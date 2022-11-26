Drive Chart
|
|
|GAST
|MRSHL
Preview not available
Preview not available
GAST
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
0:55 POS
No Gain
2ND & 7 GAST 36
13:12
T.Gregg rushed to GST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 33
13:40
D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
MRSHL
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
1:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MRSHL 23
13:51
J.McConnell punts 43 yards to GST 34 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 34. Tackled by MSH at GST 33.
No Gain
3RD & 12 MRSHL 23
13:55
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
+6 YD
2ND & 18 MRSHL 17
14:34
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 6 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Tucker at MSH 23. Tackled by J.Hunter at MSH 23.
Sack
1ST & 10 MRSHL 25
15:00
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 17 for -8 yards (J.Clark)
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
GAST
1 Pass
3 Rush
35 YDS
1:25 POS
Sack
1ST & 10 GAST 42
0:23
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+15 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 27
0:29
D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 42.
+20 YD
2ND & 11 GAST 7
0:40
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by A.Green at GST 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 1:25
C.Fancher pass complete to GST 5. Catch made by R.Ali at GST 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
3:00
pos
10
13
Touchdown 5:25
K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 83 yards. K.Laborn for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
83
yds
00:13
pos
10
6
Field Goal 7:47
M.Hayes 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-M.Hayes.
13
plays
73
yds
4:53
pos
10
0
Touchdown 11:57
T.Gregg rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
3:03
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|10
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|234
|265
|Total Plays
|40
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|155
|Rush Attempts
|24
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|156
|110
|Comp. - Att.
|10-16
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|3-24
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.0
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|156
|PASS YDS
|110
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|155
|
|
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|265
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|10/16
|156
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|9
|51
|0
|18
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|6
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|8
|10
|1
|3
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|8
|6
|78
|0
|40
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|1
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Thomas 13 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Jones 36 TE
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|3
|35.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|10/15
|110
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|7
|92
|1
|83
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|6
|41
|0
|23
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|6
|23
|0
|15
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|3
|3
|60
|0
|38
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|5
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/2
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|3
|40.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23(13:51 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 43 yards to GST 34 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 34. Tackled by MSH at GST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23(13:55 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - MRSHL 17(14:34 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 6 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Tucker at MSH 23. Tackled by J.Hunter at MSH 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 17 for -8 yards (J.Clark)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 42(0:23 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(0:29 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 42.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 7(0:40 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by A.Green at GST 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - GAST 4(1:22 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 7.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 8(1:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 64 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 1. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 8.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5(1:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 5. Catch made by R.Ali at GST 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(2:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by D.Miller at GST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 5.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 39(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 16 for 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 40(3:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Harrison at GST 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:48 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at GST 40 for -1 yards (GST)
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48(4:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(4:25 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 34(4:48 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 25 Center-J.Bernstein. S.Gilmore returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by GST at MSH 33. PENALTY on GST-GST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 34(4:51 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 34(4:56 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(5:20 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 43 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 22. K.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|+83 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(5:38 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 83 yards. K.Laborn for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 44(5:45 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to MSH 17 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 44(5:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 40(6:25 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 40(6:52 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23(6:52 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to GST 32 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 32. Tackled by MSH at GST 35. PENALTY on MSH-T.Bell Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23(7:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 23(7:15 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:47 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 23.
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GAST 29(7:52 - 2nd) M.Hayes 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-M.Hayes.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 21(7:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 25(8:36 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(9:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 33(9:31 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 33. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 33(10:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 39(10:42 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 48(11:01 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50(11:32 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
|+40 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 10(11:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 10. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 10. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 6(12:12 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 6(12:40 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - MRSHL 39(13:05 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to GST 6 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24(13:13 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 25(13:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(14:15 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 25.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22(0:03 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 19.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(0:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 22.
|No Good
4 & 14 - MRSHL 28(0:34 - 1st) R.Verhoff 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 19(1:14 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to GST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 17(1:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 17.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(2:58 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(3:31 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 46.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(3:56 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 12(4:33 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 11(5:03 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(5:30 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 11.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 40(5:35 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 7 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by S.Gilmore.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 40(5:41 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 42(6:11 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(6:48 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at MSH 42 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(7:13 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 34(7:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(8:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
|No Good
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(8:07 - 1st) R.Verhoff 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MRSHL 23(8:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 28(9:00 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by C.McMillan at GST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by E.Horton at GST 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:42 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at GST 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 46(10:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(10:11 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49(10:17 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:41 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 27(11:15 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:57 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 3(12:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5(12:33 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 25(13:16 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 5.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - GAST 26(14:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 25(14:26 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 20(14:33 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-M.Cunningham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 17. Fair catch by K.Adams.
-
ARMY
UMASS
28
7
3rd 13:25 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
20
2nd 0:00 ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
10
14
3rd 12:41 ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
17
20
2nd 0:09 FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
28
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
13
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
17
3rd 11:59 BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
14
23
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
WKY
FAU
7
7
3rd 14:53 CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
7
10
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
14
10
2nd 10:18 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
3
9
2nd 8:40 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
3
1st 5:57 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
058 O/U
-14.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
042.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+15
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
044 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+18
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
045.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
054 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0