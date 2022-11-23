|
Plenty riding on No. 12 Kansas State-Kansas rivalry game
For the first time in 13 years, the Sunflower Showdown has meaning for more than one team. Kansas and No. 12 Kansas State have not squared off with both teams sporting winning records since 2009.
Both teams have reached bowl eligibility, with K-State able to secure a bid in the Big 12 Championship Game Dec. 3 with a victory. Kansas would like nothing better than to go into Manhattan, Kan., and derail their rival's conference title hopes and take home the Governor's Cup.
Kansas leads the overall series 66-48-5, but Kansas State has won the past 13 meetings. The Jayhawks last beat the Wildcats on Nov. 1, 2008.
K-State (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) also would clinch a spot in the championship game against TCU if Texas loses at Baylor on Friday. But if the Longhorns take care of business at home against Baylor, K-State would need to beat the Jayhawks on Saturday to secure the spot in the title game.
Kansas State was expected to be good, but the way they got to this point was not expected. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, a transfer from Nebraska, was supposed to be leading the offense. But injuries have sidelined him early in two games and kept him out of two more.
Backup Will Howard has been steady if not spectacular in his stead. And running back Deuce Vaughn has been effective as well, giving K-State the kind of offensive balance that every coach dreams about.
With the arch-rival Jayhawks coming to town on Senior Night, head coach Chris Klieman has been careful not to make a bigger deal about the game than is necessary.
"I'm always careful about that, that this one is more important than last week, or next week or the previous two weeks," he said Tuesday. "I've never been a big believer in 'Put all your eggs in this basket,' because if you don't have success, what happens?
"We talk a lot about pressure vs. stress. Pressure is something you prepare for and practice for. Stress is throwing things on kids that don't need to be thrown on. I'm confident that we have a good group of leaders who will block out some of the outside noise."
Klieman said he sees one big difference in Kansas this season that wasn't there in the past.
"I think the biggest thing is believing," he said. "I don't know their roster, but they're playing hard and believing. They do have talented players, without question, but they're playing inspired. Them getting to a bowl game is huge for the program. This is a potential cherry on top for them."
Kansas (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) already has achieved more than anyone outside their program thought was possible. The over-under for KU wins this season was less than three, so reaching bowl eligibility was more than a dream.
Head coach Lance Leipold says that K-State is where his program wants to be.
"This hasn't been a real, much of, a rivalry," he said. "We didn't make that a competitive game last year (35-10 KSU). That's going to be the first and foremost that I'm focused on. Anything after that is what it is."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|3
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|13
|Total Plays
|9
|6
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|12
|Rush Attempts
|4
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|35
|1
|Comp. - Att.
|5-5
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-12
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-55.0
|Return Yards
|-2
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|35
|PASS YDS
|1
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|13
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|5/5
|35
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|3
|23
|1
|12
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|2
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Piepergerdes 34 K
|O. Piepergerdes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1
|55.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 1st) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(7:56 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KST End Zone for 12 yards. T.Locklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 24(8:17 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KST 34 for yards (KST) PENALTY on KST-D.Purnell Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(8:48 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KST 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 33(9:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by D.Neal at KST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(10:03 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 44(10:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 44. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 41(11:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KAN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(11:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 38. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moore at KAN 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(12:32 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 29. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Payne; J.Brents at KAN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(13:05 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KAN 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - KSTATE 38(13:21 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 55 yards to KAN 7 Center-R.Plattner. O.Burroughs returned punt from the KAN 7. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-E.Boye-Doe at KAN 5. O.Burroughs FUMBLES.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 36(13:58 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KST 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 33(14:32 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KST 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(14:54 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KST 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at KST 29.
