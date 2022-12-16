The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to book their place in another College Football Playoff title game when they face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve. Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest college football bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The playoff games can be some of the trickiest ones to assign points to in your 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks. Which teams should you be backing in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl?

There will be four more games on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule on Jan. 2, including a Rose Bowl tilt between No. 8 Utah and No. 11 Penn State. That game is considered a toss-up in the college football bowl lines, so should it be near the bottom of your college football confidence picks? Before making any college football predictions for bowl season, don't miss the bowl confidence pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now it has simulated each matchup on the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule 10,000 times and assigned a confidence rating to each game. You can only see all the college football bowl picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football bowl confidence picks from the model: Ole Miss cruises past Texas Tech in the 2022 Texas Bowl on Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. ET. Texas Tech has struggled to hold up against teams from the SEC in recent years, covering the spread just twice in their last seven games. Participants of 2022-23 college football bowl confidence pools will not need to worry about Ole Miss covering the spread, but the model expects the Rebels to win with plenty of margin in this matchup.

They have one of the most high-powered offenses in the country, led by freshman running back Quinshon Judkins. He rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart has been phenomenal as well, throwing for 2,614 yards and rushing for another 547. The Rebels tend to take care of business in this role, winning eight of their last nine games as favorites, and the model has them winning in well over 70% of its latest simulations.

Another one of the bowl confidence predictions the model is high on: No. 17 LSU handles Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The betting market has been in agreement with the model in this matchup, moving LSU from a 7-point favorite to a 10.5-point favorite. Purdue is going to be playing under an interim head coach following the departure of Jeff Brohm to Louisville.

The Boilermakers are coming off a blowout loss to Michigan in the Big Ten title game, and they also suffered double-digit losses to Wisconsin and Iowa earlier this season. LSU has a chance to build on an outstanding first season under head coach Brian Kelly, who led the Tigers to wins over then-No. 7 Ole Miss and then-No. 6 Alabama. Quarterback Jayden Daniels racked up more than 3,500 yards of offense while scoring 27 touchdowns, giving LSU too much firepower for Purdue to handle.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

The model has also made the call on who wins every other bowl game. There are 17 teams that win at least 65% of the time, so you need to go big on those matchups, as well as multiple underdogs that win outright. You can get all the model's picks over at SportsLine.

2022-23 college football bowl schedule (all times ET)

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl: No. 24 Troy vs. No. 25 UTSA, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs. N.C. Central, noon

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 14 Oregon State vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Mississippi, 5:45 p.m. ET

New Mexico Bowl: SMU vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas, 9:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: South Alabama vs. Western Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, noon

First Responder Bowl: Memphis vs. Utah State, 3:15 p.m.

Birmingham Bowl: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin, 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs. Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Cheez-It Bowl, No. 13 Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Washington vs. No. 20 Texas, 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: No. 23 NC State vs. Maryland, noon

Sun Bowl: No. 18 UCLA vs. Pitt, 2 p.m. ET

Gator Bowl: No. 19 South Carolina vs. No. 21 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Clemson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, noon

Sugar Bowl: No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State, noon

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal semifinal): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 8 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois, noon

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.

Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 10 USC vs. No. 16 Tulane, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl: No. 8 Utah vs. No. 11 Penn State, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. (winner of Georgia-Ohio State vs. winner of Michigan-TCU)