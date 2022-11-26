Drive Chart
GAST
MRSHL

GAST
0 Pass
3 Rush
3 YDS
0:55 POS
No Gain
2ND & 7 GAST 36
13:12
T.Gregg rushed to GST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 33
13:40
D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
MRSHL
0 Pass
1 Rush
-2 YDS
1:20 POS
Punt
4TH & 12 MRSHL 23
13:51
J.McConnell punts 43 yards to GST 34 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 34. Tackled by MSH at GST 33.
No Gain
3RD & 12 MRSHL 23
13:55
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
+6 YD
2ND & 18 MRSHL 17
14:34
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 6 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Tucker at MSH 23. Tackled by J.Hunter at MSH 23.
Sack
1ST & 10 MRSHL 25
15:00
C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 17 for -8 yards (J.Clark)
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
GAST
1 Pass
3 Rush
35 YDS
1:25 POS
Sack
1ST & 10 GAST 42
0:23
D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+15 YD
1ST & 10 GAST 27
0:29
D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 42.
+20 YD
2ND & 11 GAST 7
0:40
D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by A.Green at GST 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:25
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:25
C.Fancher pass complete to GST 5. Catch made by R.Ali at GST 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
52
yds
3:00
pos
10
13
Point After TD 5:25
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 5:25
K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 83 yards. K.Laborn for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
83
yds
00:13
pos
10
6
Field Goal 7:47
M.Hayes 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-M.Hayes.
13
plays
73
yds
4:53
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:57
M.Hayes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:57
T.Gregg rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
3:03
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 10
Rushing 3 6
Passing 6 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-8 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 234 265
Total Plays 40 35
Avg Gain 5.9 7.6
Net Yards Rushing 78 155
Rush Attempts 24 20
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 7.8
Yards Passing 156 110
Comp. - Att. 10-16 10-15
Yards Per Pass 8.3 5.9
Penalties - Yards 3-24 4-30
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.0 3-40.3
Return Yards 2 0
Punts - Returns 2-2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Georgia State 4-7 730-10
Marshall 7-4 0140-14
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 156 PASS YDS 110
78 RUSH YDS 155
234 TOTAL YDS 265
Georgia State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 156 0 0 144.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.0% 2140 17 7 139.2
D. Grainger 10/16 156 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Grainger  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 725 6
D. Grainger 9 51 0 18
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 597 5
M. Carroll 6 17 0 9
T. Gregg  26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
161 684 11
T. Gregg 8 10 1 3
K. Adams  17 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Adams 1 0 0 0
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Thrash 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Thrash  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 955 6
J. Thrash 8 6 78 0 40
K. Byrd  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 3
K. Byrd 1 1 55 0 55
A. Green  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 87 0
A. Green 1 1 20 0 20
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 118 0
T. Williams 1 1 4 0 4
C. Thomas  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Thomas 1 1 4 0 4
T. Jones  36 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
M. Carroll  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
M. Carroll 2 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hunter  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Hunter 2-0 0.0 0
J. Clark  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Clark 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 39/40
M. Hayes 1/1 39 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hayes  39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 0 0
M. Hayes 3 35.0 2 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams  16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
T. Williams 1 7.0 7 0
K. Adams  17 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
K. Adams 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 8.2 41 0
T. Williams 2 1.0 3 0
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 110 1 0 150.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 1242 6 5 116.2
C. Fancher 10/15 110 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 92 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
270 1323 14
K. Laborn 7 92 1 83
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 365 1
C. Fancher 6 41 0 23
R. Ali  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 79 0
R. Ali 6 23 0 15
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
C. Montgomery 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 659 5
C. Gammage 3 3 60 0 38
C. McMillan  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 174 1
C. McMillan 2 2 20 0 15
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 107 0
K. Laborn 1 1 11 0 11
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 129 1
D. Miller 1 1 11 0 11
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 339 0
C. Montgomery 5 1 9 0 9
R. Ali  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Ali 1 1 5 1 5
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 149 1
E. Horton 1 1 4 0 4
J. Harrison  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 1
J. Harrison 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
K. Cumberlander 2-0 2.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/18 29/31
R. Verhoff 0/2 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 0 0
J. McConnell 3 40.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 GAST 25 3:03 6 75 TD
9:11 MRSHL 32 2:31 6 32 Punt
5:30 MRSHL 7 26:14 4 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 GAST 6 4:53 13 73 FG
6:52 GAST 40 1:14 3 4 Punt
5:25 GAST 35 1:00 3 -1 Punt
1:25 GAST 8 1:25 4 31 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 GAST 33 0:55 2 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 MRSHL 25 3:56 10 47 FG Miss
8:01 GAST 28 5:01 10 73 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 GAST 28 1:35 3 -11 Punt
7:47 MRSHL 25 0:55 3 -2 Punt
5:38 MRSHL 17 0:13 1 83 TD
4:38 MRSHL 49 3:00 7 52 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 25 1:20 3 -2 Punt

