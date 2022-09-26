|
|
|WVU
|TEXAS
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
Neither Texas, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, nor West Virginia can afford another conference loss so early in the season, so expect the fur to be flying under the lights in the heart of Texas.
The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) return home after a 37-34 overtime loss at Texas Tech last Saturday in which they squandered a 14-point third-quarter lead. The Longhorns needed a Bert Auburn 48-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, produced via a four-play, 46-yard drive in just 21 seconds with no timeouts to force the extra period.
"Sometimes it's easy to look at the result and think, 'Oh we're not better,' but I see a lot of improvement on where we're at," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said.
"We made too many self-inflicted wounds (against Texas Tech), too many errors on our part to ultimately put ourselves in a position not to win the game. It wasn't for lack of effort. We played hard. We didn't play very smart."
Preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson fumbled on Texas' first play of overtime, setting the table for the Red Raiders to win with a field goal on its possession. Robinson had 103 yards rushing on 16 carries in the loss and scored on runs of 8 and 40 yards. His 412 yards on the ground ranks 17th in the nation, while his seven rushing TDs are tied for third.
The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) travel to Central Texas after a dominating 33-10 road win over Virginia Tech last Thursday.
West Virginia amassed 421 yards of total offense in the win and possessed the football for 17 more minutes than Virginia Tech, with quarterback JT Daniels throwing for 203 yards and a touchdown and CJ Donaldson leading the Mountaineers' potent rushing game with 106 yards on 23 carries.
West Virginia's two losses this year have been to No. 24 Pittsburgh on the road and to undefeated Kansas at home.
"The story of our downturn was probably exaggerated," West Virginia head coach Neal Brown said. "We've been close, and I don't know if our record really tells our story. I feel like we've got a good football team."
West Virginia holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series with the Longhorns and has won four of the six games played in Austin.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|19
|Rushing
|5
|5
|Passing
|7
|11
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|214
|353
|Total Plays
|49
|43
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|31
|Rush Attempts
|18
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|1.6
|Yards Passing
|183
|322
|Comp. - Att.
|17-31
|19-24
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|11.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-48
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|322
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|31
|
|
|214
|TOTAL YDS
|353
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|17/31
|183
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|7
|40
|0
|14
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|4
|8
|0
|3
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|4
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-18
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|10
|7
|87
|0
|32
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|9
|5
|71
|0
|27
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|6
|3
|12
|1
|8
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Burks 2 S
|A. Burks
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Floyd 24 S
|M. Floyd
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 7 S
|J. Cox
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Dixon 5 LB
|L. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Martin 91 DL
|S. Martin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spells 28 DB
|J. Spells
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lockhart 93 DL
|M. Lockhart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Vesterinen 96 DL
|E. Vesterinen
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Biser 36 LB
|C. Biser
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Carr 44 LB
|L. Carr
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|4
|40.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bin-Wahad 29 DB
|M. Bin-Wahad
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|14
|56
|1
|13
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|3
|-27
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|7
|5
|115
|2
|45
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|4
|4
|68
|2
|33
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|3
|3
|58
|0
|31
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|2
|34
|0
|24
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|3
|3
|26
|0
|17
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
D. Harrison 30 WR
|D. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Hall 15 WR
|A. Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Milton 49 WR
|T. Milton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Dorbah 32 LB
|P. Dorbah
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sorrell 88 LB
|B. Sorrell
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Broughton 45 DL
|V. Broughton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Murphy II 90 DL
|B. Murphy II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ojomo 98 DL
|M. Ojomo
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Guilbeau 13 DB
|J. Guilbeau
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Overshown 0 LB
|D. Overshown
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Finkley 1 LB
|J. Finkley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coburn 99 DL
|K. Coburn
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Trejo 35 P
|D. Trejo
|2
|36.5
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
M. Blackwell Jr. 37 DB
|M. Blackwell Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 44(6:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 39(6:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WVU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(7:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 35. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; J.Guilbeau at WVU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 26 - TEXAS 30(7:34 - 3rd) D.Trejo punts 35 yards to WVU 35 Center-Z.Edwards. Fair catch by M.Bin-Wahad.
|No Gain
3 & 26 - TEXAS 30(8:06 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy (A.Wilson-Lamp).
|+10 YD
2 & 36 - TEXAS 20(8:25 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 20. Catch made by B.Robinson at TEX 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at TEX 30.
|Sack
1 & 30 - TEXAS 26(9:32 - 3rd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 20 for -6 yards (L.Kpogba)
|Penalty
1 & 20 - TEXAS 36(10:00 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 36. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Kpogba at TEX 45. PENALTY on TEX-C.Jones Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(9:53 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 46. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Spells at WVU 36. PENALTY on TEX-H.Conner Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 43(10:31 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at TEX 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 39(10:49 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at TEX 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(11:13 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 34. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cox at TEX 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 15 - WVU 34(11:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WVU 34(11:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WVU 34(11:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 29(12:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TEX 34 for -5 yards (D.Overshown; B.Sorrell)
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 39(12:31 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(12:44 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at WVU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:03 - 3rd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Watts; J.Thompson at WVU 34.
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 3rd) TEX kicks 59 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 6. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 3rd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(12:56 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 44. Gain of 44 yards. X.Worthy for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(13:38 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd; L.Kpogba at WVU 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - TEXAS 37(13:55 - 3rd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Martin at TEX 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TEXAS 31(14:18 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 31. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by W.McCormick at TEX 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 30(14:54 - 3rd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burks; L.Kpogba at TEX 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TEX 4. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.McLaurin at TEX 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TEXAS 48(0:01 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for A.Hall.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEXAS 48(0:08 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for T.Milton.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(0:12 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 46. Catch made by R.Johnson at TEX 46. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Spells at WVU 48.
