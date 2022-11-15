|
|
|IOWA
|MINN
Not an oinker: Iowa meets Minnesota in key Big Ten West clash
For the past few weeks, it appeared as if Saturday's Iowa-Minnesota game would be nothing more than a battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
All of a sudden, there will be much more at stake than just the pig-shaped trophy when the teams meet in Minneapolis.
Thanks to two straight home losses by Illinois, the Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are in a four-way tie for first place with Illinois and Purdue in the Big Ten West with 4-3 league records.
Iowa (6-4 overall) and Minnesota (7-3) enter Saturday's game on three-game winning streaks. After this week, the Hawkeyes will end their regular season at home against Nebraska, and the Golden Gophers will close at Wisconsin.
Since getting blown out at Ohio State 54-10 on Oct. 22, Iowa has recorded wins at home against Northwestern, at Purdue and home against Wisconsin to gain bowl eligibility and get back in the hunt to appear in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 3.
Iowa's offense has been among the worst in the country all year, but defense and special teams continue to keep the Hawkeyes in games.
"We have enough guys at the top that have been really strong," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "I couldn't sign off on that three weeks ago, four weeks ago. But you bet on people, and you bet on people that you've been around and see how they respond."
Since a lopsided 45-17 loss at Penn State on Oct. 22, Minnesota has home wins over Rutgers and Northwestern and a road win over Nebraska sandwiched in between.
The biggest question is the status of Golden Gophers starting quarterback Tanner Morgan, who missed the Northwestern game after suffering an upper-body injury against Nebraska.
Regardless of whether it's Morgan or backup Athan Kaliakmanis under center, Minnesota will continue to ride senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who has rushed for 1,261 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Ibrahim had 36 carries against Northwestern, but Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said he isn't concerned about fatigue.
"You're not going to make the club if you're not in the tub," Fleck said. "That's 2022. He's mentally, physically and emotionally ready to do it come Saturday."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|2
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|125
|47
|Total Plays
|16
|14
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|22
|Rush Attempts
|10
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|2.0
|Yards Passing
|106
|25
|Comp. - Att.
|5-6
|3-3
|Yards Per Pass
|17.7
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|8
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|106
|PASS YDS
|25
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|125
|TOTAL YDS
|47
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|5/6
|106
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|5
|17
|0
|11
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|3
|-5
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|4
|4
|95
|0
|58
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lentsch 49 TE
|A. Lentsch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|3/3
|25
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim 24 RB
|M. Ibrahim
|7
|18
|0
|4
|
T. Potts 3 RB
|T. Potts
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
C. Kramer 12 QB
|C. Kramer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sori-Marin 55 LB
|M. Sori-Marin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walley 5 DB
|J. Walley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lindenberg 45 LB
|C. Lindenberg
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Richter 96 DL
|L. Richter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nubin 27 DB
|T. Nubin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howden 23 DB
|J. Howden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rush 8 DL
|T. Rush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Crawford 96 P
|M. Crawford
|2
|37.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|3
|22.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 46(13:07 - 2nd) C.Kramer rushed to MIN 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by IOW at MIN 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 42(13:46 - 2nd) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins; J.Campbell at MIN 46.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - MINN 29(14:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 29. Catch made by L.Brockington at MIN 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 42.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 31(15:00 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to MIN 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; E.Hurkett at MIN 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 28(0:37 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; N.Shannon at MIN 31.
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Craddieth at MIN 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IOWA 1(0:44 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN End Zone for 1 yards. S.Petras for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IOWA 1(1:19 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at MIN 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 12(2:06 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 1 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Howden at MIN 1.
|+24 YD
4 & 2 - IOWA 36(2:14 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MIN 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 12.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - IOWA 37(2:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to MIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Lindenberg at MIN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 39(3:30 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to MIN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Richter at MIN 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(4:07 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to MIN 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Rush at MIN 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 50(4:31 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 44.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IOWA 50(5:13 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin; C.Lindenberg at IOW 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 46(5:49 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at IOW 50.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - IOWA 35(6:17 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at IOW 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 34(7:01 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Nubin at IOW 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - MINN 38(7:09 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 36 yards to IOW 26 Center-B.Weeks. C.DeJean returned punt from the IOW 26. Tackled by J.Walley; B.Weeks at IOW 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 36(7:46 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at MIN 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 31(8:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 31. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MIN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(8:53 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at MIN 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:01 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 62 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN 3. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hall at MIN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IOWA 28(9:04 - 1st) D.Stevens 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - IOWA 27(10:19 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to MIN 27. Catch made by S.LaPorta at MIN 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Sori-Marin at MIN 20.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 21(10:19 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to MIN 27 for -6 yards. S.Petras FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-S.Petras at MIN 27. Tackled by MIN at MIN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(10:25 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|+58 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(11:07 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 21. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 21. Gain of 58 yards. Tackled by J.Walley at MIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MINN 41(11:18 - 1st) M.Crawford punts 38 yards to IOW 21 Center-B.Weeks. Downed by B.Bishop.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 39(11:55 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; J.Campbell at MIN 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MINN 38(12:35 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MIN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 34(13:09 - 1st) T.Potts rushed to MIN 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; J.Waggoner at MIN 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 31(14:06 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at MIN 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 24(14:31 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 24. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at MIN 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell; Q.Schulte at MIN 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(14:55 - 1st) M.Ibrahim rushed to MIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MIN 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 55 yards from IOW 35 to the MIN 10. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Entringer at MIN 22.
