No. 16 UCLA aims for improved Pac-12 standing vs. No. 7 USC
College Football Playoff stakes may be off the table when rivals Southern California and UCLA meet Saturday in Pasadena, Calif.
The No. 16-ranked Bruins still have Pac-12 Conference championship aspirations when they host the No. 7 Trojans.
UCLA (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) stumbled out of realistic playoff contention with its 34-28 loss to Arizona last week. The Bruins surrendered 315 passing yards to Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura.
The task remains difficult this week when the Bruins face Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. The Oklahoma transfer immediately thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation at the beginning of the season and has not relented en route to recording 3,010 passing yards with 31 touchdowns, and another 283 yards on the ground and six rushing scores.
Despite Williams' ability to turn broken plays into positive gains, UCLA coach Chip Kelly said defending the USC quarterback requires a different approach than against de Laura.
"They're two different people. You don't compare Caleb to Jayden," Kelly said at Monday's media availability. "(USC coach Lincoln Riley) runs a different scheme than (the one Arizona coach Jedd Fisch) runs, so our sole focus now is ... (out defense) for what we're going to do against USC."
Slowing USC has been a difficult proposition for most opponents this season.
USC (9-1, 7-1) ranks third in the nation at 42.4 points per game. Despite a sluggish start against struggling Colorado last Friday in which their only points in the first quarter came on defense with a sack for a safety, the Trojans got it in gear to cruise to a 55-17 victory.
The 55 points were USC's most since scoring 66 against Rice in the season opener and marked the Trojans' fourth consecutive contest scoring at least 41 points.
Despite its offensive proficiency over that stretch, last week's blowout was the first in USC's last four games decided by more than a single-possession point margin. The Trojans dropped a 43-42 loss Oct. 15 at Utah for their only loss of the season, kept Arizona at bay in a 45-37 shootout on Oct. 29, and survived a late Cal rally in a 41-35 decision on Nov. 5.
Continuing to successfully navigate a narrow margin for error has USC in contention for both its third Pac-12 Championship Game appearance in six seasons, and the Trojans' first-ever berth in the Playoff.
USC boasts its best record at this juncture in the season since 2008. Maintaining its current pace depends in part on limiting UCLA's own prolific offense and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
"He was impressive from the jump. He really was," said Riley, who faced Thompson-Robinson in 2018 and 2019 while the head coach at Oklahoma.
"You could tell he had some real ability there at a young age. ... A talented player like him and being coached by the guys that are coaching him, it's no surprise that he has (improved)."
Thompson-Robinson passed for 349 yards with four touchdowns and rushed for another two scores in UCLA's 62-33 win at USC last season.
A win on Saturday would keep alive the Bruins' hope of appearing in their first Pac-12 Championship since 2012.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|4
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|100
|61
|Total Plays
|14
|13
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|44
|Rush Attempts
|5
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|90
|17
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-50.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|90
|PASS YDS
|17
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|44
|
|
|100
|TOTAL YDS
|61
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|6/9
|90
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|2
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|3
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|2
|15
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCutchin 21 DB
|L. McCutchin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|2/4
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|2
|8
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Blaylock 4 DB
|S. Blaylock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 36 DB
|A. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Humphrey 6 DB
|J. Humphrey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Muasau 53 LB
|D. Muasau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 15 LB
|L. Latu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 11 DL
|G. Murphy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Osling III 7 DB
|M. Osling III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toia 93 DL
|J. Toia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Magna 94 DL
|D. Magna
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Churchwell III 23 DB
|K. Churchwell III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 12 DL
|G. Murphy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Barr-Mira 2 K
|N. Barr-Mira
|1
|50.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 30(4:18 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to USC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UCLA 36(4:33 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu at USC 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCLA 40(5:14 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to USC 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(5:32 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to USC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at USC 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UCLA 47(6:03 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at USC 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(6:20 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to USC 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Lee B.Shaw at USC 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(6:30 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson rushed to UCLA 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon L.McCutchin at UCLA 45.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 21(6:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 21. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at UCLA 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:21 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Tuipulotu C.Bullock at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 20(7:22 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for J.Bobo.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - USC 21(7:27 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - USC 14(7:31 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 14(7:39 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Ford.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 18(8:11 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Latu J.Toia at UCLA 14.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(8:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 45. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blaylock at UCLA 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UCLA 22(8:53 - 1st) N.Barr-Mira punts 50 yards to USC 28 Center-UCLA. M.Jackson returned punt from the USC 28. Tackled by C.Schwesinger at USC 45.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UCLA 22(9:00 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for Z.Charbonnet.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - UCLA 18(9:38 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams S.Lee at UCLA 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - UCLA 16(10:08 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni at UCLA 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(10:08 - 1st) PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - USC 19(10:11 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to UCLA 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Murphy K.Churchwell at UCLA 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - USC 23(11:07 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 23. Catch made by R.Brown at UCLA 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson G.Murphy at UCLA 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USC 28(11:49 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to UCLA 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson D.Magna at UCLA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 28(11:58 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(12:42 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to UCLA 45. Catch made by B.Rice at UCLA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Humphrey at UCLA 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - USC 48(13:09 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 48. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 48. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Humphrey at UCLA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - USC 46(13:35 - 1st) R.Brown rushed to USC 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Muasau at USC 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - USC 35(13:57 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 35. Catch made by R.Brown at USC 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Osling at USC 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USC 45(14:03 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 45. Catch made by J.Addison at USC 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at USC 48. PENALTY on USC-J.Falo Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - USC 31(14:21 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by A.Jones at USC 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Blaylock G.Murphy at USC 45.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - USC 26(14:36 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Falo. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(14:57 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughns at USC 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 45 yards from UCLA 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
