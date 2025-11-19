Injuries are the most annoying part about a given week in the NFL. Ideally, we'd have every team in the league firing on all cylinders to see which is the best of the bunch. But that's rarely -- if ever -- the case, and that includes Week 12.

This week, injuries continue to be a key storyline throughout the slate. Specifically, the quarterback position has been hit with C.J. Stroud still sidelined for Thursday night due to a concussion, and the status for Aaron Rodgers is up in the air due to a fracture to his left, non-throwing wrist. Even more dire, the Atlanta Falcons will go the rest of the season without their starter as Michael Penix Jr. who has gone on injured reserve due to a torn ACL.

And that's just the tip of the injury iceberg. To help you stay on top of all the latest injury news, we've rounded up all the initial injury reports as most clubs get back onto the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. Below, you can also find the final injury report and game statuses for the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans leading up to their "Thursday Night Football" matchup.

Buffalo Bills (-6) at Houston Texans

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | Stream on Prime Video

Buffalo will be without starting tight end Dalton Kincaid for the second straight week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, the receiver room will be missing both Hardman and Samuel, which leaves Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer, Keon Coleman, Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore as the top options at the position. While he's not on the injury report, Coleman's status will be fascinating to monitor after he was a healthy scratch a week ago.

Houston conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday, but downgraded both Stroud and Pitre to nonparticipants and has since been ruled out. Hill didn't practice all week. Meanwhile, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday after being limited to begin the week, and carries no designation for Week 12.

Indy held out defensive end Tyquan Lewis due to a groin injury, and gave corner Kenny Moore II a rest day. They were the only two missing from practice, while the club limited defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Kansas City was without guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) to begin the week. Every other Chiefs player was a full participant on Wednesday.

Minnesota held out guard Will Fries (knee) and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) on Wednesday.

Running back Josh Jacobs did not practice on Wednesday, but coach Matt LaFleur isn't ruling him out for Sunday just yet. Along with Jacobs, the Packers held out defensive lineman Karl Brooks (ankle), corner Nate Hobbs (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (neck), and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot). Green Bay listed receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf), receiver Christian Watson (knee), defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (foot), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back), defensive lineman Micah Parsons (pectoral), corner Keisean Nixon (illness), receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, wrist), receiver Romeo Doubs (wrist), linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot) and safety Javon Bullard (ankle) as limited.

New York did not have edge rusher Will McDonald IV (quad) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (foot) to begin the week. The club also limited linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (not injury-related).

Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday, but this appears to be a new routine for the Ravens. John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that this is a similar trajectory to last week, when Jackson did not practice on Wednesday, but went on to play in the game. Along with Jackson, receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder, groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (calf), corner Keyon Martin (rib), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness), and guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) did not practice. Corner Marlon Humphrey (finger) was limited.

New England limited defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury-related), linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle), tight end Austin Hooper (concussion), linebacker Harold Landry (knee), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (rest), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and linebacker Jahlani Tavai (not injury-related). Receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) practiced fully.

The Bengals listed Joe Burrow as a full participant in practice after he participated in 11-on-11s for the first time since suffering his turf toe injury in Week 2. He is reportedly not expected to make his return for another couple of weeks, but maybe he is ahead of schedule. This comes as Joe Flacco was limited with a right shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the team listed defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip, pelvis), running back Samaje Perine (ankle), guard Jalen Rivers (knee, ankle), defensive end Cam Sample (oblique), and corner Cam Taylor-Britt (foot) as nonparticipants. Cincinnati also designated tight end Mike Gesicki, who is on injured reserve due to a pec injury, to return to practice on Wednesday.

The Giants listed quarterback Jaxson Dart as a limited (noncontact) participant during Wednesday's practice as he continues to recover from a concussion he suffered in Week 10. Meanwhile, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) did not practice, along with corner Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness), corner Rico Payton (illness) and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring).

The Lions conducted a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so their opening report is an estimation. That said, the club listed tackles Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Penei Sewell (ankle) as nonparticipants along with corner Terrion Arnold (concussion), safety Brian Branch (toe) and safety Kerby Joseph (knee).

As expected, the Steelers held out Aaron Rodgers from Wednesday's practice as he deals with a fracture in his left wrist. Rodgers told reporters that he is going to try and get on the field on Thursday. Along with Rodgers, running back Jaylen Warren (ankle), linebacker Alex Highsmith (pectoral), tight end Jonnu Smith (rest), edge rusher T.J. Watt (rest) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (rest) did not practice. Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) and receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (concussion) were limited.

Chicago held out four players from Wednesday's practice due to injury: defensive back Jaquan Brisker (shoulder), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), and linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow). Offensive lineman Drew Dalman (knee), defensive back Kyler Gordon (calf), running back Travis Homer (hamstring, knee), defensive back Jaylon Johnson (groin), defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (hip, calf), running back D'Andre Swift (hip) and offensive lineman Darnell Wright (pectoral) were limited.

Tennessee held out receiver Elic Ayomanor (hamstring), corner Darrell Baker Jr. (knee), safety Kendell Brooks (concussion), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and guard Kevin Zeitler (back) from practice. Tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot) was listed.

The Jaguars did not have linebacker Yasir Abdullah (finger) and defensive end Travon Walker (knee) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle), running back Travis Etienne (shoulder) and receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) headline a group of limited participants.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon relayed on Wednesday that both wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back Emari Demercado will be out this week. They did not practice along with offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (groin), linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), offensive lineman Will Hernandez (knee), cornerback Will Johnson (back, hip), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle) and offensive lineman Jonah Williams (shoulder). On a more positive note, the team opened the 21-day practice window for running back Trey Benson, who was limited on Wednesday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Dillon Gabriel remains in concussion protocol, and the Browns will start Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

Las Vegas activated quarterback Aidan O'Connell from injured reserve.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (-1.5)

Atlanta announced on Wednesday that Michael Penix Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery for a partially torn ACL. Kirk Cousins will start going forward. At practice, the Falcons held out receiver Drake London (knee), safety Xavier Watts (illness), linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee). Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm), corner Dee Alford (concussion), linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (oblique), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) were limited.

The Cowboys limited quarterback Dak Prescott with what they listed as a hip injury. Coach Brian Schottenheimer called Prescott's injury "nothing major." Along with Prescott, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder, neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker (toe), guard Tyler Smith (knee), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) and Donovan Wilson (elbow, shoulder) were limited.