-
GAST
JMAD
34
42
4th 10:02 ESP+
-
HOU
ECU
35
3
4th 7:03 ESP+
-
15KSTATE
WVU
47
25
4th 12:42 ESP+
-
NAL
MEMP
0
59
4th 10:38 ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ
31
6
4th 13:36 PACN
-
23OREGST
ARIZST
31
7
4th 9:38 ESP2
-
BC
18ND
0
44
3rd 8:54 NBC
-
ODU
APLST
0
27
3rd 1:59 ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
7
28
2nd 2:22 ESP+
-
LAMON
TROY
0
20
2nd 0:46 ESP+
-
LATECH
CHARLO
7
10
2nd 1:14 ESP3
-
MIAMI
9CLEM
0
21
2nd 1:23 ESPN
-
24NCST
LVILLE
3
10
2nd 1:58
-
2OHIOST
MD
10
6
2nd 8:55 ABC
-
11PSU
RUT
14
10
2nd 9:03 BTN
-
SALA
USM
10
10
2nd 3:51 NFLN
-
TEXAS
KANSAS
24
0
2nd 4:45 FS1
-
1UGA
UK
6
0
2nd 0:15 CBS
-
UTTCH
BYU
13
14
2nd 5:28 ESP3
-
25CINCY
TEMPLE
14
0
2nd 14:29 ESPU
-
FIU
UTEP
0
14
2nd 11:57 ESP+
-
IOWA
MINN
10
0
2nd 13:46 FOX
-
WKY
AUBURN
0
10
2nd 13:22 SECN
-
ARKST
TXSTSM
0
050 O/U
-6
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
GATECH
13UNC
0
063 O/U
-21
Sat 5:30pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
CAL
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
MRSHL
GAS
0
052.5 O/U
+7
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
5TENN
SC
0
066.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXTECH
IOWAST
0
047.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
14MISS
ARK
0
067.5 O/U
+1.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
MIZZOU
0
046.5 O/U
-29
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
22OKLAST
OKLA
0
067.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CUSE
WAKE
0
058.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
16UCLA
0
077 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
COLO
17WASH
0
061.5 O/U
-30.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
AF
0
043 O/U
-21.5
Sat 9:00pm FS2
-
UAB
6LSU
0
050.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 9:00pm ESP2
-
SJST
UTAHST
0
051 O/U
-1
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
FRESNO
NEVADA
0
054 O/U
+22.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
10UTAH
12OREG
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
056.5 O/U
+11
Sat 11:00pm
-
BGREEN
TOLEDO
42
35
Final ESPU
-
OHIO
BALLST
32
18
Final ESP2
-
EMICH
KENTST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
NILL
29
23
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CMICH
12
10
Final ESPU
-
SMU
21TULANE
24
59
Final ESPN
-
SFLA
TULSA
42
48
Final ESP2
-
SDGST
NMEX
34
10
Final FS1
-
NAVY
20UCF
17
14
Final ESP2
-
AP
8BAMA
0
34
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
PITT
26
28
Final ACCN
-
ETNST
MISSST
7
56
Final ESP+
-
FLA
VANDY
24
31
Final SECN
-
ILL
3MICH
17
19
Final ABC
-
IND
MICHST
39
31
Final/2OT BTN
-
NWEST
PURDUE
9
17
Final FS1
-
4TCU
BAYLOR
29
28
Final FOX
-
UCONN
ARMY
17
34
Final CBSSN
-
UL
19FSU
17
49
Final
-
UMASS
TXAM
3
20
Final ESP+
-
VATECH
LIB
23
22
Final ESP+
-
WISC
NEB
15
14
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
RICE
41
7
Final ESP+
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
UVA
0
0