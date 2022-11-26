Drive Chart
ARMY
UMASS

UMASS
1 Pass
1 Rush
24 YDS
0:53 POS
+21 YD
2ND & 7 UMASS 33
13:25
B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 30
13:44
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at UMASS 33.
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
1:16 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 ARMY 31
13:55
B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to UMASS 30 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 ARMY 30
14:13
J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; J.Mackie at ARM 31.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 ARMY 26
14:32
J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARM 30.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 25
15:00
M.Johnson rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 26.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
C.Kolodziey kicks yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
1:17 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 9 ARMY 27
0:18
H.Reed rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at ARM 32.
-3 YD
2ND & 6 ARMY 30
1:03
J.Jones rushed to ARM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin M.Cushnie at ARM 27.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 26
1:17
J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 30.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:57
Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 2:05
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
71
yds
5:40
pos
27
7
Point After TD 11:05
Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:05
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
50
yds
2:37
pos
20
7
Point After TD 14:53
Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 14:53
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 27 yards. T.Tyler for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
77
yds
1:49
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:54
Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:54
J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 10 yards. J.Buchanan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
35
yds
2:06
pos
6
7
Point After TD 10:48
C.Carson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:38
G.Campiotti rushed to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. G.Campiotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
4:12
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 10
Rushing 8 5
Passing 2 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-8 2-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 257 178
Total Plays 33 35
Avg Gain 7.8 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 190 71
Rush Attempts 31 20
Avg Rush Yards 6.1 3.6
Yards Passing 67 107
Comp. - Att. 2-2 9-15
Yards Per Pass 33.5 6.1
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-10
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.0 3-39.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Army West Point 4-6 7210-28
Massachusetts 1-10 700-7
Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium Amherst, MA
 67 PASS YDS 107
190 RUSH YDS 71
257 TOTAL YDS 178
Army West Point
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tyler  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 67 0 0 381.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 250 2 1 191.8
T. Tyler 2/2 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Tyler  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 101 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 499 9
T. Tyler 11 101 3 27
M. Johnson  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 104 1
M. Johnson 6 49 0 32
J. Buchanan  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 286 4
J. Buchanan 5 28 1 10
H. Reed  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 179 2
H. Reed 2 9 0 5
J. Jones  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 307 7
J. Jones 4 6 0 4
T. Riley  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 430 2
T. Riley 1 3 0 3
N. Alexander  38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Alexander 1 2 0 2
B. Murphy  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 224 2
B. Murphy 2 -5 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lingenfelter  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
J. Lingenfelter 1 1 44 0 44
I. Alston  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 262 1
I. Alston 1 1 23 0 23
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. DiDomenico  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
M. DiDomenico 3-3 0.0 0
C. Jones  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
C. Frey  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Frey 3-0 1.0 0
A. Carter II  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Carter II 2-0 0.0 0
I. Morris  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Morris 2-0 0.0 0
C. O'Gara  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. O'Gara 2-0 0.0 0
M. Broughton  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Broughton 2-2 0.0 0
J. Ciarlo  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ciarlo 1-0 0.0 0
T. Komorowski  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Komorowski 1-1 0.0 0
S. Jones  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hill  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
A. Hill 1-3 0.0 0
J. Moore  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lowin  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Lowin 1-1 0.0 0
K. Crummie  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Crummie 1-0 0.0 0
B. Meek  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Meek 0-1 0.0 0
K. Bonsu  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Bonsu 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Maretzki  15 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/7 34/36
Q. Maretzki 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Boehlke  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
30 0 0
B. Boehlke 2 40.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 107 0 0 119.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.6% 646 2 6 87.5
B. Olson 9/15 107 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
145 526 3
E. Merriweather 5 48 0 17
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 282 1
K. Adams 8 11 0 9
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 193 2
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 9 0 5
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 390 2
G. Campiotti 1 2 1 2
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 41 0
B. Olson 3 1 0 19
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Sullivan-Brown  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 325 2
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 4 34 0 11
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 21 0
E. Merriweather 1 1 27 0 27
I. Ross  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 163 1
I. Ross 4 3 25 0 19
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 364 1
G. Johnson III 1 1 21 0 21
J. Pallotta  14 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pallotta 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Rudolph  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Rudolph 4-0 0.0 0
J. Mackie  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mackie 4-3 0.0 0
B. Wooden  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
B. Wooden 3-2 0.0 0
T. Powell  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Powell 3-1 0.0 0
C. Mathurin  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Mahoney 1-1 0.0 0
G. Johnson  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-2 0.0 0
A. Alexander  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Alexander 1-0 0.0 0
U. Ezewike  52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Ezewike 1-0 0.0 0
N. Logan  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Logan 1-0 0.0 0
M. Cushnie  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Cushnie 1-3 0.0 0
T. Davis  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
M. Bradley  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Bradley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
13/18 12/12
C. Carson 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
76 0 0
C. Kolodziey 3 39.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 42 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 ARMY 25 2:00 3 7 Punt
6:00 UMASS 35 2:06 5 35 TD
1:42 ARMY 23 1:49 4 77 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 ARMY 50 2:37 5 50 TD
7:37 ARMY 29 5:40 10 71 TD
1:17 ARMY 26 1:17 3 6 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 1:16 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 4:12 9 78 TD
8:48 UMASS 27 2:48 5 4 Fumble
3:50 UMASS 25 2:12 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 UMASS 18 1:11 3 0 Punt
11:05 UMASS 25 3:28 8 46 Fumble
1:57 UMASS 25 0:40 5 10 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 UMASS 30 0:53 2 24

