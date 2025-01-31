For 30 of the NFL's 32 teams, the offseason has already begun, which means putting together their plans for how they want to attack both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Who could teams target this offseason? Well, here's a list of the NFL's most notable free agents at every position ahead of the league's free agency period kicking off on March 12.

Quarterbacks

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is the star of the show in terms of available quarterbacks this free agency. He threw 35 passing touchdowns in 2024, the fifth-most in the league this past season and tied for the second-most in Vikings history. He'll have a robust market and start somewhere in 2025. The two Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, are the best of the rest as two guys who could be bridge starters. After that, it's mainly journeymen and quarterbacks best suited for backup roles.

Running Backs

This isn't last season's running back free agency class that had Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs as headliners, but it's pretty good. Vikings Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones totaled career highs in rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255), and at the age of 30, he still has tread on his tires as a stater. Javonte Williams and Najee Harris, two backs out of the 2021 NFL Draft, both can be quality starters in the right situation. Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle showed he could be a low-end RB1 after his first 1,000-yard season at the age of 26.

Wide Receivers

The wide receiver position is one of the deeper ones in the 2025 free agency class. If he isn't franchise-tagged, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will receive high-end WR1 money at the age of 26. The next tier could be had at relative bargains despite great pedigrees while they hover around the age of 30 in Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs and Keenan Allen.

Tight Ends

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz had a throwback season, ranking tied for sixth among NFL tight ends in catches (66) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (seven). After him, it's a solid but steady bunch.

Offensive Tackles

Two high-round talents in Cam Robinson (second round in 2017) and Ronnie Stanley (sixth overall in 2016) headline this group followed by an aging legend in eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith (age 34) and unspectacular but solid starters -- Joe Noteboom and Dan Moore Jr. to name a couple.

Offensive Guards

It's unknown if Dallas Cowboys seven-time, First Team All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is going to play football again after undergoing a season-ending ankle procedure in 2024. Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is going to get PAID this season. Brandon Scherff is a nice signing on a short-term deal at the age of 33, and Mekhi Becton could get a nice, long-term deal just before his 26th birthday (April 18) after rehabbing his value with the Eagles.

Centers

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the best of the bunch, but he's battled injuries the last two seasons. Probably best for a contender on a deal no longer than two or three years. The rest are middle of the road options at best.

Edge Rushers

Khalil Mack and DeMarcus Lawrence are two decorated vets who can still thrive if on a team with another dynamic edge rusher because they're now both at the stage of their careers where it'd be best if they didn't have to fight through double teams on the regular. Josh Sweat and Dante Fowler Jr. could both sign sizeable deals after thriving in talented defensive line groups in the NFC East.

Interior Defensive Linemen

Dallas Cowboys interior defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa's 60 quarterback pressures were the second-most at the position in the entire NFL this season behind only Zach Allen's 75. He'll get a nice, long-term deal at the age of 26. Milton Williams is in a similar place as Odighizuwa while the rest are solid veteran starters.

Linebackers

Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner, Dre Greenlaw and Robert Spillane are the difference-makers in this group. The rest are decent vet starters or guys hitting the back half of their careers.

Cornerbacks

Jourdan Lewis is an elite nickel corner set for one last, major pay day while Carlton Davis, Byron Murphy and D.J. Reed are still solid outside corners. The rest of the class probably needs to land in the right scheme to be successful.

Safeties

This is one of the deeper positions in all of free agency. Tre'von Moehrig, Justin Simmons and Jeremy Chinn are headliners, but if he gets healthy, someone like former 2022 All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga could be a great bargain.

Kickers

Nick Folk (21 of 22) and Brandon McManus (20 of 21) are two aging vets who definitely still got it. Eddy Pineiro (22 of 26) could also be a nice value.

Punters

Commanders punter Tress Way was one of the league's best, averaging 43.1 net yards per punt, the sixth-best in the NFL. Ryan Rehkow (42.9 net yards per punt, eight-best) and Riley Dixon (42.2 net yards per punt, 11th-best in NFL) are right behind him. Bryan Anger is getting older, but could be a steal on a shorter deal after two Pro Bowl selections in the last four seasons.