Injuries are inevitable in football, and that especially true at the game's highest level in the NFL.

One of the league's brightest stars, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, returned to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday as he begins his return to play ramp up. There are also a number of other notable players whose availability for the Week 11 slate of NFL action is still in question. Wednesday is the first look at what their weekend game participation could be.

Here's a look at the initial injury reports for most teams around the league as they take the practice field for the first time this week. Plus, the final injury reports and game statuses for the New York Jets and New England Patriots ahead of their "Thursday Night Football" clash.

NFL odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-12.5), (Thursday)

The Jets are holding out No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (concussion) after both did not practice at all this week. Wilson played for the first time since Week 6 in Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, but he failed to record a catch on three targets. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV (quad) is questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) will miss his third game in a row on Thursday while wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) will be out for the second week in a row despite being a limited practice participant. Tight end Austin Hooper will be out on Thursday after suffering a concussion in the Patriots' Week 10 road win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Washington Commanders already ruled out three player's ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid: quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), wide receiver Treylon Burks (finger) and linebacker Ale Kaho (concussion). Wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad), who last played in Week 9 at the Kansas City Chiefs, didn't practice to begin the week. The same goes for left tackle Laremy Tunsil (vet rest day) and tight end Zach Ertz (vet rest day). Both linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and safety Quan Martin (shoulder) were limited.

Only two Miami Dolphins didn't practice on Wednesday: offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (foot/ankle) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot/ankle). Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (toe), safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder), running back Ollie Gordon II (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb/foot) were all limited.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (quadriceps), the NFL's third-leading rusher with 788 yards rushing, didn't practice on Wednesday. Neither did linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) nor safety Lathan Ransom (hand). Defensive tackle Derrick Brown (knee) was the team's only limited practice participant.

The Atlanta Falcons are walking wounded after their Week 10 overtime defeat against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany: Ten players didn't practice on Wednesday because of physical ailments. That includes wide receiver Drake London (illness), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), linebacker DeAngelo Malone (ankle), edge rusher Brandon Dorlus (oblique), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), edge rusher Zach Harrison (knee) and edge rusher Sam Roberts (knee/ankle). Offensive tackle Jake Matthews (vet rest day) was limited on Wednesday as were cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (-5.5)

Only two players didn't practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday: edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle/knee) and guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring). Wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder), defensive tackle Vita Vea (back), edge rusher Markees Watts and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) were all limited.

The Buffalo Bills also had just two players miss practice on Wednesday: tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (shoulder). Cornerback Christian Benford (groin), edge rusher Joey Bosa (wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), cornerback Taron Johnson (groin), cornerback Cam lewis, wide receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle/ribs) and outside linebacker Shaq Thompson were among those limited.

The Houston Texans were without six players at practice on Wednesday: quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), safety Jalen Pitre (concussion), kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (right quad), tight end Dalton Schultz (shoulder), tight end Harrison Bryant (neck/shoulder) and edge rusher Denico Autry (knee). Among those limited were linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Jake Hansen (elbow), guard Ed Ingram (knee) and tight end Cade Stover (foot).

The Tennessee Titans were missing defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell (ankle), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (hamstring), safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and guard Kevin Zeitler (vet rest day) at practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring), edge rusher Arden Key (quadricep) and tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot) were among those limited.

The Chicago Bears didn't have wide receiver Rome Odunze (ankle), cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder), wide receiver Jahdae Walker (concussion), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), safety Jaquan Brisker (back), safety Kevin Byard (vet rest day) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (vet rest day) at practice on Wednesday. Running back D'Andre Swift (hip), tight end Cole Kmet (back) and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (ankle) were all limited.

Only one player didn't participate in practice on Wednesday for the Minnesota Vikings: edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (neck). Among those limited were quarterback J.J. McCarthy (right hand), running back Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), guard Will Fries (calf), center Ryan Kelly (concussion) linebacker Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot). Safety Harrison Smith was limited on a vet rest day.

Only two players didn't participate at the Green Bay Packers' Wednesday practice: cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and edge rusher Lukas Van Ness (foot). Among those limited were linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (foot), wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder), edge rusher Micah Parsons (pectoral), right tackle Zach Tom (back), linebacker Quay Walker (calf), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and wide receiver Savion Williams (foot).

