Week 5 of the NFL is here, and Sunday will start early with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets facing off in London. This week actually features several incredible matchups, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to rebound against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and Matthew Stafford hosts an old rival in the Green Bay Packers.
As is the case with every week, there are several notable injuries to account for. The Indianapolis Colts have a banged-up quarterback and running back, New York Giants star wideout Malik Nabers has already been ruled out due to a concussion, as has Texans running back Joe Mixon, who is still dealing with an ankle issue.
Below, we will break down every NFL team's final injury report.
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)
- Jets: OT Morgan Moses (knee) OUT; LB C.J. Mosley (toe), DL Leki Fotu (hamstring) DOUBTFUL
- Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) OUT
Moses, the Jets' right tackle, is not ready to return to the lineup just yet due to his knee injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Friday, but tried to work as a limited participant on Thursday. Mosley will miss another game due to his toe injury. He was limited in practice all week. Aaron Rodgers was listed on the Jets' injury report with a knee issue, but he was a full participant in practice and carries no game designation into Sunday.
The Vikings' usual TE1 is not ready to make his 2024 debut. But he was a limited participant in practice on Friday.
Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
- Ravens: TBA
- Bengals: DT Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) DOUBTFUL; CB Mike Hilton (knee), DT McKinnley Jackson (knee), DE Myles Murphy (knee) QUESTIONABLE
Rankins is doubtful to play after missing practice all week. While Hilton is questionable, he missed all week as well. As for Murphy, he was a full participant in every practice session, and could make his 2024 debut this Sunday.
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears (-4)
- Panthers: LB Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin), LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles), C Andrew Raym (concussion) OUT; OLB Charles Harris (shoulder), OG Robert Hunt (hip), DT Shy Tuttle (foot), TE Ian Thomas (calf), CB Dane Jackson (hamstring), WR Jalen Coker (foot) QUESTIONABLE
- Bears: DL Zacch Pickens (groin), DB Terell Smith (hip) OUT; WR DeAndre Carter (ribs), OL Teven Jenkins (ribs) QUESTIONABLE
The Panthers will be missing some key starters on defense vs. the Bears, as linebackers Jewell and Thompson have already been ruled out. Thompson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to his Achilles injury. Defensive tackle Tuttle is questionable to return to the field this week, as he was limited in practice with his foot injury. The Panthers have quietly had one of the best offensive lines in the NFL this season, but not having Hunt in the lineup due to his hip injury would be notable.
Pickens and Smith did not practice all week, so it was no surprise when they were ruled out. Carter and Jenkins, who are both dealing with rib injuries and listed as questionable to play, did not practice on Wednesday, but were limited on Thursday and Friday.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)
- Colts: TBA
- Jaguars: TBA
Analysis to come.
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-1)
- Bills: TBA
- Texans: TBA
Analysis to come.
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders (-3.5)
- Browns: TBA
- Commanders: TBA
Analysis to come.
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-1)
- Dolphins: TBA
- Patriots: TBA
Analysis to come.
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7.5)
- Cardinals: TBA
- 49ers: TBA
Analysis to come.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3)
- Raiders: TBA
- Broncos: TBA
Analysis to come.
Green Bay Packers (-3) at Los Angeles Rams
- Packers: TBA
- Rams: TBA
Analysis to come.
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)
- Giants: TBA
- Seahawks: TBA
Analysis to come.
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
- Cowboys: TBA
- Steelers: TBA
Analysis to come.
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5)
Analysis to come.