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 19 yards from WVU 35 to the TEX 46. M.Blackwell returns the kickoff. Tackled by at TEX 46.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 8(0:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 8. Catch made by K.Prather at TEX 8. Gain of 8 yards. K.Prather for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 8(0:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 19(0:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 19. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TEX 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 8.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 19(1:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(1:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TEX 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sorrell at TEX 19.
|+21 YD
4 & 10 - WVU 41(1:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 41. Catch made by S.James at TEX 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; O.Oghoufo at TEX 20.
|-4 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 37(2:38 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TEX 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Murphy at TEX 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 37(2:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 41(3:19 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TEX 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 37.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 42(3:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 42. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 42. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 42(3:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(4:02 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WVU 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(4:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 17. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at WVU 28.
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts; D.Overshown at WVU 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 13(4:29 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by J.Sanders at WVU 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Sanders for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 12(5:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Vesterinen; L.Carr at WVU 13.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 43(5:43 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 43. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 12.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - TEXAS 11(6:02 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 11. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 11. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Floyd at TEX 28. PENALTY on WVU-L.Kpogba Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEXAS 21(6:30 - 2nd) TEX pass complete to TEX 21. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 20. PENALTY on TEX-J.Sanders Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - TEXAS 3(6:53 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at TEX 6. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(7:35 - 2nd) H.Card rushed to TEX 3 for -10 yards. Tackled by at TEX 3.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 46(7:42 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 41 yards to TEX 13 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - WVU 46(7:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 43(8:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by S.James at WVU 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - WVU 48(8:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 43 for -5 yards (B.Sorrell)
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 46(9:30 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Broughton at WVU 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 40(10:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEX at WVU 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(10:45 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; B.Murphy at WVU 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 34(11:18 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEX at WVU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Ford at WVU 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 2nd) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 2nd) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TEXAS 1(11:58 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. B.Robinson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on WVU-T.Alston Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TEXAS 2(12:33 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at WVU 1.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - TEXAS 15(12:40 - 2nd) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for C.Cain. PENALTY on WVU-H.McLaurin Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 22(13:04 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin; E.Loe at WVU 15.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 46(13:23 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by B.Robinson at WVU 46. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TEXAS 32(13:50 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 32. Gain of 22 yards. WVU ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 29(14:08 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stills; C.Biser at TEX 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - WVU 32(14:19 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 39 yards to TEX 29 Center-A.Brinkman. Downed by WVU.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 32(14:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(0:34 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson; J.Finkley at WVU 30.
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 61 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 4. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 33(0:42 - 1st) X.Worthy pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by J.Sanders at WVU 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Sanders for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TEXAS 36(1:10 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to WVU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; S.Martin at WVU 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 44(1:51 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at WVU 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Dixon at WVU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 44(2:01 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+31 YD
2 & 11 - TEXAS 25(2:17 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by J.Whittington at TEX 25. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 26(2:56 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TEX 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Cox; J.Jefferson at TEX 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - WVU 39(3:04 - 1st) O.Straw punts 35 yards to TEX 26 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|Sack
3 & 8 - WVU 47(3:46 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at WVU 39 for -8 yards (M.Ojomo)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 45(4:17 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah; K.Coburn at WVU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 45(4:25 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - WVU 27(4:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by S.James at WVU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at WVU 45. PENALTY on TEX-P.Dorbah Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 24(5:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(6:08 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Dorbah at WVU 24.
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 63 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU 2. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:08 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 15(6:18 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 15. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 15. Gain of 15 yards. X.Worthy for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 20(6:55 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by X.Worthy at WVU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TEXAS 25(7:00 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burks at WVU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TEXAS 27(7:43 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Martin; L.Kpogba at WVU 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 34(8:19 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to WVU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; M.Lockhart at WVU 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 49(8:46 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at WVU 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(9:16 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Loe at WVU 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 2 - WVU 40(9:21 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WVU 40(9:30 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.O'Laughlin.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 45(10:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TEX 45. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TEX 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ford; D.Overshown at TEX 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(10:40 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TEX 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; O.Oghoufo at TEX 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - TEXAS 10(10:45 - 1st) D.Trejo punts 38 yards to TEX 48 Center-Z.Edwards. M.Bin-Wahad returned punt from the TEX 48. Tackled by K.Robinson at TEX 48.
|Penalty
4 & 19 - TEXAS 15(10:55 - 1st) PENALTY on TEX-B.Allen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEXAS 26(11:29 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TEX 15 for -11 yards (E.Vesterinen; J.Cox)
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEXAS 26(11:51 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 24(12:11 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson; L.Carr at TEX 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 13(12:32 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 13. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 13. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Floyd at TEX 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 42(12:40 - 1st) O.Straw punts 45 yards to TEX 13 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by X.Worthy.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - WVU 42(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 41(13:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Overshown; A.Cook at WVU 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 41(13:37 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+27 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 14(14:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 14. Catch made by S.James at WVU 14. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at WVU 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 12(14:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 12. Catch made by S.James at WVU 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at WVU 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 17(14:55 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-J.Hubbard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the WVU End Zone. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Watts at WVU 17.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 2:52 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
27
21
4th 8:01 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
3rd 0:12 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 9:49 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 11:06 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:35 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:42 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 7:43 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 4:31 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
3rd 0:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 13:49 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 12:52 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 8:16 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3