First-year coaches clash when Duke hosts Virginia
Duke will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.
The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) have not lost to the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0) since 2014 and won last season's meeting 48-0 behind 528 yards of offense and four takeaways.
Duke limped to a 3-9 finish last season, but is off to a much better start this season under first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils are coming off their first loss of the season though, a 35-27 setback at unbeaten Kansas last Saturday.
Virginia has alternated wins and losses so far, including last Friday's 22-20 defeat at Syracuse.
The programs are led by first-year head coaches with experience in the ACC. Elko was the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest from 2014-16, while UVA's Tony Elliott coached the Clemson offense from 2015-21.
"We have crossed paths a lot over the years," Elko said. "... They are an exceptionally talented offense. I know it hasn't completely clicked for them like they would like yet, but they have a lot of weapons."
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has more interceptions (four) than touchdown passes (three) this season after throwing 31 TDs and 10 picks last season. Perris Jones has rushed for 273 yards (5.5 per carry) and Keytaon Thompson has 26 catches for 290 yards.
"Defensively, I think (Duke is) one of the most improved defenses in the country," Elko said. "They are doing a really good job with their scheme ... and the kids are playing really fast and physical."
Linebacker Nick Jackson, the Cavaliers' leading tackler, will miss the first half Saturday after a targeting penalty against Syracuse.
Without him, Virginia will have its hands full with Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. He leads the ACC in completion percentage (71.3), ranks second in passing yards (1,047) and is one of three Blue Devils with more than 200 yards on the ground.
The Cavaliers hurt themselves with 12 penalties and two missed field goals against Syracuse.
"We've got to make sure that we're putting precision and technique with the effort and we're not just going out there trying to have sweat equity," Elliott said. "We've got to have achievement and not just activity."
--Field Level Media
|212.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|272.5
|
|
|169.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|188.5
|
|
|381.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|73/140
|848
|3
|4
|
J. Woolfolk
|J. Woolfolk
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|50
|273
|2
|28
|
B. Armstrong
|B. Armstrong
|46
|179
|1
|64
|
X. Brown
|X. Brown
|18
|123
|0
|38
|
M. Hollins
|M. Hollins
|23
|87
|2
|19
|
J. Woolfolk
|J. Woolfolk
|2
|32
|0
|31
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|2
|10
|1
|9
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson
|K. Thompson
|26
|290
|0
|45
|
L. Davis Jr.
|L. Davis Jr.
|9
|207
|2
|62
|
D. Wicks
|D. Wicks
|17
|197
|0
|28
|
G. Misch
|G. Misch
|8
|70
|0
|16
|
M. Hollins
|M. Hollins
|4
|28
|0
|8
|
B. Kemp IV
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
P. Jones
|P. Jones
|3
|18
|1
|11
|
X. Brown
|X. Brown
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
L. Wentz
|L. Wentz
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson
|A. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Sanker
|J. Sanker
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Farrell
|B. Farrell
|4/8
|0
|5/6
|0
|
W. Bettridge
|W. Bettridge
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|72/101
|1047
|6
|2
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|5/6
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|38
|215
|3
|42
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|39
|211
|4
|20
|
R. Leonard
|R. Leonard
|32
|201
|2
|56
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|15
|89
|0
|42
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|4
|33
|0
|12
|
E. Weatherly
|E. Weatherly
|2
|16
|1
|14
|
R. Allen
|R. Allen
|3
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Belin IV
|H. Belin IV
|3
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun
|J. Calhoun
|17
|291
|1
|51
|
E. Pancol
|E. Pancol
|10
|224
|0
|81
|
J. Moore
|J. Moore
|20
|196
|3
|52
|
S. Hagans
|S. Hagans
|5
|114
|1
|41
|
J. Robertson
|J. Robertson
|4
|60
|0
|38
|
J. Waters
|J. Waters
|6
|53
|0
|14
|
N. Dalmolin
|N. Dalmolin
|7
|51
|1
|38
|
C. Finney
|C. Finney
|2
|32
|0
|20
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|2
|28
|0
|26
|
L. Diamont
|L. Diamont
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Harding Jr.
|D. Harding Jr.
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
N. Lampert
|N. Lampert
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson
|B. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham
|C. Ham
|6/10
|0
|17/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SCST
SC
0
055.5 O/U
-37.5
Thu 7:00pm SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
0
060 O/U
-24.5
Thu 8:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
063 O/U
+4.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
043 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+15.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
068.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
051 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
053.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
051.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052.5 O/U
+24
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
058 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MICHST
MD
0
060 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
052 O/U
-26.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
059.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
051.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
041.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045.5 O/U
+9
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
056 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
060 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
039.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+28
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
049 O/U
-3
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
062 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm