & 21 - SJST 39(4:23 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 39. Catch made by J.Lockhart at WYO 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - SJST 39(4:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for E.Cooks.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 28(5:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at WYO 39 for -11 yards (D.Harris)
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 45(5:39 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by E.Cooks at WYO 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47(6:19 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to WYO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(6:24 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for SJS.
|+20 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 33(6:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 33. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - SJST 26(7:34 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 33.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 31(7:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-F.Carmona False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 31(7:37 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for D.Mazotti.
|Kickoff
|(7:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 76 yards from WYO 20 to the SJS 4. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SJST 45(8:06 - 1st) T.Benham punts 54 yards to WYO 1 Center-SJS. Downed by SJS.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SJST 44(8:38 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 41(9:04 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 37(9:48 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 26(10:18 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 26. Catch made by C.Ross at SJS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 24(11:00 - 1st) S.Garrett rushed to SJS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 22(11:35 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to SJS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. S.Garrett returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at SJS 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - WYO 32(11:45 - 1st) J.Hoyland 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WYO Holder-WYO.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 24(11:49 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 29(12:33 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to SJS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 29(12:33 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 46(12:59 - 1st) J.Clemons pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by SJS at SJS 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 44(13:39 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by SJS at WYO 46.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WYO 39(13:39 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39(13:44 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.Driskill.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 31(13:50 - 1st) T.Benham punts 30 yards to WYO 39 Center-SJS. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SJST 31(13:55 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 31(14:30 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 25. Catch made by E.Cooks at SJS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at SJS 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the SJS End Zone. Touchback.
