Arch-rival Washington visits Oregon
The Oregon Ducks moved from No. 8 to No. 6 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings following last Saturday's 49-10 rout of Colorado. To rise even higher, the Ducks likely will have to win out against three tough opponents, and potentially a fourth should they earn a place in the Pac-12 championship game.
The gauntlet starts Saturday afternoon at home in Eugene, Ore., where Autzen Stadium will be rocking when arch-rival No. 25 Washington visits.
The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) start a three-game stretch to end the regular season with home games against Washington and current CFP No. 13 Utah, followed by the annual in-state rivalry matchup at Oregon State.
Oregon has won 15 of the last 17 meetings with Washington, which includes three in a row, and eight of the last nine games in Eugene.
Oregon's rise to prominence on the national scene means Washington, once the dominant program in the region, is not what it once was, although the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) have won three straight and jumped into the CFP Top 25 this week.
The rivalry is such that on Tuesday at Oregon's practice, the Huskies' fight song was played on repeat instead of the typical music used to get the players' spirits up.
"This is one of those weeks that you don't have to give any extra fuel for our players to be excited and ready to roll," Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said this week. "They all understand the significance of this game, how important it is and they're definitely ready to attack."
Lanning also had to deal with speculation of him being a top candidate to return to the Southeastern Conference and head up the Auburn program, with Bryan Harsin recently fired. Lanning told reporters he is very happy at Oregon.
"The grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene," Lanning said. "I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me."
Quarterback Bo Nix spent the week as the third player in conference history to win Offensive Player of the Week in three straight weeks, after leading Oregon over Colorado with two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and his first career receiving touchdown.
For the Huskies, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. might be the transfer with much of the attention on him were it not for Nix. Penix has set several school records this season, including the marks for single-game passing yards (516), completions (36) and total offense (529 yards).
Penix leads the nation in passing yards with 3,232. He has 23 touchdown passes to five interceptions.
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer is in his first year guiding the program, and has come to understand how big the Washington-Oregon rivalry is for fans of both teams.
"I don't know if there's a speaking engagement I've went to where they haven't emphasized how important it is to beat the Ducks," DeBoer said. "It's certainly important. It's going to be fun, because we've put ourselves in a spot where it means something."
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|167
|157
|Total Plays
|24
|25
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|119
|Rush Attempts
|12
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|92
|38
|Comp. - Att.
|9-12
|4-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|38
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|167
|TOTAL YDS
|157
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|9/12
|92
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|6
|53
|1
|16
|
M. Penix Jr. 9 QB
|M. Penix Jr.
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|5
|7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan 11 WR
|J. McMillan
|5
|4
|42
|0
|19
|
R. Odunze 1 WR
|R. Odunze
|2
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Polk 2 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Davis 22 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Adams II 28 RB
|S. Adams II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Moll 9 LB
|K. Moll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tuputala 11 LB
|A. Tuputala
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cook 5 S
|A. Cook
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 2 LB
|C. Bright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perryman 1 CB
|J. Perryman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Culp 83 TE
|D. Culp
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hampton 7 DB
|D. Hampton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Powell 23 CB
|M. Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Turner 20 S
|A. Turner
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smalls 0 LB
|S. Smalls
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bruener 42 LB
|C. Bruener
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ulofoshio 48 LB
|E. Ulofoshio
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McCallister 38 P
|J. McCallister
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|4/7
|38
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|8
|61
|0
|21
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|5
|26
|0
|14
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|43
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|30.5
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Delgado 73 DL
|T. Delgado
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - OREG 17(5:12 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to WAS 9 for 8 yards. WAS ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 19(5:51 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(6:30 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 24(7:03 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 32(7:34 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; E.Ulofoshio at WAS 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 47(8:03 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WASH 10(8:12 - 2nd) J.McCallister punts 37 yards to WAS 47 Center-J.Green. T.Delgado returned punt from the WAS 47. Tackled by J.Green at WAS 47.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASH 10(8:51 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Bassa at WAS 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 1(9:30 - 2nd) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 1. Catch made by J.Polk at WAS 1. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at WAS 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 1(10:10 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to WAS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at WAS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OREG 1(10:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-J.Westover False Start 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(10:15 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 1 for 3 yards. B.Nix FUMBLES forced by WAS. Fumble RECOVERED by WAS-A.Tuputala at WAS 1. Tackled by ORE at WAS 1.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(10:41 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 3 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at WAS 3. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Nix rushed to WAS 4 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at WAS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 13(11:48 - 2nd) B.Nix rushed to WAS 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bright at WAS 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 23(12:19 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 23. Catch made by K.Hutson at WAS 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bruener; T.Letuligasenoa at WAS 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(12:56 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton; S.Smalls at WAS 23.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 46(13:32 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to WAS 25 for 21 yards. Tackled by K.Moll at WAS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 46(13:41 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 40(14:13 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Tuputala at WAS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - OREG 40(14:20 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for D.Thornton.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 34(14:48 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Tuputala at ORE 40.
