USM
4 Pass
1023 Rush
107 YDS
5:00 POS
+3 YD
1ST & Goal LAMON 4
0:16
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.
+12 YD
2ND & 12 LAMON 16
0:21
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 14
0:27
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
0:41
T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
+15 YD
2ND & 6 LAMON 40
0:53
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
+14 YD
1ST & 20 USM 46
1:01
A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 44
1:08
T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 USM 40
1:22
J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
No Gain
1ST & 10 USM 40
1:26
T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
Penalty
4TH & 1 USM 35
1:26
PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 13:26
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 13:27
C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
68
yds
6:15
pos
10
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:41
B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
11
plays
79
yds
5:36
pos
10
0
Point After TD 12:41
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
1
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 12 5
Rushing 7 2
Passing 5 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-6 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 273 82
Total Plays 36 22
Avg Gain 7.6 3.7
Net Yards Rushing 162 21
Rush Attempts 25 12
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 1.8
Yards Passing 111 61
Comp. - Att. 9-11 7-10
Yards Per Pass 8.4 4.9
Penalties - Yards 5-42 1-5
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-34.5 3-47.7
Return Yards 17 0
Punts - Returns 2-17 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
So. Miss 5-6 100--10
UL-Monroe 4-7 07--7
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 111 PASS YDS 61
162 RUSH YDS 21
273 TOTAL YDS 82
So. Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 111 1 0 196.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 625 2 2 116.4
T. Lowe 9/11 111 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 113 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 854 6
F. Gore Jr. 14 113 0 29
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
J. Caston 1 29 1 29
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 134 3
J. Dean 4 28 0 16
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
A. Willis 2 18 0 14
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -25 0
T. Lowe 3 4 0 11
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 48 0
C. Pittman 2 -1 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 295 3
J. Caston 2 2 44 1 29
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 195 0
F. Gore Jr. 2 2 26 0 24
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 796 7
J. Brownlee 2 1 23 0 23
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 161 1
C. Cavallo 4 3 13 0 12
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
J. Dean 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 3-0 0.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Booth 2-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Stanley 1-1 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
S. Latham 1-3 1.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-1 0.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 1-1 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Toles 1-0 0.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Cooley 0-1 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Gill 0-1 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/16 29/30
B. Bourgeois 1/1 20 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 0 0
M. Hunt 2 34.5 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mims 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 37 0
T. Mims 2 8.5 15 0
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 61 1 0 154.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 2281 14 7 144.3
C. Rogers 7/10 61 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 283 4
A. Henry 4 20 0 13
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 484 6
M. Jackson 2 3 0 3
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 305 5
C. Rogers 5 -1 0 12
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
A. Luke 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 0
A. Henry 1 1 23 1 23
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 108 4
Z. Rasmussen 1 1 17 0 17
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 55 0
M. Jackson 2 2 8 0 8
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
N. Quinlan 1 1 8 0 8
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 377 2
J. Frett 3 2 5 0 6
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 809 6
T. Howell 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Vigers 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 3-1 0.0 0
M. Batton  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Batton 3-4 0.0 0
S. Hines  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Hines 3-0 0.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 2-1 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 1.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 2-3 1.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-1 0.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
K. Snyder 1-3 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Calligan 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Odom 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/10 31/31
C. Sutherland 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
D. McCormick 3 47.7 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
A. Luke 2 14.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 2:19 5 75 TD
10:17 USM 28 5:36 11 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 USM 25 1:58 3 -8 Punt
9:41 USM 25 2:45 4 20 Punt
5:00 USM 14 5:00 14 85 Half
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 LAMON 24 2:24 3 2 Punt
4:41 LAMON 35 6:15 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 LAMON 48 1:47 3 -8 Punt
6:56 LAMON 21 1:59 4 19 Punt

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Half (14 plays, 85 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 4
(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - USM 16
(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14
(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(0:41 - 2nd) T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40
(0:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
+14 YD
1 & 20 - USM 46
(1:01 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 44
(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - USM 40
(1:22 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 40
(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 35
(1:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - USM 32
(1:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at USM 35.
+8 YD
2 & 12 - USM 24
(2:22 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 32.
+4 YD
1 & 16 - USM 20
(3:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; M.Batton at USM 24.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(3:29 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; K.Snyder at USM 42. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - USM 15
(4:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Batton at USM 26.
+8 YD
1 & 17 - USM 7
(4:35 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14
(5:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 40
(5:16 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to USM 14 Center-T.Corley. Downed by M.Batton.
+8 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 32
(5:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 40.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LAMON 32
(6:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(6:38 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ULM 32.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(6:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; Q.Bivens at ULM 33.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 45
(7:04 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 21 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43
(7:45 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at USM 45.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - USM 38
(8:25 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by J.Dean at USM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 43.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(9:06 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; M.Batton at USM 38.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:41 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 37.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - LAMON 41
(9:50 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM 10 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 10. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 25.
Sack
3 & 10 - LAMON 48
(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 41 for -7 yards (S.Latham) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Latham. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-A.Henry at ULM 42. Tackled by USM at ULM 41.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 48
(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(11:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 18 - USM 17
(11:36 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to ULM 48 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 8 - USM 27
(12:13 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -10 yards (Q.Ledet)
+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25
(12:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; Q.Ledet at USM 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at USM 25.
Kickoff
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+23 YD
3 & 12 - LAMON 23
(13:37 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & 12 - LAMON 23
(14:05 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(14:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to USM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; A.Habas at USM 23.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 34
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to USM 21 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 21.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(0:09 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to USM 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 34.
+17 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 49
(0:39 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at USM 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 32.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 45
(1:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 49.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 47
(2:17 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 45.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMON 42
(2:28 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 42. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at ULM 47. PENALTY on USM-A.Habas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(2:52 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 42.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 34
(3:14 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 42.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 32
(3:46 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(4:34 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; T.Newsome at ULM 32.
Kickoff
(4:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 8. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Rhea at ULM 27.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 69 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - USM 10
(4:45 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 3
(4:51 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - USM 6
(5:25 - 1st) T.Lowe rushed to ULM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 3.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(5:58 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 6.
+23 YD
3 & 8 - USM 34
(6:29 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULM 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 11.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 37
(7:06 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; D.Mayberry at ULM 34.
No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 27
(6:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19. PENALTY on USM-G.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(8:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 27.
+24 YD
3 & 9 - USM 40
(8:35 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; C.Vigers at ULM 36. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - USM 38
(9:04 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at USM 40.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(9:45 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 38.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28
(10:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 39.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 26
(10:44 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 48 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 26. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Galloway at USM 28.
-1 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 27
(11:25 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 26.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 24
(11:59 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at ULM 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(12:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at ULM 24.
Kickoff
(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 51 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29
(12:50 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - USM 33
(13:23 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 29.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(13:57 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 33.
+29 YD
2 & 3 - USM 32
(14:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 39 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mayberry at ULM 39.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at USM 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
