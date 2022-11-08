|
|
|LVILLE
|CLEM
Clemson looks to peak late, starts with battle vs. Louisville
No. 10 Clemson is looking to make a late-season push to climb back into the playoff picture, and it will look to begin that rally Saturday afternoon when it hosts Louisville in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
The Tigers (8-1, 6-0 ACC) saw their title hopes take a potentially-crushing hit last week following a 35-14 loss at nonconference rival Notre Dame. Although Clemson remains atop the ACC's Atlantic Division, on Tuesday night it found out it dropped six spots in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Tigers have made the CFP in six of the past eight seasons. They have a 38-game home winning streak and have never lost to Louisville in seven previous meetings.
"Every goal we have is intact," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "Every time we've hit all those goals, we've either won the national championship or had an amazing year. We won the opener, we can win the division, we can still win the state championship, we can still win this league, and we can still win the closer. There is only one thing off the table for us and that's going undefeated."
Swinney remains optimistic and later pointed out that Clemson won 14 consecutive games following its previous defeat.
But the Tigers lost to a three-loss Fighting Irish team and have no games left against ranked opponents to help bolster their playoff resume.
The alarming part for Swinney was the way Clemson was dominated by Notre Dame in its worst loss to an unranked opponent in 11 years.
Notre Dame blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown and returned an interception by DJ Uiagalelei 96 yards for a touchdown to build a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter.
"Physically (we) got our butt kicked. Real simple," Swinney said. "We did a lot of technical things wrong, too. Momentum, turnovers, blocked punt. It's hard to turn that on the road. Good news is we know we're better than that."
Swinney said wide receiver Beaux Collins separated his shoulder last week and won't play against Louisville.
Louisville (6-3, 3-3) is on a four-game winning streak that includes wins over a ranked Wake Forest team and a James Madison team that was ranked earlier this season.
The Cardinals are playing some of their best football of the season and showed it in the 34-10 victory over the Dukes. Quarterback Malik Cunningham was sharp, completing 14 of 20 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Louisville's defense also held James Madison to 193 total yards.
"I think once you get after the first part of the season, you kind of get a good identity of your team," Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. "You kind of know where your strengths and weaknesses are after the first four or five games. We were inconsistent early on playing, and I think over the last four games, we've really found some consistency."
The Cardinals amassed 244 yards on the ground against the top-ranked rushing defense in the FBS in terms of yards per carry (2.47) led by Tiyon Evans (10 carries, 126 yards, TD) and Jawhar Jordan (17 carries, 117 yards).
Clemson is ranked 20th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per carry and allows 6.32 passing yards per attempt.
"You look at their team defensively, they're still outstanding on the strength of their team up front on the defensive line, two deep," Satterfield said. "They're all really good players, high draft pick players."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|79
|167
|Total Plays
|15
|25
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|72
|Rush Attempts
|9
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|27
|95
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.5
|2-36.5
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|27
|PASS YDS
|95
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|72
|
|
|79
|TOTAL YDS
|167
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|4/6
|27
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|4
|47
|0
|44
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|3
|18
|1
|16
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|2
|-13
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|2
|52.5
|0
|68
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8/12
|95
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|5
|28
|1
|11
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|5
|27
|0
|17
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|3
|17
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|4
|59
|0
|36
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Swinney 81 WR
|D. Swinney
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bresee 11 DT
|B. Bresee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|1/1
|19
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|2
|36.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|11.5
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(12:17 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 43 yards to LOU 23 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(13:05 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at CLE 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(13:40 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 31. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at CLE 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(14:11 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Montgomery at CLE 31.
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 70 yards from LOU 30 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 62 yards from LOU 35 to the CLE 3. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hutchinson at CLE 21. PENALTY on LOU-J.Reiger Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 16(14:38 - 2nd) T.Evans rushed to CLE End Zone for 16 yards. T.Evans for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to CLE 24. Catch made by J.Jordan at CLE 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 16.
|+19 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 43(0:23 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by T.Hudson at CLE 43. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Mukuba at CLE 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(0:54 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at CLE 43 for -5 yards (R.Mickens)
|+44 YD
3 & 12 - LVILLE 18(1:46 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to CLE 38 for 44 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LVILLE 18(1:50 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(2:22 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by T.Evans at LOU 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; K.Henry at LOU 18.
