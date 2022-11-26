Drive Chart
|
|
|ARMY
|UMASS
UMASS
1 Pass
1 Rush
24 YDS
0:53 POS
+21 YD
2ND & 7 UMASS 33
13:25
B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 30
13:44
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at UMASS 33.
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
1:16 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 ARMY 31
13:55
B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to UMASS 30 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 ARMY 30
14:13
J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; J.Mackie at ARM 31.
+4 YD
2ND & 9 ARMY 26
14:32
J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARM 30.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 25
15:00
M.Johnson rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 26.
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
C.Kolodziey kicks yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
ARMY
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
1:17 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 9 ARMY 27
0:18
H.Reed rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at ARM 32.
-3 YD
2ND & 6 ARMY 30
1:03
J.Jones rushed to ARM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin M.Cushnie at ARM 27.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 ARMY 26
1:17
J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 30.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 2:05
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
71
yds
5:40
pos
27
7
Touchdown 11:05
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
50
yds
2:37
pos
20
7
Touchdown 14:53
T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 27 yards. T.Tyler for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
77
yds
1:49
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:54
J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 10 yards. J.Buchanan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
35
yds
2:06
pos
6
7
Touchdown 10:38
G.Campiotti rushed to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. G.Campiotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
78
yds
4:12
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|10
|Rushing
|8
|5
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-8
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|257
|178
|Total Plays
|33
|35
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|71
|Rush Attempts
|31
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.1
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|67
|107
|Comp. - Att.
|2-2
|9-15
|Yards Per Pass
|33.5
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.0
|3-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|107
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|257
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|2/2
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|11
|101
|3
|27
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|6
|49
|0
|32
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|5
|28
|1
|10
|
H. Reed 39 RB
|H. Reed
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Alexander 38 RB
|N. Alexander
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lingenfelter 88 TE
|J. Lingenfelter
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Frey 99 DL
|C. Frey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Morris 17 DB
|I. Morris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Gara 54 LB
|C. O'Gara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Komorowski 93 DL
|T. Komorowski
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crummie 46 LB
|K. Crummie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Meek 94 DL
|B. Meek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|2
|40.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|9/15
|107
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|5
|48
|0
|17
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|8
|11
|0
|9
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|3
|1
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|8
|4
|34
|0
|11
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|4
|3
|25
|0
|19
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Pallotta 14 TE
|J. Pallotta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Alexander 34 LB
|A. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 S
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|3
|39.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 33(13:25 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(13:44 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at UMASS 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 31(13:55 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to UMASS 30 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(14:13 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; J.Mackie at ARM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(14:32 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARM 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 27(0:18 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at ARM 32.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 30(1:03 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin M.Cushnie at ARM 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(1:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - UMASS 35(1:22 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to ARM 26 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 37(1:31 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UMASS 35.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UMASS 37(1:34 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(1:43 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter B.Meek at UMASS 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32(1:51 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:57 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at UMASS 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 1(2:08 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2(3:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Bradley at UMASS 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 1(4:10 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 2.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 5(4:21 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike at UMASS 1.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 10(4:52 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(6:01 - 2nd) N.Alexander rushed to UMASS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 18(6:13 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph G.Johnson at UMASS 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 24(6:32 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(7:21 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson J.Mahoney at UMASS 24.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(7:37 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 29. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at ARM 29. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 27.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 28(7:55 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by I.Ross at ARM 28. Gain of -1 yards. I.Ross FUMBLES forced by M.DiDomenico. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-C.Jones at ARM 29. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 28(8:24 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter T.Komorowski at ARM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(9:04 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 47(9:13 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARM 28 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Morris at ARM 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(10:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Frey at ARM 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(10:24 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Morris M.DiDomenico at UMASS 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(10:36 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 29. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(11:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at UMASS 29.
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4(11:20 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 8(12:21 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie J.Wallace at UMASS 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11(13:14 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie J.Mackie at UMASS 8.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(13:27 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 11.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(13:42 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 23 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:56 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 32 yards to ARM 50 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(14:40 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 18.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams K.Crummie at UMASS 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 27 yards. T.Tyler for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 41(0:34 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(1:21 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin J.Mackie at UMASS 41.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(1:42 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 45 for 32 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 31(1:51 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 46 yards to ARM 23 Center-UMASS. Downed by S.Faustin.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 23(2:29 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie M.DiDomenico at UMASS 31.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 28(2:29 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Sullivan-Brown False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 27(3:18 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Komorowski A.Hill at UMASS 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:54 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Frey A.Hill at UMASS 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 10(4:12 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 10 yards. J.Buchanan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(4:50 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Powell at UMASS 10.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 33(5:06 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by I.Alston at UMASS 33. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rudolph B.Wooden at UMASS 10. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Rudolph Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 28(5:41 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to UMASS 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(6:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
|Result
|Play
|-9 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 44(6:25 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 35 for -9 yards. B.Olson FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-F.Voyne at UMASS 35. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 35.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UMASS 49(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Vasher False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 42(7:31 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.DiDomenico at UMASS 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(8:14 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 27(8:14 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 9 yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by M.Broughton. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Gibson at UMASS 40. Tackled by ARM at UMASS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(8:48 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARMY 32(8:56 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to UMASS 27 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 26(9:37 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden G.Johnson at ARM 32.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARMY 31(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-J.Lingenfelter False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:16 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Davis B.Wooden at ARM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:48 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at ARM 25.
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 64 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM 1. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 2(11:00 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. G.Campiotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 2(11:02 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Pallotta.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 5(11:20 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-ARM at ARM 2. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 2.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 22(12:40 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 5 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Moore M.Broughton at ARM 5.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(12:51 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 22.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(13:17 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 46. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 35.
|+27 YD
3 & 16 - UMASS 19(13:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico M.Broughton at UMASS 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - UMASS 16(14:22 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones L.Lowin at UMASS 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UMASS 16 for -9 yards (C.Frey)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
