The 2026 NFL regular season is right around the corner, and it's about time we start evaluating lineups around the league. The Seattle Seahawks were not expected to win the Super Bowl in dominant fashion last year, but the emergence of this Mike Macdonald "Dark Side" defense and the breakout campaign from Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba took Seattle from playoff hopeful to best team in the league. Which team will surprise in 2026?

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and Tyler Sullivan recently took the temperature of where every roster in the NFL clocks in -- on paper. They also identified one good aspect of the starting lineup one bad aspect, and one lingering question. Here are their rankings for the top half of the league -- from 16-1. And in case you missed it, roster No. 32-17 is available here.

16. Green Bay Packers

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The good: Quarterback -- Jordan Love continues to fly under the radar when we talk about elite quarterbacks in the NFL. The Packers signal caller tossed 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions last season. Only he and Matthew Stafford recorded at least nine wins, 20 passing touchdowns and fewer than 12 interceptions in each of the last three seasons. Love was also sensational last postseason, albeit in a wild card loss to Chicago. There, he threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.

The bad: Pass rusher -- Micah Parsons' knee is the only reason this category qualifies. The All-Pro pass rusher is expected to miss the first chunk of the season as he continues to rehab his torn ACL, and it's unclear how the group will hold up in his absence. In the four full games without Parsons last season, Green Bay was 0-4, allowed more touchdowns per game, and, for this conversation, saw their sack numbers cut by nearly two-thirds (from 2.4 sacks per game with Parsons to 1.0 without him). Fellow Packers edge rusher Lukas Van Ness has recorded just 8.5 sacks over his three-year career. They did select Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton in the fourth round, but it's hard to expect him to be a major contributor right out of the gate.

The question: Wide receiver -- Green Bay tidied up its receiver room, letting Romeo Doubs walk in free agency while trading Dontayvion Wicks to the Eagles. They then signed Christian Watson and Jayden Reed to extensions, and they -- along with 2025 first-rounder Matthew Golden -- are set to be the pillars of the passing game at the position. On paper, that's a solid trio, but some of them have struggled to stay healthy. Watson has yet to play a full season (10 games played in 2025), and Reed was limited to seven games last season. If they can manage to stay healthy, the ceiling for the group is quite high, but that's a big if.

15. Los Angeles Chargers

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The good: Offensive tackle -- You saw just how vital to the operation both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are to the Chargers when they were out of the lineup last season. When healthy, this is arguably the best tackle duo in the NFL. Slater missed last season due to a torn patellar tendon, but was coming off a 2024 season when he gave up just eight quarterback hits and was beaten just 1.2% of the time. Meanwhile, the Chargers went 5-1 last season with Alt and then just 6-6 after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in November. No one will be happier to see them return in 2026 than Justin Herbert, who was hit a league-high 129 times last year.

The bad: Center -- L.A. signed Tyler Biadasz to a three-year, $30 million deal to replace Bradley Bozeman, but the 28-year-old recently suffered a torn ACL that'll put him on the shelf for the entire season. That throws the center position into a state of disarray for the Chargers. Second-round pick Jake Slaughter started at center at Florida, but was planning to transition to guard at the NFL level. Now, he may need to revert to his old position, which then forces the Chargers to make even more changes along the interior.

The question: Tight end -- On paper, this is a fun room. Oronde Gadsden burst onto the scene as a fifth-round rookie last year, including a 164-yard performance in Week 7. He could be a Year 2 breakout candidate, but the Chargers also have veterans David Njoku and Charlie Kolar, whom they signed in free agency. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has featured tight ends in his previous stops, and with the Chargers' receiver room a bit thin, they could be a notable piece to the passing attack.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

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The good: Wide receiver -- This placement is contingent on Brian Thomas Jr. bouncing back. He exploded for 87 receptions, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, but caught just 48 passes for 707 yards and two touchdowns in Year 2. His struggles forced the Jacksonville Jaguars to trade for Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, and he was a godsend for this offense. The former Raider led the Jaguars in targets (61), receptions (42) and receiving yards (483) from Weeks 10-18 last season! Parker Washington also had a breakout year with 847 yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions. Maybe rookies Josh Cameron and CJ Williams could be sprinkled in along with Travis Hunter in 2026. This is a strong group.

The bad: Running back -- It seems like Jaguars fans are optimistic about their running back room, but I'm not there yet. Jacksonville allowed Travis Etienne Jr. to walk in free agency, and is hoping Bhayshul Tuten and free-agent addition Chris Rodriguez Jr. can replace his production. Tuten recorded 386 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns as a rookie last year, while Rodriguez has averaged about 300 yards rushing per season in his career. If Trevor Lawrence's offense can't run the football, the Jaguars will take a step backward.