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) G.Gross kicks 64 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 1. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WAS at ORE 34.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WASH 20(15:00 - 2nd) P.Henry 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Green Holder-J.McCallister. PENALTY on ORE-N.Sewell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - WASH 7(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-P.Henry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - WASH 8(0:05 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at ORE 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 12(0:39 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 12. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 8.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 16(1:24 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 16. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORE 12.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - WASH 31(1:56 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 31. Catch made by J.McMillan at ORE 31. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORE 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - WASH 32(2:31 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to ORE 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dorlus at ORE 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 37(3:16 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to ORE 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; J.Bassa at ORE 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - WASH 50(3:59 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 37 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rogers at ORE 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 44(4:35 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; C.Rogers at WAS 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(5:14 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by J.McMillan at WAS 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at WAS 44.
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - OREG 33(5:19 - 1st) C.Lewis 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREG 25(5:26 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for M.Irving.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - OREG 29(6:04 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 29. Catch made by T.Ferguson at WAS 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moll; A.Turner at WAS 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 25 - OREG 37(6:35 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WAS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Powell at WAS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 22(6:59 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 3 for yards. Tackled by WAS at WAS 3. PENALTY on ORE-J.Powers-Johnson Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(7:19 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WAS 42. Catch made by T.Franklin at WAS 42. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Turner at WAS 22.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 44(7:37 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to WAS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Perryman at WAS 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 49(8:18 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WAS 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Turner; A.Cook at WAS 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 47(8:49 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Hampton at WAS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 47(9:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Powell; A.Tuputala at ORE 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(9:36 - 1st) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by WAS at ORE 47.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) G.Gross kicks 58 yards from WAS 35 to the ORE 7. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by WAS at ORE 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 1st) P.Henry extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - WASH 13(9:41 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE End Zone for 13 yards. W.Taulapapa for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 13(9:46 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for S.Adams.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - WASH 24(10:26 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by R.Odunze at ORE 24. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 13.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WASH 24(11:08 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 24. Catch made by C.Davis at ORE 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 24(11:12 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for D.Culp.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 41(11:43 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to ORE 41. Catch made by D.Culp at ORE 41. Gain of 17 yards. D.Culp ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - WASH 44(12:11 - 1st) M.Penix scrambles to ORE 41 for 15 yards. M.Penix ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - WASH 43(12:55 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to WAS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa at WAS 44.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - WASH 48(13:14 - 1st) PENALTY on WAS-J.Kirkland False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASH 48(13:19 - 1st) M.Penix steps back to pass. M.Penix pass incomplete intended for J.McMillan.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - WASH 42(13:42 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to ORE 42 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 35. PENALTY on WAS-T.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 38(14:16 - 1st) W.Taulapapa rushed to WAS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; J.Bassa at WAS 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WASH 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Penix pass complete to WAS 25. Catch made by R.Odunze at WAS 25. Gain of 13 yards. R.Odunze ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WAS End Zone. Touchback.
