No. 1 Georgia out to continue dominance of Georgia Tech
Top-ranked Georgia will look to secure consecutive undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by continuing its dominance over in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday in Athens, Ga.
The game, which is nicknamed "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate," has become as one-sided as any in the nation. Georgia has won the past four meetings by an average of 36.3 points after a 45-0 win last year. The Bulldogs have beaten the Yellow Jackets in 17 of the past 20 meetings.
Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is coming off a 16-6 victory at Kentucky on Saturday and will play in the SEC title game for the fifth time in the past six years when it faces LSU on Dec. 3.
Georgia Tech (5-6, 4-4 ACC) rallied from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit to pull out a 21-17 upset of then-No. 13 North Carolina (9-2, 6-1 ACC) on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Yellow Jackets, however, must defeat Georgia to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018.
Georgia is first nationally in scoring defense (11.09 points per game), third in rushing defense (83.1 yards per game), fifth in total defense (272.1 ypg) and 11th in scoring offense (38.4 points).
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,011 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading an offense that is seventh in the country in yards per game (496.3).
Tight end Brock Bowers has 41 receptions for 625 yards with four touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 46 catches for 606 yards and four touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 33 receptions for 341 yards and a score, in addition to rushing for 568 yards and seven scores on 111 carries.
The Bulldogs' Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, having rushed for 547 yards and seven touchdowns on 107 carries.
Georgia Tech has gone 4-3 under interim coach Brent Key, who was promoted from assistant head coach and run game coordinator after the school fired Geoff Collins following a loss to Central Florida on Sept. 24 that dropped the Yellow Jackets to 1-3.
Key, however, could be coaching his final game with the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech also fired athletic director Rick Stansbury and hired J Batt, the former executive deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at Alabama.
"I'm worried about Georgia, it's the No. 1 team in the country," Key said. "It's the biggest challenge of my life right now, taking this group over there to Athens at 12 o'clock on Saturday.
"It's Georgia and Georgia Tech, and that's why you come to school here, is to play this game, it's an honor."
The Yellow Jackets' two quarterback system of Zach Gibson, who went 13-for-18 passing for 174 yards, and Taisun Phommachanh, who went 2-for-5 passing for 13 yards in addition to rushing for 44 yards and a score on 10 carries, led an offense that amassed 373 yards against the Tar Heels.
The defense held North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, a Heisman Trophy candidate, to 16-for-30 passing for 202 yards and an interception.
"They're playing really well now. They're playing really hard now," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "I think (Key) has done a tremendous job at getting these guys to compete."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|8
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|5
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|187
|153
|Total Plays
|38
|26
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|125
|Rush Attempts
|15
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|132
|28
|Comp. - Att.
|13-23
|5-10
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|53
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-53
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|132
|PASS YDS
|28
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|153
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|13/23
|132
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|4
|16
|1
|7
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|5
|4
|58
|0
|34
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|5
|2
|47
|0
|41
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|3
|3
|21
|0
|16
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Harvey 18 DB
|A. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|4
|43.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5/10
|28
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|59
|0
|45
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|7
|44
|0
|18
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|19
|0
|16
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|4
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Sheehan 85 TE
|D. Sheehan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|1/1
|30
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|2
|43.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|26.5
|39
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 39(0:35 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 39 yards to UGA End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 40(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by D.Smith at UGA 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(0:49 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to UGA 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UGA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(0:53 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for A.Harvey.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 49(1:10 - 2nd) Z.Gibson scrambles to UGA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(1:16 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+41 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 8(1:29 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 8. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at GT 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(1:34 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 2. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 2. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at GT 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UGA 38(1:44 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to GT 2 Center-P.Walker. Downed by L.McConkey.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UGA 26(1:50 - 2nd) B.Bowers rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 23. PENALTY on UGA-B.Bowers Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 28(1:57 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to GT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Stone; K.White at GT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 28(2:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(2:41 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(3:21 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 37(3:35 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 47 yards to UGA 16 Center-H.Freer. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 16. Tackled by K.Johnson at GT 45.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 39(4:21 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 39. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at GT 37.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 40(5:10 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; M.Starks at GT 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(5:53 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GT 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:37 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; C.Smith at GT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(7:14 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue; N.Stackhouse at GT 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard; C.Smith at GT 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Fair catch by H.Hall.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 5(8:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 5. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at GT 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Rosemy-Jacksaint for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 8(8:48 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; S.Yondjouen at GT 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(9:28 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; Z.Biggers at GT 8.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 28(10:11 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 10 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(10:52 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 28.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(11:35 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 35 for 45 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 45(11:46 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to UGA End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 45(11:50 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(12:37 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to UGA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter; T.Smith at UGA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(13:21 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 50. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Marshall at UGA 46.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - GATECH 35(13:27 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 37(14:11 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at GT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(14:16 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - GATECH 21(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at GT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - GATECH 26(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:18 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at GT 26.
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UGA 20(0:22 - 1st) J.Podlesny 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UGA 12(0:27 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers. PENALTY on UGA-L.McConkey Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UGA 7(0:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 4(1:28 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to GT 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 4(1:32 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - UGA 20(2:00 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to GT 4 for 16 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 4.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 17(2:44 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at GT 20 for -3 yards (C.Powell-Lee)
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(3:27 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 28. Catch made by D.Washington at GT 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; L.Brooks at GT 17.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 36(4:03 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by D.Bell at GT 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 36(4:08 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(4:51 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to GT 36 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thomas at GT 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 49(5:26 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; A.Eley at GT 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(6:07 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; T.Tatum at UGA 49.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 29(6:07 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-S.Bryant Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 44 yards to UGA 15 Center-H.Freer. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 15. Tackled by K.Watson at UGA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:27 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:32 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:33 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 39(7:16 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at GT 41.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(7:58 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at GT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 23(8:36 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at GT 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:13 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at GT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UGA 29(9:20 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 51 yards to GT 20 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by J.Haynes.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 29(9:25 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 29(10:05 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen; A.Eley at UGA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(10:43 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; C.Thomas at UGA 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 7(10:50 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to UGA End Zone for 7 yards. T.Phommachanh for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 7(11:29 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UGA 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; R.Beal at UGA 7.
|+34 YD
4 & 9 - GATECH 41(11:49 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by N.McCollum at UGA 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 7.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 41(11:54 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UGA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo; J.Carter at UGA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:39 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 50(13:17 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 50. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at UGA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(13:49 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at GT 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(13:52 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:27 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 43 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at GT 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at GT 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 63 yards from UGA 35 to the GT 2. Fair catch by H.Hall.