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU 2. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Pride at LOU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CLEM 9(2:28 - 1st) B.Potter 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-J.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - CLEM 9(2:32 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(3:20 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at CLE 2.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 9(3:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 9. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Griffin; J.Brownlee at LOU 2.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(4:06 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to LOU 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 9.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 44(4:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 44. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 44. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 40(5:09 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at CLE 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(5:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 32. Catch made by D.Swinney at CLE 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at CLE 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - LVILLE 13(5:50 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 68 yards to CLE 19 Center-J.Williams. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 19. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wilson at CLE 32.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LVILLE 21(6:30 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 13 for -8 yards (B.Bresee)
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 19(7:03 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 19. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at LOU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(7:38 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at LOU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - CLEM 47(7:45 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 30 yards to LOU 17 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CLEM 47(7:50 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 49(8:22 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(8:49 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; R.Puryear at CLE 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - LVILLE 27(8:58 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 37 yards to CLE 36 Center-J.Williams. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 36. Tackled by B.Perry at CLE 46.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 27(9:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 26(9:45 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; J.Phillips at LOU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:17 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; K.Henry at LOU 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:17 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 11(10:26 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to LOU End Zone for 11 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(11:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; Y.Diaby at LOU 11.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 29(11:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 12 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 24(11:37 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-E.Williams False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by A.Williams at LOU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CLEM 36(12:40 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to LOU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; Y.Abdullah at LOU 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 42(13:08 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by J.Briningstool at LOU 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(13:42 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to LOU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; R.Puryear at LOU 42.
|+24 YD
3 & 15 - CLEM 31(14:06 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 31. Gain of 24 yards. J.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:06 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Putnam False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:10 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(14:16 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CLEM 32(14:27 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at CLE 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at CLE 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
-
LAMAR
NMEXST
7
51
3rd 1:41 FLOF
-
RICE
WKY
10
31
4th 14:00 ESP+
-
TEMPLE
HOU
19
14
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
UMASS
ARKST
3
14
2nd 1:15 ESP3
-
APLST
MRSHL
0
7
2nd 11:20 ESP+
-
ARIZST
WASHST
0
13
2nd 13:57 PACN
-
ARMY
TROY
6
0
2nd 8:32 NFLN
-
9BAMA
11MISS
0
7
2nd 14:24 CBS
-
BC
16NCST
7
14
2nd 10:40 ACCN
-
CHARLO
MTSU
7
7
2nd 8:23 ESP3
-
IOWAST
OKLAST
0
3
2nd 10:08 ESPU
-
LATECH
TXSA
7
28
2nd 12:35 ESP+
-
LVILLE
10CLEM
7
10
2nd 11:35 ESPN
-
MD
14PSU
0
14
2nd 13:31 FOX
-
MIAMI
GATECH
14
0
2nd 7:25
-
NEB
3MICH
0
7
2nd 12:10 ABC
-
NMEX
AF
0
14
2nd 7:19 CBSSN
-
NTEXAS
UAB
14
14
2nd 9:27
-
NWEST
MINN
0
7
2nd 11:27 BTN
-
22UCF
17TULANE
17
7
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
WISC
IOWA
3
0
2nd 11:52 FS1
-
SC
FLA
0
14
1st 3:51 SECN
-
TXSTSM
SALA
0
046 O/U
-16
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+15.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
KANSAS
TXTECH
0
063.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
19KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
1UGA
MISSST
0
053 O/U
+16.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
25WASH
6OREG
0
073 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
WYO
COLOST
0
042.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4TCU
18TEXAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXAM
AUBURN
0
048.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
15UNC
WAKE
0
079 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
USM
CSTCAR
0
048 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
23FSU
CUSE
0
051 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
OREGST
0
047 O/U
-11.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
STNFRD
13UTAH
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 10:00pm ESPN
-
ARIZ
12UCLA
0
076.5 O/U
-20
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
BOISE
NEVADA
0
047 O/U
+21
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
SDGST
0
041 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
055 O/U
+10
Sat 11:00pm
-
EMICH
AKRON
34
28
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
MIAOH
37
21
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
21
28
Final ESPN
-
BUFF
CMICH
27
31
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
40
6
Final CBSSN
-
NILL
WMICH
24
21
Final ESPU
-
GAS
UL
17
36
Final ESP2
-
TULSA
MEMP
10
26
Final ESPN
-
ECU
CINCY
25
27
Final ESP2
-
COLO
8USC
17
55
Final FS1
-
FRESNO
UNLV
37
30
Final CBSSN
-
IND
2OHIOST
14
56
Final FOX
-
LIB
UCONN
33
36
Final CBSSN
-
7LSU
ARK
13
10
Final ESPN
-
MIZZOU
5TENN
24
66
Final CBS
-
20ND
NAVY
35
32
Final ABC
-
OKLA
WVU
20
23
Final FS1
-
PITT
UVA
37
7
Final ACCN
-
PURDUE
21ILL
31
24
Final ESP2
-
RUT
MICHST
21
27
Final BTN
-
SMU
SFLA
41
23
Final ESPU
-
VANDY
24UK
24
21
Final SECN
-
VATECH
DUKE
7
24
Final
-
JMAD
ODU
37
3
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
GAST
31
28
Final ESP+