The question: Travis Hunter -- The Jaguars' former No. 2 overall pick is listed as a starting cornerback and second-string wide receiver on their depth chart. He was a controversial selection since Jacksonville had to trade up for him, and also had to figure out where to play him. General manager James Gladstone proudly proclaimed Hunter would play on both sides of the ball, as he is "a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged." However, Hunter played in just seven games as a rookie before being shut down with an LCL injury. So, will Hunter prove to be a legitimate starting cornerback if he's also going to play some wide receiver? How much can he bolster the passing game? Will he morph into the generational player Gladstone believes he is?

13. Dallas Cowboys

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The good: Wide receiver -- The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Lamb's 5,379 yards receiving over the last four seasons rank third in the NFL, while Pickens ranked third in the league in receiving last year with 1,429 yards. Ryan Flournoy is a solid No. 3 and has been good for one 100-yard receiving game a year, while KaVontae Turpin, Jonathan Mingo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are listed as the reserves. Keep an eye on Camden Brown as well. The undrafted wideout out of Georgia Southern has been a training camp darling and caught three passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' first preseason game.

The bad: Offensive tackle -- The interior of the Cowboys' offensive line is solid, but the same can't be said for the starting offensive tackles. Tyler Guyton is battling Nate Thomas at left tackle, while Terence Steele is slated to start on the right side. Guyton, the former first-round pick who registered an abysmal 49.9 pass-blocking grade according to PFF, is expected to win the left tackle job and has, by all accounts, had a great offseason and training camp. As for Steele, he also struggled in pass protection last season and was recently called out by Brian Schottenheimer to be more consistent.

The question: Pass rush -- The Cowboys had the worst scoring defense in the NFL last season, allowing 30.1 points per game. What will help the Cowboys' defense improve is a stronger pass rush, and there's reason for optimism. Dallas traded for Rashan Gary, has Donovan Ezeiruaku entering Year 2, drafted Malachi Lawrence in the first round, and added future Hall of Famer Von Miller. I wonder if the Cowboys' pass rush is the X-factor for this defense reaching its ceiling.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

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The good: Quarterback -- The Cincinnati Bengals have arguably the best quarterback room in the NFL. There's Joe Burrow, who ranks top five in NFL history in completion percentage, passing yards per game, and TD-INT ratio, and has the second-most passing touchdowns per 17 games (34.7) all time behind Patrick Mahomes. He's the only quarterback to ever register a 100+ passer rating and make zero playoff starts in a three-season span. Old man Joe Flacco has proven to be a great backup quarterback at this stage of his career. In his second start with the Bengals last season, which came against the rival Steelers, Flacco threw for 342 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and registered his 30th career game-winning drive.

The bad: Linebacker -- Last season's off-ball linebackers were bad, but there's reason to be interested in the trajectory of Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. Knight recorded 106 tackles, three sacks, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in his first NFL season, while Carter also reached 106 tackles to go along with four passes defensed and one interception. These guys were baptized by fire in 2025, and it may pay some dividends in 2026.

"You guys know how I feel about them -- love them," Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden said earlier this month. "I stood on the table for them."

The question: Pass rush — We could put the entire "defense" here, but the pass rush stands out. Trey Hendrickson is gone, so Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart, Boye Mafe and Cashius Howell have to step up. Murphy and Mafe are listed as the first-teamers right now, but expect all of these guys to play. Murphy, Stewart and Mafe have combined for 29.5 career sacks. Hendrickson recorded 39 sacks by himself over the last three seasons.

11. Kansas City Chiefs

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The good: Quarterback -- Yes, Patrick Mahomes is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but are we really going to doubt him? He might not be in his full form if/when he begins the season for Kansas City, but an 80% Mahomes is still better than more than half the quarterbacks in the NFL. When No. 15 is on the field, the Chiefs have a Super Bowl ceiling.

The bad: Offensive tackle -- Josh Simmons is slated to start at left tackle for Kansas City. Talent-wise, the former first-round pick has plenty of upside. However, he's a bit unproven after being limited to eight games last year due to injury. When he was on the field, he surrendered two sacks and 18 pressures. Meanwhile, Jaylon Moore is earmarked for right tackle after moving on from Jawaan Taylor. Moore has never been a full-time starter along the offensive line in his career. In 15 games played (six starts) in spot appearances for K.C. last year, he let up three sacks and 23 pressures.