GAST
Panthers

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 36
(13:12 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33
(13:40 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(13:51 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 43 yards to GST 34 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 34. Tackled by MSH at GST 33.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(13:55 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
+6 YD
2 & 18 - MRSHL 17
(14:34 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 6 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Tucker at MSH 23. Tackled by J.Hunter at MSH 23.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 17 for -8 yards (J.Clark)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - End of Half (4 plays, 31 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 42
(0:23 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(0:29 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 42.
+20 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 7
(0:40 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by A.Green at GST 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
+3 YD
1 & 14 - GAST 4
(1:22 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 7.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 8
(1:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 64 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 1. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 8.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 52 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5
(1:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 5. Catch made by R.Ali at GST 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16
(2:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by D.Miller at GST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 5.
+23 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 16 for 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 40
(3:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Harrison at GST 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(3:48 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at GST 40 for -1 yards (GST)
+13 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48
(4:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48
(4:25 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 48.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 34
(4:48 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 25 Center-J.Bernstein. S.Gilmore returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by GST at MSH 33. PENALTY on GST-GST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 34
(4:51 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 34
(4:56 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35
(5:20 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
Kickoff
(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 43 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 22. K.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 35.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 83 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+83 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(5:38 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 83 yards. K.Laborn for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.

GAST
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 44
(5:45 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to MSH 17 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 44
(5:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 40
(6:25 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 40
(6:52 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 40.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(6:52 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to GST 32 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 32. Tackled by MSH at GST 35. PENALTY on MSH-T.Bell Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(7:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 23
(7:15 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(7:47 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 23.
Kickoff
(7:47 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 73 yards, 4:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - GAST 29
(7:52 - 2nd) M.Hayes 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-M.Hayes.
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 21
(7:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 25
(8:36 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 21.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27
(9:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
+6 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 33
(9:31 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 33. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 27.
No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 33
(10:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 39
(10:42 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39
(10:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 48
(11:01 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50
(11:32 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
+40 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 10
(11:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 10. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 10. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 50.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 6
(12:12 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 6
(12:40 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 6.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - MRSHL 39
(13:05 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to GST 6 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24
(13:13 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 25
(13:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(14:15 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 25.

GAST
Panthers
 - Downs (4 plays, 8 yards, 26:14 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 2 - GAST 28
(14:22 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 28.
+9 YD
3 & 11 - GAST 19
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Grainger scrambles to GST 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 28.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 47 yards, 3:56 poss)

Result Play
-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22
(0:03 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 19.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20
(0:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 22.
No Good
4 & 14 - MRSHL 28
(0:34 - 1st) R.Verhoff 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
-1 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 19
(1:14 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to GST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 20.
-2 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 17
(1:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16
(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 17.
+38 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46
(2:58 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31
(3:31 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 46.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(3:56 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 31.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 12
(4:33 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 17.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 11
(5:03 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 12.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7
(5:30 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 11.
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 40
(5:35 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 7 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by S.Gilmore.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 40
(5:41 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 42
(6:11 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(6:48 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at MSH 42 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(7:13 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 34
(7:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(8:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
No Good
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36
(8:07 - 1st) R.Verhoff 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
Penalty
4 & 1 - MRSHL 23
(8:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 28
(9:00 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by C.McMillan at GST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 23.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(9:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by E.Horton at GST 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32
(9:42 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at GST 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
+22 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 46
(10:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
Penalty
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(10:11 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(10:17 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42
(10:41 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
+15 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 27
(11:15 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 42.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(11:57 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
Kickoff
(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

GAST
Panthers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 3
(12:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5
(12:33 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
+20 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 25
(13:16 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 5.
+1 YD
2 & 16 - GAST 26
(14:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 25
(14:26 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 26.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 20
(14:33 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-M.Cunningham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+55 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 17. Fair catch by K.Adams.
