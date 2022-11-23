|
|
|TENN
|VANDY
Title hopes dashed and QB out, No. 10 Vols aim to rebound at Vandy
Tennessee has little time to regroup as it prepares to close out the regular season against in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) endured a crushing 63-38 road loss to South Carolina last week.
Tennessee dropped from the cusp of the College Football Playoff at No. 5 to No. 10 in the new rankings released Tuesday night.
Making things worse, starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was lost for the remainder of the season with a torn left anterior cruciate ligament.
So what's left for the Volunteers to play for?
"I don't really know when (was) the last time we played for a New Year's Six bowl, but I know that that's still a big bowl game for us," Tennessee defensive tackle Omari Thomas said. "That's still something that we're looking forward to."
The 2000 Fiesta Bowl, when Tennessee was coming off a national championship the year before, was the last time the Volunteers played in a postseason game comparable to a "New Year's Six" bowl.
Tennessee will try to rally behind backup quarterback Joe Milton III, a senior transfer from Michigan and Hooker's roommate who has played sparingly in six games this season.
"Outside of subtle nuances that we'll study through the snaps he has taken, I think this is a system offense," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "I don't see it as deviating if at all from what has delivered their success."
Milton has completed 23 of 33 passes for 573 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing for 72 yards on seven attempts.
"(Milton) was preparing like he was QB1 throughout the whole year, so he is definitely prepared for this opportunity," Tennessee running back Jabari Small said. "It was just time, he was going to get his chance. Hate (that) it had to be under these circumstances, but he is more than ready."
After winning five games combined the previous three seasons, Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5) has put together back-to-back upset victories over then-No. 24 Kentucky and Florida to give itself a chance to clinch bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.
The Commodores have their own quarterback quandary as it is still unclear whether freshman AJ Swann, who hasn't played since getting hurt on Nov. 5 against South Carolina, will be ready to return this weekend. He and junior Mike Wright were listed as co-starters on the team's depth chart this week.
Swann has completed 104 of 181 passes for 1,195 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while Wright has connected on 78 of 135 for 946 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.
"(Swann) hasn't played football in a while, so we want to be conscious of that," Lea said. "Obviously, we know his skills and he has certainly accumulated enough reps this year to be ready. He has to be healthy. If he's healthy, then the decision tips to the person who gives our team the best chance to win."
Vanderbilt hopes to take advantage of a Tennessee defense that gave up a staggering 606 yards of total offense against South Carolina last week.
Tennessee is 78-33-5 all-time against Vanderbilt and has won the past three meetings. The Commodores' most recent win came in Nashville in 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|6
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|157
|59
|Total Plays
|20
|20
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|46
|Rush Attempts
|11
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|121
|13
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|13.4
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-15
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|121
|PASS YDS
|13
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|157
|TOTAL YDS
|59
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Milton III 7 QB
|J. Milton III
|6/9
|121
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wright 20 RB
|J. Wright
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|4
|8
|1
|3
|
D. Sampson 24 RB
|D. Sampson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 3 DB
|D. Williams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|3/5
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|8
|29
|0
|13
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|2
|8
|0
|13
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Schoenwald 10 TE
|G. Schoenwald
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|2
|43.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|
C. Lutz 39 RB
|C. Lutz
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - VANDY 25(12:18 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to TEN 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(12:54 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 36(13:37 - 2nd) J.McGowan rushed to TEN 23 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(14:12 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to TEN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 36.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - VANDY 45(14:20 - 2nd) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for R.Davis. PENALTY on TEN-TEN Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 50(15:00 - 2nd) M.Wright scrambles to TEN 45 for 5 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(0:38 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to TEN 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - VANDY 44(1:05 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 44. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEN at TEN 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 36(1:50 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 36. Catch made by G.Schoenwald at VAN 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 44.
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 2. J.McGowan returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 36.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TENN 1(2:05 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. P.Fant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TENN 1(2:58 - 1st) P.Fant rushed to VAN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TENN 4(3:39 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 1.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 7(3:51 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 4.
|+23 YD
4 & 4 - TENN 30(4:14 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 30. Catch made by R.Keyton at VAN 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 7.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TENN 35(4:33 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by S.White at VAN 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TENN 35(4:35 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(4:56 - 1st) D.Sampson rushed to VAN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 44(5:10 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 49. PENALTY on VAN-C.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 29(5:29 - 1st) J.Wright rushed to TEN 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 24(5:55 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 24. Catch made by S.White at TEN 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - VANDY 33(6:04 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 43 yards to TEN 24 Center-VAN. Fair catch by D.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - VANDY 33(6:20 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for B.Bresnahan.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 38(6:42 - 1st) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - VANDY 33(7:06 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-D.Terry Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(7:40 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TENN 33(7:48 - 1st) P.Brooks punts 36 yards to VAN 31 Center-TEN. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TENN 33(7:56 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for S.White.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TENN 32(8:12 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 32(8:17 - 1st) J.Milton steps back to pass. J.Milton pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 14(8:29 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 14. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 12(8:46 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 22 - VANDY 48(8:57 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 44 yards to TEN 8 Center-VAN. D.Williams returned punt from the TEN 8. Tackled by VAN at TEN 12.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - VANDY 48(9:13 - 1st) M.Wright steps back to pass. M.Wright pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - VANDY 48(10:07 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 48.
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(10:29 - 1st) VAN rushed to VAN 48 for -12 yards. VAN FUMBLES forced by TEN. Fumble RECOVERED by VAN-M.Wright at VAN 48. Tackled by TEN at VAN 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 50(11:12 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to TEN 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by TEN at TEN 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - VANDY 37(11:53 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 50 for 13 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 50.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - VANDY 32(12:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-K.Garland Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(12:44 - 1st) M.Wright pass complete to VAN 33. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - VANDY 30(13:04 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - VANDY 28(13:25 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 21(13:59 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by TEN at VAN 28.
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to the VAN 2. C.Lutz returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEN at VAN 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 1st) C.McGrath extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TENN 3(14:09 - 1st) J.Small rushed to VAN End Zone for 3 yards. J.Small for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 36(14:22 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 36. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 36. Gain of 61 yards. Tackled by VAN at VAN 3.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TENN 27(14:44 - 1st) J.Milton pass complete to TEN 27. Catch made by S.White at TEN 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Small rushed to TEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by VAN at TEN 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the TEN End Zone. Fair catch by J.Holiday.
