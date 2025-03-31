We're down to the home stretch -- the 2025 NFL Draft gets underway on April 24 -- and while we'll continue the wall-to-wall coverage through the "With the First Pick" podcast, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Network and those seven-round mock drafts you love so much, we're unveiling our top 100 players. With much of the pre-draft process behind us, the hay is all but in the barn, as the saying goes.
You've no doubt heard -- repeatedly -- that this class lacks depth at quarterback, but it more than makes up for it along the defensive line, in the secondary and at tight end and running back. In fact, defensive tackles and edge rushers account for 37% of the names on my top 100, defensive backs are good for another 18%, and while tight ends and running backs are just 12%, much of their value will be realized on Day 2 and into Day 3.
OK, let's get to it.
1. Travis Hunter, ATH, Colorado
2. Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
3. Cam Ward, QB, Miami
4. Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
6. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
7. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
8. Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
9. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
10. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Back in the summer, Michigan cornerback Will Howard was the No. 1 player on my big board heading into the 2025 college season. He battled injuries over the final couple months and as of this writing has yet to run during pre-draft workouts. All that is to say: Johnson's 2023 tape was really good, reminding a lot of folks of Patrick Surtain II. But without knowing exactly how fast he is (and that was a question NFL teams had heading into the fall), and with how dominant Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter were, it's easy to see why those two are No. 1 and No. 2 on my big board.
Hunter is special at two positions and he can also excel in the return game. The biggest issue is usage; he played 120 snaps a game for Colorado and that's not sustainable in the NFL. He likely won't be the No. 1 overall pick because the Titans desperately need a quarterback, but he is the best player in this draft. So much so that the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 will have tough decisions to make, even with Shedeur Sanders still on the board.
Cam Ward comes in at No. 3, and it's been a steady climb up my board since he arrived at Washington State before the 2022 season. He put Miami on his back in 2024, plays out of structure with the same confidence, athleticism and efficiency as Caleb Williams (while being a couple inches taller), and over the final month of the season played on time with more consistency, something he'll have to do in the NFL.
No. 3 overall might seem rich, especially for all the words wasted on how this QB class doesn't compare to the 2024 group. And it's true that this class isn't nearly as deep. But after watching Ward get better each season and then seeing him sling it at his pro day, I feel quite comfortable having him as the third-best player on my board. In much the same way I feel comfortable acknowledging that not only did Ward have the best pro day I've seen in person the last two years (in case you're keeping score: that includes C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and, this year, Kyle McCord and Will Howard), and that his arm strength is in the same conversation as Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.
Jahdae Barron at No. 8 might feel high, but he's one of the best players in this class, and he's incredibly smart. Two years ago, Brian Branch fell to the second round because he ran in the 4.5s in the 40-yard dash. Sometimes, we overthink things; Branch was a first-rounder who plays much faster than he timed. Barron has no such concerns; he ran a 4.39 at the combine and brings the type of energy that makes you want to run through the wall.
11. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
12. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
13. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
14. Will Campbell, OT, LSU
15. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
16. James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
17. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
18. Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
19. Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
20. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
21. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
22. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
23. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
24. Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
25. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Colston Loveland comes off as a nice guy in interviews (and he was fantastic when we spoke to him at the combine), but NFL teams will tell you that few people play with a bigger chip on their shoulder. Loveland is a freakish athlete who runs routes like an X wide receiver, but he'll run through arm tackles in the middle of the field like an old-school inline tight end. He has a huge catch radius and will continue to improve as a blocker, and I wouldn't bat an eye if he ends up going in the top 10. He's that good.
I could make a case that Tyler Booker is the best offensive linemen in this class. He was consistently dominant at Alabama, and it feels like it won't take him long to be dominant in the league. He "slips" to No. 15 on my board because he plays guard, but like Loveland, I'd have no issue with him being among the first 10 selections on draft night.
Meanwhile, Josh Simmons suffered a knee injury in an October game against Oregon and hasn't been able to fully work out for teams this spring. But he did go through a midfield warm up during Ohio State's pro day on March 26 and looked as athletic and confident as one can look doing high knees, butt-kickers and some pass-set drills -- all without a knee brace. He's a first-round talent who will need some time to get healthy at the next level.
Finally, Trey Amos is a name we should all be talking more about. He's long, fast and physical in coverage and excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic downfield because of his length and speed and flashes good ball skills. Jaxson Dart told us at the combine that Amos was the toughest SEC corner he faced all season.
26. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
27. Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
28. Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
29. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
30. Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina
31. Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
32. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
33. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
34. Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
35. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
36. Grey Zabel, IOL, North Dakota State
37. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
38. Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
39. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
40. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
41. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
42. Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
43. Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
44. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
45. Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
46. Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
47. Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
48. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
49. JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
50. Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Maxwell Hairston missed some time last season with a shoulder issue but physically he reminds me a lot of Devon Witherspoon. Hairston's 4.28 40 time also doesn't hurt. He's smooth in coverage, both when he has to flip his hips or when driving on routes in front of him. And while he played primarily outside for Kentucky, he can line up anywhere and lock down most types of receivers. I wouldn't be surprised if he finds his way into Round 1.
No. 29 may seem low for Tyler Warren -- and maybe it is -- but I had him as a late Day 2/early Day 3 prospect coming into the season and all he did was dominate for the Nittany Lions last fall. And he'll probably be off the board by pick No. 20, if not sooner, but I like Loveland just a hair more because of his athleticism and length, and with the depth at offensive line (at the top of the draft) and defensive line, Warren got pushed down on my big board.
