|
|
|STNFRD
|OREG
No. 13 Oregon carries winning streak into hosting Stanford
After a wild comeback win over previously undefeated Washington State on the road last week, No. 13 Oregon is on a three-game winning streak with Stanford coming to Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday night.
The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) trailed 34-22 more than halfway through the fourth quarter, but ended up scoring 22 points in the final four minutes to stun the Cougars.
After a rough start to his Oregon career in the team's 49-3 loss to Georgia, quarterback Bo Nix has been the signal caller the Ducks hoped they were getting when he transferred from Auburn. Nix completed 33 of 44 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for 30 yards against Washington State.
The 33 completions and 428 passing yards were both career highs.
"To respond the way he responded, and for our team to respond to Bo the way they responded, I think that shows the ultimate confidence that this team has in Bo," Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said after the game.
Oregon has a 21-game winning streak at Autzen Stadium that started in 2018. It's the third-longest active home win streak in the FBS. The Ducks have also won their last 15 home conference games, which is just one win away from matching the program record.
Oregon's offensive line has played well, and the Ducks have yet to allow a sack, while every other team in the country has. Oregon leads the nation with a 94.2 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
However, Stanford (1-2, 0-2) leads the overall series between the two Pac-12 rivals with a 47-34-1 record. The Cardinal, though, are coming off a 40-22 loss to then-No. 18 Washington in Seattle last weekend.
"We play up to our ability, we'll have an opportunity to win," Stanford head coach David Shaw said Tuesday. "This is another team you can't give chances. You can't turn the ball over against these guys. Our defense is in for a battle, but offensively we've got to live up to our abilities as well."
Shaw isn't happy about when kickoff is, at 8 p.m. local time, and suggested that game start times should be no later than 7 p.m. on a Saturday, and 6 p.m. on a weeknight.
Shaw's concern revolves around the difficulty for student-athletes to get rest and get schoolwork done on the day after a game if the athletes don't get back to the Bay Area until early morning.
Oregon will be the third straight Top-25 program Stanford will face, after losses to then-No. 10 USC on Sept. 10 and Washington last week.
Running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season, due to an unspecified injury, Shaw announced Tuesday. Smith had 206 rushing yards in two games for Stanford.
Casey Filkins, who started in place of Smith, had 20 carries for 100 yards and added two catches for 29 yards against the Huskies. Shaw said Filkins will be the lead running back going forward.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|10
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|97
|238
|Total Plays
|28
|28
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|149
|Rush Attempts
|17
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|12.4
|Yards Passing
|45
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|7-16
|Yards Per Pass
|3.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-16
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|2-43.0
|Return Yards
|0
|7
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|149
|
|
|97
|TOTAL YDS
|238
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|6/11
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|12
|48
|0
|20
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|3
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Reuben 0 WR
|M. Reuben
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bonner 13 CB
|E. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 23 LB
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Armitage 9 LB
|A. Armitage
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|4
|39.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Farrell 3 WR
|B. Farrell
|2
|20.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7/16
|89
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|8
|90
|0
|27
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|3
|24
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|3
|1
|49
|1
|49
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|5
|2
|24
|1
|14
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Matavao 8 TE
|M. Matavao
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ma'ae 48 DL
|T. Ma'ae
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boettcher 46 DB
|B. Boettcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greenfield 24 DB
|J. Greenfield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 21 LB
|K. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|3.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 10(4:22 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. B.Nix steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Franklin at STA 10. Gain of 10 yards. T.Franklin for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 10(4:34 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - OREG 16(5:30 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by T.Ferguson at STA 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 11(5:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 42(5:56 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to STA 23 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by STA at STA 23. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 37(6:25 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Armitage; L.Damuni at ORE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 37(6:51 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(7:04 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at ORE 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 32(7:04 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.McGill at ORE 46. PENALTY on ORE-C.Cota Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(7:37 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo; J.Mangum-Farrar at ORE 32.