The question: Wide receiver -- The Chiefs invested at receiver over the past few years, but haven't seen great returns. Xavier Worthy, their first-round pick in 2024, hasn't lived up to his draft billing, and Rashee Rice has dealt with durability issues along with off-the-field concerns. If Rice can stay on the field and out of trouble, he's an X-factor to the offense that will make the position group far more formidable.

10. San Francisco 49ers

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The good: Quarterback -- Brock Purdy remains one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. His 104.0 career passer rating is the highest all time (min. 1,000 attempts), and his yards per attempt average of 8.6 is second all time. Last season, 58.3% of his throws on third and fourth down went for first downs. That's the highest rate by any quarterback in the last 35 seasons. On top of having an elite option atop the depth chart in Purdy, Mac Jones has proven to be arguably the best backup in the NFL. When Purdy missed time last season, Jones stepped in and led the Niners to a 5-3 record.

The bad: Wide receiver -- It's not that the wide receiver room is bad per se, but they do raise some concerns. Mike Evans signed with San Francisco this offseason, but the former Buccaneers wideout has a long history of injuries and has been dealing with a hamstring in the preseason. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel, who recently rejoined the team in training camp, also has a lot of tread on his tires. Ditto for veteran Christian Kirk. Those are all new faces trying to immerse themselves in the offense and prove they still have something left in the tank. Second-round rookie De'Zhaun Stribling has impressed this summer, but depending on him to carry the load of the passing game at his position seems lofty. There are simply durability concerns with the veterans in this room that make us a bit uneasy.

The question: Pass rush -- Injuries demolished the pass rush group last season, and the 49ers finished dead last in total sacks (20). Naturally, the return of Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams will help improve those numbers, but they'll also need help from the interior. San Francisco's defensive tackles ranked last in sacks and pressures last season. They traded for former Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who ranks third among defensive tackles in pressures (112) over the last two seasons. If his arrival can help provide interior pressure as the recouping edge rushers return to form, they should get back to being a fearsome pass rush.

9. Detroit Lions

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The good: Running back -- Detroit just made Jahmyr Gibbs the highest-paid running back in the NFL and for good reason. The former first-round pick is a lightning rod out of the backfield and is primed for even more work after the Lions traded David Montgomery to the Texans this offseason. Even with a timeshare, Gibbs' 49 career touchdowns are the most in the first three seasons of a player in NFL history. He's also averaging 5.9 yards per touch over that stretch, which is tied for the second-highest by a player since 1970 (min. 750 touches). Gibbs is primed for what could be a record-setting year in 2026.

The bad: Secondary -- Injuries and off-the-field issues have put a huge dent in this group. At the corner, the Lions are without 2024 first-round pick Terrion Arnold, as they released him after he was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery. That leaves Rock Ya-Sin eyeing a starting role at corner, while D.J. Reed looks to rebound after an injury-filled season in 2025, which limited him to eight games. Meanwhile, the safety position remains in flux with Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) coming back from injuries.

The question: Right tackle -- The Lions selected Blake Miller with the No. 17 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft, and he's eyed as the Week 1 starter on the right side. This comes after Taylor Decker requested his release this offseason, prompting Penei Sewell to move to left tackle to replace him. Miller allowed just two sacks last season at Clemson in 504 pass-blocking snaps. If he can translate quickly to the NFL, it'll help Detroit's offensive line keep Jared Goff upright.

8. Houston Texans

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The good: Defensive line -- We could really just post the defense as a whole here. The Houston Texans have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, headlined by a dynamic duo of pass rushers with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. In fact, they have the most sacks (50.0) by a duo of teammates since 2024. Anderson is the highest-paid pass rusher in the league and a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. Hunter, on the other hand, has reached double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons, including 15 in 2025. Houston also brought back former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to work in as a rotational piece.

Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai are solid defensive tackles, but keep an eye on second-round pick Kayden McDonald. This is a run-stuffing interior playmaker that should contribute immediately.

The bad: Offensive line -- It was tough to find "the bad" for the Texans, and there's actually some level of optimism around Houston's offensive line. Former second-round pick Aireontae Ersery is expected to play left tackle, free agent addition Wyatt Teller should be left guard, rookie Keylan Rutledge fits in at center, there's Ed Ingram at right guard, and then either Trent Brown or Braden Smith at right tackle. If the offensive line is improved from last year, Houston is going to be a scary team to face.

