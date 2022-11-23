|
|
|OREG
|OREGST
Bo Nix's status uncertain as No. 9 Oregon faces Oregon State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning isn't tipping his hand, especially when it comes to quarterback Bo Nix's health, entering his first rivalry game against Oregon State on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore.
Lanning said Nix would continue to undergo treatment on his injured right foot and be evaluated on a daily basis.
Nix played in the No. 9 Ducks' 20-17 victory against Utah last Saturday, though he barely practiced during the week. He completed 25 of 37 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown with one interception.
"We'll see," Lanning said of Nix's availability for the regular-season finale. "We have a great medical staff, they do a good job. Bo understands, playing the game for a long time, he understands the way his body feels. Obviously he was able to go out there on Saturday, but we keep evaluating as we get closer to each game."
The Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) can clinch a berth in the conference title game against No. 6 Southern California and keep alive their slim hopes for a spot in the College Football Playoff with a victory against the No. 21 Beavers (8-3, 5-3).
Nix isn't the only Oregon player with health concerns. Starting center Alex Forsyth missed last week's game because of a right shoulder injury, fellow offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson left after sustaining a leg injury, and receiver Chase Cota has missed the past three games with an undisclosed ailment.
"We have a lot of tough kids," said Lanning, who declined to discuss the status of those three players. "It's that time of year when you're banged up and you're hurting and it's not Week 1 anymore. We have a lot of guys that are banged up."
Beavers coach Jonathan Smith announced that quarterback Ben Gulbranson, who has started the past six games and gone 5-1 with Chance Nolan sidelined due to a neck injury, would remain the starter for the remainder of the season.
Gulbranson has thrown for 1,005 yards and eight TDs with just one interception since taking over. His lone loss was a 24-21 setback at Washington, which is now ranked No. 13.
Gulbranson completed 15 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 victory last Saturday at Arizona State.
"He's gotten better each week," Smith said of Gulbranson. "Competition is healthy, so whenever Chance gets healthy again, or next year even, Ben's gonna have to compete."
Freshman running back Damien Martinez rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Sun Devils, his fifth consecutive game with more than 100 yards on the ground. That's the longest streak by a Beavers player since Steven Jackson had a six-game stretch in 2003.
"He won't go down easy," Smith said of Martinez. "He's getting to the line, guys are starting to hang, he's making guys miss, he's pushing the pile, he's finishing runs."
While Smith was reluctant to talk about the Oregon game until this week, his players have shown no such reservations.
"I've been thinking about the Ducks (since) before the season," Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold said. "We're ready for that."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|105
|114
|Total Plays
|10
|19
|Avg Gain
|10.5
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|68
|Rush Attempts
|6
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|68
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|3-4
|4-6
|Yards Per Pass
|17.0
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|68
|
|
|105
|TOTAL YDS
|114
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|3/4
|68
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|3
|15
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|1
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4/6
|46
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|4
|42
|0
|21
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|6
|20
|0
|7
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|3
|6
|1
|6
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|50
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 47(1:23 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(1:56 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; A.Austin at ORE 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(2:15 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORE 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:33 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORE 33.
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 1(2:44 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORE End Zone for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 2(3:22 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 3(4:04 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; B.Dorlus at ORE 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(4:48 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Bassa at ORE 3.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 14(5:17 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 4 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at ORE 4.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:46 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 14.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 43(6:01 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 36 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 36. PENALTY on ORE-B.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(6:43 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; S.Stephens at ORS 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 31(7:15 - 1st) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; J.Bassa at ORS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:50 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(8:10 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 44. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 44. Gain of 44 yards. C.Cota for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 46(8:32 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORS 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(9:13 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Lolohea at ORE 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 29(9:34 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORE 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 25(10:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; A.Austin at ORE 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:20 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OREGST 40(10:26 - 1st) E.Hayes 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 31(10:32 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREGST 30(11:23 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORE 31 for -1 yards (N.Sewell; K.Ware-Hudson)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(11:53 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 30.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(12:19 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 50. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(12:55 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORS 50.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 31(13:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Dollars at ORS 40.
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 17(14:07 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 17. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORS 31.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 27(14:34 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORS 33. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ORS 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