MASS
Minutemen

Result Play
+21 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 33
(13:25 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30
(13:44 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at UMASS 33.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:16 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 31
(13:55 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to UMASS 30 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 30
(14:13 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; J.Mackie at ARM 31.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 26
(14:32 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARM 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - End of Half (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 27
(0:18 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at ARM 32.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 30
(1:03 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin M.Cushnie at ARM 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 26
(1:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 30.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (5 plays, 10 yards, 0:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - UMASS 35
(1:22 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to ARM 26 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
-2 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 37
(1:31 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UMASS 35.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UMASS 37
(1:34 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(1:43 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter B.Meek at UMASS 37.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32
(1:51 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 41.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(1:57 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at UMASS 32.
Kickoff
(1:57 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 71 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:57 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 1
(2:08 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2
(3:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Bradley at UMASS 1.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 1
(4:10 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 2.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 5
(4:21 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike at UMASS 1.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 10
(4:52 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 5.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12
(6:01 - 2nd) N.Alexander rushed to UMASS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 10.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 18
(6:13 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph G.Johnson at UMASS 12.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 24
(6:32 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27
(7:21 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson J.Mahoney at UMASS 24.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 29
(7:37 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 29. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at ARM 29. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 27.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Fumble (8 plays, 46 yards, 3:28 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 28
(7:55 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by I.Ross at ARM 28. Gain of -1 yards. I.Ross FUMBLES forced by M.DiDomenico. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-C.Jones at ARM 29. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 29.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 28
(8:24 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter T.Komorowski at ARM 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 28
(9:04 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
+19 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 47
(9:13 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARM 28 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Morris at ARM 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48
(10:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Frey at ARM 47.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(10:24 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Morris M.DiDomenico at UMASS 48.
+8 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29
(10:36 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 29. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(11:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at UMASS 29.
Kickoff
(11:05 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 50 yards, 2:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:05 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4
(11:20 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 8
(12:21 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie J.Wallace at UMASS 4.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11
(13:14 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie J.Mackie at UMASS 8.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23
(13:27 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 11.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50
(13:42 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 23 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 23.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 18
(13:56 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 32 yards to ARM 50 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 18
(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 18
(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 18
(14:40 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 18.
Kickoff
(14:53 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams K.Crummie at UMASS 18.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 77 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:53 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 27 yards. T.Tyler for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 41
(0:34 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45
(1:21 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin J.Mackie at UMASS 41.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23
(1:42 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 45 for 32 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 45.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 31
(1:51 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 46 yards to ARM 23 Center-UMASS. Downed by S.Faustin.
+8 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 23
(2:29 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie M.DiDomenico at UMASS 31.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 28
(2:29 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Sullivan-Brown False Start 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 27
(3:18 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Komorowski A.Hill at UMASS 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(3:54 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Frey A.Hill at UMASS 27.
Kickoff
(3:54 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 35 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:54 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 10
(4:12 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 10 yards. J.Buchanan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 10
(4:50 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Powell at UMASS 10.
+23 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 33
(5:06 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by I.Alston at UMASS 33. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rudolph B.Wooden at UMASS 10. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Rudolph Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
-5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 28
(5:41 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to UMASS 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35
(6:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Fumble (5 plays, 4 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
-9 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 44
(6:25 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 35 for -9 yards. B.Olson FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-F.Voyne at UMASS 35. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 35.
Penalty
3 & 1 - UMASS 49
(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Vasher False Start 5 yards accepted.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 42
(7:31 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.DiDomenico at UMASS 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40
(8:14 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 42.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 27
(8:14 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 9 yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by M.Broughton. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Gibson at UMASS 40. Tackled by ARM at UMASS 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 27
(8:48 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.

ARMY
Black Knights
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - ARMY 32
(8:56 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to UMASS 27 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 26
(9:37 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden G.Johnson at ARM 32.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARMY 31
(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-J.Lingenfelter False Start 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 25
(10:16 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Davis B.Wooden at ARM 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25
(10:48 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at ARM 25.
Kickoff
(10:48 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 64 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM 1. Fair catch by B.Murphy.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 78 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:48 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 2
(11:00 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. G.Campiotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 2
(11:02 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Pallotta.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 5
(11:20 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-ARM at ARM 2. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 2.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 22
(12:40 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 5 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Moore M.Broughton at ARM 5.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(12:51 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 22.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46
(13:17 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 46. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 35.
+27 YD
3 & 16 - UMASS 19
(13:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico M.Broughton at UMASS 46.
+3 YD
2 & 19 - UMASS 16
(14:22 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones L.Lowin at UMASS 19.
Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UMASS 16 for -9 yards (C.Frey)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
