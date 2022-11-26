Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|LAMON
USM
4 Pass
1023 Rush
107 YDS
5:00 POS
+3 YD
1ST & Goal LAMON 4
0:16
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.
+12 YD
2ND & 12 LAMON 16
0:21
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 14
0:27
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
0:41
T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
+15 YD
2ND & 6 LAMON 40
0:53
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
+14 YD
1ST & 20 USM 46
1:01
A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LAMON 44
1:08
T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
2ND & 10 USM 40
1:22
J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
No Gain
1ST & 10 USM 40
1:26
T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
Penalty
4TH & 1 USM 35
1:26
PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
Touchdown 13:27
C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
68
yds
6:15
pos
10
6
Field Goal 4:41
B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
11
plays
79
yds
5:36
pos
10
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|5
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|5
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|273
|82
|Total Plays
|36
|22
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|162
|21
|Rush Attempts
|25
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|1.8
|Yards Passing
|111
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|9-11
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|4.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.5
|3-47.7
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|162
|RUSH YDS
|21
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|82
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|9/11
|111
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|14
|113
|0
|29
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|4
|28
|0
|16
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|3
|4
|0
|11
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|2
|2
|44
|1
|29
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|2
|2
|26
|0
|24
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|2
|34.5
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mims 21 WR
|T. Mims
|2
|8.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|7/10
|61
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|4
|20
|0
|13
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|5
|-1
|0
|12
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|3
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|3
|47.7
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|2
|14.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 4(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - USM 16(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(0:41 - 2nd) T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40(0:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - USM 46(1:01 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 44(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - USM 40(1:22 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 40(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 35(1:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - USM 32(1:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at USM 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - USM 24(2:22 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 16 - USM 20(3:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; M.Batton at USM 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(3:29 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; K.Snyder at USM 42. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - USM 15(4:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Batton at USM 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 17 - USM 7(4:35 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14(5:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 40(5:16 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to USM 14 Center-T.Corley. Downed by M.Batton.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 32(5:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAMON 32(6:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(6:38 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ULM 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(6:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; Q.Bivens at ULM 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - USM 45(7:04 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 21 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43(7:45 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at USM 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USM 38(8:25 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by J.Dean at USM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(9:06 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; M.Batton at USM 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:41 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAMON 41(9:50 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM 10 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 10. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LAMON 48(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 41 for -7 yards (S.Latham) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Latham. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-A.Henry at ULM 42. Tackled by USM at ULM 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(11:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - USM 17(11:36 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to ULM 48 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 8 - USM 27(12:13 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -10 yards (Q.Ledet)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25(12:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; Q.Ledet at USM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:26 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at USM 25.
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - LAMON 23(13:37 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAMON 23(14:05 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(14:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to USM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; A.Habas at USM 23.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 34(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to USM 21 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(0:09 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to USM 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 34.
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 49(0:39 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at USM 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 45(1:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 49.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 47(2:17 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(2:28 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 42. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at ULM 47. PENALTY on USM-A.Habas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(2:52 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 34(3:14 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 32(3:46 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(4:34 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; T.Newsome at ULM 32.
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 8. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Rhea at ULM 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - USM 10(4:45 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 3(4:51 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - USM 6(5:25 - 1st) T.Lowe rushed to ULM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 3.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11(5:58 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 6.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - USM 34(6:29 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULM 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 37(7:06 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; D.Mayberry at ULM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 27(6:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19. PENALTY on USM-G.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(8:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 27.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - USM 40(8:35 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; C.Vigers at ULM 36. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - USM 38(9:04 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at USM 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(9:45 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28(10:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 26(10:44 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 48 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 26. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Galloway at USM 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 27(11:25 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 24(11:59 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at ULM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(12:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at ULM 24.
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 51 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29(12:50 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - USM 33(13:23 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(13:57 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 33.
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - USM 32(14:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 39 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mayberry at ULM 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at USM 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