The question: Quarterback -- C.J. Stroud is the ultimate question in Houston. He's averaged just 218.3 passing yards per game over the last two seasons after averaging an NFL-high 273.9 passing yards per game as a rookie. The Texans' quarterback held this team back last year. If Stroud can return to that 2023 form, Houston could hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February. He's got the defense and weaponry around him to bounce back.

7. Buffalo Bills

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The good: Quarterback -- We're not going to get cute here. Buffalo's greatest strength remains Josh Allen. The former NFL MVP is arguably the top quarterback in the NFL and registered a 102.2 passer rating last season despite lackluster play at receiver (more on that below). That also doesn't account for the damage he does with his legs, making him truly one of the game's biggest cheat codes. So long as No. 17 is available, Buffalo has a Super Bowl ceiling.

The bad: Linebacker -- Terrel Bernard has struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of seasons, while Dorian Williams has been a spot starter. Those two -- along with the rest of the Buffalo front -- will be tasked with improving what was an abysmal run defense last season. In 2025, the Bills ranked 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (136.2), 30th in yards allowed per rush (5.1), and tied for last in rushing touchdowns allowed (24).

The question: Wide receiver -- The Bills wide receiver room has struggled since the trade of Stefon Diggs. Since 2024, the unit ranked in the bottom half of the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. This offseason, they looked to rectify that by trading for DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Joe Brady has familiarity with Moore from their days in Carolina. If Moore is as advertised, it could help take Buffalo's offense to a new level. If not, they could find themselves in a similar spot they've been in over the last two seasons.

6. New England Patriots

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The good: Quarterback -- It's hard to ignore the brilliance that Drake Maye put together in 2025. The former No. 3 overall pick catapulted himself into the MVP race and the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth. Last year, he led the league in completion percentage (72.0%) and yards per attempt (8.9). Maye is now regarded as one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league. Behind him, Tommy DeVito is a quality backup with starting experience.

The bad: Edge rushers -- New England was serviceable at pressuring the quarterback last season, notching a 38.5% pressure rate that ranked 12th in the league. While Milton Williams and Christian Barmore are a strength on the interior, there are concerns about the Patriots' ability to pressure off the edge. Harold Landry III has been sidelined throughout camp due to injury, leaving his availability in doubt. Dre'Mont Jones signed in free agency to help replace K'Lavon Chaisson, who signed with Washington. The X factor of this group could be second-round rookie Gabe Jacas. As it stands, however, this area of defense may be lacking.

The question: Offensive line -- Maye was battered last postseason due to poor play along the offensive line. Specifically, first-round rookie Will Campbell struggled mightily at left tackle down the stretch, albeit while dealing with an injury. As he returns to full strength, New England's offensive line is arguably the central factor in whether they'll again push for the playoffs, and there have been some changes to the interior. Jared Wilson is moving from left guard to center, while Alijah Vera-Tucker slots in at his old post. The team did draft tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round, but he'll likely begin his rookie season as a swing tackle behind Campbell and veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

5. Baltimore Ravens

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The good: Safety -- Kyle Hamilton is a budding superstar at safety and already has three All-Pro nods (including a first team in 2025) entering his age-25 season. With Jesse Minter (who coached Derwin James in Los Angeles) now installed as head coach, Hamilton could take another leap. Meanwhile, Malaki Starks is looking at a Year 2 jump after the 2025 first-round pick started 15 games over the regular season and posted two interceptions.

The bad: Center -- Tyler Linderbaum signed with the Raiders in free agency, leaving a big hole in the middle of Baltimore's offensive line. At the moment, Ethan Pocic seems earmarked for the job, but the 31-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign where he tore his Achilles in Week 14.

The question: Tight end -- Isaiah Likely followed John Harbaugh to New York, signing with the Giants in free agency. That has the bulk of the targets turning back to veteran Mark Andrews in the tight end room. Andrews is entering his age-31 season after a down year in 2025. In 17 regular-season games, he notched career lows in receiving yards and yards per reception. If he continues to decline, that reduces a key outlet for Lamar Jackson in the passing game.

4. Denver Broncos

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The good: Offensive line -- The Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but does their offensive line get enough credit? All five starters are back for 2026: Garrett Bolles at left tackle, Ben Powers next to him at guard, Luke Wattenberg at center, Quinn Meinerz at right guard, and Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. PFF graded this unit No. 1 in the NFL last season, and they should be right back near the top this year.

The bad: Tight end -- We thought Evan Engram joining the Broncos was a match made in heaven, as he could become Sean Payton's "joker." But Engram recorded just 461 yards receiving and one touchdown last season. The other players behind him on the depth chart include Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins, and Lucas Krull. I'm not expecting the tight end to play a major role in Denver's passing attack as we've seen with other teams in the AFC West.