Omarion Hampton is my RB2 and No. 41 on my board. I described him in my notes as "a workhorse back who hits a lot of doubles; welcomes contact, is at his best between the tackles, and plays much bigger than listed size (even though he's listed at just under 6-foot-0, 221 pounds). His receiving skills make him even more valuable. He plays with a low center of gravity, good contact balance, and runs low and with purpose." He's another player -- and the only other back after Ashton Jeanty -- who could go in Round 1.
Gunnar Helm (No. 43 on my board) ran in the 4.8s at the combine, but we later learned that he had a sprained ankle. He plays much faster than that and he's my TE3 behind Loveland and Warren. My comp for him is Sam LaPorta and I think he's a second-round pick all day long. Right behind Helm at No. 44 is Jalen Royals, one of the most productive receivers in college football last fall until he suffered an injury in late October. He reminds me of Packers second-rounder Jayden Reed, but the big concern with Royals was his speed. Well, he measured in at 6--0 and 205 pounds at the combine and then ran a 4.42, so he's good on height, weight and speed. Royals is my WR6.
51. Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
52. Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
53. Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
54. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
55. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
56. TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
57. Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
58. Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
59. Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
60. Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
61. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
62. Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
63. Cam Jackson, DL, Florida
64. Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
65. Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
66. Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
67. Wyatt Milum, IOL, West Virginia
68. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
69. Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
70. Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
71. Jack Bech, WR, TCU
72. Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
73. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
74. Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
75. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
Donovan Ezeiruaku has gotten some first-round buzz in media circles and is one of the most twitched-up pass rushers in this class. My concern is that at 6-foot-2 and 248 pounds -- and the tape confirms as much -- Ezeiruaku struggles against the run. In fact, I think he's a top-20 pick as a pass rusher, but closer to top 100 or top 150 when it comes to defending the run. That doesn't mean he can't get stronger and better in that part of his game, but that's why I currently have him at No. 53. My comp for him is Nik Bonitto, who came into the league undersized and who was all but unstoppable last year, his third NFL season after the Broncos selected him in the second round back in 2022.
I've been talking about Charles Grant since last summer, in part because he's one of the best athletes in the entire class and in part because as a William & Mary alum, it's always fun to highlight players coming out of Williamsburg. I talked to Grant at the combine and he weighed 240 pounds coming out of high school, where he didn't start playing football until his junior season. He was banged up throughout the pre-draft process so we didn't get to see him at the Senior Bowl, but his W&M tape is impressive, as are his nearly 35-inch arms. My comp for him is D'Brickashaw Ferguson, which is also the same comp from his college coach, Mike London, who coached Ferguson at UVA.
I spoke to Femi Oladejo, who also goes by the nickname "O2," at the Senior Bowl, and to call him high energy would be underselling it by a good bit. One of the most amazing things about Oladejo is that he's been playing off the edge for just one season; he began his career at Cal, where he was an off-ball linebacker, and he played that same position early in his UCLA career. But with a jam-packed LB room, he made the decision to move to the edge for 2024 and all he did was play like a grizzled veteran.
For an idea of who Oladejo is -- and with an eye for what he can become -- just watch the Penn State game. The right tackle had a very long afternoon as Oladejo used a variety of pass-rush moves to win as consistently as any pass rusher has all season. I saw him and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chatting it up before practice, and if there was one player in Mobile who felt like a future Pittsburgher, it's O2.
I know there's a decent chance Jaxson Dart finds his way into Round 1, and I understand why. Sometimes quarterbacks are overdrafted because of need, and Dart has improved every year he's been in college. He's also well liked and respected by his teammates and is a natural leader. Fair or not, there will be questions about coming out of Lane Kiffin's offense and Ole Miss, especially after Matt Corral struggled as a third-round pick back in 2022. Dart is a good athlete, has a better arm than I initially gave him credit, and you will not find anyone tougher -- at any position.
76. Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
77. Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
78. Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State
79. Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
80. Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
81. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
82. Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech
83. Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
84. Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
85. Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
86. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
87. Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
88. Aeneas Peebles, DL, Virginia Tech
89. CJ West, DL, Indiana
90. Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
91. Sai'vIon Jones, ED, LSU
92. Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
93. Anthony Belton, OT, North Carolina State
94. Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas
95. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
96. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
97. Emery Jones Jr., IOL, LSU
98. Jordan Phillips, DL, Maryland
99. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
100. Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
Emory Hunt and I talked about Brashard Smith during the "With the First Pick" running back rankings show, and what's most intriguing about Smith is that he's a former wide receiver who moved to running back. Last year for SMU, he had seven games of over 100 rushing yards while also being targeted 56 times in the pass game. Bucky Irving was my comp for him with the biggest difference being that Smith ran 4.39 at the combine (Irving ran 4.55 in 2024) but he has similar play-making skills as both a runner and a receiver.
I'm probably higher on Dont'e Thornton than anyone I know -- either in the media or in the league -- and I'm OK with that. I call him a poor-man's version of Brian Thomas Jr. in that he's long and fast (Thornton ran a 4.30 at the combine) and consistently gets open down the field. Thornton had just 38 targets last season for the Vols, but he's one of the best vertical deep threats in the class. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he's long-framed but also has a thick lower half and is a long strider with legit track speed. He can stack defensive backs on vertical routes all day long, tracks the ball well in the air and can make contested catches look easy. Thornton may not go on Day 2, but I think we may all look back in a few years and wonder why.