|Kickoff
|(7:37 - 2nd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - STNFRD 13(7:41 - 2nd) J.Karty 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-STA Holder-STA.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - STNFRD 5(8:23 - 2nd) T.McKee rushed to ORE 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; B.Dorlus at ORE 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - STNFRD 5(8:28 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - STNFRD 4(9:09 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Ma'ae at ORE 5.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(9:26 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 4 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Addison at ORE 4.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - STNFRD 28(9:53 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 28. Catch made by M.Wilson at ORE 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(10:30 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ORE 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; J.Bassa at ORE 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - STNFRD 49(10:50 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ORE 49. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ORE 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Addison; T.Bridges at ORE 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 49(10:55 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for STA.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(11:30 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to ORE 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at ORE 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(11:49 - 2nd) C.Robinson rushed to STA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Greenfield; T.Bridges at STA 34. PENALTY on ORE-J.Greenfield Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(12:19 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 19. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at STA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREG 29(12:20 - 2nd) R.James punts 52 yards to STA 19 Center-ORE. Fair catch by J.McGill.
|+14 YD
3 & 20 - OREG 15(12:40 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 15. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by STA at ORE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - OREG 15(12:47 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREG 25(13:31 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 31 for yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ORE 31. PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - OREG 25(13:37 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for N.Whittington.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 40(13:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-K.Hutson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - STNFRD 28(13:45 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 32 yards to ORE 40 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - STNFRD 28(13:51 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Reuben.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 26(14:31 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at STA 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(14:54 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 22. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Boettcher; B.Williams at STA 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Stephens at STA 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 49(0:05 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by C.Cota at STA 49. Gain of 49 yards. C.Cota for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 41(0:16 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - STNFRD 16(0:26 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 43 yards to ORE 41 Center-STA. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - STNFRD 16(1:03 - 1st) T.McKee rushed to STA 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; J.Riley at STA 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - STNFRD 12(1:48 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at STA 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 7(2:25 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; B.Williams at STA 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - OREG 41(2:36 - 1st) B.Nix punts 34 yards to STA 7 Center-ORE. Downed by T.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREG 41(2:42 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - OREG 31(3:18 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 25 for yards. Tackled by E.Bonner; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 25. PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - OREG 31(3:24 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 38(4:01 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 46(4:28 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 50(4:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by C.McCormick at ORE 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Bonner at STA 46.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 23(5:18 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 50 for 27 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ORE 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - STNFRD 47(5:29 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 35 yards to ORE 18 Center-STA. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 18. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORE 23.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - STNFRD 40(6:11 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 40. Catch made by C.Filkins at STA 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at STA 47.
|-9 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(6:52 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 40 for -9 yards. C.Filkins FUMBLES forced by ORE. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-C.Filkins at STA 40. Tackled by ORE at STA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(6:57 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 42(7:37 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at STA 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - STNFRD 34(8:13 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 34. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at STA 42.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(8:49 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at STA 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 27(9:43 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at STA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(10:00 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at STA 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - OREG 28(10:04 - 1st) C.Lewis 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORE Holder-ORE.
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - OREG 17(10:45 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 17. Catch made by K.Hutson at STA 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Sinclair; J.McGill at STA 20.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OREG 12(10:45 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Harper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - OREG 17(10:48 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson. PENALTY on STA-S.Herron Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - OREG 19(11:05 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at STA 17.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - OREG 14(11:15 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-C.McCormick False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 14(11:25 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.McCormick.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 26(11:47 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to STA 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 14.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - OREG 21(11:47 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to STA 21. Catch made by K.Hutson at STA 21. Gain of 21 yards. K.Hutson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bass Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 21(12:00 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Matavao.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(12:36 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 21.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 45(13:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 27 for 18 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 45(13:24 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - OREG 43(13:33 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to STA 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at STA 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(13:51 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 34. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORE 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ORE 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - STNFRD 20(13:59 - 1st) R.Sanborn punts 48 yards to ORE 32 Center-STA. K.Hutson returned punt from the ORE 32. Tackled by D.Bailey at ORE 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - STNFRD 18(14:25 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown; N.Sewell at STA 20.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 21(14:52 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 18 for -3 yards (B.Dorlus)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 21(14:56 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for M.Wilson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 62 yards from ORE 35 to the STA 3. B.Farrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Greenfield; K.Terrell at STA 21.