The question: Running back -- J.K. Dobbins was a solid RB1 for the Broncos last year, averaging a career-high 77.2 rushing yards per game before a Lisfranc injury knocked him out. Staying healthy, of course, has been an issue for him. RJ Harvey became the fifth rookie in NFL history to rush for five touchdowns and catch five touchdowns in a single season, but he wasn't efficient on the ground. Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are also included in this room, but then there's rookie Jonah Coleman. He's built like a bowling ball and oddly elusive. Maybe he plays a legitimate role in Year 1. I'm interested in seeing who really stands out in this running back room.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

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The good: Defensive line -- The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo. Carter is the new highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history ($38 million per year), and his 25 tackles for loss through his first three seasons are the most by a player since Aaron Donald's 57 from 2014-16. Carter has also deflected the second-most passes (13) among defensive tackles since entering the NFL. Davis scored a nice extension of his own this offseason worth $78 million, and he recorded a career-high 72 tackles with 4.5 sacks last year. Ojomo chipped in with his first career six sacks in 2025.

The bad: Safety -- If we had to pick a weakness for Philly, it's probably safety. Cooper DeJean will likely see some time here, but if he's in the slot, it could be Andrew Mukuba and Michael Carter II on the back end. Mukuba was a second-round pick out of Texas last year, and he recorded 46 tackles, three passes defensed, and two interceptions as a rookie before injury ended his season prematurely. Carter, on the other hand, was acquired by Philly at the trade deadline in 2025 and recorded 10 tackles in eight games played.

The question: Wide receiver -- The Eagles added Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Elijah Moore, and Hollywood Brown to replace A.J. Brown. Will it work? Lemon is an effective slot weapon that won the Biletnikoff Award last year. Wicks' production has dipped ever since he recorded 581 yards receiving and four touchdowns as a rookie back in 2023, but can he reach his potential with this change of scenery? Then there's DeVonta Smith, who is Jalen Hurts' new No. 1. He's definitely capable, but how much help will he have?

2. Seattle Seahawks

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The good: Defensive line -- Seattle's defensive line, headlined by Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, was a central piece to their championship run to Super Bowl LX, and it remains a strength heading into 2026. Together, that duo combined for 108 pressures, 35 quarterback hits, and 14 sacks last season. That helped Seattle rank first in the NFL in points allowed per game (17.2), yards allowed per rush (3.7) and third-down defense (32%).

The bad: Running back -- Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left for Kansas City in free agency, which leaves a major hole in the backfield. Zach Charbonnet is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the divisional round, while Seattle added Jadarian Price with the 32nd pick of the draft out of Notre Dame. That leaves the Seahawks' backfield injured and/or inexperienced, albeit with intriguing upside.

The question: WRs behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- Smith-Njigba was otherworldly last season en route to an Offensive Player of the Year award. He piled up a league-leading 1,793 receiving yards on a massive target share. While Smith-Njigba made the most of his opportunity, Seattle will need more from the rest of his position group to be as well-rounded as they can be. Smith-Njigba had a team-high 163 targets, with Cooper Kupp getting the next-highest target share with 70. No receiver had more than 600 yards last season. That's simply too tilted, and all eyes will be on Rashid Shaheed to develop into a true No. 2 option.

1. Los Angeles Rams

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The good: Pass rush -- L.A. made a major splash this offseason by pulling off a blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett. The defending Defensive Player of the Year arrives at SoFi Stadium after setting a new single-season record with 23 sacks in 2025. He joins a pass-rushing group that also features former third-round pick Byron Young, who is coming off a career year where he notched 12 sacks. That also doesn't even factor in the looming return of Aaron Donald.

The bad: Linebacker -- We're splitting hairs a bit when trying to find a weakness for the Rams, who are the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LXI. That said, they are a bit thin at linebacker. Nate Landman and Omar Speights are the penciled-in starters, but there isn't a ton behind them. Grant Stuard, who has just five career starts in 83 regular-season games, is the only notable addition this offseason, inking a two-year, low-money deal this offseason.

The question: Quarterback -- It might seem odd to have the defending NFL MVP Matthew Stafford as a question mark entering 2026, but let's remember the narrative following the veteran quarterback last summer. Because of a nagging back injury, there were concerns about whether he was even going to be ready for the start of the season. The injury ultimately subsided, and Stafford had a tremendous season, but it's a reminder of how quickly things can shift. Stafford is entering his age-38 season and has a history of injuries, so he's worth keeping an eye on.