Ten players didn't participate in practice on Wednesday for the New York Giants: quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion), kicker Graham Gano (neck), edge rusher Chauncey Golston (neck), linebacker Neville Hewitt (foot), offensive lineman Evan Neal (hamstring), safety Tyler Nubin (neck), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (toe), linebacker Bobby Okereke (shoulder), wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder). Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), tight end Daniel Bellinger (groin) and center John Michael Schmitz (shin) were among those limited.

Upset alert in NFL Week 11? Why these favorites could fall, including Jalen Hurts and the Eagles Tyler Sullivan

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5.5)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's 21-day practice window opened as he returned to practice in a limited fashion while working his way back from a turf toe injury that required surgery. Quarterback Joe Flacco (right shoulder), edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis), edge rusher Shemar Stewart (knee) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) all didn't practice on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't have cornerback Darius Slay (concussion), edge rusher T.J. Watt (vet rest day), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (vet rest day), tight end Jonnu Smith (vest rest day), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (groin), edge rusher Alex Highsmith (pectoral), linebacker Cole Holcomb (illness) and cornerback Cory Trice Jr. on the practice field on Wednesday. Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) was the only Pittsburgh player limited.

The Los Angeles Chargers were missing four players in practice on Wednesday: wide receiver Keenan Allen (vet rest day), center Bradley Bozeman (vet rest day), edge rusher Khalil Mack (vet rest day) and defensive lineman Teair Tart (vet rest day). Among those limited were wide receiver Quentin Johnston (shin), offensive tackle Bobby Hart (knee), linebacker Daiyan Henley (ankle), wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ankle) and cornerback Tarheeb Still (knee).

Four Jacksonville Jaguars didn't practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck), tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee) and wide receiver Parker Washington (hamstring). Among those limited included wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (groin), tight end Brenton Strange (hip), cornerback Greg Newsome II (shoulder) and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland.

Only two Seattle Seahawks didn't practice on Wednesday: safety Coby Bryant (personal matter) and center Jalen Sundell (knee). Only four players were limited: wide receiver Tory Horton (groin, shin), cornerback Josh Jobe (concussion), linebacker Ernest Jones (knee) and guard Grey Zabel (heel).

Wide receiver Davante Adams (oblique) and edge rusher Kobie Turner (back) were the only Los Angeles Rams who didn't practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (back) was the only player limited at practice.

Only two San Francisco 49ers did not practice on Wednesday: running back Christian McCaffrey (vet rest day) and left tackle Trent Williams (vet rest day). Quarterback Brock Purdy (turf toe) was a limited practice participant on Wednesday as were defensive tackle Alfred Collins (hip), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (both knees).

The Arizona Cardinals were without eight players at practice on Wednesday: offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (vet rest day/groin), edge rusher Baron Browning (concussion), wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (illness), cornerback Will Johnson (back/hip, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (personal), safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Mack Wilson (ribs). Guard Evan Brown (foot), guard Will Hernandez (knee), running back Bam Knight (ankle), cornerback Max Melton (concussion) and defensive tackle Walter Nolen (knee) were among those limited.

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) at Cleveland Browns

The Baltimore Ravens didn't have following five players in practice on Wednesday: quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), linebacker Jay Higgins (knee), running back Justice Hill (toe) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger). Tight end Isaiah Likely (hip), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and safety Malaki Starks (knee) were all limited.

Only one player didn't practice for the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday: edge rusher Alex Wright (quad). Among those limited included linebacker Jerome Baker (Achilles), guard Joel Bitonio (vet rest day), wide receiver Isaiah Bond (foot), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (hamstring), edge rusher Myles Garrett (vet rest day), offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (back), tight end David Njoku (vet rest day), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (shoulder), wide receiver Cedric Tillman and cornerback Denzel Ward (vet rest day).

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Denver Broncos

Running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) was the only Kansas City Chief to not practice on Wednesday, and edge rusher George Karlaftis (thumb) was the only player limited.

The Denver Broncos were missing cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral), linebacker Alex Singleton (illness), wide receiver Trent Sherfield (toe), edge rusher Jonah Elliss (hamstring), running back J.K. Dobbins (foot) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) at practice on Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions had a long list of players miss practice on Wednesday: cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (elbow), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), tight end Sam LaPorta (back), right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle), running back Sione Vaki (ankle) and tight Brock Wright (ankle). Among those limited included edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (back), edge rusher Joshua Pascal (back) and cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring).

The Philadelphia Eagles had everyone participating at practice on Wednesday, and they only had four players limited: guard Landon Dickerson (quad), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), center Cam Jurgens (knee) and offensive lineman Tyler Steen (oblique).

Analysis to come when both teams hit the practice field later in the week.